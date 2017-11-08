/nba-go

🏀 💻 The finest NBA CLI.
  1. JavaScript 100.0%
JavaScript
Clone or download

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 50808b9 Nov 8, 2017 @xxhomey19 xxhomey19 0.1.9
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
bin Add date text in live and remove development_fake Nov 5, 2017
src Spelling and grammar fixes Nov 8, 2017
.babelrc Add basic README Nov 5, 2017
.editorconfig Create basic cli Oct 25, 2017
.eslintignore Create basic cli Oct 25, 2017
.eslintrc Add Travis CI Nov 5, 2017
.gitignore Use babel and change to es6 Oct 26, 2017
.travis.yml Add Travis CI Nov 5, 2017
LICENSE Initial commit Oct 25, 2017
README.md Specify node version in README Nov 8, 2017
package.json 0.1.9 Nov 8, 2017
yarn.lock Check update per day Nov 7, 2017

README.md

The finest NBA CLI.

Watch NBA live play-by-play, game preview, box score and player information on your console.
Best CLI tool for those who are both NBA fans and Engineers.

All data comes from stats.nba.com APIs.

Install

In order to use nba-go, make sure that you have Node version 6.0.0 or higher.

$ npm install -g nba-go

Usage

nba-go provides two main commands.

  1. game or g
  2. player or p

Game

There are two things to do.

  1. Check schedule.
  2. Choose one game which you want to watch.

Depending on the status of the game you chose, a different result will be shown. There are three kinds of statuses that may be displayed.

Status Example Description
Pregame screen shot 2017-11-06 at 8 57 02 am It shows when the game starts.
Selecting this will show the comparison between two teams, including average points, field goal percents, average assists, etc.
Live screen shot 2017-11-06 at 8 56 50 am It shows live game clock.
Most powerful feature! Selecting this will show the live page which includes scoreboard, play-by-play and box score.
Final screen shot 2017-11-06 at 8 56 14 am Selecting this will show scoreboard, detailed box score, etc.

Check schedule

In order to show the schedule on some days, nba-go provides the command nba-go game with some options.

Options

-d <date> or --date <date>

Enter a specific date to check the schedule on that day.

$ nba-go game -d 2017/11/02

game -d gif

-y or --yesterday

Check yesterday's schedule.

$ nba-go game -y

game -y gif

-t or --today

Check today's schedule.

$ nba-go game -t

game -t gif

-T or --tomorrow

Check tomorrow's schedule.

$ nba-go game -T

game -T gif

Pregame

⭐️⭐️
Check the detailed comparison data between two teams in the game.

pregame

Live

⭐️⭐️⭐️
Best feature! Realtime updated play-by-play, scoreboard and box score. Turn on fullscreen mode for better experience.
Btw, play-by-play is scrollable!.

live

Final

⭐️⭐️
Check two teams' detailed scoreboard and box score.

final

Player

Get player's basic information, regular season data and playoffs data.

Note. Must place player's name between nba-go player and options.

Options

-i or --info

Get player's basic information.

$ nba-go player Curry -i

player -i gif

-r or --regular

Get player's basic information.

$ nba-go player Curry -r

player -r gif

-p or --playoffs

Get player's basic information.

$ nba-go player Curry -p

player -p gif

Mixed them all

Get all data at the same time.

$ nba-go player Curry -i -r -p

player mixed gif

Development

It's simple to run nba-go on your local computer.
The following is step-by-step instruction.

$ git clone https://github.com/xxhomey19/nba-go.git
$ cd nba-go
$ yarn
$ NODE_ENV=development node bin/cli.js <command>

Related repo:

License

MIT