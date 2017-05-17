fsql
Search through your file system with SQL-esque queries.
Demo
Setup / installation
Requires Go to be installed and configured.
Install with
go get:
$ go get -v github.com/kshvmdn/fsql/...
$ which fsql
$GOPATH/bin/fsql
Or, install directly via source:
$ git clone https://github.com/kshvmdn/fsql.git $GOPATH/src/github.com/kshvmdn/fsql
$ cd $_ # $GOPATH/src/github.com/kshvmdn/fsql
$ make install && make
$ ./fsql
Usage
fsql expects the query as a command line argument.
Query syntax
In general, each query requires a
SELECT clause (to specify which attributes should be shown), a
FROM clause (to specify the directories to search in), and a
WHERE clause (to specify conditions for the files).
SELECT attribute, ... FROM source, ... WHERE condition
You may omit the
SELECT clause, as well as the
WHERE clause.
Quotes are not required, however you'll have to escape reserved characters (e.g.
<,
>, etc).
Attribute
Currently supported attributes include
name,
size,
mode,
time, or
all /
*.
If no attribute is provided,
all is chosen by default.
Examples
Each group features a set of equivalent clauses.
$ fsql SELECT name, size, time FROM ...
$ fsql name, size, time FROM ...
$ fsql SELECT all FROM ...
$ fsql all FROM ...
$ fsql FROM ...
Source
Each source should be a relative or absolute path to some directory on your machine. You can also use environment variables (e.g.
$GOPATH) or
~ (for your home directory).
Use
- to exclude a directory. For example, to exclude
.git:
"... FROM ., -.git/ ...".
Examples
$ fsql ... FROM . WHERE ...
$ fsql ... FROM ~/Desktop WHERE ...
$ fsql ... FROM ~/Desktop, $GOPATH WHERE ...
Condition
Conjunction/Disjunction
Use
AND /
OR to join conditions. Note that precedence is assigned based on order of appearance.
This means
WHERE a AND b OR c is not the same as
WHERE c OR b AND a. Use parentheses to get around this behaviour,
WHERE a AND b OR c is the same as
WHERE c OR (b AND a).
Negation
Use
NOT to negate a condition. This keyword must precede the condition (e.g.
... WHERE NOT a ...).
Note that wrapping parentheses with
NOT is currently not supported. This can easily be resolved with De Morgan's laws. For example,
... WHERE NOT (a AND b) ... is the same as
... WHERE NOT a OR NOT b ....
Condition Syntax
A single condition is made up of 3 parts: attribute, comparator, and value.
attribute
A valid attribute is any of the following:
name,
size,
file,
time.
comparator
Comparators depend on the attribute.
For
name:
=- Strings that are an exact match.
<>- Synonymous to using
WHERE NOT ... = ....
LIKE- For simple pattern matching. Use
%to match zero, one, or multiple characters. Check that a string begins with a value:
<value>%, ends with a value:
%<value>, or contains a value:
<value>.
RLIKE- For pattern matching with regular expressions.
For
size and
time:
>
>=
<
<=
=
<>
And, for
file:
IS
value
If the value contains spaces and/or escaped characters, wrap the value in quotes (either single or double) or backticks.
The default unit for
size is bytes. To use kilobytes / megabytes / gigabytes, append
kb /
mb /
gb to the size value (e.g.
100kb for 100 kilobytes).
Attribute
file only has 2 supported values:
dir (to check that the file is a directory) and
reg (to check that the file is regular).
Use the following format for
time values:
MMM DD YYYY HH MM (eg.
Jan 02 2006 15 04).
Examples
See the next section for examples.
Examples
List the name of files & directories in Desktop and Downloads that contain
csc in the name:
$ fsql SELECT name FROM ~/Desktop, ~/Downloads WHERE name LIKE %csc%
$ # this is equivalent to:
$ fsql SELECT name FROM ~/Desktop, ~/Downloads WHERE name RLIKE .*csc.*
List all attributes of each directory in your home directory (note the escaped
*).
$ fsql SELECT \* FROM ~ WHERE file IS dir
$ fsql SELECT all FROM ~ WHERE file IS dir
List the name, size, and modification time of JavaScript files in the current directory that were modified after April 1st 2017 (try running this on a
node_modules directory, it's fast
$ fsql name, size, time FROM . WHERE name LIKE %.js AND time \> \'Apr 01 2017 00 00\'
$ fsql "name, size, time FROM . WHERE name LIKE %.js AND time > 'Apr 01 2017 00 00'"
List all files named
main.go in
$GOPATH which are larger than 10.5 kilobytes or smaller than 100 bytes (note the escaped parentheses and redirection symbols, to avoid this, wrap the query in quotes).
$ fsql FROM $GOPATH WHERE name = main.go AND \(size \>= 10.5kb OR size \< 100\)
$ fsql "FROM $GOPATH WHERE name = main.go AND (size >= 10.5kb OR size < 100)"
Contribute
This project is completely open source, feel free to open an issue or submit a pull request.
Before submitting code, please ensure your changes comply with Golint. Use
make lint to test this.
Credits
Lexer & parser are based on the work of JamesOwenHall (json2, timed).
License
fsql source code is available under the MIT license.