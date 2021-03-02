Enable macOS HiDPI
Explanation
This script can simulate macOS HiDPI on a non-retina display, and have a "Native" Scaled in System Preferences.
Some device have wake-up issue, script's second option may help, it inject a patched EDID, but another problem may exists here.
Logo scaling up may not be resolved, cuz the higher resolution is faked.
System Preferences
Usage
1.Remote Mode: Run this script in Terminal
bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xzhih/one-key-hidpi/master/hidpi.sh)"
2.Local Mode: Download ZIP, decompressing it, and double click
hidpi.command to run
Recovery
Normal
Still running the script in the terminal, but choose option 3
Recovery mode
If you cant boot into system, or get any another issues, you can boot into macOS Recovery mode, and use the Terminal.app
There are two ways to close it. It is recommended to choose the first one
ls /Volumes/
you can see all Disk.
cd /Volumes/"Your System Disk Part"/Users/
ls
you can see user home directory.
cd "user name"
./.hidpi-disable
Remove all injected display's DisplayVendorID folder under
Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides
ls /Volumes/
rm -rf /Volumes/"Your System Disk Part"/Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides
Inspired
https://www.tonymacx86.com/threads/solved-black-screen-with-gtx-1070-lg-ultrafine-5k-sierra-10-12-4.219872/page-4#post-1644805