Deepo is a Docker image with a full reproducible deep learning research environment. It contains most popular deep learning frameworks: theano, tensorflow, sonnet, pytorch, keras, lasagne, mxnet, cntk, chainer, caffe, torch.

Quick Start

Installation

Step 2. Obtain the Deepo image

You can either directly download the image from Docker Hub, or build the image yourself.

Option 1: Get the image from Docker Hub (recommended)

docker pull ufoym/deepo

Option 2: Build the Docker image locally

git clone https://github.com/ufoym/deepo.git cd deepo && docker build -t ufoym/deepo .

Note that this may take several hours as it compiles a few libraries from scratch.

Usage

Now you can try this command:

nvidia-docker run --rm ufoym/deepo nvidia-smi

This should work and enables Deepo to use the GPU from inside a docker container. If this does not work, search the issues section on the nvidia-docker GitHub -- many solutions are already documented. To get an interactive shell to a container that will not be automatically deleted after you exit do

nvidia-docker run -it ufoym/deepo bash

If you want to share your data and configurations between the host (your machine or VM) and the container in which you are using Deepo, use the -v option, e.g.

nvidia-docker run -it -v /host/data:/data -v /host/config:/config ufoym/deepo bash

This will make /host/data from the host visible as /data in the container, and /host/config as /config . Such isolation reduces the chances of your containerized experiments overwriting or using wrong data.

You are now ready to begin your journey.

tensorflow

$ python

>> > import tensorflow >> > print (tensorflow. __name__ , tensorflow. __version__ ) tensorflow 1.3 .0

sonnet

$ python

>> > import sonnet >> > print (sonnet. __name__ , sonnet. __path__ ) sonnet [ ' /usr/local/lib/python3.5/dist-packages/sonnet ' ]

pytorch

$ python

>> > import torch >> > print (torch. __name__ , torch. __version__ ) torch 0.2 .0_3

keras

$ python

>> > import keras >> > print (keras. __name__ , keras. __version__ ) keras 2.0 .8

mxnet

$ python

>> > import mxnet >> > print (mxnet. __name__ , mxnet. __version__ ) mxnet 0.11 .0

cntk

$ python

>> > import cntk >> > print (cntk. __name__ , cntk. __version__ ) cntk 2.2

chainer

$ python

>> > import chainer >> > print (chainer. __name__ , chainer. __version__ ) chainer 3.0 .0

theano

$ python

>> > import theano >> > print (theano. __name__ , theano. __version__ ) theano 0.10 .0beta4 + 14. gb6e3768

lasagne

$ python

>> > import lasagne >> > print (lasagne. __name__ , lasagne. __version__ ) lasagne 0.2 .dev1

caffe

$ python

>> > import caffe >> > print (caffe. __name__ , caffe. __version__ ) caffe 1.0 .0

$ caffe --version

caffe version 1.0.0

torch

$ th

│ ______ __ | Torch7 │ /_ __/__ ________/ / | Scientific computing for Lua. │ / / / _ \/ __/ __/ _ \ | Type ? for help │ /_/ \___/_/ \__/_//_/ | https://github.com/torch │ | http://torch.ch │ │th>

Comparison to alternatives

. modern-deep-learning dl-docker jupyter-deeplearning Deepo ubuntu 16.04 14.04 14.04 16.04 cuda ❌ 8.0 6.5-8.0 8.0 cudnn ❌ v5 v2-5 v6 theano ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ tensorflow ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ sonnet ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ pytorch ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ keras ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ lasagne ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ mxnet ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ cntk ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ chainer ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ caffe ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ torch ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

Licensing

Deepo is MIT licensed.