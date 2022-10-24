/ notepad-plus-plus Public
This fixes both the long standing problem with the emptying of the session.xml file by forced Windows Update restart/shutdown and some potential Notepad++ crashes caused by possible main Notepad++ window blocking at exit. Two main changes to the original design: - WM_QUERYENDSESSION is not used anymore for the tidy-up ops and it always quickly returns TRUE/FALSE to the system as it should. - there is now a safe-guard flag for the session.xml saving at N++ exit, which prevents otherwise possible incorrect overwriting in case of multiple "endsession" messages. Fix #9850, fix #12389, close #12388
|#include <time.h>
|#include <shlwapi.h>
|#include <wininet.h>
|#include "Notepad_plus.h"
|#include "Notepad_plus_Window.h"
|#include "CustomFileDialog.h"
|#include "Printer.h"
|#include "FileNameStringSplitter.h"
|#include "lesDlgs.h"
|#include "Utf8_16.h"
|#include "regExtDlg.h"
|#include "RunDlg.h"
|#include "ShortcutMapper.h"
|#include "preferenceDlg.h"
|#include "TaskListDlg.h"
|#include "xmlMatchedTagsHighlighter.h"
|#include "EncodingMapper.h"
|#include "ansiCharPanel.h"
|#include "clipboardHistoryPanel.h"
|#include "VerticalFileSwitcher.h"
|#include "ProjectPanel.h"
|#include "documentMap.h"
|#include "functionListPanel.h"
|#include "fileBrowser.h"
|#include "Common.h"
|#include "NppDarkMode.h"
|using namespace std;
|enum tb_stat {tb_saved, tb_unsaved, tb_ro, tb_monitored};
|#define DIR_LEFT true
|#define DIR_RIGHT false
|int docTabIconIDs[] = { IDI_SAVED_ICON, IDI_UNSAVED_ICON, IDI_READONLY_ICON, IDI_MONITORING_ICON };
|int docTabIconIDs_darkMode[] = { IDI_SAVED_DM_ICON, IDI_UNSAVED_DM_ICON, IDI_READONLY_DM_ICON, IDI_MONITORING_DM_ICON };
|int docTabIconIDs_alt[] = { IDI_SAVED_ALT_ICON, IDI_UNSAVED_ALT_ICON, IDI_READONLY_ALT_ICON, IDI_MONITORING_ICON };
|ToolBarButtonUnit toolBarIcons[] = {
|{IDM_FILE_NEW, IDI_NEW_ICON, IDI_NEW_ICON, IDI_NEW_ICON2, IDI_NEW_ICON2, IDI_NEW_ICON_DM, IDI_NEW_ICON_DM, IDI_NEW_ICON_DM2, IDI_NEW_ICON_DM2, IDR_FILENEW},
|{IDM_FILE_OPEN, IDI_OPEN_ICON, IDI_OPEN_ICON, IDI_OPEN_ICON2, IDI_OPEN_ICON2, IDI_OPEN_ICON_DM, IDI_OPEN_ICON_DM, IDI_OPEN_ICON_DM2, IDI_OPEN_ICON_DM2, IDR_FILEOPEN},
|{IDM_FILE_SAVE, IDI_SAVE_ICON, IDI_SAVE_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_SAVE_ICON2, IDI_SAVE_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_SAVE_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVE_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVE_ICON_DM2, IDI_SAVE_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_FILESAVE},
|{IDM_FILE_SAVEALL, IDI_SAVEALL_ICON, IDI_SAVEALL_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_SAVEALL_ICON2, IDI_SAVEALL_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_SAVEALL_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVEALL_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVEALL_ICON_DM2, IDI_SAVEALL_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_SAVEALL},
|{IDM_FILE_CLOSE, IDI_CLOSE_ICON, IDI_CLOSE_ICON, IDI_CLOSE_ICON2, IDI_CLOSE_ICON2, IDI_CLOSE_ICON_DM, IDI_CLOSE_ICON_DM, IDI_CLOSE_ICON_DM2, IDI_CLOSE_ICON_DM2, IDR_CLOSEFILE},
|{IDM_FILE_CLOSEALL, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON2, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON2, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON_DM, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON_DM, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON_DM2, IDI_CLOSEALL_ICON_DM2, IDR_CLOSEALL},
|{IDM_FILE_PRINT, IDI_PRINT_ICON, IDI_PRINT_ICON, IDI_PRINT_ICON2, IDI_PRINT_ICON2, IDI_PRINT_ICON_DM, IDI_PRINT_ICON_DM, IDI_PRINT_ICON_DM2, IDI_PRINT_ICON_DM2, IDR_PRINT},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_EDIT_CUT, IDI_CUT_ICON, IDI_CUT_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_CUT_ICON2, IDI_CUT_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_CUT_ICON_DM, IDI_CUT_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_CUT_ICON_DM2, IDI_CUT_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_CUT},
|{IDM_EDIT_COPY, IDI_COPY_ICON, IDI_COPY_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_COPY_ICON2, IDI_COPY_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_COPY_ICON_DM, IDI_COPY_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_COPY_ICON_DM2, IDI_COPY_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_COPY},
|{IDM_EDIT_PASTE, IDI_PASTE_ICON, IDI_PASTE_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_PASTE_ICON2, IDI_PASTE_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_PASTE_ICON_DM, IDI_PASTE_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_PASTE_ICON_DM2, IDI_PASTE_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_PASTE},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_EDIT_UNDO, IDI_UNDO_ICON, IDI_UNDO_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_UNDO_ICON2, IDI_UNDO_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_UNDO_ICON_DM, IDI_UNDO_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_UNDO_ICON_DM2, IDI_UNDO_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_UNDO},
|{IDM_EDIT_REDO, IDI_REDO_ICON, IDI_REDO_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_REDO_ICON2, IDI_REDO_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_REDO_ICON_DM, IDI_REDO_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_REDO_ICON_DM2, IDI_REDO_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_REDO},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_SEARCH_FIND, IDI_FIND_ICON, IDI_FIND_ICON, IDI_FIND_ICON2, IDI_FIND_ICON2, IDI_FIND_ICON_DM, IDI_FIND_ICON_DM, IDI_FIND_ICON_DM2, IDI_FIND_ICON_DM2, IDR_FIND},
|{IDM_SEARCH_REPLACE, IDI_REPLACE_ICON, IDI_REPLACE_ICON, IDI_REPLACE_ICON2, IDI_REPLACE_ICON2, IDI_REPLACE_ICON_DM, IDI_REPLACE_ICON_DM, IDI_REPLACE_ICON_DM2, IDI_REPLACE_ICON_DM2, IDR_REPLACE},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_VIEW_ZOOMIN, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON2, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON2, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON_DM, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON_DM, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON_DM2, IDI_ZOOMIN_ICON_DM2, IDR_ZOOMIN},
|{IDM_VIEW_ZOOMOUT, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON2, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON2, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON_DM, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON_DM, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON_DM2, IDI_ZOOMOUT_ICON_DM2, IDR_ZOOMOUT},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLV, IDI_SYNCV_ICON, IDI_SYNCV_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_SYNCV_ICON2, IDI_SYNCV_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_SYNCV_ICON_DM, IDI_SYNCV_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_SYNCV_ICON_DM2, IDI_SYNCV_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_SYNCV},
|{IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLH, IDI_SYNCH_ICON, IDI_SYNCH_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_SYNCH_ICON2, IDI_SYNCH_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_SYNCH_ICON_DM, IDI_SYNCH_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_SYNCH_ICON_DM2, IDI_SYNCH_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_SYNCH},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_VIEW_WRAP, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_WRAP_ICON_DM2, IDR_WRAP},
|{IDM_VIEW_ALL_CHARACTERS, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_ALL_CHAR_ICON_DM2, IDR_INVISIBLECHAR},
|{IDM_VIEW_INDENT_GUIDE, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_INDENT_ICON_DM2, IDR_INDENTGUIDE},
|{IDM_LANG_USER_DLG, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_UD_DLG_ICON_DM2, IDR_SHOWPANNEL},
|{IDM_VIEW_DOC_MAP, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_DOC_MAP_ICON_DM2, IDR_DOCMAP},
|{IDM_VIEW_DOCLIST, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_DOCLIST_ICON_DM2, IDR_DOCLIST},
|{IDM_VIEW_FUNC_LIST, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_FUNCLIST_ICON_DM2, IDR_FUNC_LIST},
|{IDM_VIEW_FILEBROWSER, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_FILEBROWSER_ICON_DM2, IDR_FILEBROWSER},
|{IDM_VIEW_MONITORING, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON2, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON_DM, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON_DM2, IDI_VIEW_MONITORING_ICON_DM2, IDR_FILEMONITORING},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{0, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON, IDI_SEPARATOR_ICON},
