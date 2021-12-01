Nitter.net is down #473
Comments
zedeus
commented
Dec 1, 2021
|
Hetzner has locked the IP address due to a couple of DMCA complaints
|
Just great :(
|
I'll try to get it back up, but can't guarantee when/if it will happen
|
Why can I reach nitter.net from my phone (android 9, bromite as main browser, via as secondary) but not from my pc (debian x64, brave, chromium unstable and firefox)?
|
Stupid people making idiotic requests.
|
Of course, Nitter is essentially a glorified proxy with no permanent storage (except the username -> ID lookup table). People complaining about it being a mirror and such are just plain wrong. The moment something is gone from Twitter, it will be gone from Nitter itself, and Nitter doesn't manipulate any content.
MiTereKun
commented
Dec 5, 2021
|
and for all this time, not even a single new post in one of the issues. The blocking has already been going on for a very long time, isn't it easier to change the hosting provider? Although, probably, once the project is positioned as a high-quality proxy, then the traffic through the hosting goes through a decent amount, and Hetzner is really one of the cheapest providers.
Is it possible to run the nim site through some crutches on a regular user windows and a static ip?
Amolith
commented
Dec 6, 2021
•
|
I've dealt with these for months and my (completely un-ideal) solution has been to add webserver redirects back to the home page for whatever URLs they report and just opening the Hetzner ticket saying something like "access to the material in question has been removed".
After never having replied to the company sending the
pitsi
commented
Dec 6, 2021
|
Nitter.net is working again for me, so I am closing this issue.
pitsi commented
Dec 1, 2021
As it is mentioned in the title, nitter.net is down since yesterday (November 30th 2021).
I use its rss feed feature daily in thunderbird and I redirect any twitter links to it via privacy redirect. For now, I have already chosen a different instance that works most of the time, but I would like to know if the main instance is coming back.
Thank you in advance.
The text was updated successfully, but these errors were encountered: