The Unified Toolchain for the Web runtime and package management, create, dev, check, test, build, pack, and monorepo task caching in a single dependency

Vite+ is the unified entry point for local web development. It combines Vite, Vitest, Oxlint, Oxfmt, Rolldown, tsdown, and Vite Task into one zero-config toolchain that also manages runtime and package manager workflows:

vp env : Manage Node.js globally and per project

Manage Node.js globally and per project vp install : Install dependencies with automatic package manager detection

Install dependencies with automatic package manager detection vp dev : Run Vite's fast native ESM dev server with instant HMR

Run Vite's fast native ESM dev server with instant HMR vp check : Run formatting, linting, and type checks in one command

Run formatting, linting, and type checks in one command vp test : Run tests through bundled Vitest

Run tests through bundled Vitest vp build : Build applications for production with Vite + Rolldown

Build applications for production with Vite + Rolldown vp run : Execute monorepo tasks with caching and dependency-aware scheduling

Execute monorepo tasks with caching and dependency-aware scheduling vp pack : Build libraries for npm publishing or standalone app binaries

Build libraries for npm publishing or standalone app binaries vp create / vp migrate : Scaffold new projects and migrate existing ones

All of this is configured from your project root and works across Vite's framework ecosystem. Vite+ is fully open-source under the MIT license.

Getting Started

Install Vite+ globally as vp :

For Linux or macOS:

curl -fsSL https://vite.plus | bash

For Windows:

irm https://viteplus.dev/install.ps1 | iex

vp handles the full development lifecycle such as package management, development servers, linting, formatting, testing and building for production.

Configuring Vite+

Vite+ can be configured using a single vite.config.ts at the root of your project:

import { defineConfig } from 'vite-plus' ; export default defineConfig ( { // Standard Vite configuration for dev/build/preview. plugins : [ ] , // Vitest configuration. test : { include : [ 'src/**/*.test.ts' ] , } , // Oxlint configuration. lint : { ignorePatterns : [ 'dist/**' ] , } , // Oxfmt configuration. fmt : { semi : true , singleQuote : true , } , // Vite Task configuration. run : { tasks : { 'generate:icons' : { command : 'node scripts/generate-icons.js' , envs : [ 'ICON_THEME' ] , } , } , } , // `vp staged` configuration. staged : { '*' : 'vp check --fix' , } , } ) ;

This lets you keep the configuration for your development server, build, test, lint, format, task runner, and staged-file workflow in one place with type-safe config and shared defaults.

Use vp migrate to migrate to Vite+. It merges tool-specific config files such as .oxlintrc* , .oxfmtrc* , and lint-staged config into vite.config.ts .

CLI Workflows ( vp help )

Start

create - Create a new project from a template

- Create a new project from a template migrate - Migrate an existing project to Vite+

- Migrate an existing project to Vite+ config - Configure hooks and agent integration

- Configure hooks and agent integration staged - Run linters on staged files

- Run linters on staged files install ( i ) - Install dependencies

( ) - Install dependencies env - Manage Node.js versions

Develop

dev - Run the development server

- Run the development server check - Run format, lint, and type checks

- Run format, lint, and type checks lint - Lint code

- Lint code fmt - Format code

- Format code test - Run tests

Execute

run - Run monorepo tasks

- Run monorepo tasks exec - Execute a command from local node_modules/.bin

- Execute a command from local dlx - Execute a package binary without installing it as a dependency

- Execute a package binary without installing it as a dependency cache - Manage the task cache

Build

build - Build for production

- Build for production pack - Build libraries

- Build libraries preview - Preview production build

Manage Dependencies

Vite+ automatically wraps your package manager (pnpm, npm, or Yarn) based on packageManager and lockfiles:

add - Add packages to dependencies

- Add packages to dependencies remove ( rm , un , uninstall ) - Remove packages from dependencies

( , , ) - Remove packages from dependencies update ( up ) - Update packages to latest versions

( ) - Update packages to latest versions dedupe - Deduplicate dependencies

- Deduplicate dependencies outdated - Check outdated packages

- Check outdated packages list ( ls ) - List installed packages

( ) - List installed packages why ( explain ) - Show why a package is installed

( ) - Show why a package is installed info ( view , show ) - View package metadata from the registry

( , ) - View package metadata from the registry link ( ln ) / unlink - Manage local package links

( ) / - Manage local package links pm - Forward a command to the package manager

Maintain

upgrade - Update vp itself to the latest version

- Update itself to the latest version implode - Remove vp and all related data

Scaffolding your first Vite+ project

Use vp create to create a new project:

vp create

You can run vp create inside of a project to add new apps or libraries to your project.

Migrating an existing project

You can migrate an existing project to Vite+:

vp migrate

GitHub Actions

Use the official setup-vp action to install Vite+ in GitHub Actions:

- uses : voidzero-dev/setup-vp@v1 with : node-version : ' 22 ' cache : true

Manual Installation & Migration

If you are manually migrating a project to Vite+, install these dev dependencies first:

npm install -D vite-plus @voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest

You need to add overrides to your package manager for vite and vitest so that other packages depending on Vite and Vitest will use the Vite+ versions:

"overrides" : { "vite" : " npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest " , "vitest" : " npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-test@latest " }

If you are using pnpm , add this to your pnpm-workspace.yaml :

overrides : vite : npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest vitest : npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-test@latest

Or, if you are using Yarn: