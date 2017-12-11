/Polyglot

Polyglot

The missing Safari extension that translates selected text into your native language.
README.md

Polyglot is a Safari extension that translates selected text into your native language using Google Translate.

Download latest version and double-click Polyglot.safariextz to install extension.

Usage

Visit the extension settings from Safari Preferences and change the target language to one you prefer and reconfigure keyboard shortcuts as you wish.

  • Select word or sentence and right-click then click Translate.
  • or, Select word or sentence and just type the configured key combination.
  • or, Select word or sentence and click Translate button on tool bar.

Troubleshooting

It seems a new settings have not been applied.

Refresh web pages or restart Safari and try it again. If you continue to face same problem, please open an issue on GitHub.

My key combination didn't work

Some key combinations are preblematic. Try another one.