Sift app

Sift shows you what every app on your phone is really doing. Uncover network traffic in real-time for every app on your phone. Create rules to block sites like ads and tracking pages.

Inspect network traffic

Monitor background activity

Block bad sites and tracking pages

iOS Developers: debug networking in your live apps

If Sift is useful to you...please support ongoing development!

BTC: 3JtkeGRHyJbDjiwPMX7PACQYEtReHgRDW8

PayPal:

About

Sift can answer questions like: are apps tracking me even if I disable analytics? are apps malicious? are they connecting to strange urls? are they doing network activity in the background?

Inspect network traffic for any app on your phone. Using push notifications, Sift shows you real-time network requests made by other apps.

Monitor background activity. Sift can even show you what network requests apps are making in the background.

Create rules to block urls like tracking sites, ads, etc. Use Sift to block any site you don't like for every app on your phone.

Debugging tool for developers Use Sift to debug network traffic for your production app: inspect background activity, see how your app handles connection failures to certain sites, etc.

Sift is completely private Sift never shares or sends your network traffic data anywhere. Data that Sift collects never leaves your phone.

Examples

Sift shows you what an app is doing by pushing a notification in real-time. Later you can open Sift and create rules for blocking sites.

FAQ

Why isn't Sift on the App Store?

It turns it out that network content filters are not permitted for regular app store apps (it only works in supervised device mode). So I decided to release the source code instead -- any donations are greatly appreciated :)

How do I use it/install it?

Make sure you have XCode installed. Clone the code, open the .xcodeproj, plug in your iPhone, and hit run. You might have to authorize XCode to deploy to your phone/ sign into iCloud in XCode.

Is there XCode 10 support?