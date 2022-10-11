Skip to content

Cuby Text What Why Download Features Technologies Contributing FAQ How to sync data between devices?

README.md

Cuby Text

What

Cuby Text is:

  • An experimental knowledge management app
  • An app focused on writing
  • An open source app
  • A personal project

Cuby Text is NOT:

  • An open-source alternative to a commercial product
  • A stable product

Why

Many excellent knowledge management apps are based on extended markdown files. They are powerful but not expressive.

New products use blocks to organize their content. It's very inspirational. I like them, but I want privacy and native experiences too.

So I created CubyText. It's fast and designed to be extensible. To achieve this goal I built the blocky editor.

It doesn't have complex concepts, just simple pages and blocks. No big deal.

Download

Releases

Features

  • Simple and flexible

  • Everything is a block

  • Rich-text, with markdown shortcuts

    Bold Heading

    • Press [[ to create references

  • Multiple tabs

  • Auto outline/graph generation

  • Cross platforms

    • MacOS
    • Windows
    • Linux

  • Local first

    • All data are stored locally in one file, easy to transfer and backup

    • Fast loading and searching

  • Dark mode

Work in progress:

  • Extensions(WIP)

Technologies

The primary third-party libraries and frameworks:

The principles:

  • The dependencies should be as few as possible
  • The tech stack should be easy to learn and contribute

Contributing

CONTRIBUTING

FAQ

How to sync data between devices?

TLDR: not support yet

This feature is intended to be implemented by the extension API.

