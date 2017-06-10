Kubernetes Production Patterns

... and anti-patterns.

We are going to explore helpful techniques to improve resiliency and high availability of Kubernetes deployments and will take a look at some common mistakes to avoid when working with Docker and Kubernetes.

Installation

First, follow installation instructions

Anti-Pattern: Mixing build environment and runtime environment

Let's take a look at this dockerfile

FROM ubuntu:14.04 RUN apt-get update RUN apt-get install gcc RUN gcc hello.c -o /hello

It compiles and runs a simple helloworld program:

$ cd prod/build $ docker build -t prod . $ docker run prod Hello World

There are a couple of problems with the resulting Dockerfile:

Size

$ docker images | grep prod prod latest b2c197180350 14 minutes ago 293.7 MB

That's almost 300 megabytes to host several kilobytes of the c program! We are bringing in package manager, C compiler and lots of other unnecessary tools that are not required to run this program.

Which leads us to the second problem:

Security

We distribute the whole build toolchain. In addition to that, we ship the source code of the image:

$ docker run --entrypoint=cat prod /build/hello.c # include<stdio.h> int main () { printf( " Hello World

" ) ; return 0 ; }

Splitting build environment and run environment

We are going to use "buildbox" pattern to build an image with build environment, and we will use a much smaller runtime environment to run our program

$ cd prod/build-fix $ docker build -f build.dockerfile -t buildbox .

NOTE: We have used new -f flag to specify the dockerfile we are going to use.

Now we have a buildbox image that contains our build environment. We can use it to compile the C program now:

$ docker run -v $( pwd ) :/build buildbox gcc /build/hello.c -o /build/hello

We have not used docker build this time, but mounted the source code and run the compiler directly.

NOTE: Docker will soon support this pattern natively by introducing build stages into the build process.

UPDATE: Multi-stage builds is now available in CE.

We can now use a much simpler (and smaller) dockerfile to run our image:

FROM quay.io/gravitational/debian-tall:0.0.1 ADD hello /hello ENTRYPOINT [ "/hello" ]

$ docker build -f run.dockerfile -t prod:v2 . $ docker run prod:v2 Hello World $ docker images | grep prod prod v2 ef93cea87a7c 17 seconds ago 11.05 MB prod latest b2c197180350 45 minutes ago 293.7 MB

Anti Pattern: Zombies and orphans

NOTICE: this example demonstration will only work on Linux

Orphans

It is quite easy to leave orphaned processes running in the background. Let's take an image we have built in the previous example:

docker run busybox sleep 10000

Now, let's open a separate terminal and locate the process

ps uax | grep sleep sasha 14171 0.0 0.0 139736 17744 pts/18 Sl+ 13:25 0:00 docker run busybox sleep 10000 root 14221 0.1 0.0 1188 4 ? Ss 13:25 0:00 sleep 10000

As you see there are in fact two processes: docker run and sleep 1000 running in a container.

Let's send kill signal to the docker run (just as CI/CD job would do for long running processes):

kill 14171

docker run process has not exited, and sleep process is running!

ps uax | grep sleep root 14221 0.0 0.0 1188 4 ? Ss 13:25 0:00 sleep 10000

Yelp engineers have a good answer for why this happens here:

The Linux kernel applies special signal handling to processes which run as PID 1. When processes are sent a signal on a normal Linux system, the kernel will first check for any custom handlers the process has registered for that signal, and otherwise fall back to default behavior (for example, killing the process on SIGTERM).

However, if the process receiving the signal is PID 1, it gets special treatment by the kernel; if it hasn't registered a handler for the signal, the kernel won't fall back to default behavior, and nothing happens. In other words, if your process doesn't explicitly handle these signals, sending it SIGTERM will have no effect at all.

