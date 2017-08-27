/MTuner

MTuner is a C/C++ memory profiler and memory leak finder for Windows, PS4, PS3, etc.
  1. C++ 97.3%
  2. QMake 1.1%
  3. Other 1.6%
C++ QMake Other

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 4ebe74c Aug 27, 2017 @milostosic Removed null/delete check
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
genie Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
img Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
resources Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
src Removed null/delete check Aug 27, 2017
.appveyor.yml Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
.editorconfig Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
.gitattributes Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
.gitignore Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
LICENSE Initial commit Aug 24, 2017
README.md Update README.md Aug 24, 2017
_config.yml Set theme jekyll-theme-modernist Aug 25, 2017
makefile Initial commit Aug 24, 2017

README.md

MTuner logo

MTuner

Build status License

MTuner is a C/C++ memory profiler and memory leak finder for Windows, PS4, PS3, etc.

MTuner utilizes a novel approach to memory profiling and analysis, keeping entire time-based history of memory operations. This gives an unique insight in memory related behavior of your software by making queries over the entire data set.

MTuner screenshot

Source Code

You can get the latest source code by cloning it from github:

  git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTuner.git

Dependencies

Dependencies can be obtained by cloning the following repositories:

git clone https://github.com/milostosic/build.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rbase.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rdebug.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rmem.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rqt.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerCmd.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerDLL.git
git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerInject.git

DIA (Debug Interface Access) SDK - Windows only

git clone https://github.com/milostosic/DIA.git

Status

To download the official release, please go to MTuner website
Documentation is available here

Support development

Consider donating to support the development and maintenance of MTuner

Author

The author of MTuner is Milos Tosic

License (BSD 2-clause)

Copyright (c) 2017 Milos Tosic. All rights reserved.

https://github.com/milostosic/MTuner

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

   1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice,
      this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

   2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright
      notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the
      documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY COPYRIGHT HOLDER ``AS IS'' AND ANY EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF
MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO
EVENT SHALL COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT,
INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND
ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF
THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.