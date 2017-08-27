MTuner
MTuner is a C/C++ memory profiler and memory leak finder for Windows, PS4, PS3, etc.
MTuner utilizes a novel approach to memory profiling and analysis, keeping entire time-based history of memory operations. This gives an unique insight in memory related behavior of your software by making queries over the entire data set.
Source Code
You can get the latest source code by cloning it from github:
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTuner.git
Dependencies
Dependencies can be obtained by cloning the following repositories:
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/build.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rbase.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rdebug.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rmem.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rqt.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerCmd.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerDLL.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerInject.git
DIA (Debug Interface Access) SDK - Windows only
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/DIA.git
Status
To download the official release, please go to MTuner website
Documentation is available here
Author
The author of MTuner is Milos Tosic