|//---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------//
|{IDM_MACRO_STARTRECORDINGMACRO, IDI_STARTRECORD_ICON, IDI_STARTRECORD_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_STARTRECORD_ICON2, IDI_STARTRECORD_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_STARTRECORD_ICON_DM, IDI_STARTRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_STARTRECORD_ICON_DM2, IDI_STARTRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_STARTRECORD},
|{IDM_MACRO_STOPRECORDINGMACRO, IDI_STOPRECORD_ICON, IDI_STOPRECORD_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_STOPRECORD_ICON2, IDI_STOPRECORD_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_STOPRECORD_ICON_DM, IDI_STOPRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_STOPRECORD_ICON_DM2, IDI_STOPRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_STOPRECORD},
|{IDM_MACRO_PLAYBACKRECORDEDMACRO, IDI_PLAYRECORD_ICON, IDI_PLAYRECORD_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_PLAYRECORD_ICON2, IDI_PLAYRECORD_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_PLAYRECORD_ICON_DM, IDI_PLAYRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_PLAYRECORD_ICON_DM2, IDI_PLAYRECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_PLAYRECORD},
|{IDM_MACRO_RUNMULTIMACRODLG, IDI_MMPLAY_ICON, IDI_MMPLAY_DIS_ICON, IDI_MMPLAY_ICON2, IDI_MMPLAY_DIS_ICON2, IDI_MMPLAY_ICON_DM, IDI_MMPLAY_DIS_ICON_DM, IDI_MMPLAY_ICON_DM2, IDI_MMPLAY_DIS_ICON_DM2, IDR_M_PLAYRECORD},
|{IDM_MACRO_SAVECURRENTMACRO, IDI_SAVERECORD_ICON, IDI_SAVERECORD_DISABLE_ICON, IDI_SAVERECORD_ICON2, IDI_SAVERECORD_DISABLE_ICON2, IDI_SAVERECORD_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVERECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM, IDI_SAVERECORD_ICON_DM2, IDI_SAVERECORD_DISABLE_ICON_DM2, IDR_SAVERECORD}
|};
|Notepad_plus::Notepad_plus()
|: _autoCompleteMain(&_mainEditView)
|, _autoCompleteSub(&_subEditView)
|, _smartHighlighter(&_findReplaceDlg)
|{
|ZeroMemory(&_prevSelectedRange, sizeof(_prevSelectedRange));
|NppParameters& nppParam = NppParameters::getInstance();
|TiXmlDocumentA *nativeLangDocRootA = nppParam.getNativeLangA();
|_nativeLangSpeaker.init(nativeLangDocRootA);
|LocalizationSwitcher & localizationSwitcher = nppParam.getLocalizationSwitcher();
|const char *fn = _nativeLangSpeaker.getFileName();
|if (fn)
|{
|localizationSwitcher.setFileName(fn);
|}
|nppParam.setNativeLangSpeaker(&_nativeLangSpeaker);
|TiXmlDocument *toolIconsDocRoot = nppParam.getCustomizedToolIcons();
|if (toolIconsDocRoot)
|{
|_toolBar.initTheme(toolIconsDocRoot);
|}
|// Determine if user is administrator.
|BOOL is_admin;
|winVer ver = nppParam.getWinVersion();
|if (ver >= WV_VISTA || ver == WV_UNKNOWN)
|{
|SID_IDENTIFIER_AUTHORITY NtAuthority = SECURITY_NT_AUTHORITY;
|PSID AdministratorsGroup;
|is_admin = AllocateAndInitializeSid(&NtAuthority, 2, SECURITY_BUILTIN_DOMAIN_RID, DOMAIN_ALIAS_RID_ADMINS, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, &AdministratorsGroup);
|if (is_admin)
|{
|if (!CheckTokenMembership(NULL, AdministratorsGroup, &is_admin))
|is_admin = FALSE;
|FreeSid(AdministratorsGroup);
|}
|}
|else
|is_admin = false;
|nppParam.setAdminMode(is_admin == TRUE);
|_isAdministrator = is_admin ? true : false;
|}
|Notepad_plus::~Notepad_plus()
|{
|// ATTENTION : the order of the destruction is very important
|// because if the parent's window handle is destroyed before
|// the destruction of its children windows' handles,
|// its children windows' handles will be destroyed automatically!
|(NppParameters::getInstance()).destroyInstance();
|delete _pTrayIco;
|delete _pAnsiCharPanel;
|delete _pClipboardHistoryPanel;
|delete _pDocumentListPanel;
|delete _pProjectPanel_1;
|delete _pProjectPanel_2;
|delete _pProjectPanel_3;
|delete _pDocMap;
|delete _pFuncList;
|delete _pFileBrowser;
|}
|LRESULT Notepad_plus::init(HWND hwnd)
|{
|NppParameters& nppParam = NppParameters::getInstance();
|NppGUI & nppGUI = nppParam.getNppGUI();
|// Menu
|_mainMenuHandle = ::GetMenu(hwnd);
|int langPos2BeRemoved = MENUINDEX_LANGUAGE + 1;
|if (nppGUI._isLangMenuCompact)
|langPos2BeRemoved = MENUINDEX_LANGUAGE;
|::RemoveMenu(_mainMenuHandle, langPos2BeRemoved, MF_BYPOSITION);
|//Views
|_pDocTab = &_mainDocTab;
|_pEditView = &_mainEditView;
|_pNonDocTab = &_subDocTab;
|_pNonEditView = &_subEditView;
|_mainEditView.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_subEditView.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_fileEditView.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|MainFileManager.init(this, &_fileEditView); //get it up and running asap.
|nppParam.setFontList(hwnd);
|_mainWindowStatus = WindowMainActive;
|_activeView = MAIN_VIEW;
|const ScintillaViewParams & svp = nppParam.getSVP();
|int tabBarStatus = nppGUI._tabStatus;
|_toReduceTabBar = ((tabBarStatus & TAB_REDUCE) != 0);
|int iconDpiDynamicalSize = nppParam._dpiManager.scaleY(_toReduceTabBar ? 13 : 20);
|_docTabIconList.create(iconDpiDynamicalSize, _pPublicInterface->getHinst(), docTabIconIDs, sizeof(docTabIconIDs) / sizeof(int));
|_docTabIconListAlt.create(iconDpiDynamicalSize, _pPublicInterface->getHinst(), docTabIconIDs_alt, sizeof(docTabIconIDs_alt) / sizeof(int));
|_docTabIconListDarkMode.create(iconDpiDynamicalSize, _pPublicInterface->getHinst(), docTabIconIDs_darkMode, sizeof(docTabIconIDs_darkMode) / sizeof(int));
|vector<IconList *> pIconListVector;
|pIconListVector.push_back(&_docTabIconList); // 0
|pIconListVector.push_back(&_docTabIconListAlt); // 1
|pIconListVector.push_back(&_docTabIconListDarkMode);// 2
|unsigned char indexDocTabIcon = (((tabBarStatus & TAB_ALTICONS) == TAB_ALTICONS) ? 1 : NppDarkMode::isEnabled() ? 2 : 0);
|_mainDocTab.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_mainEditView, pIconListVector, indexDocTabIcon);
|_subDocTab.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_subEditView, pIconListVector, indexDocTabIcon);
|_mainEditView.display();
|_invisibleEditView.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETUNDOCOLLECTION);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_EMPTYUNDOBUFFER);
|_invisibleEditView.wrap(false); // Make sure no slow down
|// Configuration of 2 scintilla views
|_mainEditView.showMargin(ScintillaEditView::_SC_MARGE_LINENUMBER, svp._lineNumberMarginShow);
|_subEditView.showMargin(ScintillaEditView::_SC_MARGE_LINENUMBER, svp._lineNumberMarginShow);
|_mainEditView.showMargin(ScintillaEditView::_SC_MARGE_SYMBOL, svp._bookMarkMarginShow);
|_subEditView.showMargin(ScintillaEditView::_SC_MARGE_SYMBOL, svp._bookMarkMarginShow);
|_mainEditView.showIndentGuideLine(svp._indentGuideLineShow);
|_subEditView.showIndentGuideLine(svp._indentGuideLineShow);
|::SendMessage(hwnd, NPPM_INTERNAL_SETCARETWIDTH, 0, 0);
|::SendMessage(hwnd, NPPM_INTERNAL_SETCARETBLINKRATE, 0, 0);
|_configStyleDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_preference.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_pluginsAdminDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|//Marker Margin config
|_mainEditView.setMakerStyle(svp._folderStyle);
|_subEditView.setMakerStyle(svp._folderStyle);
|_mainEditView.defineDocType(_mainEditView.getCurrentBuffer()->getLangType());
|_subEditView.defineDocType(_subEditView.getCurrentBuffer()->getLangType());
|//Line wrap method
|_mainEditView.setWrapMode(svp._lineWrapMethod);
|_subEditView.setWrapMode(svp._lineWrapMethod);
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETENDATLASTLINE, !svp._scrollBeyondLastLine);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETENDATLASTLINE, !svp._scrollBeyondLastLine);
|if (svp._doSmoothFont)
|{
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETFONTQUALITY, SC_EFF_QUALITY_LCD_OPTIMIZED);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETFONTQUALITY, SC_EFF_QUALITY_LCD_OPTIMIZED);
|}
|_mainEditView.setBorderEdge(svp._showBorderEdge);
|_subEditView.setBorderEdge(svp._showBorderEdge);
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETCARETLINEVISIBLEALWAYS, true);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETCARETLINEVISIBLEALWAYS, true);
|_mainEditView.wrap(svp._doWrap);
|_subEditView.wrap(svp._doWrap);
|::SendMessage(hwnd, NPPM_INTERNAL_EDGEMULTISETSIZE, 0, 0);
|_mainEditView.showEOL(svp._eolShow);
|_subEditView.showEOL(svp._eolShow);
|_mainEditView.showWSAndTab(svp._whiteSpaceShow);
|_subEditView.showWSAndTab(svp._whiteSpaceShow);
|_mainEditView.showWrapSymbol(svp._wrapSymbolShow);
|_subEditView.showWrapSymbol(svp._wrapSymbolShow);
|_mainEditView.performGlobalStyles();
|_subEditView.performGlobalStyles();
|_zoomOriginalValue = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETZOOM);
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETZOOM, svp._zoom);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETZOOM, svp._zoom2);
|::SendMessage(hwnd, NPPM_INTERNAL_SETMULTISELCTION, 0, 0);
|// Make backspace or delete work with multiple selections
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETADDITIONALSELECTIONTYPING, true);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETADDITIONALSELECTIONTYPING, true);
|// Turn virtual space on
|int virtualSpaceOptions = SCVS_RECTANGULARSELECTION;
|if(svp._virtualSpace)
|virtualSpaceOptions |= SCVS_USERACCESSIBLE | SCVS_NOWRAPLINESTART;
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETVIRTUALSPACEOPTIONS, virtualSpaceOptions);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETVIRTUALSPACEOPTIONS, virtualSpaceOptions);
|// Turn multi-paste on
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETMULTIPASTE, SC_MULTIPASTE_EACH);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETMULTIPASTE, SC_MULTIPASTE_EACH);
|// allow user to start selecting as a stream block, then switch to a column block by adding Alt keypress
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETMOUSESELECTIONRECTANGULARSWITCH, true);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETMOUSESELECTIONRECTANGULARSWITCH, true);
|// Let Scintilla deal with some of the folding functionality
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETAUTOMATICFOLD, SC_AUTOMATICFOLD_SHOW | SC_AUTOMATICFOLD_CHANGE);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETAUTOMATICFOLD, SC_AUTOMATICFOLD_SHOW | SC_AUTOMATICFOLD_CHANGE);
|// Set padding info
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETMARGINLEFT, 0, svp._paddingLeft);
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_SETMARGINRIGHT, 0, svp._paddingRight);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETMARGINLEFT, 0, svp._paddingLeft);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_SETMARGINRIGHT, 0, svp._paddingRight);
|// Improvement of the switching into the wrapped long line document
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED, STYLE_DEFAULT, true);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_STYLESETCHECKMONOSPACED, STYLE_DEFAULT, true);
|TabBarPlus::doDragNDrop(true);
|if (_toReduceTabBar)
|{
|HFONT hf = static_cast<HFONT>(::GetStockObject(DEFAULT_GUI_FONT));
|if (hf)
|{
|::SendMessage(_mainDocTab.getHSelf(), WM_SETFONT, reinterpret_cast<WPARAM>(hf), MAKELPARAM(TRUE, 0));
|::SendMessage(_subDocTab.getHSelf(), WM_SETFONT, reinterpret_cast<WPARAM>(hf), MAKELPARAM(TRUE, 0));
|}
|int tabDpiDynamicalHeight = nppParam._dpiManager.scaleY(22);
|int tabDpiDynamicalWidth = nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(45);
|TabCtrl_SetItemSize(_mainDocTab.getHSelf(), tabDpiDynamicalWidth, tabDpiDynamicalHeight);
|TabCtrl_SetItemSize(_subDocTab.getHSelf(), tabDpiDynamicalWidth, tabDpiDynamicalHeight);
|}
|_mainDocTab.display();
|TabBarPlus::doDragNDrop((tabBarStatus & TAB_DRAGNDROP) != 0);
|TabBarPlus::setDrawTopBar((tabBarStatus & TAB_DRAWTOPBAR) != 0);
|TabBarPlus::setDrawInactiveTab((tabBarStatus & TAB_DRAWINACTIVETAB) != 0);
|TabBarPlus::setDrawTabCloseButton((tabBarStatus & TAB_CLOSEBUTTON) != 0);
|TabBarPlus::setDbClk2Close((tabBarStatus & TAB_DBCLK2CLOSE) != 0);
|TabBarPlus::setVertical((tabBarStatus & TAB_VERTICAL) != 0);
|drawTabbarColoursFromStylerArray();
|// Autocomplete list and calltip
|const Style* pStyle = NppParameters::getInstance().getGlobalStylers().findByID(STYLE_DEFAULT);
|if (pStyle)
|{
|NppParameters::getInstance().setCurrentDefaultFgColor(pStyle->_fgColor);
|NppParameters::getInstance().setCurrentDefaultBgColor(pStyle->_bgColor);
|drawAutocompleteColoursFromTheme(pStyle->_fgColor, pStyle->_bgColor);
|}
|AutoCompletion::drawAutocomplete(_pEditView);
|AutoCompletion::drawAutocomplete(_pNonEditView);
|// Document Map
|drawDocumentMapColoursFromStylerArray();
|//--Splitter Section--//
|bool isVertical = (nppGUI._splitterPos == POS_VERTICAL);
|int splitterSizeDyn = nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(splitterSize);
|_subSplitter.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_subSplitter.create(&_mainDocTab, &_subDocTab, splitterSizeDyn, SplitterMode::DYNAMIC, 50, isVertical);
|//--Status Bar Section--//
|bool willBeShown = nppGUI._statusBarShow;
|_statusBar.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, 6);
|_statusBar.setPartWidth(STATUSBAR_DOC_SIZE, nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(220));
|_statusBar.setPartWidth(STATUSBAR_CUR_POS, nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(260));
|_statusBar.setPartWidth(STATUSBAR_EOF_FORMAT, nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(110));
|_statusBar.setPartWidth(STATUSBAR_UNICODE_TYPE, nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(120));
|_statusBar.setPartWidth(STATUSBAR_TYPING_MODE, nppParam._dpiManager.scaleX(30));
|_statusBar.display(willBeShown);
|_pMainWindow = &_mainDocTab;
|_dockingManager.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_pMainWindow);
|if (nppGUI._isMinimizedToTray && _pTrayIco == NULL)
|{
|HICON icon = ::LoadIcon(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), MAKEINTRESOURCE(IDI_M30ICON));
|_pTrayIco = new trayIconControler(hwnd, IDI_M30ICON, NPPM_INTERNAL_MINIMIZED_TRAY, icon, TEXT(""));
|}
|checkSyncState();
|// Plugin Manager
|NppData nppData;
|nppData._nppHandle = hwnd;
|nppData._scintillaMainHandle = _mainEditView.getHSelf();
|nppData._scintillaSecondHandle = _subEditView.getHSelf();
|_scintillaCtrls4Plugins.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_pluginsManager.init(nppData);
|bool enablePluginAdmin = _pluginsAdminDlg.initFromJson();
|_pluginsManager.loadPlugins(nppParam.getPluginRootDir(), enablePluginAdmin ? &_pluginsAdminDlg.getAvailablePluginUpdateInfoList() : nullptr, enablePluginAdmin ? &_pluginsAdminDlg.getIncompatibleList() : nullptr);
|_restoreButton.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|// ------------ //
|// Menu Section //
|// ------------ //
|setupColorSampleBitmapsOnMainMenuItems();
|// Macro Menu
|std::vector<MacroShortcut> & macros = nppParam.getMacroList();
|HMENU hMacroMenu = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_MACRO);
|size_t const posBase = 6;
|size_t nbMacro = macros.size();
|if (nbMacro >= 1)
|::InsertMenu(hMacroMenu, posBase - 1, MF_BYPOSITION, static_cast<UINT>(-1), 0);
|for (size_t i = 0; i < nbMacro; ++i)
|::InsertMenu(hMacroMenu, static_cast<UINT>(posBase + i), MF_BYPOSITION, ID_MACRO + i, macros[i].toMenuItemString().c_str());
|if (nbMacro >= 1)
|{
|::InsertMenu(hMacroMenu, static_cast<UINT>(posBase + nbMacro + 1), MF_BYPOSITION, static_cast<UINT>(-1), 0);
|::InsertMenu(hMacroMenu, static_cast<UINT>(posBase + nbMacro + 2), MF_BYCOMMAND, IDM_SETTING_SHORTCUT_MAPPER_MACRO, TEXT("Modify Shortcut/Delete Macro..."));
|}
|// Run Menu
|std::vector<UserCommand> & userCommands = nppParam.getUserCommandList();
|HMENU hRunMenu = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_RUN);
|int const runPosBase = 2;
|size_t nbUserCommand = userCommands.size();
|if (nbUserCommand >= 1)
|::InsertMenu(hRunMenu, runPosBase - 1, MF_BYPOSITION, static_cast<UINT>(-1), 0);
|for (size_t i = 0; i < nbUserCommand; ++i)
|{
|::InsertMenu(hRunMenu, static_cast<UINT>(runPosBase + i), MF_BYPOSITION, ID_USER_CMD + i, userCommands[i].toMenuItemString().c_str());
|}
|if (nbUserCommand >= 1)
|{
|::InsertMenu(hRunMenu, static_cast<UINT>(runPosBase + nbUserCommand + 1), MF_BYPOSITION, static_cast<UINT>(-1), 0);
|::InsertMenu(hRunMenu, static_cast<UINT>(runPosBase + nbUserCommand + 2), MF_BYCOMMAND, IDM_SETTING_SHORTCUT_MAPPER_RUN, TEXT("Modify Shortcut/Delete Command..."));
|}
|// Updater menu item
|if (!nppGUI._doesExistUpdater)
|{
|::DeleteMenu(_mainMenuHandle, IDM_UPDATE_NPP, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|::DeleteMenu(_mainMenuHandle, IDM_CONFUPDATERPROXY, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|HMENU hHelpMenu = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_HELP);
|if (hHelpMenu)
|::DeleteMenu(hHelpMenu, 7, MF_BYPOSITION); // SEPARATOR
|::DrawMenuBar(hwnd);
|}
|//Languages Menu
|HMENU hLangMenu = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_LANGUAGE);
|WcharMbcsConvertor& wmc = WcharMbcsConvertor::getInstance();
|// Add external languages to menu
|for (int i = 0; i < nppParam.getNbExternalLang(); ++i)
|{
|ExternalLangContainer & externalLangContainer = nppParam.getELCFromIndex(i);
|int numLangs = ::GetMenuItemCount(hLangMenu);
|const int bufferSize = 100;
|TCHAR buffer[bufferSize] = { '\0' };
|const TCHAR* lexerNameW = wmc.char2wchar(externalLangContainer._name.c_str(), CP_ACP);
|int x = 0;
|for (; (x == 0 || lstrcmp(lexerNameW, buffer) > 0) && x < numLangs; ++x)
|{
|::GetMenuString(hLangMenu, x, buffer, bufferSize, MF_BYPOSITION);
|}
|::InsertMenu(hLangMenu, x - 1, MF_BYPOSITION, IDM_LANG_EXTERNAL + i, lexerNameW);
|}
|if (nppGUI._excludedLangList.size() > 0)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len = nppGUI._excludedLangList.size(); i < len; ++i)
|{
|int cmdID = nppParam.langTypeToCommandID(nppGUI._excludedLangList[i]._langType);
|const int itemSize = 256;
|TCHAR itemName[itemSize];
|::GetMenuString(hLangMenu, cmdID, itemName, itemSize, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|nppGUI._excludedLangList[i]._cmdID = cmdID;
|nppGUI._excludedLangList[i]._langName = itemName;
|::DeleteMenu(hLangMenu, cmdID, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|DrawMenuBar(hwnd);
|}
|}
|// Add User Defined Languages Entry
|int udlpos = ::GetMenuItemCount(hLangMenu) - 1;
|for (int i = 0, len = nppParam.getNbUserLang(); i < len; ++i)
|{
|UserLangContainer & userLangContainer = nppParam.getULCFromIndex(i);
|::InsertMenu(hLangMenu, udlpos + i, MF_BYPOSITION, IDM_LANG_USER + i + 1, userLangContainer.getName());
|}
|//Add recent files
|HMENU hFileMenu = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_FILE);
|int nbLRFile = nppParam.getNbLRFile();
|//int pos = IDM_FILEMENU_LASTONE - IDM_FILE + 1 /* +1 : because of IDM_FILE_PRINTNOW */;
|_lastRecentFileList.initMenu(hFileMenu, IDM_FILEMENU_LASTONE + 1, IDM_FILEMENU_EXISTCMDPOSITION, &_accelerator, nppParam.putRecentFileInSubMenu());
|_lastRecentFileList.setLangEncoding(_nativeLangSpeaker.getLangEncoding());
|for (int i = 0; i < nbLRFile; ++i)
|{
|generic_string * stdStr = nppParam.getLRFile(i);
|if (!nppGUI._checkHistoryFiles || PathFileExists(stdStr->c_str()))
|{
|_lastRecentFileList.add(stdStr->c_str());
|}
|}
|//Plugin menu
|_pluginsAdminDlg.setPluginsManager(&_pluginsManager);
|_pluginsManager.initMenu(_mainMenuHandle, enablePluginAdmin);
|//Search menu
|//disable "Search Results Window" under Search Menu
|::EnableMenuItem(_mainMenuHandle, IDM_FOCUS_ON_FOUND_RESULTS, MF_DISABLED | MF_GRAYED | MF_BYCOMMAND);
|//Main menu is loaded, now load context menu items
|nppParam.getContextMenuFromXmlTree(_mainMenuHandle, _pluginsManager.getMenuHandle());
|if (nppParam.hasCustomContextMenu())
|{
|_mainEditView.execute(SCI_USEPOPUP, FALSE);
|_subEditView.execute(SCI_USEPOPUP, FALSE);
|}
|_nativeLangSpeaker.changeMenuLang(_mainMenuHandle);
|::DrawMenuBar(hwnd);
|//Windows menu
|_windowsMenu.init(_mainMenuHandle);
|// Update context menu strings (translated)
|vector<MenuItemUnit> & tmp = nppParam.getContextMenuItems();
|size_t len = tmp.size();
|TCHAR menuName[64];
|for (size_t i = 0; i < len; ++i)
|{
|if (tmp[i]._itemName.empty())
|{
|::GetMenuString(_mainMenuHandle, tmp[i]._cmdID, menuName, 64, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|tmp[i]._itemName = purgeMenuItemString(menuName);
|}
|}
|updateCommandShortcuts();
|//Translate non-menu shortcuts
|_nativeLangSpeaker.changeShortcutLang();
|//Update plugin shortcuts, all plugin commands should be available now
|nppParam.reloadPluginCmds();
|// Shortcut Accelerator : should be the last one since it will capture all the shortcuts
|_accelerator.init(_mainMenuHandle, hwnd);
|nppParam.setAccelerator(&_accelerator);
|// Scintilla key accelerator
|vector<HWND> scints;
|scints.push_back(_mainEditView.getHSelf());
|scints.push_back(_subEditView.getHSelf());
|_scintaccelerator.init(&scints, _mainMenuHandle, hwnd);
|nppParam.setScintillaAccelerator(&_scintaccelerator);
|_scintaccelerator.updateKeys();
|::DrawMenuBar(hwnd);
|//-- Tool Bar Section --//
|toolBarStatusType tbStatus = nppGUI._toolBarStatus;
|willBeShown = nppGUI._toolbarShow;
|// To notify plugins that toolbar icons can be registered
|SCNotification scnN{};
|scnN.nmhdr.code = NPPN_TBMODIFICATION;
|scnN.nmhdr.hwndFrom = hwnd;
|scnN.nmhdr.idFrom = 0;
|_pluginsManager.notify(&scnN);
|_toolBar.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, tbStatus, toolBarIcons, sizeof(toolBarIcons) / sizeof(ToolBarButtonUnit));
|_rebarTop.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_rebarBottom.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_toolBar.addToRebar(&_rebarTop);
|_rebarTop.setIDVisible(REBAR_BAR_TOOLBAR, willBeShown);
|checkMacroState();
|//--Init dialogs--//
|_findReplaceDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_pEditView);
|_findInFinderDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_incrementFindDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_findReplaceDlg, _nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|_incrementFindDlg.addToRebar(&_rebarBottom);
|_goToLineDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_pEditView);
|_findCharsInRangeDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_pEditView);
|_colEditorDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, &_pEditView);
|_aboutDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_debugInfoDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd, _isAdministrator, _pluginsManager.getLoadedPluginNames());
|_runDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_runMacroDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_documentPeeker.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_md5FromFilesDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_md5FromFilesDlg.setHashType(hash_md5);
|_md5FromTextDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_md5FromTextDlg.setHashType(hash_md5);
|_sha2FromFilesDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_sha2FromFilesDlg.setHashType(hash_sha256);
|_sha2FromTextDlg.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), hwnd);
|_sha2FromTextDlg.setHashType(hash_sha256);
|//--User Define Dialog Section--//
|int uddStatus = nppGUI._userDefineDlgStatus;
|UserDefineDialog *udd = _pEditView->getUserDefineDlg();
|bool uddShow = false;
|switch (uddStatus)
|{
|case UDD_SHOW: // show & undocked
|{
|udd->doDialog(true, _nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|_nativeLangSpeaker.changeUserDefineLang(udd);
|uddShow = true;
|break;
|}
|case UDD_DOCKED: // hide & docked
|{
|_isUDDocked = true;
|break;
|}
|case (UDD_SHOW | UDD_DOCKED): // show & docked
|{
|udd->doDialog(true, _nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|_nativeLangSpeaker.changeUserDefineLang(udd);
|::SendMessage(udd->getHSelf(), WM_COMMAND, IDC_DOCK_BUTTON, 0);
|uddShow = true;
|break;
|}
|default: // hide & undocked
|break;
|}
|//
|// Menu & toolbar for UserDefine Dialog
|//
|checkMenuItem(IDM_LANG_USER_DLG, uddShow);
|_toolBar.setCheck(IDM_LANG_USER_DLG, uddShow);
|//Hide or show the right shortcuts "＋" "▼" "✕" of main menu bar
|if (nppGUI._hideMenuRightShortcuts)
|{
|int nbRemoved = 0;
|const int bufferSize = 64;
|TCHAR buffer[bufferSize];
|int nbItem = GetMenuItemCount(_mainMenuHandle);
|for (int i = nbItem - 1; i >= 0; --i)
|{
|::GetMenuStringW(_mainMenuHandle, i, buffer, bufferSize, MF_BYPOSITION);
|if (lstrcmp(buffer, L"✕") == 0 || lstrcmp(buffer, L"▼") == 0 || lstrcmp(buffer, L"＋") == 0)
|{
|::RemoveMenu(_mainMenuHandle, i, MF_BYPOSITION);
|++nbRemoved;
|}
|if (nbRemoved == 3)
|break;
|}
|if (nbRemoved > 0)
|::DrawMenuBar(hwnd);
|}
|//
|// Initialize the default foreground & background color
|//
|{
|const Style * pStyle = nppParam.getGlobalStylers().findByID(STYLE_DEFAULT);
|if (pStyle)
|{
|nppParam.setCurrentDefaultFgColor(pStyle->_fgColor);
|nppParam.setCurrentDefaultBgColor(pStyle->_bgColor);
|}
|}
|//
|// launch the plugin dlg memorized at the last session
|//
|DockingManagerData& dmd = nppGUI._dockingData;
|_dockingManager.setDockedContSize(CONT_LEFT, nppGUI._dockingData._leftWidth);
|_dockingManager.setDockedContSize(CONT_RIGHT, nppGUI._dockingData._rightWidth);
|_dockingManager.setDockedContSize(CONT_TOP, nppGUI._dockingData._topHeight);
|_dockingManager.setDockedContSize(CONT_BOTTOM, nppGUI._dockingData._bottomHight);
|if (!nppGUI._isCmdlineNosessionActivated)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len = dmd._pluginDockInfo.size(); i < len; ++i)
|{
|PluginDlgDockingInfo& pdi = dmd._pluginDockInfo[i];
|if (pdi._isVisible)
|{
|if (pdi._name == NPP_INTERNAL_FUCTION_STR)
|_internalFuncIDs.push_back(pdi._internalID);
|else
|_pluginsManager.runPluginCommand(pdi._name.c_str(), pdi._internalID);
|}
|}
|for (size_t i = 0, len = dmd._containerTabInfo.size(); i < len; ++i)
|{
|ContainerTabInfo & cti = dmd._containerTabInfo[i];
|_dockingManager.setActiveTab(cti._cont, cti._activeTab);
|}
|}
|//Load initial docs into doctab
|loadBufferIntoView(_mainEditView.getCurrentBufferID(), MAIN_VIEW);
|loadBufferIntoView(_subEditView.getCurrentBufferID(), SUB_VIEW);
|activateBuffer(_mainEditView.getCurrentBufferID(), MAIN_VIEW);
|activateBuffer(_subEditView.getCurrentBufferID(), SUB_VIEW);
|_mainEditView.getFocus();
|if (_nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL())
|{
|_mainEditView.changeTextDirection(true);
|_subEditView.changeTextDirection(true);
|}
|return TRUE;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::killAllChildren()
|{
|_toolBar.destroy();
|_rebarTop.destroy();
|_rebarBottom.destroy();
|if (_pMainSplitter)
|{
|_pMainSplitter->destroy();
|delete _pMainSplitter;
|}
|_mainDocTab.destroy();
|_subDocTab.destroy();
|_mainEditView.destroy();
|_subEditView.destroy();
|_invisibleEditView.destroy();
|_subSplitter.destroy();
|_statusBar.destroy();
|_scintillaCtrls4Plugins.destroy();
|_dockingManager.destroy();
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::saveGUIParams()
|{
|NppParameters& nppParams = NppParameters::getInstance();
|NppGUI & nppGUI = nppParams.getNppGUI();
|nppGUI._toolbarShow = _rebarTop.getIDVisible(REBAR_BAR_TOOLBAR);
|nppGUI._toolBarStatus = _toolBar.getState();
|nppGUI._tabStatus = (TabBarPlus::doDragNDropOrNot()?TAB_DRAWTOPBAR:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::drawTopBar()?TAB_DRAGNDROP:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::drawInactiveTab()?TAB_DRAWINACTIVETAB:0) | \
|(_toReduceTabBar?TAB_REDUCE:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::drawTabCloseButton()?TAB_CLOSEBUTTON:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::isDbClk2Close()?TAB_DBCLK2CLOSE:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::isVertical() ? TAB_VERTICAL:0) | \
|(TabBarPlus::isMultiLine() ? TAB_MULTILINE:0) |\
|(nppGUI._tabStatus & TAB_HIDE) | \
|(nppGUI._tabStatus & TAB_QUITONEMPTY) | \
|(nppGUI._tabStatus & TAB_ALTICONS);
|nppGUI._splitterPos = _subSplitter.isVertical()?POS_VERTICAL:POS_HORIZOTAL;
|UserDefineDialog *udd = _pEditView->getUserDefineDlg();
|bool b = udd->isDocked();
|nppGUI._userDefineDlgStatus = (b?UDD_DOCKED:0) | (udd->isVisible()?UDD_SHOW:0);
|// When window is maximized GetWindowPlacement returns window's last non maximized coordinates.
|// Save them so that those will be used when window is restored next time.
|WINDOWPLACEMENT posInfo{};
|posInfo.length = sizeof(WINDOWPLACEMENT);
|::GetWindowPlacement(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), &posInfo);
|nppGUI._appPos.left = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.left;
|nppGUI._appPos.top = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.top;
|nppGUI._appPos.right = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.right - posInfo.rcNormalPosition.left;
|nppGUI._appPos.bottom = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.bottom - posInfo.rcNormalPosition.top;
|nppGUI._isMaximized = ((IsZoomed(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf()) != 0) || (posInfo.flags & WPF_RESTORETOMAXIMIZED));
|if (_findReplaceDlg.getHSelf() != NULL)
|{
|::GetWindowPlacement(_findReplaceDlg.getHSelf(), &posInfo);
|nppGUI._findWindowPos.left = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.left;
|nppGUI._findWindowPos.top = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.top;
|nppGUI._findWindowPos.right = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.right;
|nppGUI._findWindowPos.bottom = posInfo.rcNormalPosition.bottom;
|}
|saveDockingParams();
|nppParams.createXmlTreeFromGUIParams();
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::saveColumnEditorParams()
|{
|NppParameters& nppParams = NppParameters::getInstance();
|return nppParams.writeColumnEditorSettings();
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::saveProjectPanelsParams()
|{
|NppParameters& nppParams = NppParameters::getInstance();
|if (_pProjectPanel_1)
|{
|if (!_pProjectPanel_1->checkIfNeedSave()) return false;
|nppParams.setWorkSpaceFilePath(0, _pProjectPanel_1->getWorkSpaceFilePath());
|}
|if (_pProjectPanel_2)
|{
|if (!_pProjectPanel_2->checkIfNeedSave()) return false;
|nppParams.setWorkSpaceFilePath(1, _pProjectPanel_2->getWorkSpaceFilePath());
|}
|if (_pProjectPanel_3)
|{
|if (!_pProjectPanel_3->checkIfNeedSave()) return false;
|nppParams.setWorkSpaceFilePath(2, _pProjectPanel_3->getWorkSpaceFilePath());
|}
|return nppParams.writeProjectPanelsSettings();
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::saveFileBrowserParam()
|{
|if (_pFileBrowser)
|{
|vector<generic_string> rootPaths = _pFileBrowser->getRoots();
|generic_string selectedItemPath = _pFileBrowser->getSelectedItemPath();
|return (NppParameters::getInstance()).writeFileBrowserSettings(rootPaths, selectedItemPath);
|}
|return true; // nothing to save so true is returned
|}
|void Notepad_plus::saveDockingParams()
|{
|NppGUI & nppGUI = (NppParameters::getInstance()).getNppGUI();
|// Save the docking information
|nppGUI._dockingData._leftWidth = _dockingManager.getDockedContSize(CONT_LEFT);
|nppGUI._dockingData._rightWidth = _dockingManager.getDockedContSize(CONT_RIGHT);
|nppGUI._dockingData._topHeight = _dockingManager.getDockedContSize(CONT_TOP);
|nppGUI._dockingData._bottomHight = _dockingManager.getDockedContSize(CONT_BOTTOM);
|// clear the container tab information (active tab)
|nppGUI._dockingData._containerTabInfo.clear();
|// create a vector to save the current information
|vector<PluginDlgDockingInfo> vPluginDockInfo;
|vector<FloatingWindowInfo> vFloatingWindowInfo;
|// save every container
|vector<DockingCont*> vCont = _dockingManager.getContainerInfo();
|for (size_t i = 0, len = vCont.size(); i < len ; ++i)
|{
|// save at first the visible Tb's
|vector<tTbData *> vDataVis = vCont[i]->getDataOfVisTb();
|for (size_t j = 0, len2 = vDataVis.size(); j < len2 ; ++j)
|{
|if (vDataVis[j]->pszName && vDataVis[j]->pszName[0])
|{
|PluginDlgDockingInfo pddi(vDataVis[j]->pszModuleName, vDataVis[j]->dlgID, int32_t(i), vDataVis[j]->iPrevCont, true);
|vPluginDockInfo.push_back(pddi);
|}
|}
|// save the hidden Tb's
|vector<tTbData *> vDataAll = vCont[i]->getDataOfAllTb();
|for (size_t j = 0, len3 = vDataAll.size(); j < len3 ; ++j)
|{
|if ((vDataAll[j]->pszName && vDataAll[j]->pszName[0]) && (!vCont[i]->isTbVis(vDataAll[j])))
|{
|PluginDlgDockingInfo pddi(vDataAll[j]->pszModuleName, vDataAll[j]->dlgID, int32_t(i), vDataAll[j]->iPrevCont, false);
|vPluginDockInfo.push_back(pddi);
|}
|}
|// save the position, when container is a floated one
|if (i >= DOCKCONT_MAX)
|{
|RECT rc;
|vCont[i]->getWindowRect(rc);
|FloatingWindowInfo fwi(int32_t(i), rc.left, rc.top, rc.right, rc.bottom);
|vFloatingWindowInfo.push_back(fwi);
|}
|// save the active tab
|ContainerTabInfo act(int32_t(i), vCont[i]->getActiveTb());
|nppGUI._dockingData._containerTabInfo.push_back(act);
|}
|// add the missing information and store it in nppGUI
|UCHAR floatContArray[50];
|memset(floatContArray, 0, 50);
|for (size_t i = 0, len4 = nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo.size(); i < len4 ; ++i)
|{
|BOOL isStored = FALSE;
|for (size_t j = 0, len5 = vPluginDockInfo.size(); j < len5; ++j)
|{
|if (nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo[i] == vPluginDockInfo[j])
|{
|isStored = TRUE;
|break;
|}
|}
|if (isStored == FALSE)
|{
|int floatCont = 0;
|if (nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo[i]._currContainer >= DOCKCONT_MAX)
|floatCont = nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo[i]._currContainer;
|else
|floatCont = nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo[i]._prevContainer;
|if (floatCont >= 0)
|{
|if (floatContArray[floatCont] == 0)
|{
|RECT rc;
|if (nppGUI._dockingData.getFloatingRCFrom(floatCont, rc))
|{
|vFloatingWindowInfo.push_back(FloatingWindowInfo(floatCont, rc.left, rc.top, rc.right, rc.bottom));
|}
|floatContArray[floatCont] = 1;
|}
|}
|if (i < nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo.size()) // to prevent from crash in debug mode
|vPluginDockInfo.push_back(nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo[i]);
|}
|}
|nppGUI._dockingData._pluginDockInfo = vPluginDockInfo;
