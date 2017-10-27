Deepo is a Docker image with a full reproducible deep learning research environment. It contains most popular deep learning frameworks: theano, tensorflow, sonnet, pytorch, keras, lasagne, mxnet, cntk, chainer, caffe, torch.
Quick Start
Installation
Step 1. Install Docker and nvidia-docker.
Step 2. Obtain the Deepo image
You can either directly download the image from Docker Hub, or build the image yourself.
Option 1: Get the image from Docker Hub (recommended)
docker pull ufoym/deepo
Option 2: Build the Docker image locally
git clone https://github.com/ufoym/deepo.git
cd deepo && docker build -t ufoym/deepo .
Note that this may take several hours as it compiles a few libraries from scratch.
Usage
Now you can try this command:
nvidia-docker run --rm ufoym/deepo nvidia-smi
This should work and enables Deepo to use the GPU from inside a docker container. If this does not work, search the issues section on the nvidia-docker GitHub -- many solutions are already documented. To get an interactive shell to a container that will not be automatically deleted after you exit do
nvidia-docker run -it ufoym/deepo bash
If you want to share your data and configurations between the host (your machine or VM) and the container in which you are using Deepo, use the -v option, e.g.
nvidia-docker run -it -v /host/data:/data -v /host/config:/config ufoym/deepo bash
This will make
/host/data from the host visible as
/data in the container, and
/host/config as
/config. Such isolation reduces the chances of your containerized experiments overwriting or using wrong data.
You are now ready to begin your journey.
tensorflow
$ python
>>> import tensorflow
>>> print(tensorflow.__name__, tensorflow.__version__)
tensorflow 1.3.0
sonnet
$ python
>>> import sonnet
>>> print(sonnet.__name__, sonnet.__path__)
sonnet ['/usr/local/lib/python3.5/dist-packages/sonnet']
pytorch
$ python
>>> import torch
>>> print(torch.__name__, torch.__version__)
torch 0.2.0_3
keras
$ python
>>> import keras
>>> print(keras.__name__, keras.__version__)
keras 2.0.8
mxnet
$ python
>>> import mxnet
>>> print(mxnet.__name__, mxnet.__version__)
mxnet 0.11.0
cntk
$ python
>>> import cntk
>>> print(cntk.__name__, cntk.__version__)
cntk 2.2
chainer
$ python
>>> import chainer
>>> print(chainer.__name__, chainer.__version__)
chainer 3.0.0
theano
$ python
>>> import theano
>>> print(theano.__name__, theano.__version__)
theano 0.10.0beta4+14.gb6e3768
lasagne
$ python
>>> import lasagne
>>> print(lasagne.__name__, lasagne.__version__)
lasagne 0.2.dev1
caffe
$ python
>>> import caffe
>>> print(caffe.__name__, caffe.__version__)
caffe 1.0.0
$ caffe --version
caffe version 1.0.0
torch
$ th
│ ______ __ | Torch7
│ /_ __/__ ________/ / | Scientific computing for Lua.
│ / / / _ \/ __/ __/ _ \ | Type ? for help
│ /_/ \___/_/ \__/_//_/ | https://github.com/torch
│ | http://torch.ch
│
│th>
Comparison to alternatives
|.
|modern-deep-learning
|dl-docker
|jupyter-deeplearning
|Deepo
|ubuntu
|16.04
|14.04
|14.04
|16.04
|cuda
|8.0
|6.5-8.0
|8.0
|cudnn
|v5
|v2-5
|v6
|theano
|tensorflow
|sonnet
|pytorch
|keras
|lasagne
|mxnet
|cntk
|chainer
|caffe
|torch