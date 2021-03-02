Skip to content
master
Switch branches/tags
3 branches 0 tags
Code

Latest commit

@xzhih
xzhih Merge pull request #175 from xiaozhuai/master
4f526d5 Mar 2, 2021
Merge pull request #175 from xiaozhuai/master 
fix #172
4f526d5

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
displayIcons
 
 
img
 
 
Icons.plist
 
 
README-zh.md
 
 
README.md
 
 
hidpi.command
 
 
hidpi.sh
 
 
Enable macOS HiDPI Explanation Usage Recovery Normal Recovery mode Inspired

README.md

Enable macOS HiDPI

Explanation

English | 中文

 This script can simulate macOS HiDPI on a non-retina display, and have a "Native" Scaled in System Preferences.

Some device have wake-up issue, script's second option may help, it inject a patched EDID, but another problem may exists here.

Logo scaling up may not be resolved, cuz the higher resolution is faked.

System Preferences

Preferences

Preferences

Usage

1.Remote Mode: Run this script in Terminal

bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xzhih/one-key-hidpi/master/hidpi.sh)"

2.Local Mode: Download ZIP, decompressing it, and double click hidpi.command to run

RUN

Recovery

Normal

Still running the script in the terminal, but choose option 3

Recovery mode

If you cant boot into system, or get any another issues, you can boot into macOS Recovery mode, and use the Terminal.app

There are two ways to close it. It is recommended to choose the first one

ls /Volumes/

you can see all Disk.

cd /Volumes/"Your System Disk Part"/Users/

ls

you can see user home directory.

cd "user name"

./.hidpi-disable

Remove all injected display's DisplayVendorID folder under Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides

ls /Volumes/
rm -rf /Volumes/"Your System Disk Part"/Library/Displays/Contents/Resources/Overrides

Inspired

https://www.tonymacx86.com/threads/solved-black-screen-with-gtx-1070-lg-ultrafine-5k-sierra-10-12-4.219872/page-4#post-1644805

https://github.com/syscl/Enable-HiDPI-OSX

About

Enable macOS HiDPI and have a native setting.

zhih.me/one-key-hidpi/

Topics

hidpi macos-hidpi

Resources

Readme

Stars

6.4k stars

Watchers

91 watching

Forks

838 forks

Contributors 8

Languages