🛠️ TorServ

TorServ is a zero-configuration static web server that instantly launches as a Tor hidden service, with no setup or dependencies. It’s built for anonymous, censorship-resistant hosting in privacy-critical or high-risk environments.

Unzip and run — TorServ includes hardened security defaults, built-in Tor integration, and a multilingual landing page to help visitors stay safe on the dark web.

📢 Follow development: @TorServ1

🔗 Main Website: https://torserv.org

🛠️ Website Source Code: https://github.com/torserv/torserv-web

TorServ Terminal Screenshot
TorServ automatically launching your Tor hidden service with no setup

🧅 Onion Mirror

TorServe.org is accessible via the Tor network:

→ inacxweo5cotzc6mshwq52eul4327ac64xz5q5s4bml62txqot727oyd.onion

Use the Tor Browser to visit.

💬 Join the Discussion

Have ideas? Questions? Concerns? Whether you're a privacy expert or just Tor-curious, your input matters.

👉 Join the discussions and help steer TorServ in the right direction — no question is too small, all feedback is welcome and encouraged.

🧭 Quick Start

Unzip → Execute binary → Get instant .onion address

The Tor hidden service starts automatically. The .onion address is printed to the console.

🎯 Project Goals

  • 🧳 Zero-config setup: unzip → run → receive .onion URL
  • 🕳️ No clearnet exposure: listens only on 127.0.0.1
  • 🕵️ Privacy-first: no logs, no outbound traffic, no analytics
  • 🛡️ Safe defaults for hostile environments (assume compromise, not safety)
  • 🌐 Multilingual landing page with built-in safety guide (no JS required)
  • 💻 Prebuilt binaries for Linux (x64) and Raspberry Pi (ARMv7/ARM64)

✨ Key Features

  • Hardened static file server written in Go (raw TCP, no framework)
  • Automatic Tor hidden service, self-contained (bundled tor)
  • Multilingual index.html with embedded safety instructions
  • Image metadata scrubbing for JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WebP
  • Optional .onion key rotation via --new-key
  • Encrypted file paths in HTML — no filenames or directories exposed
  • Chunked transfer encoding + response padding to resist fingerprinting
  • Timing jitter (50–200ms) masks request-response patterns
  • No JS, no clearnet fetches, no cacheable responses

🧠 Safety Features

  • 🔐 Header Sanitization – Strips Date, ETag, Last-Modified, User-Agent, etc.
  • 🧱 Localhost Binding Only – Never exposed to public interfaces
  • 🧼 Metadata Scrubbing – EXIF and other metadata removed from supported image types
  • 🕒 Timing Obfuscation – Adds random response delay to reduce timing attacks
  • 📦 Response Padding – Uniform response sizes to prevent content inference
  • 🚫 No Caching – Disables all cache headers to avoid leak-through
  • 🧳 Offline-Only Assets – Fully self-contained; no JS, fonts, or network calls
  • 🌍 Static Safety Guide – Tabbed multilingual HTML, fully local
  • 🧊 File/Path Obfuscation – Encrypted file references, not human-readable

🖥️ Installation & Usage

🐧 Linux (x86_64)

unzip torserv-linux-amd64.zip
cd TorServ
./torserv

🍓 Raspberry Pi (ARM64)

unzip torserv-rpi-arm64.zip
cd TorServ
./torserv

The Tor hidden service will start and print a .onion address to the terminal. Use Tor Browser to access it.

🚫 Windows

⚠️ Note: Windows release dropped due to aggressive antivirus false positives. You may still build from source if needed.

🛠️ Build from Source

torserv is written in Go and requires the Tor binary to be present in a tor/ directory inside the project.

📦 Requirements

  • Go 1.20+
  • Git
  • tor binary (from torproject.org)
  • Optional: cross-compilers for other platforms

📁 Setup Instructions

git clone https://github.com/torserv/torserv.git
cd TorServ
mkdir tor/

🔍 Install Tor Binary

Linux (Debian-based)

sudo apt install tor
which tor
cp $(which tor) tor/

Same applies on Raspberry Pi if using Raspbian/Debian.

Windows

Download the Tor Expert Bundle and place tor.exe into tor\.

🔧 Build Commands

🐧 Linux (x86_64 or ARM64, including Raspberry Pi from local terminal)

go build -o release/linux/TorServ/torserv ./cmd/torserv

🪟 Windows (Cross-compile from Linux/macOS)

https://www.torproject.org/download/tor/

sudo apt install gcc-mingw-w64

GOOS=windows GOARCH=amd64 CC=x86_64-w64-mingw32-gcc \
CGO_ENABLED=1 go build -o release/windows/TorServ/torserv.exe ./cmd/torserv

🍓 Raspberry Pi 4+ (ARM64, cross-compiled)

sudo apt install gcc-aarch64-linux-gnu

GOOS=linux GOARCH=arm64 CC=aarch64-linux-gnu-gcc \
CGO_ENABLED=1 go build -o release/rpi/TorServ/torserv ./cmd/torserv

📂 After Building

Your binary will be in: release/<platform>/TorServ/

Copy it to the project root to run:

./torserv

torserv will auto-launch the Tor hidden service if tor/ is present. If not, it will exit.

🌍 Demo Page Language Support

  • English (default)
  • 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)
  • Español (Spanish)
  • Русский (Russian)
  • فارسی (Farsi)
  • Italiano (Italian)
  • 한국어 (Korean)

📜 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License (see LICENSE file)

🧭 Support the Tor Project

You’ll need the Tor Browser to access .onion sites.

If you care about privacy, consider supporting the Tor Project.

👋 Contributing

Welcoming:

  • 🔐 Security audits
  • 🐞 Bug reports
  • 🌟 Feature requests
  • 🌍 Translations
  • 💻 Code contributions
  • 🧠 Thoughtful feedback

👉 Join the discussions

🧅 Tor Binary Licensing

torserv bundles the unmodified official tor binary for convenience. Tor is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License.

This project is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Tor Project. All credit for Tor belongs to The Tor Project.

Hardened zero-config static web server that automatically launches as a Tor hidden service. Ideal for anonymous publishing in hostile environments.