|nppGUI._dockingData._flaotingWindowInfo = vFloatingWindowInfo;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::saveUserDefineLangs()
|{
|(NppParameters::getInstance()).writeNeed2SaveUDL();
|}
|void Notepad_plus::saveShortcuts()
|{
|NppParameters::getInstance().writeShortcuts();
|}
|void Notepad_plus::saveFindHistory()
|{
|_findReplaceDlg.saveFindHistory();
|(NppParameters::getInstance()).writeFindHistory();
|}
|int Notepad_plus::getHtmlXmlEncoding(const TCHAR *fileName) const
|{
|// Get Language type
|TCHAR *ext = PathFindExtension(fileName);
|if (*ext == '.') //extension found
|{
|ext += 1;
|}
|else
|{
|return -1;
|}
|NppParameters& nppParamInst = NppParameters::getInstance();
|LangType langT = nppParamInst.getLangFromExt(ext);
|if ((langT != L_XML) && (langT != L_HTML))
|return -1;
|// Get the beginning of file data
|FILE *f = generic_fopen(fileName, TEXT("rb"));
|if (!f)
|return -1;
|const int blockSize = 1024; // To ensure that length is long enough to capture the encoding in html
|char data[blockSize];
|size_t lenFile = fread(data, 1, blockSize, f);
|fclose(f);
|// Put data in _invisibleEditView
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_CLEARALL);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_APPENDTEXT, lenFile, reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(data));
|const char *encodingAliasRegExpr = "[a-zA-Z0-9_-]+";
|const size_t encodingStrLen = 128;
|if (langT == L_XML)
|{
|// find encoding by RegExpr
|const char *xmlHeaderRegExpr = "<?xml[ \\t]+version[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*\"[^\"]+\"[ \\t]+encoding[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*\"[^\"]+\"[ \\t]*.*?>";
|size_t startPos = 0;
|size_t endPos = lenFile-1;
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETSEARCHFLAGS, SCFIND_REGEXP|SCFIND_POSIX);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETTARGETRANGE, startPos, endPos);
|auto posFound = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(xmlHeaderRegExpr), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(xmlHeaderRegExpr));
|if (posFound >= 0)
|{
|const char *encodingBlockRegExpr = "encoding[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*\"[^\".]+\"";
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(encodingBlockRegExpr), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(encodingBlockRegExpr));
|const char *encodingRegExpr = "\".+\"";
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(encodingRegExpr), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(encodingRegExpr));
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(encodingAliasRegExpr), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(encodingAliasRegExpr));
|startPos = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETTARGETSTART);
|endPos = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETTARGETEND);
|size_t len = endPos - startPos;
|if (len >= encodingStrLen)
|{
|return -1;
|}
|char encodingStr[encodingStrLen];
|_invisibleEditView.getText(encodingStr, startPos, endPos);
|EncodingMapper& em = EncodingMapper::getInstance();
|int enc = em.getEncodingFromString(encodingStr);
|return (enc == CP_ACP ? -1 : enc);
|}
|return -1;
|}
|else // if (langT == L_HTML)
|{
|const char *htmlHeaderRegExpr = "<meta[ \\t]+http-equiv[ \\t]*=[ \\t\"']*Content-Type[ \\t\"']*content[ \\t]*= *[\"']text/html;[ \\t]+charset[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*.+[\"'] */*>";
|const char *htmlHeaderRegExpr2 = "<meta[ \\t]+content[ \\t]*= *[\"']text/html;[ \\t]+charset[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*.+[ \\t\"']http-equiv[ \\t]*=[ \\t\"']*Content-Type[ \\t\"']*/*>";
|const char *charsetBlock = "charset[ \\t]*=[ \\t]*[^\"']+";
|const char *intermediaire = "=[ \\t]*.+";
|const char *encodingStrRE = "[^ \\t=]+";
|intptr_t startPos = 0;
|auto endPos = lenFile - 1;
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETSEARCHFLAGS, SCFIND_REGEXP|SCFIND_POSIX);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETTARGETRANGE, startPos, endPos);
|auto posFound = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(htmlHeaderRegExpr), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(htmlHeaderRegExpr));
|if (posFound < 0)
|{
|posFound = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(htmlHeaderRegExpr2), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(htmlHeaderRegExpr2));
|if (posFound < 0)
|return -1;
|}
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(charsetBlock), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(charsetBlock));
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(intermediaire), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(intermediaire));
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SEARCHINTARGET, strlen(encodingStrRE), reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(encodingStrRE));
|startPos = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETTARGETSTART);
|endPos = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETTARGETEND);
|size_t len = endPos - startPos;
|if (len >= encodingStrLen)
|{
|return -1;
|}
|char encodingStr[encodingStrLen];
|_invisibleEditView.getText(encodingStr, startPos, endPos);
|EncodingMapper& em = EncodingMapper::getInstance();
|int enc = em.getEncodingFromString(encodingStr);
|return (enc == CP_ACP ? -1 : enc);
|}
|}
|void Notepad_plus::setCodePageForInvisibleView(Buffer const *pBuffer)
|{
|intptr_t detectedCp = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETCODEPAGE);
|intptr_t cp2set = SC_CP_UTF8;
|if (pBuffer->getUnicodeMode() == uni8Bit)
|{
|cp2set = (detectedCp == SC_CP_UTF8 ? CP_ACP : detectedCp);
|}
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETCODEPAGE, cp2set);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::replaceInOpenedFiles()
|{
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|Buffer * oldBuf = _invisibleEditView.getCurrentBuffer(); //for manually setting the buffer, so notifications can be handled properly
|Buffer * pBuf = NULL;
|int nbTotal = 0;
|const bool isEntireDoc = true;
|if (_mainWindowStatus & WindowMainActive)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len = _mainDocTab.nbItem(); i < len ; ++i)
|{
|pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(_mainDocTab.getBufferByIndex(i));
|if (pBuf->isReadOnly())
|continue;
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|_invisibleEditView.setCurrentBuffer(pBuf);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|}
|}
|if (_mainWindowStatus & WindowSubActive)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len = _subDocTab.nbItem(); i < len; ++i)
|{
|pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(_subDocTab.getBufferByIndex(i));
|if (pBuf->isReadOnly())
|continue;
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|_invisibleEditView.setCurrentBuffer(pBuf);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|}
|}
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.setCurrentBuffer(oldBuf);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|if (nbTotal < 0)
|{
|generic_string msg = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID("find-status-replaceinfiles-re-malformed", TEXT("Replace in Opened Files: The regular expression is malformed."));
|_findReplaceDlg.setStatusbarMessage(msg, FSNotFound);
|}
|else
|{
|if (nbTotal)
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_SAVEALL, true, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|generic_string result;
|if (nbTotal == 1)
|{
|result = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID("find-status-replaceinopenedfiles-1-replaced", TEXT("Replace in Opened Files: 1 occurrence was replaced."));
|}
|else
|{
|result = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID("find-status-replaceinopenedfiles-nb-replaced", TEXT("Replace in Opened Files: $INT_REPLACE$ occurrences were replaced."));
|result = stringReplace(result, TEXT("$INT_REPLACE$"), std::to_wstring(nbTotal));
|}
|_findReplaceDlg.setStatusbarMessage(result, FSMessage);
|}
|return true;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::wsTabConvert(spaceTab whichWay)
|{
|intptr_t tabWidth = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETTABWIDTH);
|intptr_t currentPos = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCURRENTPOS);
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|intptr_t docLength = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETLENGTH) + 1;
|if (docLength < 2)
|return;
|intptr_t count = 0;
|intptr_t column = 0;
|intptr_t newCurrentPos = 0;
|intptr_t tabStop = tabWidth - 1; // remember, counting from zero !
