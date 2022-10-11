Cuby Text
What
Cuby Text is:
- An experimental knowledge management app
- An app focused on writing
- An open source app
- A personal project
Cuby Text is NOT:
- An open-source alternative to a commercial product
- A stable product
Why
Many excellent knowledge management apps are based on extended markdown files. They are powerful but not expressive.
New products use blocks to organize their content. It's very inspirational. I like them, but I want privacy and native experiences too.
So I created CubyText. It's fast and designed to be extensible. To achieve this goal I built the blocky editor.
It doesn't have complex concepts, just simple pages and blocks. No big deal.
Download
Features
-
-
Everything is a block
-
Rich-text, with markdown shortcuts
Bold Heading
-
-
Auto outline/graph generation
-
Cross platforms
- MacOS
- Windows
- Linux
-
Local first
-
Work in progress:
- Extensions(WIP)
Technologies
The primary third-party libraries and frameworks:
The principles:
- The dependencies should be as few as possible
- The tech stack should be easy to learn and contribute
Contributing
FAQ
How to sync data between devices?
TLDR: not support yet
This feature is intended to be implemented by the extension API.