Winning Solution in NTIRE19 Challenges on Video Restoration and Enhancement (CVPR19 Workshops) - Video Restoration with Enhanced Deformable Convolutional Networks. EDVR has been merged into BasicSR and this repo is a mirror of BasicSR.

github.com/xinntao/basicsr
1.1k stars 286 forks
EDVR has been merged into BasicSR. This GitHub repo is a mirror of BasicSR. Recommend to use BasicSR, and open issues, pull requests, etc in BasicSR. 🚀 BasicSR New Features HOWTOs 🔧 Dependencies and Installation TODO List 🐢 Dataset Preparation 💻 Train and Test 🏰 Model Zoo and Baselines 📝 Codebase Designs and Conventions 📜 License and Acknowledgement 🌏 Citations 📧 Contact

EDVR has been merged into BasicSR. This GitHub repo is a mirror of BasicSR. Recommend to use BasicSR, and open issues, pull requests, etc in BasicSR.

Note that this version is not compatible with previous versions. If you want to use previous ones, please refer to the old_version branch.

🚀 BasicSR

English | 简体中文GitHub | Gitee码云

google colab logo Google Colab: GitHub Link | Google Drive Link
Ⓜ️ Model Zoo Google Drive: Pretrained Models | Reproduced Experiments 百度网盘: 预训练模型 | 复现实验
📁 Datasets Google Drive 百度网盘 (提取码:basr)
📈 Training curves in wandb
💻 Commands for training and testing
HOWTOs

BasicSR (Basic Super Restoration) is an open source image and video restoration toolbox based on PyTorch, such as super-resolution, denoise, deblurring, JPEG artifacts removal, etc.
(ESRGAN, EDVR, DNI, SFTGAN) (HandyView, HandyFigure, HandyCrawler, HandyWriting)

New Features

  • Nov 29, 2020. Add ESRGAN and DFDNet colab demo.
  • Sep 8, 2020. Add blind face restoration inference codes: DFDNet.
  • Aug 27, 2020. Add StyleGAN2 training and testing codes: StyleGAN2.
More
  • Sep 8, 2020. Add blind face restoration inference codes: DFDNet.
    ECCV20: Blind Face Restoration via Deep Multi-scale Component Dictionaries
    Xiaoming Li, Chaofeng Chen, Shangchen Zhou, Xianhui Lin, Wangmeng Zuo and Lei Zhang
  • Aug 27, 2020. Add StyleGAN2 training and testing codes.
    CVPR20: Analyzing and Improving the Image Quality of StyleGAN
    Tero Karras, Samuli Laine, Miika Aittala, Janne Hellsten, Jaakko Lehtinen and Timo Aila
  • Aug 19, 2020. A brand-new BasicSR v1.0.0 online.

HOWTOs

We provides simple pipelines to train/test/inference models for quick start. These pipelines/commands cannot cover all the cases and more details are in the following sections.

GAN
StyleGAN2 Train Inference
Face Restoration
DFDNet - Inference
Super Resolution
ESRGAN TODO TODO SRGAN TODO TODO
EDSR TODO TODO SRResNet TODO TODO
RCAN TODO TODO
EDVR TODO TODO DUF - TODO
BasicVSR TODO TODO TOF - TODO
Deblurring
DeblurGANv2 - TODO
Denoise
RIDNet - TODO CBDNet - TODO

🔧 Dependencies and Installation

  1. Clone repo

    git clone https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR.git

  2. Install dependent packages

    cd BasicSR
pip install -r requirements.txt

  3. Install BasicSR

    Please run the following commands in the BasicSR root path to install BasicSR:
    (Make sure that your GCC version: gcc >= 5)
    If you do not need the cuda extensions:
    dcn for EDVR
    upfirdn2d and fused_act for StyleGAN2
    please add --no_cuda_ext when installing

    python setup.py develop --no_cuda_ext

    If you use the EDVR and StyleGAN2 model, the above cuda extensions are necessary.

    python setup.py develop

    You may also want to specify the CUDA paths:

    CUDA_HOME=/usr/local/cuda \
CUDNN_INCLUDE_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \
CUDNN_LIB_DIR=/usr/local/cuda \
python setup.py develop

Note that BasicSR is only tested in Ubuntu, and may be not suitable for Windows. You may try Windows WSL with CUDA supports :-) (It is now only available for insider build with Fast ring).

TODO List

Please see project boards.

🐢 Dataset Preparation

  • Please refer to DatasetPreparation.md for more details.
  • The descriptions of currently supported datasets (torch.utils.data.Dataset classes) are in Datasets.md.

💻 Train and Test

  • Training and testing commands: Please see TrainTest.md for the basic usage.
  • Options/Configs: Please refer to Config.md.
  • Logging: Please refer to Logging.md.

🏰 Model Zoo and Baselines

  • The descriptions of currently supported models are in Models.md.
  • Pre-trained models and log examples are available in ModelZoo.md.
  • We also provide training curves in wandb:

📝 Codebase Designs and Conventions

Please see DesignConvention.md for the designs and conventions of the BasicSR codebase.
The figure below shows the overall framework. More descriptions for each component:
Datasets.md | Models.md | Config.md | Logging.md

overall_structure

📜 License and Acknowledgement

This project is released under the Apache 2.0 license.
More details about license and acknowledgement are in LICENSE.

🌏 Citations

If BasicSR helps your research or work, please consider citing BasicSR.
The following is a BibTeX reference. The BibTeX entry requires the url LaTeX package.

@misc{wang2020basicsr,
  author =       {Xintao Wang and Ke Yu and Kelvin C.K. Chan and
                  Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy},
  title =        {BasicSR},
  howpublished = {\url{https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR}},
  year =         {2020}
}

Xintao Wang, Ke Yu, Kelvin C.K. Chan, Chao Dong and Chen Change Loy. BasicSR. https://github.com/xinntao/BasicSR, 2020.

📧 Contact

If you have any question, please email xintao.wang@outlook.com.

