We built a filter to help detect and suppress GitHub Copilot suggestions which contain code that matches public code on GitHub.

Copilot for Individual users have the choice to enable that filter during setup on their individual accounts. For Copilot for Business users, the Enterprise administrator controls how the filter is applied. They can control suggestions for all organizations or defer control to individual organization administrators. These organization administrators can turn the filter on or off during setup (assuming their Enterprise administrator has deferred control) for the users in their organization.

With the filter enabled, GitHub Copilot checks code suggestions with its surrounding code for matches or near matches (ignoring whitespace) against public code on GitHub of about 150 characters. If there is a match, the suggestion will not be shown to you. In addition, we have announced that we are building a feature that will provide a reference for suggestions that resemble public code on GitHub so that you can make a more informed decision about whether and how to use that code, as well as explore and learn how that code is used in other projects.

Just like when you write any code that uses material you did not independently originate, you should take precautions to understand how it works and ensure its suitability. These include rigorous testing, IP scanning, and checking for security vulnerabilities. You should make sure your IDE or editor does not automatically compile or run generated code before you review it.