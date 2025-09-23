Skip to content

Beginning very soon, you'll need to have the JavaScript runtime Deno installed to keep YouTube downloads working as normal.

Why?

Up until now, yt-dlp has been able to use its built-in JavaScript "interpreter" to solve the JavaScript challenges that are required for YouTube downloads. But due to recent changes on YouTube's end, the built-in JS interpreter will soon be insufficient for this purpose. The changes are so drastic that yt-dlp will need to leverage a proper JavaScript runtime in order to solve the JS challenges.

What do I need to do?

Everyone will need to install Deno.

yt-dlp will also need a few JavaScript components, and this may require additional action from you depending on how you installed yt-dlp:

  • Official PyInstaller-bundled executable users (e.g. yt-dlp.exe, yt-dlp_macos, yt-dlp_linux, etc):

    • No additional action required (besides having Deno). All the necessary JavaScript components will be bundled with these executables.

  • PyPI package users (e.g. installed with pip, pipx, etc):

    • Install and upgrade yt-dlp with the default optional dependency group included, e.g.: pip install -U "yt-dlp[default]"

  • Official zipimport binary users (the yt-dlp Unix executable):

    • Run yt-dlp with an additional flag to allow Deno to download npm dependencies --or-- install yt-dlp's JS solver package in your Python environment. (The flag name and the package name are both still TBD.)

  • Third-party package users (e.g. installed with pacman, brew, etc):

    • The action required will depend on how your third-party package repository decides to handle this change. But the options available for "official zipimport binary users" should work for you as well.

