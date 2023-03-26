Photo Stream

A theme to showcase your photo albums, powered by Hugo.

A live demo is available at hugo-photo-stream.netlify.app.

Features

This theme is basically a port of maxvoltar's photo-stream theme. Thanks to him for this nice creation!

This theme features:

Lazy loading of photos (a photo is downloaded when it appears in the viewport)

Albums containing photos

Photos thumbnail are resized to fit 800x800

The large version is resized to fit 2048x2048

The background is filled with a tint matching the photo

Keyboard shortcuts for previous / next / back to list

Installation

From the root of your Hugo site, type the following:

git submodule add https://github.com/nmasse-itix/photo-stream.git themes/photo-stream git submodule init git submodule update

Now you can get updates of this theme in the future by updating the submodule:

git submodule update --remote themes/photo-stream

Configuration

After installation, take a look at the exampleSite folder inside themes/photo-stream .

To get started, copy the config.toml file inside exampleSite to the root of your Hugo site:

cp themes/photo-stream/exampleSite/config.toml .

Now edit this file and add your own information. Note that some fields can be omitted.

How to create an album

The theme provides an archetype named album . Create a new album with the hugo new command.

hugo new my-album/index.md -k album

How to add photos

To add photos to an album, simply copy your JPEG files in the album directory, under content, NOT static!

cp path/to/DCIM_ * .jpeg content/my-album/

How to customize an album

A minimal index.md looks like this:

--- date : " 2016-01-01 " title : Animals - src : ' **.jpeg ' ---

This index file defines an album with a date, a title and instructs to add all JPEG files to the album.

But a usual index.md would include more customization:

--- date : " 2016-01-01 " title : Animals sort_by : " Exif.Date " resources : - src : ' camel.jpeg ' params : cover : true - src : ' **.jpeg ' - src : ' **.jpg ' ---

This index also specifies:

To sort photos by date (specified in the EXIF metadata).

To also include files with .jpg extension.

extension. To set camel.jpeg as the cover photo for the album.

Global configuration

The Date format for the album can be set in your config.toml .

[ params ] album_date_format = " 01/2006 "

Check the Go documentation for possible formats: time.Format.

These environment variables may be configured:

GITHUB_USERNAME="username" TWITTER_USERNAME="username" INSTAGRAM_USERNAME="username" CUSTOM_LINK_URL="https://example.com" CUSTOM_LINK_NAME="Example link" MASTODON_SERVER="mastodon.social" MASTODON_USERNAME="username" ALLOW_ORDER_SORT_CHANGE="1" ALLOW_IMAGE_SHARING="1"

Demo Website

A live demo is available at hugo-photo-stream.netlify.app but you can have a look by yourself at the example site.

cd themes/photo-stream/exampleSite ./fetch-photos.sh hugo serve

On netlify, you need to customize the build command and publish directory:

Build command: cd exampleSite && ./fetch-photos.sh && hugo

Publish directory: exampleSite/public

And add an environment variable to install a recent version of Hugo.