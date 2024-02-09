Skip to content

A demonstration animation of a code editor using GitHub Copilot Chat, where the user requests GitHub Copilot to refactor duplicated logic and extract it into a reusable function for a given code snippet.

Code quickly and more securely with GitHub Copilot embedded throughout your workflows.

American AirlinesDuolingoErnst and YoungFordInfoSysMercado LibreMercedes-BenzShopifyPhilipsSociété GénéraleSpotifyVodafone

Accelerate performance

With GitHub Copilot embedded throughout the platform, you can simplify your toolchain, automate tasks, and improve the developer experience.

A Copilot chat window with the 'Ask' mode enabled. The user switches from 'Ask' mode to 'Agent' mode from a dropdown menu, then sends the prompt 'Update the website to allow searching for running races by name.' Copilot analyzes the codebase, then explains the required edits for three files before generating them. Copilot then confirms completion and summarizes the implemented changes for the new functionality allowing users to search races by name and view paginated, filtered results.

Work 55% faster. Increase productivity with AI-powered coding assistance, including code completion, chat, and more.

Duolingo boosts developer speed by 25% with GitHub Copilot

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

Optimize your process with simple and secured CI/CD.

Built-in application security where found means fixed

Use AI to find and fix vulnerabilities—freeing your teams to ship more secure software faster.

Apply fixes in seconds. Spend less time fixing vulnerabilities and more time building features with Copilot Autofix.

Copilot Autofix identifies vulnerable code and provides an explanation, together with a secure code suggestion to remediate the vulnerability.

Solve security debt. Leverage AI-assisted security campaigns to reduce application vulnerabilities and zero-day attacks.

A security campaign screen displays the campaign’s progress bar with 97% completed of 701 alerts. A total of 23 alerts are left with 13 in progress, and the campaign started 20 days ago. The status below shows that there are 7 days left in the campaign with a due date of November 15, 2024.

Dependencies you can depend on. Update vulnerable dependencies with supported fixes for breaking changes.

List of dependencies defined in a requirements .txt file.

Your secrets, your business: protected. Detect, prevent, and remediate leaked secrets across your organization.

GitHub push protection confirms and displays an active secret, and blocks the push.

7x faster vulnerability fixes with GitHub

90% coverage of alert types in all supported languages with Copilot Autofix

Work together, achieve more

Collaborate with your teams, use management tools that sync with your projects, and code from anywhere—all on a single, integrated platform.

A project management dashboard showing tasks for the ‘OctoArcade Invaders’ project, with tasks grouped under project phase categories like ‘Prototype,’ ‘Beta,’ and ‘Launch’ in a table layout. One of the columns displays sub-issue progress bars with percentages for each issue.

Your workflows, your way. Plan effectively with an adaptable spreadsheet that syncs with your work.

It helps us onboard new software engineers and get them productive right away. We have all our source code, issues, and pull requests in one place... GitHub is a complete platform that frees us from menial tasks and enables us to do our best work.
Fabian FaulhaberApplication manager at Mercedes-Benz

Create issues and manage projects with tools that adapt to your code.

From startups to enterprises, GitHub scales with teams of any size in any industry.

Technology

Figma streamlines development and strengthens security

Automotive

Mercedes-Benz standardizes source code and automates onboarding

Financial services

Mercado Libre cuts coding time by 50%

Millions of developers and businesses call GitHub home

Whether you’re scaling your development process or just learning how to code, GitHub is where you belong. Join the world’s most widely adopted AI-powered developer platform to build the technologies that redefine what’s possible.

