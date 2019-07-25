Skip to content

Project status #289

tkashkin opened this issue Jul 25, 2019 · 74 comments

@tkashkin
commented Jul 25, 2019
My GitHub account has been restricted due to US sanctions as I live in Crimea.
I may not be able to continue maintaining GameHub in future.

Due to U.S. trade controls law restrictions, your GitHub account has been restricted. For individual accounts, you may have limited access to free GitHub public repository services for personal communications only. Please read about GitHub and Trade Controls for more information. If you believe your account has been flagged in error, please file an appeal.

I haven't been able to find an actual restrictions list.
https://help.github.com/en/articles/github-and-trade-controls only states that:

For individual users, who are not otherwise restricted by U.S. economic sanctions, GitHub currently offers limited restricted services to users in these countries and territories. This includes limited access to GitHub public repository services for personal communications only.

I don't know what can and can not I do. Here is the list of restrictions that I have noticed:

  • https://tkashkin.tk was hosted on GitHub Pages and now returns 404
  • I can't create new private GitHub repositories
  • My existing private repositories are disabled. Nothing can be accessed in web UI. git clone returns 403.
  • I can create public repositories but can not delete them
    Update: now for some reason I can delete repos, how does that even work 😕

I'll update this list if I notice something else.

@tkashkin tkashkin added the status label Jul 25, 2019

@tkashkin tkashkin pinned this issue Jul 25, 2019

@Saroufim

Copy link

commented Jul 25, 2019

Is it possible to continue development on other platforms such as Gitlab? Perhaps GNOME's gitlab can be a suitable home.
@tkashkin

Owner Author

commented Jul 25, 2019
edited

Is it possible to continue development on other platforms such as Gitlab?

I'll see if there is anything other than blocked GitHub Pages preventing me from continuing to use GitHub.

GitLab may be a suitable solution. However that depends on GitLab instance:

  • https://gitlab.com is not working here without a VPN since they moved to Google cloud some time ago.
    Even if it worked now there's a risk of similar sanctions being applied in future.
  • https://gitlab.gnome.org works. Does their instance actually allow to host non-GNOME-related projects?
@Saroufim

commented Jul 25, 2019 

* https://gitlab.gnome.org works. Does their instance actually allow to host non-GNOME-related projects?

Yes, check this out: https://gitlab.gnome.org/World

Apparently, they allow 3rd party apps that are designed for or affiliated with GNOME. If this fits the project scope then you can host it there. If you would like, I can look into more options for github alternatives. It would be sad to see this project end due to a political issue.
@3n-k1

commented Jul 25, 2019

Perhaps we could raise money for a cheap VPS not located in the US and host gitlab on there?
@tkashkin

Owner Author

commented Jul 25, 2019

@3n-k1 I think I have enough money to buy a VPS myself. However some people have asked about ways to donate so it's an interesting idea.

Alternatively I can try to host it myself. I have a public IPv4, 300 Mbit/s internet channel and unused old hardware lying somewhere.

But I don't think there's much sense in trying to self-host a single git repo.
GitHub has many useful features and it's safe to assume that many of people interested in GameHub already use GitHub.
Discoverability is also a very important factor. I don't think many people will find GameHub on a self-hosted server somewhere and I don't think many of them will report issues there either.
@zebh

commented Jul 25, 2019

Might be worth mailing the legal teams for gitlab.gnome/gnome to see if they are forced to abide by US trade sanctions.

Another option might be bitbucket since they are run by Atlassian, an Australian company. Likewise I would suggest sending a mail to verify.

@Saroufim unfortunately Gitlab is a US-based company as well, so even if tkashkin could access it, the same problem would likely materialise. 🙁
@Joshua-Ashton

commented Jul 25, 2019

You can always use https://git.froggi.es at least as a mirror.

I'm willing to offer you automatic, non-expiring builds for every push if that interests you at all.

🐸 ❤️
@tkashkin

Owner Author

commented Jul 25, 2019

@Joshua-Ashton Thanks, I'll keep that in mind if I decide to migrate from GitHub.
@Kabouik

commented Jul 25, 2019
edited

Discoverability is also a very important factor. I don't think many people will find GameHub on a self-hosted server somewhere and I don't think many of them will report issues there either.

I also think that this is a very important aspect. Reporting a bug with your pre-existing account that you use for many other things is very different from subscribing somewhere obscure (and anything less famous than Github can be considered obscure when one has to register; hence everything), filling in your e-mail address, waiting for the confirmation e-mail, and then reporting a bug where you expect fewer people will comment.

On the one hand, I really hope the Github restrictions are manageable, but on the other hand working with suboptimal tools and the risk of having even more drastic restrictions on your project in the future really is not motivating. And given the limitations you already noticed, it doesn't look particularly encouraging with Github.

I suppose Gitlab and Bitbucket are the best alternatives in terms of number of users, but would be surprised if the user base was even remotely comparable to Github's. There is also https://teknik.io/, which I'm pretty sure is not hosted in the US, but I don't remember where are the servers and could not find the information now.

