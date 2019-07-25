Join GitHub today
Project status #289
Comments
tkashkin
added
the
status
label
Jul 25, 2019
tkashkin
pinned this issue
Jul 25, 2019
Saroufim
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
Is it possible to continue development on other platforms such as Gitlab? Perhaps GNOME's gitlab can be a suitable home.
tkashkin
commented
Jul 25, 2019
•
|
I'll see if there is anything other than blocked GitHub Pages preventing me from continuing to use GitHub.
GitLab may be a suitable solution. However that depends on GitLab instance:
Saroufim
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
Yes, check this out: https://gitlab.gnome.org/World
Apparently, they allow 3rd party apps that are designed for or affiliated with GNOME. If this fits the project scope then you can host it there. If you would like, I can look into more options for github alternatives. It would be sad to see this project end due to a political issue.
3n-k1
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
Perhaps we could raise money for a cheap VPS not located in the US and host gitlab on there?
tkashkin
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
@3n-k1 I think I have enough money to buy a VPS myself. However some people have asked about ways to donate so it's an interesting idea.
Alternatively I can try to host it myself. I have a public IPv4, 300 Mbit/s internet channel and unused old hardware lying somewhere.
But I don't think there's much sense in trying to self-host a single git repo.
zebh
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
Might be worth mailing the legal teams for gitlab.gnome/gnome to see if they are forced to abide by US trade sanctions.
Another option might be bitbucket since they are run by Atlassian, an Australian company. Likewise I would suggest sending a mail to verify.
@Saroufim unfortunately Gitlab is a US-based company as well, so even if tkashkin could access it, the same problem would likely materialise.
|
You can always use https://git.froggi.es at least as a mirror.
I'm willing to offer you automatic, non-expiring builds for every push if that interests you at all.
tkashkin
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
@Joshua-Ashton Thanks, I'll keep that in mind if I decide to migrate from GitHub.
Kabouik
commented
Jul 25, 2019
•
|
I also think that this is a very important aspect. Reporting a bug with your pre-existing account that you use for many other things is very different from subscribing somewhere obscure (and anything less famous than Github can be considered obscure when one has to register; hence everything), filling in your e-mail address, waiting for the confirmation e-mail, and then reporting a bug where you expect fewer people will comment.
On the one hand, I really hope the Github restrictions are manageable, but on the other hand working with suboptimal tools and the risk of having even more drastic restrictions on your project in the future really is not motivating. And given the limitations you already noticed, it doesn't look particularly encouraging with Github.
I suppose Gitlab and Bitbucket are the best alternatives in terms of number of users, but would be surprised if the user base was even remotely comparable to Github's. There is also https://teknik.io/, which I'm pretty sure is not hosted in the US, but I don't remember where are the servers and could not find the information now.
Alternatively, are there any tools out there to automatically mirror a project on two different platforms, and maybe synchronize issues too? This would allow moving the project on a platform where you have no restrictions, but have a tool automating synchronization on Github to keep it running here too and keep the user base. You would still get the Github coverage, the project would look like it is maintained here, and it would, but in case the restrictions get worse in the future, everything would be on your other repository too, including issues. This is probably stupid, excuse my ignorance.
Or something like this, if it's not too much extra hassle: https://moox.io/blog/keep-in-sync-git-repos-on-github-gitlab-bitbucket/
|
Understandable, I wasn't proposing it to be the primary source.
Github is still the primary source for D9VK... but I still mirror on Frog Git and provide builds for every commit going back since the start through that
kybernetyk
commented
Jul 25, 2019
|
oh wow, centralization is bad. who would have thought.
|
oh wow, you're an idiot. who would have thought.
The very idea of git is that things are decentralized and pushing elsewhere is simply just adding another remote.
steakknife
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
You're potentially advocating violating sanctions, which would possibly be a crime. IANAL.
chr15m
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
Use Tor:
https://github.com/chr15m/gitnonymous/
This could possibly help in your situation.
The-King-of-Toasters
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
You could use Sourcehut, but the terms of service does state:
Don't know if that means restricting Crimean accounts though, @ddevault can you confirm?
ddevault
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
I apologise, but I cannot host you on Sourcehut.
steakknife
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
Is there a git hosting service in Iceland, Norway, Sweden or Russia that doesn't / minimally discriminate/s against users? If not, self-hosted in one of those countries might be a Good Thing™.
steakknife
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Sanctions are worse than useless: they only hurt people who can't do anything about their government/politics and cause problems, and never solve any problem. Unfortunately, violating them, knowingly or not, often traps people in messy, severe legal problems. Please tread lightly and ask a lawyer. IANAL.
komali2
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Same as war
303248153
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
You could use gitea instead of gitlab which not controlled by US company.
procedural
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
You can participate in local elections and support local democrats to at least try to change the situation, if you don't like it. Otherwise you must understand the risks of living in a place govern or occupied by a dictator.
thehapax
referenced this issue
Open
Jul 26, 2019
Moving to self-hosted issue and patch management #13411
Joshua-Ashton
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Frog Git (http://git.froggi.es) is hosted in the UK, and you're more than welcome to host GameHub or a mirror of it on there.
