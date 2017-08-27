MTuner

MTuner is a C/C++ memory profiler and memory leak finder for Windows, PS4, PS3, etc.

MTuner utilizes a novel approach to memory profiling and analysis, keeping entire time-based history of memory operations. This gives an unique insight in memory related behavior of your software by making queries over the entire data set.

Source Code

You can get the latest source code by cloning it from github:

git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTuner.git

Dependencies

Dependencies can be obtained by cloning the following repositories:

git clone https://github.com/milostosic/build.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rbase.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rdebug.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rmem.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/rqt.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerCmd.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerDLL.git git clone https://github.com/milostosic/MTunerInject.git

DIA (Debug Interface Access) SDK - Windows only

git clone https://github.com/milostosic/DIA.git

Status

To download the official release, please go to MTuner website

Documentation is available here

Support development

Consider donating to support the development and maintenance of MTuner

Author

The author of MTuner is Milos Tosic



License (BSD 2-clause)