Alternatively, are there any tools out there to automatically mirror a project on two different platforms, and maybe synchronize issues too? This would allow moving the project on a platform where you have no restrictions, but have a tool automating synchronization on Github to keep it running here too and keep the user base. You would still get the Github coverage, the project would look like it is maintained here, and it would, but in case the restrictions get worse in the future, everything would be on your other repository too, including issues. This is probably stupid, excuse my ignorance.

Or something like this, if it's not too much extra hassle: https://moox.io/blog/keep-in-sync-git-repos-on-github-gitlab-bitbucket/
@Joshua-Ashton

commented Jul 25, 2019

Understandable, I wasn't proposing it to be the primary source.

Github is still the primary source for D9VK... but I still mirror on Frog Git and provide builds for every commit going back since the start through that 😄

🐸
@kybernetyk

commented Jul 25, 2019

@Joshua-Ashton

commented Jul 25, 2019

@kybernetyk

commented Jul 25, 2019

@steakknife

commented Jul 26, 2019

@3n-k1

Perhaps we could raise money for a cheap VPS not located in the US and host gitlab on there?

You're potentially advocating violating sanctions, which would possibly be a crime. IANAL.
@chr15m

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

Use Tor:

https://github.com/chr15m/gitnonymous/

This could possibly help in your situation.
@The-King-of-Toasters

commented Jul 26, 2019

You could use Sourcehut, but the terms of service does state:

You must obey all local and US laws in the course of using the service.

Don't know if that means restricting Crimean accounts though, @ddevault can you confirm?
@ddevault

commented Jul 26, 2019

I apologise, but I cannot host you on Sourcehut.
@steakknife

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

Is there a git hosting service in Iceland, Norway, Sweden or Russia that doesn't / minimally discriminate/s against users? If not, self-hosted in one of those countries might be a Good Thing™.
@steakknife

commented Jul 26, 2019

Sanctions are worse than useless: they only hurt people who can't do anything about their government/politics and cause problems, and never solve any problem. Unfortunately, violating them, knowingly or not, often traps people in messy, severe legal problems. Please tread lightly and ask a lawyer. IANAL.
@komali2

commented Jul 26, 2019

Sanctions are worse than useless: they only hurt people who can't do anything about their government/politics and cause problems, and never solve any problem. Unfortunately, violating them, knowingly or not, often traps people in messy, severe legal problems. Please tread lightly and ask a lawyer. IANAL.

Same as war
@303248153

commented Jul 26, 2019

You could use gitea instead of gitlab which not controlled by US company.
@procedural

commented Jul 26, 2019

they only hurt people who can't do anything about their government/politics

You can participate in local elections and support local democrats to at least try to change the situation, if you don't like it. Otherwise you must understand the risks of living in a place govern or occupied by a dictator.

@thehapax thehapax referenced this issue Jul 26, 2019

Open

Moving to self-hosted issue and patch management #13411

@Joshua-Ashton

commented Jul 26, 2019

Is there a git hosting service in Iceland, Norway, Sweden or Russia that doesn't / minimally discriminate/s against users? If not, self-hosted in one of those countries might be a Good Thing™.

Frog Git (http://git.froggi.es) is hosted in the UK, and you're more than welcome to host GameHub or a mirror of it on there.

If it's a big enough issue and you aren't OK with that, then I can see about getting some hosting in those regions 😄

🐸 ❤️
@alexinea

commented Jul 26, 2019

Hi, maybe you can use the Chinese company's Gitee.com, you can synchronize the GitHub project to Gitee with one click. It is very convenient.
@Elronnd

commented Jul 26, 2019

I recommend trying https://repo.or.cz/. They are in the czech republic.
@Ahmdrza

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

@alexinea All projects are in Chinese. Is it just for Chinese?

@pengjunlong pengjunlong referenced this issue Jul 26, 2019

Closed

2019-07-26 #55

@aveao

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

We host a small, free, non-profit (not registered anywhere) public gitea instance over at https://gitdab.com, you can use it if you want.

If anything causes it to get blocked, you can contact me and I'll do my best to get it unblocked.
@smkplus

commented Jul 26, 2019

OpenSource Community should be freedom of politics
@Dashadower

commented Jul 26, 2019

I'm personally against this since it directly conflicts the core concepts of the Internet itself and open source movement. No central authority should have control who get access to the web. I hope you can find a solution. This will remind that the Net is truly not borderless and independent.
@NoahJelen

commented Jul 26, 2019

Have you tried using GitLab for GameHub? I'm pretty sure they don't do the same BS as GitHub.
@aveao

commented Jul 26, 2019

Have you tried using GitLab for GameHub? I'm pretty sure they don't do the same BS as GitHub.

As a person who uses gitlab a lot (also has a single letter username, /a), I can assure you that gitlab.com is not the solution as they are a US company too. A custom gitlab instance would work though.
@msadeqhe

commented Jul 26, 2019

How about Launchpad? Launchpad is developed and maintained by Canonical Ltd. Also it supports both Git and GNU Bazaar.
@Shnoulle

commented Jul 26, 2019

Framagit can be a solution, but currently framasoft (the organisation) is part of CHATONS .