If it's a big enough issue and you aren't OK with that, then I can see about getting some hosting in those regions
alexinea
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Hi, maybe you can use the Chinese company's Gitee.com, you can synchronize the GitHub project to Gitee with one click. It is very convenient.
Elronnd
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
I recommend trying https://repo.or.cz/. They are in the czech republic.
Ahmdrza
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
@alexinea All projects are in Chinese. Is it just for Chinese?
pengjunlong
referenced this issue
Closed
Jul 26, 2019
2019-07-26 #55
aveao
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
We host a small, free, non-profit (not registered anywhere) public gitea instance over at https://gitdab.com, you can use it if you want.
If anything causes it to get blocked, you can contact me and I'll do my best to get it unblocked.
smkplus
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
OpenSource Community should be freedom of politics
Dashadower
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
I'm personally against this since it directly conflicts the core concepts of the Internet itself and open source movement. No central authority should have control who get access to the web. I hope you can find a solution. This will remind that the Net is truly not borderless and independent.
NoahJelen
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Have you tried using GitLab for GameHub? I'm pretty sure they don't do the same BS as GitHub.
aveao
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
As a person who uses gitlab a lot (also has a single letter username, /a), I can assure you that gitlab.com is not the solution as they are a US company too. A custom gitlab instance would work though.
msadeqhe
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
How about Launchpad? Launchpad is developed and maintained by Canonical Ltd. Also it supports both Git and GNU Bazaar.
Shnoulle
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Framagit can be a solution, but currently framasoft (the organisation) is part of CHATONS .
Here the hoster of Forge
zoobab
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Time to fix the protocols of Cyberspace.
HTTP and other centralized protocols are the weapon of choice of the powerful players: large corporations and states.
SoniEx2
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
I wonder if you could do something with GAnarchy: https://ganarchy.autistic.space/ / https://ganarchy.autistic.space/project/385e734a52e13949a7a5c71827f6de920dbfea43/
It's federated and fork-friendly, as such you can have things like this: https://ganarchy.github.io/
All you need is a "project commit". See GAnarchy README.
tuxayo
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
About #289 (comment)
The first part of the message is fine, attacking a state is fine, I agree with you. But the end is just plain hate against the people. People != their state
We don't need this, please keep the discussion respectful and constructive.
RedactedForPrivacyPurposes
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
Does a cheap VPS hosting gitea with github OAuth work (it's a service under github.com)? This removes the need to manually enter credentials as mentioned, though I don't think it helps a lot.
mutedsignal
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Your plight has reached major news sites, so help is probably on the way.
tuxayo
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
You have this set up since 9 months (authenticity proven by the OAuth link with your GitHub account)
It's not working, is that a technical problem or has PayPal also blocked your account?
leo60228
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
@tuxayo Wikipedia says that Mastercard and Visa have disabled all cards in Crimea. Not sure if this would affect Liberapay/PayPal, though.
wei
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Can you still commit to the public repos you create?
tkashkin
commented
Jul 26, 2019
wordyallen
commented
Jul 26, 2019
MatheusMK3
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Idk if this may help, but you can try GitLab + Zeit Now as a replacement for your GitHub.io website... GitLab has unlimited private repos and Now has a free tier of hosting...
AndreaGriffiths11
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
Hey @tkashkin GitHub Pages is available for personal communications in trade sanctioned regions. Please trigger a rebuild for the GitHub Pages site. Should you run into any build failures, please reference Troubleshooting GitHub Pages Builds.
24js
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
@AndreaGriffiths11 Is there any way I could download my private repos too :(, I'm from Iran, I Tried login with different account which had access to my private repositories but no luck, I promise I will delete my repos and even delete the account I just need my years of work
tkashkin
commented
Jul 26, 2019
•
|
AndreaGriffiths11
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
@tkashkin I'm able to see the page, would you mind refreshing one more time and test again?
Mstrodl
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
@24js @tkashkin Have you tried exporting your data? It should include your private repositories: https://github.com/settings/admin
24js
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
If I try I get this message
tryphe
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
It's pretty pitiful to see my government labeling everyone with a programming hobby as a terrorist instead of actually doing anything that makes sense. Github is just another pawn in a coward's game.
NotNite
commented
Jul 26, 2019
Hund
commented
Jul 26, 2019
|
How about https://notabug.org?
tkashkin commented
Jul 25, 2019
•
edited
My GitHub account has been restricted due to US sanctions as I live in Crimea.
I may not be able to continue maintaining GameHub in future.
I haven't been able to find an actual restrictions list.
https://help.github.com/en/articles/github-and-trade-controls only states that:
I don't know what can and can not I do. Here is the list of restrictions that I have noticed:
https://tkashkin.tk was hosted on GitHub Pages and now returns 404
I can't create new private GitHub repositories
My existing private repositories are disabled. Nothing can be accessed in web UI. git clone returns 403.
but can not delete them
Update: now for some reason I can delete repos, how does that even work
I'll update this list if I notice something else.