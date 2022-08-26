Skip to content

Upscayl 🆙 Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler NOTE: Upscayl does not work without a GPU, sorry. You'll need a Vulkan compatible GPU to upscale images. Installation 👨‍💻 Linux 🐧 MacOS 🍎 Windows 🐌 Roadmap 🤫 Development 🛠 FAQ 🤓 Credits

README.md

Upscayl 🆙

Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler

simplescreenrecorder-2022-08-23_20.17.02.mp4

Upscayl is a cross-platform application built with the Linux-first philosophy. This means that we prioritize Linux builds over others but that doesn't mean we'll break things for other OSes :)

NOTE: Upscayl does not work without a GPU, sorry. You'll need a Vulkan compatible GPU to upscale images.

Installation 👨‍💻

Linux 🐧

  1. Go to releases section

  2. Download the .AppImage file.

  3. Right Click AppImage -> Go to Permissions tab -> Check allow file to execute and then double click the file to run Upscayl.

You can also download the flatpak version and double click the flatpak file to install via Store but wait for the full release, we'll be pushing it to Flathub for easy access.

MacOS 🍎

Coming soon...

Windows 🐌

Coming soon...

Roadmap 🤫

  • Allow video upscaling
  • 2x, 3x upscaling modes
  • More models
  • Make the whole world use FOSS

Development 🛠

git clone https://github.com/TGS963/upscayl
cd upscayl

# INSTALL DEPENDENCIES
npm install

# RUN THE DEVELOPMENT SERVER LOCALLY
npm run start

# PACKAGE THE APP
npm run dist

# PUBLISH THE APP, MAKE SURE TO ADD GH_TOKEN= IN SHELL
npm run publish-app

FAQ 🤓

  • How does Upscayl work?
    • Upscayl uses AI models to enhance your images by guessing what the details could be. It uses Real-ESRGAN (and more in the future) model to achieve this.
  • Is there a CLI available?
    • The CLI tool is called real-esrgan-ncnn-vulkan and it's available on the Real-ESRGAN repository.
  • Do I need a GPU for this to work?
    • Yes, unfortunately. NCNN Vulkan requires a Vulkan compatible GPU. Upscayl won't work on iGPU or CPU.
  • How can I contribute?
    • You can donate more NCNN compatible models or fix code by submitting PRs :)

Upscayl uses Real-ESRGAN-ncnn-vulkan binaries to upscale images. More models and algorithms will come soon.

Credits

Copyright © 2022 - Upscayl
Made by Nayam Amarshe and TGS963
using 🖱 &

🆙 Upscayl - Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler for Linux, MacOS and Windows

Topics

image ai upscale esrgan

AGPL-3.0 license

