/animate-components

Elemental components for doing animations in React
  1. JavaScript 99.9%
  2. CSS 0.1%
JavaScript CSS

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 428cb73 May 29, 2017 @nitin42 committed on GitHub debuggable
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
__tests__ snapshots regenerated May 24, 2017
build new build May 21, 2017
docs updated example May 26, 2017
examples commented May 24, 2017
scripts use execa May 21, 2017
src debuggable May 28, 2017
starter updated May 24, 2017
.babelrc shifted May 24, 2017
.eslintrc.js updated May 24, 2017
.flowconfig updated May 24, 2017
.gitignore ignore build May 24, 2017
.travis.yml added cache dir Apr 9, 2017
CONTRIBUTING.md updated May 21, 2017
README.md updated May 27, 2017
index.js new build May 24, 2017
package.json published v1.0.9 May 26, 2017
types.js corrections May 5, 2017
yarn.lock ? Apr 22, 2017

README.md

Animate Components

downloads website version

Elemental components for doing animations in React

Install

npm

npm install animate-components --save

yarn

yarn add animate-components --save

Features

  • Component based
  • Supports all the animation properties
  • Use with styled-components, Aphrodite and glamor
  • Create a new animation using <Merge />
  • Isolated keyframes
  • Validate DOM nesting
  • Element type rendering of components using as prop
  • Add all the html attributes supported by React along with component props.

Docs

Check the complete documentation here.

Animations

Below is a list of all available animations.

Bounce

  • Bounce
  • BounceUp
  • BounceRight
  • BounceLeft
  • BounceDown

Fade

  • FadeIn
  • FadeInUp
  • FadeInRight
  • FadeInLeft
  • FadeInDown
  • FadeInUpBig
  • FadeInLeftBig
  • FadeInRightBig

Flip

  • Flip
  • FlipX
  • FlipY

LightSpeed

  • LightOut
  • LightIn

Rotate

  • RotateIn
  • RotateRight
  • RotateLeft
  • RotateUpRight
  • RotateUpLeft

Slide

  • SlideUp
  • SlideDown
  • SlideLeft
  • SlideRight

Special

  • Flash
  • RollOut
  • RollIn
  • Rubber
  • Swing
  • Zoom
  • Hinge
  • Pulse
  • ExpandUp
  • Entrance
  • Hatch

🚀 New

Perspective

  • PDown
  • PUp
  • PLeft
  • PRight

Bingo

  • PuffOut
  • PuffIn
  • VanishOut
  • VanishIn

Expanse (in space)

  • ExpanseUp
  • ExpanseDown
  • ExpanseLeft
  • ExpanseRight

Other animation libraries (css)