The finest NBA CLI.
Watch NBA live play-by-play, game preview, box score and player information on your console.
Best CLI tool for those who are both NBA fans and Engineers.
All data comes from stats.nba.com APIs.
Install
In order to use nba-go, make sure that you have Node version 6.0.0 or higher.
$ npm install -g nba-go
Usage
nba-go provides two main commands.
Game
There are two things to do.
- Check schedule.
- Choose one game which you want to watch.
Depending on the status of the game you chose, a different result will be shown. There are three kinds of statuses that may be displayed.
|Status
|Example
|Description
|Pregame
|It shows when the game starts.
Selecting this will show the comparison between two teams, including average points, field goal percents, average assists, etc.
|Live
|It shows live game clock.
Most powerful feature! Selecting this will show the live page which includes scoreboard, play-by-play and box score.
|Final
|Selecting this will show scoreboard, detailed box score, etc.
Check schedule
In order to show the schedule on some days,
nba-go provides the command
nba-go game with some options.
Options
-d <date> or
--date <date>
Enter a specific date to check the schedule on that day.
$ nba-go game -d 2017/11/02
-y or
--yesterday
Check yesterday's schedule.
$ nba-go game -y
-t or
--today
Check today's schedule.
$ nba-go game -t
-T or
--tomorrow
Check tomorrow's schedule.
$ nba-go game -T
Pregame
Check the detailed comparison data between two teams in the game.
Live
Best feature! Realtime updated play-by-play, scoreboard and box score. Turn on fullscreen mode for better experience.
Btw, play-by-play is scrollable!.
Final
Check two teams' detailed scoreboard and box score.
Player
Get player's basic information, regular season data and playoffs data.
Note. Must place player's name between
nba-go player and options.
Options
-i or
--info
Get player's basic information.
$ nba-go player Curry -i
-r or
--regular
Get player's basic information.
$ nba-go player Curry -r
-p or
--playoffs
Get player's basic information.
$ nba-go player Curry -p
Mixed them all
Get all data at the same time.
$ nba-go player Curry -i -r -p
Development
It's simple to run
nba-go on your local computer.
The following is step-by-step instruction.
$ git clone https://github.com/xxhomey19/nba-go.git
$ cd nba-go
$ yarn
$ NODE_ENV=development node bin/cli.js <command>
License
MIT