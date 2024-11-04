/ yt-dlp Public
-
-
Notifications
You must be signed in to change notification settings
- Fork 6.8k
-
Releases: yt-dlp/yt-dlp
Releases · yt-dlp/yt-dlp
yt-dlp 2024.11.04
Read more
A description of the various files is in the README
Important changes
- Beginning with this release, yt-dlp's Python dependencies must be installed using the
defaultgroup
If you're installing yt-dlp with pip/pipx or requiring yt-dlp in your own Python project, you'll need to specify
yt-dlp[default]if you want to also install yt-dlp's optional dependencies (which were previously included by default). Read more
- The minimum required Python version has been raised to 3.9
Python 3.8 reached its end-of-life on 2024.10.07, and yt-dlp has now removed support for it. As an unfortunate side effect, the official
yt-dlp.exeand
yt-dlp_x86.exebinaries are no longer supported on Windows 7. Read more
Changelog
Core changes
- Allow thumbnails with
.jpeextension (#11408) by bashonly
- Expand paths in
--plugin-dirs(#11334) by bashonly
- Fix
--netrcempty string parsing for Python <=3.10 (#11414) by bashonly, Grub4K
- Populate format sorting fields before dependent fields (#11353) by Grub4K
- Prioritize AV1 (#11153) by seproDev
- Remove Python 3.8 support (#11321) by bashonly
- aes: Fix GCM pad length calculation (#11438) by seproDev
- cookies: Support chrome table version 24 (#11425) by kesor, seproDev
- utils
- Allow partial application for more functions (#11391) by bashonly, Grub4K (With fixes in 422195e by Grub4K)
- Fix
find_elementby class (#11402) by bashonly
- Fix and improve
find_elementand
find_elements(#11443) by bashonly, Grub4K
Extractor changes
- Resolve
languageto ISO639-2 for ISM formats (#11359) by bashonly
- ardmediathek: Extract chapters (#11442) by iw0nderhow
- bfmtv: Fix extractors (#11444) by seproDev
- bluesky: Add extractor (#11055) by MellowKyler, seproDev
- ccma: Support new 3cat.cat domain (#11222) by JoseAngelB
- chzzk: video: Fix extraction (#11228) by hui1601
- cnn: Fix extractor (#10185) by kylegustavo, seproDev
- dailymotion
- facebook: Fix formats extraction (#11343) by kclauhk
- generic: Do not impersonate by default (#11336) by bashonly
- nfl: Fix extractors (#11409) by bashonly
- niconicouser: Fix extractor (#11324) by Wesley107772
- soundcloud: Extract artists (#11377) by seproDev
- tumblr: Support more URLs (#6057) by selfisekai, seproDev
- twitter: Remove cookies migration workaround (#11392) by bashonly
- vimeo: Fix API retries (#11351) by bashonly
- yle_areena: Support live events (#11358) by bashonly, CounterPillow
- youtube: Adjust OAuth refresh token handling (#11414) by bashonly
Misc. changes
- build
- Disable attestations for trusted publishing (#11418) by bashonly
- Move optional dependencies to the
defaultgroup (#11255) by bashonly
- [Use Ubuntu 20.04 and Python 3.9 for Linux ARM builds](dd2e2444695...
yt-dlp 2024.10.22
A description of the various files is in the README
Important changes
- Following this release, yt-dlp's Python dependencies must be installed using the
defaultgroup
If you're installing yt-dlp with pip/pipx or requiring yt-dlp in your own Python project, you'll need to specify
yt-dlp[default]if you want to also install yt-dlp's optional dependencies (which were previously included by default). Read more
- py2exe is no longer supported
This release's
yt-dlp_min.exewill be the last, and it's actually a PyInstaller-bundled executable so that yt-dlp users updating their py2exe build with
-Uwill be automatically migrated. Read more
Changelog
Core changes
- Add extractor helpers (#10653) by Grub4K
- Add option
--plugin-dirs(#11277) by coletdjnz, imranh2
- cookies: Fix compatibility for Python <=3.9 in traceback by Grub4K
- utils
Popen: Reset PyInstaller environment (#11258) by bashonly, Grub4K
sanitize_path: Reimplement function (#11198) by Grub4K
-
Extractor changes
- adobepass: Use newer user-agent for provider redirect request (#11250) by bashonly
- afreecatv: Adapt extractors to new sooplive.co.kr domain (#11266) by 63427083, bashonly
- cda: Support folders (#10786) by pktiuk
- cwtv: Fix extraction (#11230) by bashonly
- drtv: Fix extractor (#11141) by 444995
- funk: Extend
_VALID_URL(#11269) by seproDev
- gem.cbc.ca: Fix formats extraction (#11196) by DavidSkrundz
- generic: Impersonate browser by default (#11206) by Grub4K
- imgur
- patreon: campaign: Stricter URL matching (#11235) by bashonly
- reddit: Detect and raise when login is required (#11202) by pzhlkj6612
- substack: Resolve podcast file extensions (#11275) by bashonly
- telecinco: Fix extractors (#11142) by bashonly, DarkZeros
- tubitv: Strip extra whitespace from titles (#10795) by allendema
- tver: Support series URLs (#9507) by pzhlkj6612, vvto33
- twitter: spaces: Allow extraction when not logged in (#11289) by rubyevadestaxes
- weverse: Fix extractor (#11215) by bashonly
- youtube
Misc. changes
- build
- Migrate
py2exebuilds to
win_exe(#11256) by bashonly
- Use
macos-13image for macOS builds (#11236) by bashonly
make_lazy_extractors: Force running without plugins (#11205) by Grub4K
- Migrate
- cleanup: Miscellaneous: 67adeb7 by bashonly, DTrombett, grqz, Grub4K, KarboniteKream, mikkovedru, seproDev
- test: Allow running tests explicitly (#11203) by Grub4K
yt-dlp 2024.10.07
A description of the various files is in the README
Changelog
Core changes
- cookies: Fix cookie load error handling (#11140) by Grub4K
Extractor changes
- applepodcasts: Fix extractor (#10903) by coreywright
- cwtv: Fix extractor (#11135) by kclauhk
- noodlemagazine: Fix extractor (#11144) by BallzCrasher
- patreon: Extract all m3u8 formats for locked posts (#11138) by bashonly
- youtube: Change default player clients to
ios,mweb(#11190) by seproDev
Postprocessor changes
- xattrmetadata: Try to write each attribute (#11115) by eric321
Misc. changes
- ci: Rerun failed tests (#11143) by Grub4K
- cleanup: Miscellaneous: 1a176d8 by bashonly
yt-dlp 2024.09.27
Read more
A description of the various files is in the README
Important changes
- The minimum recommended Python version has been raised to 3.9
Since Python 3.8 will reach end-of-life in October 2024, support for it will be dropped soon. Read more
Changelog
Core changes
- Allow
nonearg to negate
--convert-subsand
--convert-thumbnails(#11066) by kieraneglin
- Fix format sorting bug with vp9.2 vcodec (#10884) by rakslice
- Raise minimum recommended Python version to 3.9 (#11098) by bashonly
- cookies: Improve error message for Windows
--cookies-from-browser chromeissue (#11090) by seproDev
- utils:
mimetype2ext: Recognize
aacpas
aac(#10860) by bashonly
Extractor changes
- Fix JW Player format parsing (#10956) by seproDev
- Handle decode errors when reading responses (#10868) by bashonly
- abc.net.au: iview, showseries: Fix extraction (#11101) by bashonly
- adn: Fix extractors (#10749) by infanf
- asobistage: Support redirected URLs (#10768) by pzhlkj6612
- bandcamp: user: Fix extraction (#10328) by bashonly, quad
- beacon: Add extractor (#9901) by Deukhoofd
- bilibili
- biliintl: Fix referer header (#11003) by Khaoklong51
- dropbox: Fix password-protected video support (#10735) by ndyanx
- ertgr: Fix video extraction (#11091) by seproDev
- eurosport: Support local URL variants (#10785) by seproDev
- facebook
- ads: Fix extractor (#10704) by kclauhk
- reel: Improve metadata extraction by lengzuo
- germanupa: Add extractor (#10538) by grqz
- hgtvde: Fix extractor (#10992) by bashonly, rdamas
- huya: video: Add extractor (#10686) by hugepower
- iprima: Fix zoom URL support (#10959) by otovalek
- khanacademy: Fix extractor (#10913) by seproDev
- kick
- clips: Support new URL format (#11107) by bashonly
- vod: Support new URL format (#10988) by bashonly, grqz
- kika: Add extractor (#5788) by 1100101
- lnkgo: Remove extractor (#10904) by naglis
- loom: Fix m3u8 formats extraction (#10760) by kclauhk
- mediaklikk: Fix extractor (#11083) by szantnerb
- mojevideo: Add extractor (#11019) by 04-pasha-04, pzhlkj6612
- niconico: Fix m3u8 formats extraction (#11103) by bashonly
- nzz: Fix extractor (#10461) by 1-Byte
- patreoncampaign: Support API URLs (#10734) by bashonly, hibes
- pinterest: Extend
_VALID_URL(#10867) by bashonly, sahilsinghss73
- radiko: Extract unique
idvalues ([#1...
yt-dlp 2024.08.06
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Core changes
- jsinterp: Improve
sliceimplementation (#10664) by seproDev
Extractor changes
- discoveryplusitaly: Support sport and olympics URLs (#10655) by bashonly
- gem.cbc.ca: live: Fix extractor (#10565) by bashonly, scribblemaniac
- niconico: Fix extractor (#10677) by bashonly
- olympics: Fix extraction (#10625) by bashonly
- youku: Fix extractor (#10626) by hugepower
- youtube
yt-dlp 2024.08.01
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Core changes
- utils:
unified_timestamp: Recognize Sunday (#10589) by bashonly
Extractor changes
- abematv: Fix availability extraction (#10569) by middlingphys
- cbc.ca: player: Fix extractor (#10302) by bashonly, trainman261
- discoveryplus: Support olympics URLs (#10566) by bashonly
- kick: clips: Add extractor (#10572) by luvyana
- learningonscreen: Add extractor (#10590) by bashonly, Grub4K
- mediaklikk: Fix extractor (#10605) by szantnerb
- mlbtv: Fix makeup game extraction (#10607) by bashonly
- olympics: Fix extractor (#10604) by bashonly
- tva: Fix extractor (#10567) by bashonly
- tver: Support olympic URLs (#10600) by vvto33
- vimeo: review: Fix password-protected video extraction (#10598) by bashonly
- youtube
Misc. changes
yt-dlp 2024.07.25
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Extractor changes
- abematv: Adapt key retrieval to request handler framework (#10491) by bashonly
- facebook: Fix extraction (#10531) by bashonly
- mlbtv: Fix extractor (#10515) by bashonly
- tiktok: Fix and deprioritize JSON subtitles (#10516) by bashonly
- vimeo: Fix chapters extraction (#10544) by bashonly
- youtube: Fix
nfunction name extraction for player
3400486c(#10542) by bashonly
Misc. changes
- build: Pin
setuptoolsversion (#10493) by bashonly
yt-dlp 2024.07.16
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Core changes
- Fix
noprogressif
test=Truewith
--quietand
--verbose(#10454) by Grub4K
- Support
auto-ttyand
no_color-ttyfor
--color(#10453) by Grub4K
- update: Fix network error handling (#10486) by bashonly
- utils:
parse_codecs: Fix parsing of mixed case codec strings by bashonly
Extractor changes
- adn: Adjust for .com domain change (#10399) by infanf
- afreecatv: Fix login and use
legacy_ssl(#10440) by bashonly
- box: Support enterprise URLs (#10419) by seproDev
- digitalconcerthall: Extract HEVC and FLAC formats (#10470) by bashonly
- dplay: Fix extractors (#10471) by bashonly
- epidemicsound: Support sound effects URLs (#10436) by iancmy
- generic: Fix direct video link extensions (#10468) by bashonly
- picarto: Fix extractors (#10414) by Frankgoji
- soundcloud: permalink, user: Extract tracks only (#10463) by DunnesH
- tiktok: live: Fix room ID extraction (#10408) by mokrueger
- tv5monde: Support browser impersonation (#10417) by bashonly (With fixes in cc1a309)
- youtube
- Avoid poToken experiment player responses (#10456) by seproDev (With fixes in 16da8ef)
- Invalidate nsig cache from < 2024.07.09 (#10401) by bashonly
- Reduce android client priority (#10467) by seproDev
Networking changes
- Add
legacy_sslrequest extension (#10448) by coletdjnz
- Request Handler: curl_cffi: Support
curl_cffi0.7.X by coletdjnz
Misc. changes
- build
- cleanup: Miscellaneous: 89a161e by bashonly
yt-dlp 2024.07.09
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Core changes
Extractor changes
- youtube: Remove broken
nfunction extraction fallback (#10396) by pukkandan, seproDev
yt-dlp 2024.07.08
A description of the various files are in the README
Changelog
Core changes
Extractor changes
- soundcloud: Fix rate-limit handling (#10389) by bashonly
- youtube: Fix JS
nfunction name extraction (#10390) by bashonly, seproDev