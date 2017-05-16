GIXY

Overview

Gixy is a tool to analyze Nginx configuration. The main goal of Gixy is to prevent security misconfiguration and automate flaw detection.

Currently supported Python versions are 2.7 and 3.5+.

Disclaimer: Gixy is well tested only on GNU/Linux, other OSs may have some issues.

What it can do

Right now Gixy can find:

You can find things that Gixy is learning to detect at Issues labeled with "new plugin"

Installation

Gixy is distributed on PyPI. The best way to install it is with pip:

pip install gixy

Run Gixy and check results:

gixy

Usage

By default Gixy will try to analyze Nginx configuration placed in /etc/nginx/nginx.conf .

But you can always specify needed path:

$ gixy /etc/nginx/nginx.conf ==================== Results =================== Problem: [http_splitting] Possible HTTP-Splitting vulnerability. Description: Using variables that can contain "

" may lead to http injection. Additional info: https://github.com/yandex/gixy/blob/master/docs/ru/plugins/httpsplitting.md Reason: At least variable "$action" can contain "

" Pseudo config: include /etc/nginx/sites/default.conf; server { location ~ /v1/((?<action>[^.]*)\.json)?$ { add_header X-Action $action; } } ==================== Summary =================== Total issues: Unspecified: 0 Low: 0 Medium: 0 High: 1

Or skip some tests:

$ gixy --skips http_splitting /etc/nginx/nginx.conf ==================== Results =================== No issues found. ==================== Summary =================== Total issues: Unspecified: 0 Low: 0 Medium: 0 High: 0

Or something else, you can find all other gixy arguments with the help command: gixy --help

Contributing

Contributions to Gixy are always welcome! You can help us in different ways:

Open an issue with suggestions for improvements and errors you're facing;

Fork this repository and submit a pull request;

Improve the documentation.

Code guidelines: