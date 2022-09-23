Skip to content

Nuxt 3 Awesome Starter Features To Do Preview Table of Contents Quick Start Start with this template Deploy as Static Site Built-in Components Notes Nuxt Content Custom Workspace Snippets Styles Theme (Dark Mode) Localization Generate Locales Icons Precommit and Postmerge License

README.md

Nuxt 3 Awesome Starter

a Nuxt 3 starter template or boilerplate with a lot of useful features. and integrated with TailwindCSS 3.

This template was built to make it easier to create web projects using Nuxt 3. It was originally designed for coursework and portfolio templates. (hence there will be lots of ui components for easy reuse)

NOTES

  • This Project using "pnpm" as package manager. (not npm or yarn)!!!
  • Nuxt 3 now in stable version
  • Breaking changes tracker can be found here
  • Roadmap can be found here

Features

To Do

  • Adding HTTP Client

Preview

Preview
Preview Preview


Live Demo

Open In Code Sandbox
Open In Stackblitz

Table of Contents

Quick Start

For detail information, go here Getting Started

Start with this template

  • This project using pnpm as package manager.
  • Clone this project to your computer git clone https://github.com/viandwi24/nuxt3-awesome-starter
  • Install dependencies pnpm install --shamefully-hoist
  • Run pnpm dev to start development server and open http://localhost:3000 in your browser

Deploy as Static Site

Built-in Components

  • Footer
  • Button
  • Anchor (link)
  • Alert
  • Card
  • Action Sheet
  • Theme Toggle / Switcher
  • Navbar
    • Navbar Builder
    • Drawer (on mobile)
    • Options (on mobile)
  • Page Layout
    • Wrapper
    • Header
      • Title
    • Body
      • Section
        • Section Wrapper
        • Section Title
  • Dashboard Layout
    • Sidebar
  • Modal

Notes

Nuxt Content

With Nuxt Content, you can just create markdown file (recommended) inside content folder.
But this is only available for SSR (Server Side Rendering) mode. Static mode still not working, you can see the issue nuxt/content#1202 For now, you can follow

Custom Workspace Snippets

This workspace including custom snippets for VSCode.

  • n3:content
    content template with markdown
  • n3:page
    page template

Styles

Tailwindcss import managed by windicss. and you can add custom styles in :

/path/to/assets/sass/app.scss

Theme (Dark Mode)

ThemeManager is a plugin that allows you to switch between themes. this lib in :

/path/to/utils/theme.ts

Thememanager is a function-class construct when app.vue before mounted. theme construct inside AppSetup() in /path/to/app.vue :

<!-- /path/to/app.vue -->
<script lang="ts" setup>
import { AppSetup } from '~/utils/app';
// app setup
AppSetup()
</script>

To change theme, you can direct set theme from state theme.setting, example :

<script lang="ts" setup>
import { IThemeSettingOptions } from '~/utils/theme'
const themeSetting = useState<IThemeSettingOptions>('theme.setting')
themeSetting.value = 'dark'
</script>

When you change state theme.setting, it will automatically change theme.

Theme Setting have 4 options :

  • light
  • dark
  • system (operating system theme)
  • realtime (realtime theme, if 05:00 - 17:00, it will change to light theme, otherwise dark)

We have state theme.current, this state return light or dark theme. basically it's process from theme.setting. dont change theme with this state.

Localization

Localization is a plugin that allows you to switch between languages. this lib in :

/path/to/utils/lang.ts

LanguageManager is a function-class construct when app.vue before mounted. this lib depend on @intlify/nuxt3 lang construct inside AppSetup() in /path/to/app.vue :

<script lang="ts" setup> import { AppSetup } from '~/utils/app'; // app setup AppSetup() </script>

To change language, you can direct set language from state lang.setting, example :

<script lang="ts" setup>
const langSetting = useState<string>('locale.setting')
langSetting.value = 'en'
</script>

When you change state locale.setting, it will automatically change language.

Generate Locales

I made an automatic tool to automatically translate to all languages ​​that have been prepared in the ./locales/ folder So, you can just update "locales/en.yml" and run this tools, it will automatically translate to all languages.

You can just run :

pnpm generate:locales

# or :

node ./tools/translator.js ./locales en.yml

Icons

This project using unplugin-icons for auto generate and import icon as component.

You can see collection icon list in : https://icones.js.org/

you can use <prefix-collection:icon /> or <PrefixCollection:Icon />.

in this project, configuration prefix as a "icon", you can see in nuxt.config.ts :

export default defineNuxtConfig({
    ...

    vite: {
        plugins: [
            UnpluginComponentsVite({
                dts: true,
                resolvers: [
                    IconsResolver({
                        prefix: 'Icon',
                    }),
                ],
            }),
        ],
    },

    ...
})

Example :

// use icon from collection "Simple Icons" and name icon is "nuxtdotjs"
<IconSimpleIcons:nuxtdotjs />

// use icon from collection "Unicons" and name icon is "sun"
<IconUil:sun />

Precommit and Postmerge

This project using husky and commitlint for precommit and postmerge. when you commit, it will check your commit message and running "pnpm lint-staged" to check your staged files. configuration in : /path/to/.husky/pre-commit and /path/to/commitlint.config.js

And when Postmerge, it will run "pnpm" to automatically install new dependencies. configuration in /path/to/.husky/post-merge

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2022 Alfian Dwi Nugraha. For more information see the LICENSE file.

