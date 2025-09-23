-
[Announcement] Upcoming new requirements for YouTube downloads #14404
Description
Beginning very soon, you'll need to have the JavaScript runtime Deno installed to keep YouTube downloads working as normal.
Why?
Up until now, yt-dlp has been able to use its built-in JavaScript "interpreter" to solve the JavaScript challenges that are required for YouTube downloads. But due to recent changes on YouTube's end, the built-in JS interpreter will soon be insufficient for this purpose. The changes are so drastic that yt-dlp will need to leverage a proper JavaScript runtime in order to solve the JS challenges.
What do I need to do?
Everyone will need to install Deno.
yt-dlp will also need a few JavaScript components, and this may require additional action from you depending on how you installed yt-dlp:
-
Official PyInstaller-bundled executable users (e.g.
yt-dlp.exe,
yt-dlp_macos,
yt-dlp_linux, etc):
- No additional action required (besides having Deno). All the necessary JavaScript components will be bundled with these executables.
-
PyPI package users (e.g. installed with
pip,
pipx, etc):
- Install and upgrade yt-dlp with the
defaultoptional dependency group included, e.g.:
pip install -U "yt-dlp[default]"
- Install and upgrade yt-dlp with the
-
Official zipimport binary users (the
yt-dlpUnix executable):
- Run yt-dlp with an additional flag to allow Deno to download
npmdependencies --or-- install yt-dlp's JS solver package in your Python environment. (The flag name and the package name are both still TBD.)
- Run yt-dlp with an additional flag to allow Deno to download
-
Third-party package users (e.g. installed with
pacman,
brew, etc):
- The action required will depend on how your third-party package repository decides to handle this change. But the options available for "official zipimport binary users" should work for you as well.