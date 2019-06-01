Join GitHub today
GitHub is home to over 36 million developers working together to host and review code, manage projects, and build software together.Sign up
rick roll instead of logging in on selected domains #1303
Conversation
connyduck
requested changes
Jun 1, 2019
|@@ -105,4 +105,9 @@
|%1$s; %2$s; %3$s, %13$s %4$s, %5$s; %6$s, %7$s, %8$s, %9$s; %10$s, %11$s, %12$s
|</string>
|
|<string-array name="rick_roll_domains" translatable="false">
|<item>gab.com</item>
|
|object RickRoll {
|fun shouldRickRoll(context: Context, domain: String) =
|context.resources.getStringArray(R.array.rick_roll_domains).contains(domain)
connyduck
Member
Jun 1, 2019
I think this needs to be extended to also take subdomains into account (e.g.
endsWith instead of full match), and it should be case insensitive.
bhtooefr
Jun 1, 2019
Although it'd need to be more careful than literally using
endsWith, no? You wouldn't want to match partial domain matches, only subdomains of the rickrolled domain. (That is, mastodon.gab.com should be rickrolled, notactuallygab.com shouldn't be rickrolled.)
|import android.net.Uri
|import com.keylesspalace.tusky.R
|
|object RickRoll {
kyefox
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
Needs some alternate if they have video autoplay disabled. How about sending them to some support group/resource on leaving a hate group?
mlc
added some commits
Jun 1, 2019
mlc
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
thanks @connyduck! I believe I've addressed the feedback and, um, added some tests.
lucascantor
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
I agree with @kyefox here - blacklisting fascists from using Tusky is certainly reasonable and within your rights, but doing something more positive than rickrolling seems like a valuable opportunity.
a1batross
commented
Jun 1, 2019
•
|
I also suggest showing rickroll on attempt to open social profiles of devs, who approved this change.
Robin-Wils
commented
Jun 1, 2019
•
|
I think that it violates the GPL if this project won't accept a new merge which fixes that problem.
This is why I think that:
Whether a change constitutes an improvement is a subjective matter. If your right to modify a program is limited, in substance, to changes that someone else considers an improvement, that program is not free. "
bhtooefr
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
@Robin-Wils That's not what that means - that's discussing third-party external modules with license compatibility, and whether a license prohibiting you from merging them into your source tree on the basis of you not writing them, and distributing the result, counts as free. That doesn't apply here in any way, shape, or form.
It says nothing about any obligation on developers to merge your changes into their tree.
Robin-Wils
commented
Jun 1, 2019
•
|
Ok, that's cool, I just wanted to mention my thoughts.
The project will probably lose some users because of this though.
I might stop commenting now, since I don't want to create drama.
noirscape
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
I think that a rick-roll would be counterproductive.
Instead, perhaps displaying a message stating that the developers of this application do not want their application be used to show hate speech would be more productive.
It also reduces any possible ambiguity for the userbase of these instances of what is going on (presuming the intent is to expand this list past gab in the future), and will also ensure that the occasional stray fedi user who might have accidentally signed up on an awful instance[1] will be able to realize why they can't log in anymore and probably more importantly help what they can do about it.
Not to mention, at least in my eyes, a rickroll is quite an unprofessional addition for what I see as otherwise a rather professionally designed application.
[1]: Somewhat uncommon but it does happen.
zyphlar
commented
Jun 1, 2019
|
@noirscape there are indeed people who consider themselves free speech maximalists (and maybe aren't personally anti-nazi enough to be upset by being in nazis' vicinity) who could misconstrue a no-context rickroll as being "anti free speech" or "haters" or something. Even if the rickroll is kept in (cuz let's be honest, screw Nazis) a little note saying why the instance is blocked (that link to anti-hate-group help is a great idea) could be most effective.
|
I'm scared how many likes this have.
It's NOT an anti-hate, since all this "hate" exist only in your head. It's not objective, rather being a censorship.
Fediverse always compares itself to big companies, which tends to censor it's users. If you do this, are you better than Twitter/Facebook?
|
Can we have an option to disable this then? Like a button/checkbox somewhere, noticing that you switching to the Dark Side.