To solve this (and other) issues, you need a simple init system that has proper signal handlers specified. Luckily Yelp engineers built the simple and lightweight init system, dumb-init

docker run quay.io/gravitational/debian-tall /usr/bin/dumb-init /bin/sh -c " sleep 10000 "

Now you can simply stop docker run process using SIGTERM and it will handle shutdown properly

Anti-Pattern: Direct Use Of Pods

Kubernetes Pod is a building block that itself is not durable.

Do not use Pods directly in production. They won't get rescheduled, retain their data or guarantee any durability.

Instead, you can use Deployment with replication factor 1, which will guarantee that pods will get rescheduled and will survive eviction or node loss.

Anti-Pattern: Using background processes

$ cd prod/background $ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/background:0.0.1 . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/background:0.0.1 $ kubectl create -f crash.yaml $ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE crash 1/1 Running 0 5s

The container appears to be running, but let's check if our server is running there:

$ kubectl exec -ti crash /bin/bash root@crash:/ # root@crash:/ # root@crash:/ # ps uax USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND root 1 0.0 0.0 21748 1596 ? Ss 00:17 0:00 /bin/bash /start.sh root 6 0.0 0.0 5916 612 ? S 00:17 0:00 sleep 100000 root 7 0.0 0.0 21924 2044 ? Ss 00:18 0:00 /bin/bash root 11 0.0 0.0 19180 1296 ? R+ 00:18 0:00 ps uax root@crash:/ #

Using Probes

We made a mistake and the HTTP server is not running there but there is no indication of this as the parent process is still running.

The first obvious fix is to use a proper init system and monitor the status of the web service. However, let's use this as an opportunity to use liveness probes:

apiVersion : v1 kind : Pod metadata : name : fix namespace : default spec : containers : - command : ['/start.sh'] image : localhost:5000/background:0.0.1 name : server imagePullPolicy : Always livenessProbe : httpGet : path : / port : 5000 timeoutSeconds : 1

$ kubectl create -f fix.yaml

The liveness probe will fail and the container will get restarted.

$ kubectl get pods NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE crash 1/1 Running 0 11m fix 1/1 Running 1 1m

Production Pattern: Logging

Set up your logs to go to stdout:

$ kubectl create -f logs/logs.yaml $ kubectl logs logs hello, world !

Kubernetes and Docker have a system of plugins to make sure logs sent to stdout and stderr will get collected, forwarded and rotated.

NOTE: This is one of the patterns of The Twelve Factor App and Kubernetes supports it out of the box!

Production Pattern: Immutable containers

Every time you write something to container's filesystem, it activates copy on write strategy.

A new storage layer is created using a storage driver (devicemapper, overlayfs or others). In case of active usage, it can put a lot of load on storage drivers, especially in case of Devicemapper or BTRFS.

Make sure your containers write data only to volumes. You can use tmpfs for small (as tmpfs stores everything in memory) temporary files:

apiVersion : v1 kind : Pod metadata : name : test-pd spec : containers : - image : busybox name : test-container volumeMounts : - mountPath : /tmp name : tempdir volumes : - name : tempdri emptyDir : {}

Anti-Pattern: Using latest tag

Do not use latest tag in production. It creates ambiguity, as it's not clear what real version of the app this is.

It is ok to use latest for development purposes, although make sure you set imagePullPolicy to Always , to make sure Kubernetes always pulls the latest version when creating a pod:

apiVersion : v1 kind : Pod metadata : name : always namespace : default spec : containers : - command : ['/bin/sh', '-c', "echo hello, world!"] image : busybox:latest name : server imagePullPolicy : Always

Production Pattern: Pod Readiness

Imagine a situation when your container takes some time to start. To simulate this, we are going to write a simple script:

#! /bin/bash echo " Starting up " sleep 30 echo " Started up successfully " python -m http.serve 5000

Push the image and start service and deployment:

$ cd prod/delay $ docker build -t $(minikube ip):5000/delay:0.0.1 . $ docker push $(minikube ip):5000/delay:0.0.1 $ kubectl create -f service.yaml $ kubectl create -f deployment.yaml

Enter curl container inside the cluster and make sure it all works:

kubectl run -i -t --rm cli --image=tutum/curl --restart=Never curl http://delay:5000 <!DOCTYPE html> ...