|bool onlyLeading = false;
|vector<int> bookmarks;
|vector<int> folding;
|for (int i=0; i<lastLine; ++i)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i))
|bookmarks.push_back(i);
|if ((_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETFOLDLEVEL, i) & SC_FOLDLEVELHEADERFLAG))
|if (_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETFOLDEXPANDED, i) == 0)
|folding.push_back(i);
|}
|char * source = new char[docLength];
|if (source == NULL)
|return;
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETTEXT, docLength, reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(source));
|if (whichWay == tab2Space)
|{
|// count how many tabs are there
|for (const char * ch=source; *ch; ++ch)
|{
|if (*ch == '\t')
|++count;
|}
|if (count == 0)
|{
|delete [] source;
|return;
|}
|}
|// allocate tabwidth-1 chars extra per tab, just to be safe
|size_t newlen = docLength + count * (tabWidth - 1) + 1;
|char * destination = new char[newlen];
|if (destination == NULL)
|{
|delete [] source;
|return;
|}
|char * dest = destination;
|switch (whichWay)
|{
|case tab2Space:
|{
|// rip through each line of the file
|for (int i = 0; source[i] != '\0'; ++i)
|{
|if (source[i] == '\t')
|{
|intptr_t insertTabs = tabWidth - (column % tabWidth);
|for (int j = 0; j < insertTabs; ++j)
|{
|*dest++ = ' ';
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|}
|column += insertTabs;
|}
|else
|{
|*dest++ = source[i];
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|if ((source[i] == '\n') || (source[i] == '\r'))
|column = 0;
|else if ((source[i] & 0xC0) != 0x80) // UTF_8 support: count only bytes that don't start with 10......
|++column;
|}
|}
|*dest = '\0';
|break;
|}
|case space2TabLeading:
|{
|onlyLeading = true;
|}
|case space2TabAll:
|{
|bool nextChar = false;
|int counter = 0;
|bool nonSpaceFound = false;
|for (int i=0; source[i] != '\0'; ++i)
|{
|if (nonSpaceFound == false)
|{
|while (source[i + counter] == ' ')
|{
|if ((column + counter) == tabStop)
|{
|tabStop += tabWidth;
|if (counter >= 1) // counter is counted from 0, so counter >= max-1
|{
|*dest++ = '\t';
|i += counter;
|column += counter + 1;
|counter = 0;
|nextChar = true;
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|break;
|}
|else if (source[i+1] == ' ' || source[i+1] == '\t') // if followed by space or TAB, convert even a single space to TAB
|{
|*dest++ = '\t';
|i++;
|column += 1;
|counter = 0;
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|}
|else // single space, don't convert it to TAB
|{
|*dest++ = source[i];
|column += 1;
|counter = 0;
|nextChar = true;
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|break;
|}
|}
|else
|++counter;
|}
|if (nextChar == true)
|{
|nextChar = false;
|continue;
|}
|if (source[i] == ' ' && source[i + counter] == '\t') // spaces "absorbed" by a TAB on the right
|{
|*dest++ = '\t';
|i += counter;
|column = tabStop + 1;
|tabStop += tabWidth;
|counter = 0;
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|continue;
|}
|}
|if (onlyLeading == true && nonSpaceFound == false)
|nonSpaceFound = true;
|if (source[i] == '\n' || source[i] == '\r')
|{
|*dest++ = source[i];
|column = 0;
|tabStop = tabWidth - 1;
|nonSpaceFound = false;
|}
|else if (source[i] == '\t')
|{
|*dest++ = source[i];
|column = tabStop + 1;
|tabStop += tabWidth;
|counter = 0;
|}
|else
|{
|*dest++ = source[i];
|counter = 0;
|if ((source[i] & 0xC0) != 0x80) // UTF_8 support: count only bytes that don't start with 10......
|{
|++column;
|if (column > 0 && column % tabWidth == 0)
|tabStop += tabWidth;
|}
|}
|if (i <= currentPos)
|++newCurrentPos;
|}
|*dest = '\0';
|break;
|}
|}
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_SETTEXT, 0, reinterpret_cast<LPARAM>(destination));
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_GOTOPOS, newCurrentPos);
|for (size_t i=0; i<bookmarks.size(); ++i)
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_MARKERADD, bookmarks[i], MARK_BOOKMARK);
|for (size_t i=0; i<folding.size(); ++i)
|_pEditView->fold(folding[i], false);
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|// clean up
|delete [] source;
|delete [] destination;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::doTrim(trimOp whichPart)
|{
|// whichPart : line head or line tail
|FindOption env;
|if (whichPart == lineHeader)
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("^[ ]+");
|}
|else if (whichPart == lineTail)
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("[ ]+$");
|}
|else
|return;
|env._str4Replace = TEXT("");
|env._searchType = FindRegex;
|_findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, &env, true);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::removeEmptyLine(bool isBlankContained)
|{
|// whichPart : line head or line tail
|FindOption env;
|if (isBlankContained)
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("^[\\t ]*$(\\r\\n|\\r|\\n)");
|}
|else
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("^$(\\r\\n|\\r|\\n)");
|}
|env._str4Replace = TEXT("");
|env._searchType = FindRegex;
|auto mainSelStart = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONSTART);
|auto mainSelEnd = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONEND);
|auto mainSelLength = mainSelEnd - mainSelStart;
|bool isEntireDoc = mainSelLength == 0;
|env._isInSelection = !isEntireDoc;
|_findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, &env, isEntireDoc);
|// remove the last line if it's an empty line.
|if (isBlankContained)
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("(\\r\\n|\\r|\\n)^[\\t ]*$");
|}
|else
|{
|env._str2Search = TEXT("(\\r\\n|\\r|\\n)^$");
|}
|_findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, &env, isEntireDoc);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::removeDuplicateLines()
|{
|// whichPart : line head or line tail
|FindOption env;
|env._str2Search = TEXT("^(.*(\\r?\\n|\\r))(\\1)+");
|env._str4Replace = TEXT("\\1");
|env._searchType = FindRegex;
|auto mainSelStart = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONSTART);
|auto mainSelEnd = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONEND);
|auto mainSelLength = mainSelEnd - mainSelStart;
|bool isEntireDoc = mainSelLength == 0;
|env._isInSelection = !isEntireDoc;
|_findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, &env, isEntireDoc);
|// remove the last line if it's a duplicate line.
