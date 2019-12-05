Just a quick question on this, what would be the correct way to implement this if you also didn't care if the upload failed or not? I'd like to be able to discard the Error state as well. Is there a better way to implement this?
abacaj commented
Dec 5, 2019
•
edited
Does fp-ts have a concept of a
teeexample: https://davefancher.com/2015/01/11/extending-f-pipelines-with-a-tee-function/
“given a value, apply a function to it, ignore the result, then return the original value."
I've got a use case for
TaskEitherto perform some uploading and return the original input to the next pipeline function.
