How to install the widget

Add this to any page, and you're golden: (See the demo!)

< script src = " https://widget.battleforthenet.com/widget.js " async ></ script >

The goal of this project is to allow anyone with a web site to run their own campaign to save net neutrality. Simply add one line of JavaScript and you're good to go! The modal animation will show up front-and-center on your page, prompting visitors to contact Congress and the FCC.

If you have any problems or questions regarding the widget, please submit an issue.

How it works

The widget is designed to only appear on July 12, 2017, and only once, per user, per device. If you'd like to force it to show up on your page for testing, please reload the page with #ALWAYS_SHOW_BFTN_WIDGET at the end of the URL.

Please take a look at widget.js if you want to see exactly what you'll be embedding on your page.

Compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Internet Explorer 11+.

Embed the widget JavaScript code on your page.

Optionally pass in customization parameters (see below), or defaults are used.

Widget checks to make sure it should be shown (July 12th 2017 and hasn't been shown to this user before, via cookie). You can override this check for testing purposes.

Widget preloads any images required for the chosen animation.

Widget injects a floating iframe onto your page. All but the most trivial styles and interactions take place in the iframe so as not to interfere with your CSS and JavaScript.

. The user can dismiss the iframe and a cookie is written so it won't show again (unless you override).

Modal customization options:

If you define an object called _bftn_options before including the widget code, you can pass some properties in to customize the default behavior.

< script type = " text/javascript " > var _bftn_options = {}; < / script > < script src = " https://widget.battleforthenet.com/widget.js " async ></ script >

MORE DETAILS COMING SOON