A theme to showcase your photo albums, powered by Hugo.
A live demo is available at hugo-photo-stream.netlify.app.
This theme is basically a port of maxvoltar's photo-stream theme. Thanks to him for this nice creation!
This theme features:
- Lazy loading of photos (a photo is downloaded when it appears in the viewport)
- Albums containing photos
- Photos thumbnail are resized to fit 800x800
- The large version is resized to fit 2048x2048
- The background is filled with a tint matching the photo
- Keyboard shortcuts for previous / next / back to list
From the root of your Hugo site, type the following:
git submodule add https://github.com/nmasse-itix/photo-stream.git themes/photo-stream
git submodule init
git submodule update
Now you can get updates of this theme in the future by updating the submodule:
git submodule update --remote themes/photo-stream
After installation, take a look at the
exampleSite folder inside
themes/photo-stream.
To get started, copy the
config.toml file inside
exampleSite to the root of your Hugo site:
cp themes/photo-stream/exampleSite/config.toml .
Now edit this file and add your own information. Note that some fields can be omitted.
The theme provides an archetype named
album.
Create a new album with the
hugo new command.
hugo new my-album/index.md -k album
To add photos to an album, simply copy your JPEG files in the album directory, under content, NOT static!
cp path/to/DCIM_*.jpeg content/my-album/
A minimal
index.md looks like this:
---
date: "2016-01-01"
title: Animals
- src: '**.jpeg'
---
This index file defines an album with a date, a title and instructs to add all JPEG files to the album.
But a usual
index.md would include more customization:
---
date: "2016-01-01"
title: Animals
sort_by: "Exif.Date"
resources:
- src: 'camel.jpeg'
params:
cover: true
- src: '**.jpeg'
- src: '**.jpg'
---
This index also specifies:
- To sort photos by date (specified in the EXIF metadata).
- To also include files with
.jpgextension.
- To set
camel.jpegas the cover photo for the album.
The Date format for the album can be set in your
config.toml.
[params]
album_date_format = "01/2006"
Check the Go documentation for possible formats: time.Format.
These environment variables may be configured:
GITHUB_USERNAME="username"
TWITTER_USERNAME="username"
INSTAGRAM_USERNAME="username"
CUSTOM_LINK_URL="https://example.com"
CUSTOM_LINK_NAME="Example link"
MASTODON_SERVER="mastodon.social"
MASTODON_USERNAME="username"
ALLOW_ORDER_SORT_CHANGE="1"
ALLOW_IMAGE_SHARING="1"
cd themes/photo-stream/exampleSite
./fetch-photos.sh
hugo serve
On netlify, you need to customize the build command and publish directory:
- Build command:
cd exampleSite && ./fetch-photos.sh && hugo
- Publish directory:
exampleSite/public
And add an environment variable to install a recent version of Hugo.
HUGO_VERSION=0.68.3