If it's a requirement forced by Google, it can be just hardcoded only for Google Play builds. It's really not so hard to have a Google Play build variant.
Vaasref
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
I agree with @a1batross on this one.
It's an uninstall for me.
1337god
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
This makes yall no worse than twitter, sure some are bad in it, but also my bet is more baby boomers use Gab rather than more nazis.
Vaasref
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
Haha, nice, you also censor on github.
Seriously you cannot even handle that someone disagree with you ?
|
No, it means that we don't freaking care if you uninstall app or not. Comment is not deleted, it's hidden because it's irrelevant. If you have some valid feedback besides *"I want to log into Gab and it pupsets me", go on.
|
@charlag it's not about login. It's about your choice to censorship.
And I don't think suggesting to NOT hardcode this is an offtopic, which is #1303 (comment).
|
Slippery slope fallacy? "If you don't want to feed Nazi today then what, tomorrow you won't feed those sick children?"
I will just leave it here:
tolstoevsky
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
Fediverse was started as free and uncensored network. Your censorship is actually equal to fascism. No matter who's "good" or "evil" here — the censorship itself is clear evil. No exceptions.
|
@charlag show the door on your private instance, not in public software. Or better, in your own account only.
Anyway, I'm done here. It's your choice, your software, you're the developers, not me. But don't get suprised by the consequences: userbase loss, uncontrollable forks and community full of hysterical offended assholes.
Vaasref
commented
Jun 2, 2019
•
|
I run my own Mastodon instance.
But yeah, I need to trust apps installed on my phone.
But if you are implementing things that go against the will of the user in one case, that mean that you are not opposed to the principle of it. I cannot and don't need to prove you won't "cross the line" again, you proved that you did once, that is enough to state that you are willing to make your software go against your user will.
I hope at least that you will clearly state your political opinion and the consequences of it in the description of your software.
I will just leave it here:
Robin-Wils
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
The free software philosophy likes giving freedom to the user.
Anyway, I don't think that any feedback will quickly undo these changes.
|
The whole bag of nonsense
Anyway, I should also stop responding to this thread. People think that we must do something, I say that we don't owe you anything.
noirscape
commented
Jun 2, 2019
|
@zyphlar - Yes, keeping in the rick roll while also clarifying why the user is being rickrolled would be an acceptable compromise.
That way you get the fun of dunking on Nazis while also making it abundantly clear to the user that this isn't a bug or something.
|
Ok, wasn't going to bring this up as it was mostly irrelevant, but I'll do it to make a point. I consider myself a moderate Republican. Yes I voted for Trump. Yes I believe in border security. I am Pro-Life and anti Gun Control. I also disagree with any kind of identity politics. Does that make me a fascist?
|
https://ratical.org/ratville/CAH/fasci14chars.html heres a good set of charactheristics of fascism
If you see yourself in some of these you might need to think about your ideals.
|
See, a Republican would find actions like what this app is proposing to be fascistic. Specifically, points 6 (controlling of what information is allowed to be seen), 9 (defaulting to megacorporations like Google and Twitter as arbiters of acceptable speech), and 3 (using "Nazis" as a scapegoat for any authoritarian actions taken in the name of "protecting the userbase.")
|
Gab openly admits to hosting a lot of fascists though. Thats the difference.
|
Because gab doesn't believe in censorship in any form. Yes, fascists can post there. So can Communists, Radical Environmentalists, Centrists, anybody, really. They use US law as their basis for posting guidelines. If it's legal to yell it in the streets it's legal to post on gab. No, they don't censor fascists. They don't censor anybody.
|
And thats why its mostly fascists and not full of diverse views. Its the paradox of tolerance proving itself. If you want diverse views you have to exclude fascists so they dont drive everyone else off. Any open society has to not tolerate the intolerant to remain open.
|
And see, I don't hold to that view. Neither does the US Supreme Court.
|
I keep telling you all that the first amendment protects you from the government, not private citizens. Please pay attention as there will be a quiz at the end.
