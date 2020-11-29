EDVR has been merged into BasicSR. This GitHub repo is a mirror of BasicSR. Recommend to use BasicSR, and open issues, pull requests, etc in BasicSR.

Note that this version is not compatible with previous versions. If you want to use previous ones, please refer to the old_version branch.

English | 简体中文 GitHub | Gitee码云

Google Colab: GitHub Link | Google Drive Link

Ⓜ️ Model Zoo ⏬ Google Drive: Pretrained Models | Reproduced Experiments ⏬ 百度网盘: 预训练模型 | 复现实验

📁 Datasets ⏬ Google Drive ⏬ 百度网盘 (提取码:basr)

📈 Training curves in wandb

💻 Commands for training and testing

⚡ HOWTOs

BasicSR (Basic Super Restoration) is an open source image and video restoration toolbox based on PyTorch, such as super-resolution, denoise, deblurring, JPEG artifacts removal, etc.

(ESRGAN, EDVR, DNI, SFTGAN) (HandyView, HandyFigure, HandyCrawler, HandyWriting)

✨ New Features

Nov 29, 2020. Add ESRGAN and DFDNet colab demo.

and colab demo. Sep 8, 2020. Add blind face restoration inference codes: DFDNet.

inference codes: DFDNet. Aug 27, 2020. Add StyleGAN2 training and testing codes: StyleGAN2.

More Sep 8, 2020. Add blind face restoration inference codes: DFDNet .

ECCV20: Blind Face Restoration via Deep Multi-scale Component Dictionaries

Xiaoming Li, Chaofeng Chen, Shangchen Zhou, Xianhui Lin, Wangmeng Zuo and Lei Zhang

inference codes: . Aug 27, 2020. Add StyleGAN2 training and testing codes.

CVPR20: Analyzing and Improving the Image Quality of StyleGAN

Tero Karras, Samuli Laine, Miika Aittala, Janne Hellsten, Jaakko Lehtinen and Timo Aila

training and testing codes. Aug 19, 2020. A brand-new BasicSR v1.0.0 online.

⚡ HOWTOs

We provides simple pipelines to train/test/inference models for quick start. These pipelines/commands cannot cover all the cases and more details are in the following sections.

GAN StyleGAN2 Train Inference Face Restoration DFDNet - Inference Super Resolution ESRGAN TODO TODO SRGAN TODO TODO EDSR TODO TODO SRResNet TODO TODO RCAN TODO TODO EDVR TODO TODO DUF - TODO BasicVSR TODO TODO TOF - TODO Deblurring DeblurGANv2 - TODO Denoise RIDNet - TODO CBDNet - TODO

🔧 Dependencies and Installation

Clone repo git clone https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR.git Install dependent packages cd BasicSR pip install -r requirements.txt Install BasicSR Please run the following commands in the BasicSR root path to install BasicSR:

(Make sure that your GCC version: gcc >= 5)

If you do not need the cuda extensions:

dcn for EDVR

upfirdn2d and fused_act for StyleGAN2

please add --no_cuda_ext when installing python setup.py develop --no_cuda_ext If you use the EDVR and StyleGAN2 model, the above cuda extensions are necessary. python setup.py develop You may also want to specify the CUDA paths: CUDA_HOME=/usr/local/cuda \ CUDNN_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \ CUDNN_LIB_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \ python setup.py develop

Note that BasicSR is only tested in Ubuntu, and may be not suitable for Windows. You may try Windows WSL with CUDA supports :-) (It is now only available for insider build with Fast ring).

⏳ TODO List

Please see project boards.

🐢 Dataset Preparation

Please refer to DatasetPreparation.md for more details.

for more details. The descriptions of currently supported datasets ( torch.utils.data.Dataset classes) are in Datasets.md.

💻 Train and Test

Training and testing commands : Please see TrainTest.md for the basic usage.

: Please see for the basic usage. Options/Configs : Please refer to Config.md.

: Please refer to Config.md. Logging: Please refer to Logging.md.

🏰 Model Zoo and Baselines

The descriptions of currently supported models are in Models.md.

Pre-trained models and log examples are available in ModelZoo.md .

are available in . We also provide training curves in wandb:

📝 Codebase Designs and Conventions

Please see DesignConvention.md for the designs and conventions of the BasicSR codebase.

The figure below shows the overall framework. More descriptions for each component:

Datasets.md | Models.md | Config.md | Logging.md

📜 License and Acknowledgement

This project is released under the Apache 2.0 license.

More details about license and acknowledgement are in LICENSE.

🌏 Citations

If BasicSR helps your research or work, please consider citing BasicSR.

The following is a BibTeX reference. The BibTeX entry requires the url LaTeX package.

@misc{wang2020basicsr, author = {Xintao Wang and Ke Yu and Kelvin C.K. Chan and Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy}, title = {BasicSR}, howpublished = { \url {https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR}}, year = {2020} }

Xintao Wang, Ke Yu, Kelvin C.K. Chan, Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy. BasicSR. https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR, 2020.

📧 Contact