TorServ is a zero-configuration static web server that instantly launches as a Tor hidden service, with no setup or dependencies. It’s built for anonymous, censorship-resistant hosting in privacy-critical or high-risk environments.
Unzip and run — TorServ includes hardened security defaults, built-in Tor integration, and a multilingual landing page to help visitors stay safe on the dark web.
TorServ automatically launching your Tor hidden service with no setup
TorServe.org is accessible via the Tor network:
→ inacxweo5cotzc6mshwq52eul4327ac64xz5q5s4bml62txqot727oyd.onion
Use the Tor Browser to visit.
Have ideas? Questions? Concerns? Whether you're a privacy expert or just Tor-curious, your input matters.
👉 Join the discussions and help steer TorServ in the right direction — no question is too small, all feedback is welcome and encouraged.
Unzip → Execute binary → Get instant
.onion address
The Tor hidden service starts automatically. The
.onion address is printed to the console.
- 🧳 Zero-config setup: unzip → run → receive
.onionURL
- 🕳️ No clearnet exposure: listens only on
127.0.0.1
- 🕵️ Privacy-first: no logs, no outbound traffic, no analytics
- 🛡️ Safe defaults for hostile environments (assume compromise, not safety)
- 🌐 Multilingual landing page with built-in safety guide (no JS required)
- 💻 Prebuilt binaries for Linux (x64) and Raspberry Pi (ARMv7/ARM64)
- ✅ Hardened static file server written in Go (raw TCP, no framework)
- ✅ Automatic Tor hidden service, self-contained (bundled
tor)
- ✅ Multilingual
index.htmlwith embedded safety instructions
- ✅ Image metadata scrubbing for JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, WebP
- ✅ Optional
.onionkey rotation via
--new-key
- ✅ Encrypted file paths in HTML — no filenames or directories exposed
- ✅ Chunked transfer encoding + response padding to resist fingerprinting
- ✅ Timing jitter (50–200ms) masks request-response patterns
- ✅ No JS, no clearnet fetches, no cacheable responses
- 🔐 Header Sanitization – Strips
Date,
ETag,
Last-Modified,
User-Agent, etc.
- 🧱 Localhost Binding Only – Never exposed to public interfaces
- 🧼 Metadata Scrubbing – EXIF and other metadata removed from supported image types
- 🕒 Timing Obfuscation – Adds random response delay to reduce timing attacks
- 📦 Response Padding – Uniform response sizes to prevent content inference
- 🚫 No Caching – Disables all cache headers to avoid leak-through
- 🧳 Offline-Only Assets – Fully self-contained; no JS, fonts, or network calls
- 🌍 Static Safety Guide – Tabbed multilingual HTML, fully local
- 🧊 File/Path Obfuscation – Encrypted file references, not human-readable
unzip torserv-linux-amd64.zip
cd TorServ
./torserv
unzip torserv-rpi-arm64.zip
cd TorServ
./torserv
The Tor hidden service will start and print a
.onionaddress to the terminal. Use Tor Browser to access it.
torserv is written in Go and requires the Tor binary to be present in a
tor/ directory inside the project.
- Go 1.20+
- Git
torbinary (from torproject.org)
- Optional: cross-compilers for other platforms
git clone https://github.com/torserv/torserv.git
cd TorServ
mkdir tor/
sudo apt install tor
which tor
cp $(which tor) tor/
Same applies on Raspberry Pi if using Raspbian/Debian.
Download the Tor Expert Bundle and place
tor.exe into
tor\.
go build -o release/linux/TorServ/torserv ./cmd/torserv
https://www.torproject.org/download/tor/
sudo apt install gcc-mingw-w64
GOOS=windows GOARCH=amd64 CC=x86_64-w64-mingw32-gcc \
CGO_ENABLED=1 go build -o release/windows/TorServ/torserv.exe ./cmd/torserv
sudo apt install gcc-aarch64-linux-gnu
GOOS=linux GOARCH=arm64 CC=aarch64-linux-gnu-gcc \
CGO_ENABLED=1 go build -o release/rpi/TorServ/torserv ./cmd/torserv
Your binary will be in:
release/<platform>/TorServ/
Copy it to the project root to run:
./torserv
torserv will auto-launch the Tor hidden service if
tor/ is present. If not, it will exit.
- English (default)
- 简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)
- Español (Spanish)
- Русский (Russian)
- فارسی (Farsi)
- Italiano (Italian)
- 한국어 (Korean)
This project is licensed under the MIT License (see LICENSE file)
You’ll need the Tor Browser to access
.onion sites.
If you care about privacy, consider supporting the Tor Project.
Welcoming:
- 🔐 Security audits
- 🐞 Bug reports
- 🌟 Feature requests
- 🌍 Translations
- 💻 Code contributions
- 🧠 Thoughtful feedback
torserv bundles the unmodified official
tor binary for convenience.
Tor is licensed under the BSD 3-Clause License.
This project is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Tor Project. All credit for Tor belongs to The Tor Project.