If deplatforming didnt work then fascists wouldnt care when its done to them, but they do because it reduces their reach. It works.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/12/5/18125507/milo-yiannopoulos-debt-no-platform
|
How many Neo Nazis were there in America in the 1990s? I would wager a lot less than there are now. In the early days of the internet they were there, but mostly just laughed at. Now you have stuff like this happening.
|
Fascism is on the rise because they exploited the ideology you are promoting right now to gain new recruits. They kept getting platformed. This let them spread their message without opposition.
During world war two there was a particularly nasty bit of nazi propaganda called protocols of the elders of zion, many academics, newspapers and others debunked its claims over and over and it did absolutely no good in stopping its spread and it did no good in stopping people from believing it. At the end its distribution had to be limited to stop the spread of it, and it worked.
Trying to liken deplatforming fascists with the red scare that primarily targeted gay and lesbian people in the name of "anti-commuinism" is an argument thats not going to work with me, a gay trans communist.
It also did until dammage to the labor movement, harmed the civil rights movement and more. Quite frankly it ruined a lot of lives and broke a number of organizations trying to work against oppression. So yeah it actually wound up doing what it set out to do and the effects of the red scare are felt still today.
measlytwerp
commented
Jun 4, 2019
|
GeorgeSears "joined 3 hours ago." So are you just here to defend your Gab account or what?
Tak
commented
Jun 4, 2019
|
|
@Tak we should check and disable it then. Doesn't make any sense in normal case I believe
mlc
commented
Jun 4, 2019
|
@mlc You could just use a proxy for Tusky, although if this actually gets through why wouldn't you just use another app like
|
@kakolisgay I don't see how proxy would help.
|
@charlag Change the DNS in proxy settings to make gabsomethinge.wew proxy through to gab, it's not hard to do. Even if your PR is justified it's useless and easily defeated, and there's not much you can do to fix it
Wasn't able to confirm that until you reminded me, guess thats another client in the garbage
|
@kakolisgay let's see how many people can jump through such hoops.
|
@charlag I'd be willing to write an easy to use bypass just to fuck you over if you'd like
|
Librem One also got defederated en mass by a lot of the fedverse because they allow nazis. Its almost like theres a strong anti-fascist element in the fedverse itself and were going to use every possible means to hamper and hinder fascists from gaining space here. Take the hint and go back to 4chan.
|
@Laurelai Only fascists are willing to stoop as low as to silence their opposition from even speaking, stop projecting.
|
Says the guy literally trying to give admitted fascists a platform to spread fascism. But keep posting cringe i find your tears delicious.
|
@Laurelai The "fascists" already have a platform and seem to be happy with it, but god forbid they provide support for masterdon clients oh no they'll be able to use the free clients to talk on the same platform. How horrific
Also don't strawman an argument it makes you look bad
|
If they already have a platform why do they want ours so badly? They should just use their own app. All those arguments yall made saying how its cenorship and it wont work should apply to gabs app that got delisted too right? Go use that one. Go prove how much blocking the app from the app store wont help.
Go on.
Im waiting.
Oh. You still want ours. I see. Almost like your arguments are 100% dishonest and you want to take something from someone else. You know this is fucking you side over. You know it. I know it. Stop pretending otherwise.
measlytwerp
commented
Jun 4, 2019
|
Yeah no, I don't think you know what a stawman argument is. Shockingly the guy with a JonTron avatar is a literal man child. Never would've seen that coming.
|
Gab isn't going to federate, they don't want "your" platform
Continuing to attack gab is only going to give them free publicity, this entire ordeal is exclusively to gabs favor. Banning them from the stores helped them and this is going to aswell. If you want gab to disappear just ignore them, although that's like asking a moth to not fly towards light so whats the point in even saying that
How have I been dishonest?
My side? What side do you think I'm on?
tuskyapp
locked as off topic and limited conversation to collaborators
Jun 4, 2019
|
I'm sorry folks but I'm locking it down for now. We are people with our lives and we have things to do besides moderating this thread. We've heard a lot of things, some of them are valid. We will unlock it once we are ready to process it. Thanks for understanding.
mlc commented
Jun 1, 2019
idea shamelessly stolen from @NicolasConstant's implementation of this for sengi