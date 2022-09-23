Nuxt 3 Awesome Starter

a Nuxt 3 starter template or boilerplate with a lot of useful features. and integrated with TailwindCSS 3.

This template was built to make it easier to create web projects using Nuxt 3. It was originally designed for coursework and portfolio templates. (hence there will be lots of ui components for easy reuse)

NOTES This Project using "pnpm" as package manager. (not npm or yarn)!!!

Nuxt 3 now in stable version

Breaking changes tracker can be found here

Roadmap can be found here

Features

To Do

Adding HTTP Client

Preview



Live Demo







Table of Contents

Quick Start

For detail information, go here Getting Started

Start with this template

This project using pnpm as package manager.

as package manager. Clone this project to your computer git clone https://github.com/viandwi24/nuxt3-awesome-starter

Install dependencies pnpm install --shamefully-hoist

Run pnpm dev to start development server and open http://localhost:3000 in your browser

Deploy as Static Site

Run pnpm generate to build the project

to build the project Serve dist/ folder Checkout the deployment documentation.

Built-in Components

Footer

Footer Button

Button Anchor (link)

Anchor (link) Alert

Alert Card

Card Action Sheet

Action Sheet Theme Toggle / Switcher

Theme Toggle / Switcher Navbar Navbar Builder Drawer (on mobile) Options (on mobile)

Navbar Page Layout Wrapper Header Title Body Section Section Wrapper Section Title

Page Layout Dashboard Layout Sidebar

Dashboard Layout Modal

Notes

Nuxt Content

With Nuxt Content, you can just create markdown file (recommended) inside content folder.

But this is only available for SSR (Server Side Rendering) mode. Static mode still not working, you can see the issue nuxt/content#1202 For now, you can follow

Custom Workspace Snippets

This workspace including custom snippets for VSCode.

n3:content

content template with markdown

content template with markdown n3:page

page template

Styles

Tailwindcss import managed by windicss. and you can add custom styles in :

/path/to/assets/sass/app.scss

Theme (Dark Mode)

ThemeManager is a plugin that allows you to switch between themes. this lib in :

/path/to/utils/theme.ts

Thememanager is a function-class construct when app.vue before mounted. theme construct inside AppSetup() in /path/to/app.vue :

<!-- /path/to/app.vue --> < script lang = " ts " setup > import { AppSetup } from ' ~/utils/app ' ; // app setup AppSetup () </ script >

To change theme, you can direct set theme from state theme.setting , example :

< script lang = " ts " setup > import { IThemeSettingOptions } from ' ~/utils/theme ' const themeSetting = useState < IThemeSettingOptions >( ' theme.setting ' ) themeSetting . value = ' dark ' </ script >

When you change state theme.setting , it will automatically change theme.

Theme Setting have 4 options :

light

dark

system (operating system theme)

(operating system theme) realtime (realtime theme, if 05:00 - 17:00, it will change to light theme, otherwise dark)

We have state theme.current , this state return light or dark theme. basically it's process from theme.setting . dont change theme with this state.

Localization

Localization is a plugin that allows you to switch between languages. this lib in :

/path/to/utils/lang.ts

LanguageManager is a function-class construct when app.vue before mounted. this lib depend on @intlify/nuxt3 lang construct inside AppSetup() in /path/to/app.vue :

To change language, you can direct set language from state lang.setting , example :

< script lang = " ts " setup > const langSetting = useState < string >( ' locale.setting ' ) langSetting . value = ' en ' </ script >

When you change state locale.setting , it will automatically change language.

Generate Locales

I made an automatic tool to automatically translate to all languages ​​that have been prepared in the ./locales/ folder So, you can just update "locales/en.yml" and run this tools, it will automatically translate to all languages.

You can just run :

pnpm generate:locales # or : node ./tools/translator.js ./locales en.yml

Icons

This project using unplugin-icons for auto generate and import icon as component.

You can see collection icon list in : https://icones.js.org/

you can use <prefix-collection:icon /> or <PrefixCollection:Icon /> .

in this project, configuration prefix as a "icon", you can see in nuxt.config.ts :

export default defineNuxtConfig ( { ... vite : { plugins : [ UnpluginComponentsVite ( { dts : true , resolvers : [ IconsResolver ( { prefix : 'Icon' , } ) , ] , } ) , ] , } , ... } )

Example :

// use icon from collection "Simple Icons" and name icon is "nuxtdotjs" < IconSimpleIcons:nuxtdotjs /> // use icon from collection "Unicons" and name icon is "sun" < IconUil:sun />

Precommit and Postmerge

This project using husky and commitlint for precommit and postmerge. when you commit, it will check your commit message and running "pnpm lint-staged" to check your staged files. configuration in : /path/to/.husky/pre-commit and /path/to/commitlint.config.js

And when Postmerge, it will run "pnpm" to automatically install new dependencies. configuration in /path/to/.husky/post-merge

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2022 Alfian Dwi Nugraha. For more information see the LICENSE file.