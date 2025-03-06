The Unified Toolchain for the Web runtime and package management, create, dev, check, test, build, pack, and monorepo task caching in a single dependency
Vite+ is the unified entry point for local web development. It combines Vite, Vitest, Oxlint, Oxfmt, Rolldown, tsdown, and Vite Task into one zero-config toolchain that also manages runtime and package manager workflows:
vp env: Manage Node.js globally and per project
vp install: Install dependencies with automatic package manager detection
vp dev: Run Vite's fast native ESM dev server with instant HMR
vp check: Run formatting, linting, and type checks in one command
vp test: Run tests through bundled Vitest
vp build: Build applications for production with Vite + Rolldown
vp run: Execute monorepo tasks with caching and dependency-aware scheduling
vp pack: Build libraries for npm publishing or standalone app binaries
vp create/
vp migrate: Scaffold new projects and migrate existing ones
All of this is configured from your project root and works across Vite's framework ecosystem. Vite+ is fully open-source under the MIT license.
Install Vite+ globally as
vp:
For Linux or macOS:
curl -fsSL https://vite.plus | bash
For Windows:
irm https://viteplus.dev/install.ps1 | iex
vp handles the full development lifecycle such as package management, development servers, linting, formatting, testing and building for production.
Vite+ can be configured using a single
vite.config.ts at the root of your project:
import { defineConfig } from 'vite-plus';
export default defineConfig({
// Standard Vite configuration for dev/build/preview.
plugins: [],
// Vitest configuration.
test: {
include: ['src/**/*.test.ts'],
},
// Oxlint configuration.
lint: {
ignorePatterns: ['dist/**'],
},
// Oxfmt configuration.
fmt: {
semi: true,
singleQuote: true,
},
// Vite Task configuration.
run: {
tasks: {
'generate:icons': {
command: 'node scripts/generate-icons.js',
envs: ['ICON_THEME'],
},
},
},
// `vp staged` configuration.
staged: {
'*': 'vp check --fix',
},
});
This lets you keep the configuration for your development server, build, test, lint, format, task runner, and staged-file workflow in one place with type-safe config and shared defaults.
Use
vp migrate to migrate to Vite+. It merges tool-specific config files such as
.oxlintrc*,
.oxfmtrc*, and lint-staged config into
vite.config.ts.
- create - Create a new project from a template
- migrate - Migrate an existing project to Vite+
- config - Configure hooks and agent integration
- staged - Run linters on staged files
- install (
i) - Install dependencies
- env - Manage Node.js versions
- dev - Run the development server
- check - Run format, lint, and type checks
- lint - Lint code
- fmt - Format code
- test - Run tests
- run - Run monorepo tasks
- exec - Execute a command from local
node_modules/.bin
- dlx - Execute a package binary without installing it as a dependency
- cache - Manage the task cache
- build - Build for production
- pack - Build libraries
- preview - Preview production build
Vite+ automatically wraps your package manager (pnpm, npm, or Yarn) based on
packageManager and lockfiles:
- add - Add packages to dependencies
- remove (
rm,
un,
uninstall) - Remove packages from dependencies
- update (
up) - Update packages to latest versions
- dedupe - Deduplicate dependencies
- outdated - Check outdated packages
- list (
ls) - List installed packages
- why (
explain) - Show why a package is installed
- info (
view,
show) - View package metadata from the registry
- link (
ln) / unlink - Manage local package links
- pm - Forward a command to the package manager
- upgrade - Update
vpitself to the latest version
- implode - Remove
vpand all related data
Use
vp create to create a new project:
vp create
You can run
vp create inside of a project to add new apps or libraries to your project.
You can migrate an existing project to Vite+:
vp migrate
Use the official
setup-vp action to install Vite+ in GitHub Actions:
- uses: voidzero-dev/setup-vp@v1
with:
node-version: '22'
cache: true
If you are manually migrating a project to Vite+, install these dev dependencies first:
npm install -D vite-plus @voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest
You need to add overrides to your package manager for
vite and
vitest so that other packages depending on Vite and Vitest will use the Vite+ versions:
"overrides": {
"vite": "npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest",
"vitest": "npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-test@latest"
}
If you are using
pnpm, add this to your
pnpm-workspace.yaml:
overrides:
vite: npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest
vitest: npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-test@latest
Or, if you are using Yarn:
"resolutions": {
"vite": "npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-core@latest",
"vitest": "npm:@voidzero-dev/vite-plus-test@latest"
}