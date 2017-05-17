fsql

Search through your file system with SQL-esque queries.

Demo

Setup / installation

Requires Go to be installed and configured.

Install with go get :

$ go get -v github.com/kshvmdn/fsql/... $ which fsql $GOPATH/bin/fsql

Or, install directly via source:

$ git clone https://github.com/kshvmdn/fsql.git $GOPATH /src/github.com/kshvmdn/fsql $ cd $_ # $GOPATH/src/github.com/kshvmdn/fsql $ make install && make $ ./fsql

Usage

fsql expects the query as a command line argument.

Query syntax

In general, each query requires a SELECT clause (to specify which attributes should be shown), a FROM clause (to specify the directories to search in), and a WHERE clause (to specify conditions for the files).

SELECT attribute, ... FROM source, ... WHERE condition

You may omit the SELECT clause, as well as the WHERE clause.

Quotes are not required, however you'll have to escape reserved characters (e.g. < , > , etc).

Attribute

Currently supported attributes include name , size , mode , time , or all / * .

If no attribute is provided, all is chosen by default.

Examples

Each group features a set of equivalent clauses.

$ fsql SELECT name, size, time FROM ... $ fsql name, size, time FROM ...

$ fsql SELECT all FROM ... $ fsql all FROM ... $ fsql FROM ...

Source

Each source should be a relative or absolute path to some directory on your machine. You can also use environment variables (e.g. $GOPATH ) or ~ (for your home directory).

Use - to exclude a directory. For example, to exclude .git : "... FROM ., -.git/ ..." .

Examples

$ fsql ... FROM . WHERE ...

$ fsql ... FROM ~ /Desktop WHERE ...

$ fsql ... FROM ~ /Desktop, $GOPATH WHERE ...

Condition

Use AND / OR to join conditions. Note that precedence is assigned based on order of appearance.

This means WHERE a AND b OR c is not the same as WHERE c OR b AND a . Use parentheses to get around this behaviour, WHERE a AND b OR c is the same as WHERE c OR (b AND a) .

Negation

Use NOT to negate a condition. This keyword must precede the condition (e.g. ... WHERE NOT a ... ).

Note that wrapping parentheses with NOT is currently not supported. This can easily be resolved with De Morgan's laws. For example, ... WHERE NOT (a AND b) ... is the same as ... WHERE NOT a OR NOT b ... .

Condition Syntax

A single condition is made up of 3 parts: attribute, comparator, and value.

attribute

A valid attribute is any of the following: name , size , file , time .

comparator

Comparators depend on the attribute.

For name :

= - Strings that are an exact match.

- Strings that are an exact match. <> - Synonymous to using WHERE NOT ... = ... .

- Synonymous to using . LIKE - For simple pattern matching. Use % to match zero, one, or multiple characters. Check that a string begins with a value: <value>% , ends with a value: %<value> , or contains a value: <value> .

- For simple pattern matching. Use to match zero, one, or multiple characters. Check that a string begins with a value: , ends with a value: , or contains a value: . RLIKE - For pattern matching with regular expressions.

For size and time :

>

>=

<

<=

=

<>

And, for file :

IS

value

If the value contains spaces and/or escaped characters, wrap the value in quotes (either single or double) or backticks.

The default unit for size is bytes. To use kilobytes / megabytes / gigabytes, append kb / mb / gb to the size value (e.g. 100kb for 100 kilobytes).

Attribute file only has 2 supported values: dir (to check that the file is a directory) and reg (to check that the file is regular).

Use the following format for time values: MMM DD YYYY HH MM (eg. Jan 02 2006 15 04 ).

Examples

See the next section for examples.

Examples

List the name of files & directories in Desktop and Downloads that contain csc in the name:

$ fsql SELECT name FROM ~ /Desktop, ~ /Downloads WHERE name LIKE %csc% $ # this is equivalent to: $ fsql SELECT name FROM ~ /Desktop, ~ /Downloads WHERE name RLIKE . * csc. *

List all attributes of each directory in your home directory (note the escaped * ).

$ fsql SELECT \* FROM ~ WHERE file IS dir $ fsql SELECT all FROM ~ WHERE file IS dir

List the name, size, and modification time of JavaScript files in the current directory that were modified after April 1st 2017 (try running this on a node_modules directory, it's fast 😎 ).

$ fsql name, size, time FROM . WHERE name LIKE %.js AND time \> \' Apr 01 2017 00 00 \' $ fsql " name, size, time FROM . WHERE name LIKE %.js AND time > 'Apr 01 2017 00 00' "

List all files named main.go in $GOPATH which are larger than 10.5 kilobytes or smaller than 100 bytes (note the escaped parentheses and redirection symbols, to avoid this, wrap the query in quotes).

$ fsql FROM $GOPATH WHERE name = main.go AND \( size \> = 10.5kb OR size \< 100 \) $ fsql " FROM $GOPATH WHERE name = main.go AND (size >= 10.5kb OR size < 100) "

Contribute

This project is completely open source, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.

Before submitting code, please ensure your changes comply with Golint. Use make lint to test this.

Credits

Lexer & parser are based on the work of JamesOwenHall (json2, timed).

License

fsql source code is available under the MIT license.