You will notice that there's a connection refused error , when you try to access it for the first 30 seconds.

Update deployment to simulate deploy:

$ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/delay:0.0.2 . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/delay:0.0.2 $ kubectl replace -f deployment-update.yaml

In the next window, let's try to to see if we got any service downtime:

curl http://delay:5000 curl: (7) Failed to connect to delay port 5000: Connection refused

We've got a production outage despite setting maxUnavailable: 0 in our rolling update strategy! This happened because Kubernetes did not know about startup delay and readiness of the service.

Let's fix that by using readiness probe:

readinessProbe : httpGet : path : / port : 5000 timeoutSeconds : 1 periodSeconds : 5

Readiness probe indicates the readiness of the pod containers and Kubernetes will take this into account when doing a deployment:

$ kubectl replace -f deployment-fix.yaml

This time we will get no downtime.

Anti-Pattern: unbound quickly failing jobs

Kubernetes provides new useful tool to schedule containers to perform one-time task: jobs

However, there is a problem:

apiVersion : batch/v1 kind : Job metadata : name : bad spec : template : metadata : name : bad spec : restartPolicy : Never containers : - name : box image : busybox command : ["/bin/sh", "-c", "exit 1"]

$ cd prod/jobs $ kubectl create -f job.yaml

You are going to observe the race to create hundreds of containers for the job retrying forever:

$ kubectl describe jobs Name: bad Namespace: default Image(s): busybox Selector: controller-uid=18a6678e-11d1-11e7-8169-525400c83acf Parallelism: 1 Completions: 1 Start Time: Sat, 25 Mar 2017 20:05:41 -0700 Labels: controller-uid=18a6678e-11d1-11e7-8169-525400c83acf job-name=bad Pods Statuses: 1 Running / 0 Succeeded / 24 Failed No volumes. Events: FirstSeen LastSeen Count From SubObjectPath Type Reason Message --------- -------- ----- ---- ------------- -------- ------ ------- 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-fws8g 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-321pk 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-2pxq1 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-kl2tj 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-wfw8q 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-lz0hq 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-0dck0 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-0lm8k 1m 1m 1 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate Created pod: bad-q6ctf 1m 1s 16 {job-controller } Normal SuccessfulCreate (events with common reason combined)

Probably not the result you expected. Over time, the load on the nodes and docker will be quite substantial, especially if job is failing very quickly.

Let's clean up the busy failing job first:

$ kubectl delete jobs/bad

Now let's use activeDeadlineSeconds to limit amount of retries:

apiVersion : batch/v1 kind : Job metadata : name : bound spec : activeDeadlineSeconds : 10 template : metadata : name : bound spec : restartPolicy : Never containers : - name : box image : busybox command : ["/bin/sh", "-c", "exit 1"]

$ kubectl create -f bound.yaml

Now you will see that after 10 seconds, the job has failed:

11s 11s 1 {job-controller } Normal DeadlineExceeded Job was active longer than specified deadline

NOTE: Sometimes it makes sense to retry forever. In this case make sure to set a proper pod restart policy to protect from accidental DDOS on your cluster.

Production pattern: Circuit Breaker

In this example, our web application is an imaginary web server for email. To render the page, our frontend has to make two requests to the backend:

Talk to the weather service to get current weather

Fetch current mail from the database

If the weather service is down, user still would like to review the email, so weather service is auxilliary, while current mail service is critical.

