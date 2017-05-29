Animate Components

Elemental components for doing animations in React

Install

npm

npm install animate-components --save

yarn

yarn add animate-components --save

Features

Component based

Supports all the animation properties

Use with styled-components, Aphrodite and glamor

Create a new animation using <Merge />

Isolated keyframes

Validate DOM nesting

Element type rendering of components using as prop

prop Add all the html attributes supported by React along with component props.

Docs

Check the complete documentation here.

Animations

Below is a list of all available animations.

Bounce

Bounce

BounceUp

BounceRight

BounceLeft

BounceDown

Fade

FadeIn

FadeInUp

FadeInRight

FadeInLeft

FadeInDown

FadeInUpBig

FadeInLeftBig

FadeInRightBig

Flip

Flip

FlipX

FlipY

LightSpeed

LightOut

LightIn

Rotate

RotateIn

RotateRight

RotateLeft

RotateUpRight

RotateUpLeft

Slide

SlideUp

SlideDown

SlideLeft

SlideRight

Special

Flash

RollOut

RollIn

Rubber

Swing

Zoom

Hinge

Pulse

ExpandUp

Entrance

Hatch

🚀 New

Perspective

PDown

PUp

PLeft

PRight

Bingo

PuffOut

PuffIn

VanishOut

VanishIn

Expanse (in space)

ExpanseUp

ExpanseDown

ExpanseLeft

ExpanseRight

Other animation libraries (css)