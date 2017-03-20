Skip to content

Mar 20, 2017

Table of Contents

This guide covers how to manipulate the tabbed "My Account" page endpoints found within WooCommerce 2.6.

Creating new endpoints

First you need to register a new endpoint in WordPress using the add_rewrite_endpoint() function and also register it via the query_vars filter.

/**
 * Register new endpoint to use inside My Account page.
 *
 * @see https://developer.wordpress.org/reference/functions/add_rewrite_endpoint/
 */
function my_custom_endpoints() {
	add_rewrite_endpoint( 'my-custom-endpoint', EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES );
}

add_action( 'init', 'my_custom_endpoints' );

/**
 * Add new query var.
 *
 * @param array $vars
 * @return array
 */
function my_custom_query_vars( $vars ) {
	$vars[] = 'my-custom-endpoint';

	return $vars;
}

add_filter( 'query_vars', 'my_custom_query_vars', 0 );

It will also be necessary to flush rewrite rules using flush_rewrite_rules() on plugin or theme activation, or to re-save permalinks via Settings > Permalinks so the new endpoint is active. If you are using flush_rewrite_rules() on plugin/theme activation, make sure the endpoint is added beforehand.

Example for plugins:

/**
 * Flush rewrite rules on plugin activation.
 */
function my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules() {
	add_rewrite_endpoint( 'my-custom-endpoint', EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES );
	flush_rewrite_rules();
}

register_activation_hook( __FILE__, 'my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules' );
register_deactivation_hook( __FILE__, 'my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules' );

Example for themes:

/**
 * Flush rewrite rules on theme activation.
 */
function my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules() {
	add_rewrite_endpoint( 'my-custom-endpoint', EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES );
	flush_rewrite_rules();
}

add_action( 'after_switch_theme', 'my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules' );

Manipulating the menu

It is possible to manipulate the menu items on the account page using the woocommerce_account_menu_items filter.

Adding a new item on the menu

The following example shows how to add a new item at the end of the menu before the logout item:

/**
 * Insert the new endpoint into the My Account menu.
 *
 * @param array $items
 * @return array
 */
function my_custom_my_account_menu_items( $items ) {
	// Remove the logout menu item.
	$logout = $items['customer-logout'];
	unset( $items['customer-logout'] );

	// Insert your custom endpoint.
	$items['my-custom-endpoint'] = __( 'My Custom Endpoint', 'woocommerce' );

	// Insert back the logout item.
	$items['customer-logout'] = $logout;

	return $items;
}

add_filter( 'woocommerce_account_menu_items', 'my_custom_my_account_menu_items' );

It's also possible add items in any position, simply working with the array of items:

/**
 * Custom help to add new items into an array after a selected item.
 *
 * @param array $items
 * @param array $new_items
 * @param string $after
 * @return array
 */
function my_custom_insert_after_helper( $items, $new_items, $after ) {
	// Search for the item position and +1 since is after the selected item key.
	$position = array_search( $after, array_keys( $items ) ) + 1;

	// Insert the new item.
	$array = array_slice( $items, 0, $position, true );
	$array += $new_items;
	$array += array_slice( $items, $position, count( $items ) - $position, true );

    return $array;
}

/**
 * Insert the new endpoint into the My Account menu.
 *
 * @param array $items
 * @return array
 */
function my_custom_my_account_menu_items( $items ) {
	$new_items = array();
	$new_items['my-custom-endpoint'] = __( 'My Custom Endpoint', 'woocommerce' );

	// Add the new item after `orders`.
	return my_custom_insert_after_helper( $items, $new_items, 'orders' );
}

add_filter( 'woocommerce_account_menu_items', 'my_custom_my_account_menu_items' );

Manipulating the content displayed on endpoints

WooCommerce creates hooks dynamically for each endpoint, so to manipulate the display of endpoints it is possible to use the woocommerce_account_{$endpoint}_endpoint hook.

Default WooCommerce endpoint hooks

By default WooCommerce has the following hooks for endpoints:

  • woocommerce_account_orders_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_view-order_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_downloads_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_edit-address_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_payment-methods_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_add-payment-method_endpoint
  • woocommerce_account_edit-account_endpoint

Adding content to an endpoint

/**
 * Endpoint HTML content.
 */
function my_custom_endpoint_content() {
	echo '<p>Hello World!</p>';
}

add_action( 'woocommerce_account_my-custom-endpoint_endpoint', 'my_custom_endpoint_content' );

Changing an endpoint title

To change the page title for the endpoint:

/*
 * Change endpoint title.
 *
 * @param string $title
 * @return string
 */
function my_custom_endpoint_title( $title ) {
	global $wp_query;

	$is_endpoint = isset( $wp_query->query_vars['my-custom-endpoint'] );

	if ( $is_endpoint && ! is_admin() && is_main_query() && in_the_loop() && is_account_page() ) {
		// New page title.
		$title = __( 'My Custom Endpoint', 'woocommerce' );

		remove_filter( 'the_title', 'my_custom_endpoint_title' );
	}

	return $title;
}

add_filter( 'the_title', 'my_custom_endpoint_title' );

