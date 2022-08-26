Upscayl 🆙 Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler simplescreenrecorder-2022-08-23_20.17.02.mp4 Upscayl is a cross-platform application built with the Linux-first philosophy. This means that we prioritize Linux builds over others but that doesn't mean we'll break things for other OSes :) NOTE: Upscayl does not work without a GPU, sorry. You'll need a Vulkan compatible GPU to upscale images.

Installation 👨‍💻

Linux 🐧

Go to releases section Download the .AppImage file. Right Click AppImage -> Go to Permissions tab -> Check allow file to execute and then double click the file to run Upscayl.

You can also download the flatpak version and double click the flatpak file to install via Store but wait for the full release, we'll be pushing it to Flathub for easy access.

MacOS 🍎

Coming soon...

Windows 🐌

Coming soon...

Roadmap 🤫

Allow video upscaling

2x, 3x upscaling modes

More models

Make the whole world use FOSS

Development 🛠

git clone https://github.com/TGS963/upscayl cd upscayl # INSTALL DEPENDENCIES npm install # RUN THE DEVELOPMENT SERVER LOCALLY npm run start # PACKAGE THE APP npm run dist # PUBLISH THE APP, MAKE SURE TO ADD GH_TOKEN= IN SHELL npm run publish-app

FAQ 🤓

How does Upscayl work? Upscayl uses AI models to enhance your images by guessing what the details could be. It uses Real-ESRGAN (and more in the future) model to achieve this.

Is there a CLI available? The CLI tool is called real-esrgan-ncnn-vulkan and it's available on the Real-ESRGAN repository.

Do I need a GPU for this to work? Yes, unfortunately. NCNN Vulkan requires a Vulkan compatible GPU. Upscayl won't work on iGPU or CPU.

How can I contribute? You can donate more NCNN compatible models or fix code by submitting PRs :)



Upscayl uses Real-ESRGAN-ncnn-vulkan binaries to upscale images. More models and algorithms will come soon.

Credits ❤

Real-ESRGAN for their wonderful research work.

Real-ESRGAN: Copyright (c) 2021, Xintao Wang

Microsoft™ for their Fluent Emoji used as our logo.