Here the hoster of Forge
@zoobab

commented Jul 26, 2019

Time to fix the protocols of Cyberspace.

HTTP and other centralized protocols are the weapon of choice of the powerful players: large corporations and states.
@SoniEx2

commented Jul 26, 2019

I wonder if you could do something with GAnarchy: https://ganarchy.autistic.space/ / https://ganarchy.autistic.space/project/385e734a52e13949a7a5c71827f6de920dbfea43/

It's federated and fork-friendly, as such you can have things like this: https://ganarchy.github.io/

All you need is a "project commit". See GAnarchy README.
@tuxayo

commented Jul 26, 2019

@jhautefeuille

About #289 (comment)

The first part of the message is fine, attacking a state is fine, I agree with you. But the end is just plain hate against the people. People != their state

We don't need this, please keep the discussion respectful and constructive.
@RedactedForPrivacyPurposes

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

Does a cheap VPS hosting gitea with github OAuth work (it's a service under github.com)? This removes the need to manually enter credentials as mentioned, though I don't think it helps a lot.
@mutedsignal

commented Jul 26, 2019

Your plight has reached major news sites, so help is probably on the way.
@tuxayo

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tkashkin

However some people have asked about ways to donate so it's an interesting idea.

You have this set up since 9 months (authenticity proven by the OAuth link with your GitHub account)
https://liberapay.com/tkashkin/

It's not working, is that a technical problem or has PayPal also blocked your account?
@leo60228

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tuxayo Wikipedia says that Mastercard and Visa have disabled all cards in Crimea. Not sure if this would affect Liberapay/PayPal, though.
@wei

commented Jul 26, 2019

Can you still commit to the public repos you create?
@tkashkin

Owner Author

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tuxayo

It's not working, is that a technical problem or has PayPal also blocked your account?

Stripe is not available in Russia. PayPal is available in Russia but doesn't work in Crimea.

@wei

Can you still commit to the public repos you create?

Yes.
@wordyallen

commented Jul 26, 2019

https://radicle.xyz/
@MatheusMK3

commented Jul 26, 2019

Idk if this may help, but you can try GitLab + Zeit Now as a replacement for your GitHub.io website... GitLab has unlimited private repos and Now has a free tier of hosting...
@AndreaGriffiths11

commented Jul 26, 2019

Hey @tkashkin GitHub Pages is available for personal communications in trade sanctioned regions. Please trigger a rebuild for the GitHub Pages site. Should you run into any build failures, please reference Troubleshooting GitHub Pages Builds.
@24js

commented Jul 26, 2019

@AndreaGriffiths11 Is there any way I could download my private repos too :(, I'm from Iran, I Tried login with different account which had access to my private repositories but no luck, I promise I will delete my repos and even delete the account I just need my years of work
@tkashkin

Owner Author

commented Jul 26, 2019
edited

@AndreaGriffiths11 it still returns 404.
@AndreaGriffiths11

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tkashkin I'm able to see the page, would you mind refreshing one more time and test again?
Screen Shot 2019-07-26 at 2 46 24 PM
@Mstrodl

commented Jul 26, 2019

@24js @tkashkin Have you tried exporting your data? It should include your private repositories: https://github.com/settings/admin
@24js

commented Jul 26, 2019

@Mstrodl

Due to U.S. trade controls law restrictions, your GitHub account has been restricted. For individual accounts, you may have limited access to free GitHub public repository services for personal communications only. Please read about GitHub and Trade Controls at https://help.github.com/articles/github-and-trade-controls for more information. If you believe your account has been flagged in error, please file an appeal at https://airtable.com/shrGBcceazKIoz6pY.

If I try I get this message 😞
@tryphe

commented Jul 26, 2019

It's pretty pitiful to see my government labeling everyone with a programming hobby as a terrorist instead of actually doing anything that makes sense. Github is just another pawn in a coward's game.
@NotNite

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tkashkin Really sorry to hear about that. You could try something like Gitdab, though.
@awsms

commented Jul 26, 2019

they only hurt people who can't do anything about their government/politics

You can participate in local elections and support local democrats to at least try to change the situation, if you don't like it. Otherwise you must understand the risks of living in a place govern or occupied by a dictator.

cringe

I suggest you host this yourself in a more accommodating country : Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands.

@Hund

commented Jul 26, 2019

How about https://notabug.org?

@thehapax thehapax referenced this issue Jul 26, 2019

Open

re: URGENT ISSUE: Github is now owned by M$ #16472

@Joshua-Ashton

commented Jul 26, 2019

@tkashkin Really sorry to hear about that. You could try something like Gitdab, though.

The owner of this website (gitdab.com) has banned your access based on your browser's signature (4fca3e9cfa51362d-ua98).

Uhh, okay? I've never been to that site before
