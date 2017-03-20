Table of Contents

This guide covers how to manipulate the tabbed "My Account" page endpoints found within WooCommerce 2.6.

Creating new endpoints

First you need to register a new endpoint in WordPress using the add_rewrite_endpoint() function and also register it via the query_vars filter.

/** * Register new endpoint to use inside My Account page. * * @see https://developer.wordpress.org/reference/functions/add_rewrite_endpoint/ */ function my_custom_endpoints () { add_rewrite_endpoint( ' my-custom-endpoint ' , EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES ); } add_action( ' init ' , ' my_custom_endpoints ' ); /** * Add new query var. * * @param array $vars * @return array */ function my_custom_query_vars ( $vars ) { $vars [] = ' my-custom-endpoint ' ; return $vars ; } add_filter( ' query_vars ' , ' my_custom_query_vars ' , 0 );

It will also be necessary to flush rewrite rules using flush_rewrite_rules() on plugin or theme activation, or to re-save permalinks via Settings > Permalinks so the new endpoint is active. If you are using flush_rewrite_rules() on plugin/theme activation, make sure the endpoint is added beforehand.

Example for plugins:

/** * Flush rewrite rules on plugin activation. */ function my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules () { add_rewrite_endpoint( ' my-custom-endpoint ' , EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES ); flush_rewrite_rules(); } register_activation_hook( __FILE__ , ' my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules ' ); register_deactivation_hook( __FILE__ , ' my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules ' );

Example for themes:

/** * Flush rewrite rules on theme activation. */ function my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules () { add_rewrite_endpoint( ' my-custom-endpoint ' , EP_ROOT | EP_PAGES ); flush_rewrite_rules(); } add_action( ' after_switch_theme ' , ' my_custom_flush_rewrite_rules ' );

Manipulating the menu

It is possible to manipulate the menu items on the account page using the woocommerce_account_menu_items filter.

Adding a new item on the menu

The following example shows how to add a new item at the end of the menu before the logout item:

/** * Insert the new endpoint into the My Account menu. * * @param array $items * @return array */ function my_custom_my_account_menu_items ( $items ) { // Remove the logout menu item. $logout = $items [ ' customer-logout ' ]; unset ( $items [ ' customer-logout ' ] ); // Insert your custom endpoint. $items [ ' my-custom-endpoint ' ] = __( ' My Custom Endpoint ' , ' woocommerce ' ); // Insert back the logout item. $items [ ' customer-logout ' ] = $logout ; return $items ; } add_filter( ' woocommerce_account_menu_items ' , ' my_custom_my_account_menu_items ' );

It's also possible add items in any position, simply working with the array of items:

/** * Custom help to add new items into an array after a selected item. * * @param array $items * @param array $new_items * @param string $after * @return array */ function my_custom_insert_after_helper ( $items , $new_items , $after ) { // Search for the item position and +1 since is after the selected item key. $position = array_search ( $after , array_keys ( $items ) ) + 1 ; // Insert the new item. $array = array_slice ( $items , 0 , $position , true ); $array + = $new_items ; $array + = array_slice ( $items , $position , count ( $items ) - $position , true ); return $array ; } /** * Insert the new endpoint into the My Account menu. * * @param array $items * @return array */ function my_custom_my_account_menu_items ( $items ) { $new_items = array (); $new_items [ ' my-custom-endpoint ' ] = __( ' My Custom Endpoint ' , ' woocommerce ' ); // Add the new item after `orders`. return my_custom_insert_after_helper( $items , $new_items , ' orders ' ); } add_filter( ' woocommerce_account_menu_items ' , ' my_custom_my_account_menu_items ' );

Manipulating the content displayed on endpoints

WooCommerce creates hooks dynamically for each endpoint, so to manipulate the display of endpoints it is possible to use the woocommerce_account_{$endpoint}_endpoint hook.

Default WooCommerce endpoint hooks

By default WooCommerce has the following hooks for endpoints:

woocommerce_account_orders_endpoint

woocommerce_account_view-order_endpoint

woocommerce_account_downloads_endpoint

woocommerce_account_edit-address_endpoint

woocommerce_account_payment-methods_endpoint

woocommerce_account_add-payment-method_endpoint

woocommerce_account_edit-account_endpoint

Adding content to an endpoint

/** * Endpoint HTML content. */ function my_custom_endpoint_content () { echo ' <p>Hello World!</p> ' ; } add_action( ' woocommerce_account_my-custom-endpoint_endpoint ' , ' my_custom_endpoint_content ' );

Changing an endpoint title

To change the page title for the endpoint: