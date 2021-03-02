Enable macOS HiDPI

Explanation

 This script can simulate macOS HiDPI on a non-retina display, and have a "Native" Scaled in System Preferences.

Some device have wake-up issue, script's second option may help, it inject a patched EDID, but another problem may exists here.

Logo scaling up may not be resolved, cuz the higher resolution is faked.

System Preferences

Usage

1.Remote Mode: Run this script in Terminal

bash -c " $( curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xzhih/one-key-hidpi/master/hidpi.sh ) "

2.Local Mode: Download ZIP, decompressing it, and double click hidpi.command to run

Recovery

Normal

Still running the script in the terminal, but choose option 3

Recovery mode

If you cant boot into system, or get any another issues, you can boot into macOS Recovery mode, and use the Terminal.app

There are two ways to close it. It is recommended to choose the first one

ls /Volumes/

you can see all Disk.

cd /Volumes/ " Your System Disk Part " /Users/ ls

you can see user home directory.

cd " user name " ./.hidpi-disable

Remove all injected display's DisplayVendorID folder under Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides

ls /Volumes/ rm -rf /Volumes/ " Your System Disk Part " /Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides

Inspired

