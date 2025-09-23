Beginning very soon, you'll need to have the JavaScript runtime Deno installed to keep YouTube downloads working as normal.

Why?

Up until now, yt-dlp has been able to use its built-in JavaScript "interpreter" to solve the JavaScript challenges that are required for YouTube downloads. But due to recent changes on YouTube's end, the built-in JS interpreter will soon be insufficient for this purpose. The changes are so drastic that yt-dlp will need to leverage a proper JavaScript runtime in order to solve the JS challenges.

What do I need to do?

Everyone will need to install Deno.

yt-dlp will also need a few JavaScript components, and this may require additional action from you depending on how you installed yt-dlp: