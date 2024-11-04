Skip to content

Releases: yt-dlp/yt-dlp

yt-dlp 2024.11.04

04 Nov 00:51
@github-actions github-actions
2024.11.04
282e19d
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.11.04 Latest
Latest

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files is in the README

Important changes

  • Beginning with this release, yt-dlp's Python dependencies must be installed using the default group
    If you're installing yt-dlp with pip/pipx or requiring yt-dlp in your own Python project, you'll need to specify yt-dlp[default] if you want to also install yt-dlp's optional dependencies (which were previously included by default). Read more
  • The minimum required Python version has been raised to 3.9
    Python 3.8 reached its end-of-life on 2024.10.07, and yt-dlp has now removed support for it. As an unfortunate side effect, the official yt-dlp.exe and yt-dlp_x86.exe binaries are no longer supported on Windows 7. Read more

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Misc. changes

Read more
Assets 18

yt-dlp 2024.10.22

22 Oct 05:14
@github-actions github-actions
2024.10.22
2a24674
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.10.22

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files is in the README

Important changes

  • Following this release, yt-dlp's Python dependencies must be installed using the default group
    If you're installing yt-dlp with pip/pipx or requiring yt-dlp in your own Python project, you'll need to specify yt-dlp[default] if you want to also install yt-dlp's optional dependencies (which were previously included by default). Read more
  • py2exe is no longer supported
    This release's yt-dlp_min.exe will be the last, and it's actually a PyInstaller-bundled executable so that yt-dlp users updating their py2exe build with -U will be automatically migrated. Read more

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Misc. changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.10.07

07 Oct 23:51
@github-actions github-actions
2024.10.07
983c58f
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.10.07

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files is in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Postprocessor changes

Misc. changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.09.27

27 Sep 23:08
@github-actions github-actions
2024.09.27
5945fc1
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.09.27

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files is in the README

Important changes

  • The minimum recommended Python version has been raised to 3.9
    Since Python 3.8 will reach end-of-life in October 2024, support for it will be dropped soon. Read more

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Read more
Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.08.06

06 Aug 03:09
@github-actions github-actions
2024.08.06
a065086
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.08.06

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.08.01

01 Aug 15:17
@github-actions github-actions
2024.08.01
abe1013
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.08.01

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Misc. changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.07.25

25 Jul 03:36
@github-actions github-actions
2024.07.25
6b1e430
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.07.25

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Extractor changes

Misc. changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.07.16

16 Jul 22:14
@github-actions github-actions
2024.07.16
37c2335
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.07.16

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Networking changes

Misc. changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.07.09

09 Jul 01:57
@github-actions github-actions
2024.07.09
bbf84bf
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.07.09

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Assets 19
Loading

yt-dlp 2024.07.08

08 Jul 22:25
@github-actions github-actions
2024.07.08
1a6ac54
Compare
Choose a tag to compare
yt-dlp 2024.07.08

Installation Discord Donate Documentation Nightly Master

A description of the various files are in the README

Changelog

Core changes

Extractor changes

Assets 19
Loading