Here is our frontend, weather and mail services written in python:

Weather

from flask import Flask app = Flask( __name__ ) @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): return ''' Pleasanton, CA Saturday 8:00 PM Partly Cloudy 12 C Precipitation: 9% Humidity: 74% Wind: 14 km/h ''' if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' )

Mail

from flask import Flask,jsonify app = Flask( __name__ ) @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): return jsonify([ { " from " : " <bob@example.com> " , " subject " : " lunch at noon tomorrow " }, { " from " : " <alice@example.com> " , " subject " : " compiler docs " }]) if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' )

Frontend

from flask import Flask import requests from datetime import datetime app = Flask( __name__ ) @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): weather = " weather unavailable " try : print " requesting weather... " start = datetime.now() r = requests.get( ' http://weather ' ) print " got weather in %s ... " % (datetime.now() - start) if r.status_code == requests.codes.ok: weather = r.text except : print " weather unavailable " print " requesting mail... " r = requests.get( ' http://mail ' ) mail = r.json() print " got mail in %s ... " % (datetime.now() - start) out = [] for letter in mail: out.append( " <li>From: %s Subject: %s </li> " % (letter[ ' from ' ], letter[ ' subject ' ])) return ''' <html> <body> <h3>Weather</h3> <p> %s </p> <h3>Email</h3> <p> <ul> %s </ul> </p> </body> ''' % (weather, ' <br/> ' .join(out)) if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' )

Let's create our deployments and services:

$ cd prod/cbreaker $ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/mail:0.0.1 . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/mail:0.0.1 $ kubectl apply -f service.yaml deployment " frontend " configured deployment " weather " configured deployment " mail " configured service " frontend " configured service " mail " configured service " weather " configured

Check that everyting is running smoothly:

$ kubectl run -i -t --rm cli --image=tutum/curl --restart=Never $ curl http://frontend < html > < body > < h 3> Weather < /h 3> < p > Pleasanton, CA Saturday 8:00 PM Partly Cloudy 12 C Precipitation: 9% Humidity: 74% Wind: 14 km/h < /p > < h 3> Email < /h 3> < p > < ul > < li > From: < bob@example.com > Subject: lunch at noon tomorrow < /li >< br/ >< li > From: < alice@example.com > Subject: compiler docs < /li > < /ul > < /p > < /body >

Let's introduce weather service that crashes:

from flask import Flask app = Flask( __name__ ) @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): raise Exception ( " I am out of service " ) if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' )

Build and redeploy:

$ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/weather-crash:0.0.1 -f weather-crash.dockerfile . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/weather-crash:0.0.1 $ kubectl apply -f weather-crash.yaml deployment " weather " configured

Let's make sure that it is crashing:

$ kubectl run -i -t --rm cli --image=tutum/curl --restart=Never $ curl http://weather < ! DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC " -//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN " > < title > 500 Internal Server Error < /title > < h 1> Internal Server Error < /h 1> < p > The server encountered an internal error and was unable to complete your request. Either the server is overloaded or there is an error in the application. < /p >

However our frontend should be all good:

$ kubectl run -i -t --rm cli --image=tutum/curl --restart=Never curl http://frontend < html > < body > < h 3> Weather < /h 3> < p > weather unavailable < /p > < h 3> Email < /h 3> < p > < ul > < li > From: < bob@example.com > Subject: lunch at noon tomorrow < /li >< br/ >< li > From: < alice@example.com > Subject: compiler docs < /li > < /ul > < /p > < /body > root@cli:/ # curl http://frontend < html > < body > < h 3> Weather < /h 3> < p > weather unavailable < /p > < h 3> Email < /h 3> < p > < ul > < li > From: < bob@example.com > Subject: lunch at noon tomorrow < /li >< br/ >< li > From: < alice@example.com > Subject: compiler docs < /li > < /ul > < /p > < /body >

Everything is working as expected! There is one problem though, we have just observed the service is crashing quickly, let's see what happens if our weather service is slow. This happens way more often in production, e.g. due to network or database overload.

To simulate this failure we are going to introduce an artificial delay:

from flask import Flask import time app = Flask( __name__ ) @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): time.sleep( 30 ) raise Exception ( " System overloaded " ) if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' )

Build and redeploy:

$ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/weather-crash-slow:0.0.1 -f weather-crash-slow.dockerfile . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/weather-crash-slow:0.0.1 $ kubectl apply -f weather-crash-slow.yaml deployment " weather " configured

Just as expected, our weather service is timing out:

curl http://weather < ! DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC " -//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2 Final//EN " > < title > 500 Internal Server Error < /title > < h 1> Internal Server Error < /h 1> < p > The server encountered an internal error and was unable to complete your request. Either the server is overloaded or there is an error in the application. < /p >

The problem though, is that every request to frontend takes 10 seconds as well

curl http://frontend

This is a much more common outage - users leave in frustration as the service is unavailable. To fix this issue we are going to introduce a special proxy with circuit breaker.

Circuit breaker is a special middleware that is designed to provide a fail-over action in case the service has degraded. It is very helpful to prevent cascading failures - where the failure of the one service leads to failure of another. Circuit breaker observes requests statistics and checks the stats against a special error condition.

Here is our simple circuit breaker written in python:

from flask import Flask import requests from datetime import datetime, timedelta from threading import Lock import logging, sys app = Flask( __name__ ) circuit_tripped_until = datetime.now() mutex = Lock() def trip (): global circuit_tripped_until mutex.acquire() try : circuit_tripped_until = datetime.now() + timedelta( 0 , 30 ) app.logger.info( " circuit tripped until %s " % (circuit_tripped_until)) finally : mutex.release() def is_tripped (): global circuit_tripped_until mutex.acquire() try : return datetime.now() < circuit_tripped_until finally : mutex.release() @app.route ( " / " ) def hello (): weather = " weather unavailable " try : if is_tripped(): return " circuit breaker: service unavailable (tripped) " r = requests.get( ' http://localhost:5000 ' , timeout = 1 ) app.logger.info( " requesting weather... " ) start = datetime.now() app.logger.info( " got weather in %s ... " % (datetime.now() - start)) if r.status_code == requests.codes.ok: return r.text else : trip() return " circuit breaker: service unavailable (tripping 1) " except : app.logger.info( " exception: %s " , sys.exc_info()[ 0 ]) trip() return " circuit breaker: service unavailable (tripping 2) " if __name__ == " __main__ " : app.logger.addHandler(logging.StreamHandler(sys.stdout)) app.logger.setLevel(logging. DEBUG ) app.run( host = ' 0.0.0.0 ' , port = 6000 )

Let's build and redeploy circuit breaker:

$ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/cbreaker:0.0.1 -f cbreaker.dockerfile . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/cbreaker:0.0.1 $ kubectl apply -f weather-cbreaker.yaml deployment " weather " configured $ kubectl apply -f weather-service.yaml service " weather " configured

Circuit breaker will detect service outage and auxilliary weather service will not bring our mail service down any more:

curl http://frontend < html > < body > < h 3> Weather < /h 3> < p > circuit breaker: service unavailable (tripped) < /p > < h 3> Email < /h 3> < p > < ul > < li > From: < bob@example.com > Subject: lunch at noon tomorrow < /li >< br/ >< li > From: < alice@example.com > Subject: compiler docs < /li > < /ul > < /p > < /body >

NOTE: There are some production level proxies that natively support circuit breaker pattern - Vulcand or Nginx plus

Production Pattern: Sidecar For Rate and Connection Limiting

In the previous example we have used a sidecar pattern - a special proxy local to the Pod, that adds additional logic to the service, such as error detection, TLS termination and other features.

Here is an example of sidecar nginx proxy that adds rate and connection limits:

$ cd prod/sidecar $ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/sidecar:0.0.1 -f sidecar.dockerfile . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/sidecar:0.0.1 $ docker build -t $( minikube ip ) :5000/service:0.0.1 -f service.dockerfile . $ docker push $( minikube ip ) :5000/service:0.0.1 $ kubectl apply -f sidecar.yaml deployment " sidecar " configured

Try to hit the service faster than one request per second and you will see the rate limiting in action