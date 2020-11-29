BasicSR. This GitHub repo is a mirror of BasicSR. Recommend to use BasicSR, and open issues, pull requests, etc in BasicSR.EDVR has been merged into
Note that this version is not compatible with previous versions. If you want to use previous ones, please refer to the
old_version branch.
🚀 BasicSR
BasicSR (Basic Super Restoration) is an open source image and video restoration toolbox based on PyTorch, such as super-resolution, denoise, deblurring, JPEG artifacts removal, etc.
(ESRGAN, EDVR, DNI, SFTGAN)
✨ New Features
More
- Sep 8, 2020. Add blind face restoration inference codes: DFDNet.
ECCV20: Blind Face Restoration via Deep Multi-scale Component Dictionaries
Xiaoming Li, Chaofeng Chen, Shangchen Zhou, Xianhui Lin, Wangmeng Zuo and Lei Zhang
- Aug 27, 2020. Add StyleGAN2 training and testing codes.
CVPR20: Analyzing and Improving the Image Quality of StyleGAN
Tero Karras, Samuli Laine, Miika Aittala, Janne Hellsten, Jaakko Lehtinen and Timo Aila
- Aug 19, 2020. A brand-new BasicSR v1.0.0 online.
⚡ HOWTOs
We provides simple pipelines to train/test/inference models for quick start. These pipelines/commands cannot cover all the cases and more details are in the following sections.
🔧 Dependencies and Installation
- Python >= 3.7 (Recommend to use Anaconda or Miniconda)
- PyTorch >= 1.3
- NVIDIA GPU + CUDA
-
Clone repo
git clone https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR.git
-
Install dependent packages
cd BasicSR pip install -r requirements.txt
-
Install BasicSR
Please run the following commands in the BasicSR root path to install BasicSR:
(Make sure that your GCC version: gcc >= 5)
If you do not need the cuda extensions:
dcn for EDVR
upfirdn2d and fused_act for StyleGAN2
please add
--no_cuda_extwhen installing
python setup.py develop --no_cuda_ext
If you use the EDVR and StyleGAN2 model, the above cuda extensions are necessary.
python setup.py develop
You may also want to specify the CUDA paths:
CUDA_HOME=/usr/local/cuda \ CUDNN_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \ CUDNN_LIB_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \ python setup.py develop
Note that BasicSR is only tested in Ubuntu, and may be not suitable for Windows. You may try Windows WSL with CUDA supports :-) (It is now only available for insider build with Fast ring).
⏳ TODO List
Please see project boards.
🐢 Dataset Preparation
- Please refer to DatasetPreparation.md for more details.
- The descriptions of currently supported datasets (
torch.utils.data.Datasetclasses) are in Datasets.md.
💻 Train and Test
- Training and testing commands: Please see TrainTest.md for the basic usage.
- Options/Configs: Please refer to Config.md.
- Logging: Please refer to Logging.md.
🏰 Model Zoo and Baselines
- The descriptions of currently supported models are in Models.md.
- Pre-trained models and log examples are available in ModelZoo.md.
- We also provide training curves in wandb:
📝 Codebase Designs and Conventions
Please see DesignConvention.md for the designs and conventions of the BasicSR codebase.
The figure below shows the overall framework. More descriptions for each component:
Datasets.md | Models.md | Config.md | Logging.md
📜 License and Acknowledgement
This project is released under the Apache 2.0 license.
More details about license and acknowledgement are in LICENSE.
🌏 Citations
If BasicSR helps your research or work, please consider citing BasicSR.
The following is a BibTeX reference. The BibTeX entry requires the
url LaTeX package.
@misc{wang2020basicsr,
author = {Xintao Wang and Ke Yu and Kelvin C.K. Chan and
Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy},
title = {BasicSR},
howpublished = {\url{https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR}},
year = {2020}
}
Xintao Wang, Ke Yu, Kelvin C.K. Chan, Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy. BasicSR. https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR, 2020.
📧 Contact
If you have any question, please email
xintao.wang@outlook.com.