|env._str2Search = TEXT("^(.+)(\\r?\\n|\\r)(\\1)$");
|_findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, &env, isEntireDoc);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::getMatchedFileNames(const TCHAR *dir, size_t level, const vector<generic_string> & patterns, vector<generic_string> & fileNames, bool isRecursive, bool isInHiddenDir)
|{
|level++;
|generic_string dirFilter(dir);
|dirFilter += TEXT("*.*");
|WIN32_FIND_DATA foundData;
|HANDLE hFile = ::FindFirstFile(dirFilter.c_str(), &foundData);
|if (hFile != INVALID_HANDLE_VALUE)
|{
|if (foundData.dwFileAttributes & FILE_ATTRIBUTE_DIRECTORY)
|{
|if (!isInHiddenDir && (foundData.dwFileAttributes & FILE_ATTRIBUTE_HIDDEN))
|{
|// do nothing
|}
|else if (isRecursive)
|{
|if ((OrdinalIgnoreCaseCompareStrings(foundData.cFileName, TEXT(".")) != 0) && (OrdinalIgnoreCaseCompareStrings(foundData.cFileName, TEXT("..")) != 0) &&
|!matchInExcludeDirList(foundData.cFileName, patterns, level))
|{
|generic_string pathDir(dir);
|pathDir += foundData.cFileName;
|pathDir += TEXT("\\");
|getMatchedFileNames(pathDir.c_str(), level, patterns, fileNames, isRecursive, isInHiddenDir);
|}
|}
|}
|else
|{
|if (matchInList(foundData.cFileName, patterns))
|{
|generic_string pathFile(dir);
|pathFile += foundData.cFileName;
|fileNames.push_back(pathFile.c_str());
|}
|}
|}
|while (::FindNextFile(hFile, &foundData))
|{
|if (foundData.dwFileAttributes & FILE_ATTRIBUTE_DIRECTORY)
|{
|if (!isInHiddenDir && (foundData.dwFileAttributes & FILE_ATTRIBUTE_HIDDEN))
|{
|// do nothing
|}
|else if (isRecursive)
|{
|if ((OrdinalIgnoreCaseCompareStrings(foundData.cFileName, TEXT(".")) != 0) && (OrdinalIgnoreCaseCompareStrings(foundData.cFileName, TEXT("..")) != 0) &&
|!matchInExcludeDirList(foundData.cFileName, patterns, level))
|{
|generic_string pathDir(dir);
|pathDir += foundData.cFileName;
|pathDir += TEXT("\\");
|getMatchedFileNames(pathDir.c_str(), level, patterns, fileNames, isRecursive, isInHiddenDir);
|}
|}
|}
|else
|{
|if (matchInList(foundData.cFileName, patterns))
|{
|generic_string pathFile(dir);
|pathFile += foundData.cFileName;
|fileNames.push_back(pathFile.c_str());
|}
|}
|}
|::FindClose(hFile);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::createFilelistForFiles(vector<generic_string> & fileNames)
|{
|const TCHAR *dir2Search = _findReplaceDlg.getDir2Search();
|if (!dir2Search[0] || !::PathFileExists(dir2Search))
|{
|return false;
|}
|vector<generic_string> patterns2Match;
|_findReplaceDlg.getAndValidatePatterns(patterns2Match);
|bool isRecursive = _findReplaceDlg.isRecursive();
|bool isInHiddenDir = _findReplaceDlg.isInHiddenDir();
|getMatchedFileNames(dir2Search, 0, patterns2Match, fileNames, isRecursive, isInHiddenDir);
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::createFilelistForProjects(vector<generic_string> & fileNames)
|{
|vector<generic_string> patterns2Match;
|_findReplaceDlg.getAndValidatePatterns(patterns2Match);
|bool somethingIsSelected = false; // at least one Project Panel is open and checked
|if (_findReplaceDlg.isProjectPanel_1() && _pProjectPanel_1 && !_pProjectPanel_1->isClosed())
|{
|_pProjectPanel_1->enumWorkSpaceFiles (NULL, patterns2Match, fileNames);
|somethingIsSelected = true;
|}
|if (_findReplaceDlg.isProjectPanel_2() && _pProjectPanel_2 && !_pProjectPanel_2->isClosed())
|{
|_pProjectPanel_2->enumWorkSpaceFiles (NULL, patterns2Match, fileNames);
|somethingIsSelected = true;
|}
|if (_findReplaceDlg.isProjectPanel_3() && _pProjectPanel_3 && !_pProjectPanel_3->isClosed())
|{
|_pProjectPanel_3->enumWorkSpaceFiles (NULL, patterns2Match, fileNames);
|somethingIsSelected = true;
|}
|return somethingIsSelected;
|}
|std::mutex replaceInFiles_mutex;
|bool Notepad_plus::replaceInFiles()
|{
|std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(replaceInFiles_mutex);
|std::vector<generic_string> fileNames;
|if (!createFilelistForFiles(fileNames))
|return false;
|return replaceInFilelist(fileNames);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::replaceInProjects()
|{
|std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(replaceInFiles_mutex);
|std::vector<generic_string> fileNames;
|if (!createFilelistForProjects(fileNames))
|return false;
|return replaceInFilelist(fileNames);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::replaceInFilelist(std::vector<generic_string> & fileNames)
|{
|int nbTotal = 0;
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|Buffer * oldBuf = _invisibleEditView.getCurrentBuffer(); //for manually setting the buffer, so notifications can be handled properly
|Progress progress(_pPublicInterface->getHinst());
|size_t filesCount = fileNames.size();
|size_t filesPerPercent = 1;
|if (filesCount > 1)
|{
|if (filesCount >= 200)
|filesPerPercent = filesCount / 100;
|generic_string msg = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID(
|"replace-in-files-progress-title", TEXT("Replace In Files progress..."));
|progress.open(_findReplaceDlg.getHSelf(), msg.c_str());
|}
|for (size_t i = 0, updateOnCount = filesPerPercent; i < filesCount; ++i)
|{
|if (progress.isCancelled()) break;
|bool closeBuf = false;
|BufferID id = MainFileManager.getBufferFromName(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|if (id == BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|id = MainFileManager.loadFile(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|closeBuf = true;
|}
|if (id != BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|Buffer * pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(id);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|_invisibleEditView.setCurrentBuffer(pBuf);
|FindersInfo findersInfo;
|findersInfo._pFileName = fileNames.at(i).c_str();
|int nbReplaced = _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessReplaceAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, true, &findersInfo);
|nbTotal += nbReplaced;
|if (nbReplaced)
|{
|MainFileManager.saveBuffer(id, pBuf->getFullPathName());
|}
|if (closeBuf)
|MainFileManager.closeBuffer(id, _pEditView);
|}
|if (i == updateOnCount)
|{
|updateOnCount += filesPerPercent;
|progress.setPercent(int32_t((i * 100) / filesCount), fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|else
|{
|progress.setInfo(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|}
|progress.close();
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.setCurrentBuffer(oldBuf);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|generic_string result;
|if (nbTotal == 1)
|{
|result = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID("find-status-replaceinfiles-1-replaced", TEXT("Replace in Files: 1 occurrence was replaced."));
|}
|else
|{
|result = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID("find-status-replaceinfiles-nb-replaced", TEXT("Replace in Files: $INT_REPLACE$ occurrences were replaced."));
|result = stringReplace(result, TEXT("$INT_REPLACE$"), std::to_wstring(nbTotal));
|}
|_findReplaceDlg.setStatusbarMessage(result, FSMessage);
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInFinderFiles(FindersInfo *findInFolderInfo)
|{
|int nbTotal = 0;
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|vector<generic_string> fileNames = findInFolderInfo->_pSourceFinder->getResultFilePaths();
|findInFolderInfo->_pDestFinder->beginNewFilesSearch();
|findInFolderInfo->_pDestFinder->addSearchLine(findInFolderInfo->_findOption._str2Search.c_str());
|Progress progress(_pPublicInterface->getHinst());
|size_t filesCount = fileNames.size();
|size_t filesPerPercent = 1;
|if (filesCount > 1)
|{
|if (filesCount >= 200)
|filesPerPercent = filesCount / 100;
|generic_string msg = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID(
|"find-in-files-progress-title", TEXT("Find In Files progress..."));
|progress.open(_findReplaceDlg.getHSelf(), msg.c_str());
|}
|for (size_t i = 0, updateOnCount = filesPerPercent; i < filesCount; ++i)
|{
|if (progress.isCancelled()) break;
|bool closeBuf = false;
|BufferID id = MainFileManager.getBufferFromName(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|if (id == BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|id = MainFileManager.loadFile(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|closeBuf = true;
|}
|if (id != BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|Buffer * pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(id);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|findInFolderInfo->_pFileName = fileNames.at(i).c_str();
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessFindInFinder, &(findInFolderInfo->_findOption), true, findInFolderInfo);
|if (closeBuf)
|MainFileManager.closeBuffer(id, _pEditView);
|}
|if (i == updateOnCount)
|{
|updateOnCount += filesPerPercent;
|progress.setPercent(int32_t((i * 100) / filesCount), fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|else
|{
|progress.setInfo(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|}
|progress.close();
|const bool searchedInSelection = false;
|findInFolderInfo->_pDestFinder->finishFilesSearch(nbTotal, int(filesCount), findInFolderInfo->_findOption._isMatchLineNumber, !searchedInSelection);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInFiles()
|{
|std::vector<generic_string> fileNames;
|if (! createFilelistForFiles(fileNames))
|return false;
|return findInFilelist(fileNames);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInProjects()
|{
|vector<generic_string> fileNames;
|if (! createFilelistForProjects(fileNames))
|return false;
|return findInFilelist(fileNames);
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInFilelist(std::vector<generic_string> & fileNames)
|{
|int nbTotal = 0;
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|_findReplaceDlg.beginNewFilesSearch();
|Progress progress(_pPublicInterface->getHinst());
|size_t filesCount = fileNames.size();
|size_t filesPerPercent = 1;
|if (filesCount > 1)
|{
|if (filesCount >= 200)
|filesPerPercent = filesCount / 100;
|generic_string msg = _nativeLangSpeaker.getLocalizedStrFromID(
|"find-in-files-progress-title", TEXT("Find In Files progress..."));
|progress.open(_findReplaceDlg.getHSelf(), msg.c_str());
|}
|const bool isEntireDoc = true;
|for (size_t i = 0, updateOnCount = filesPerPercent; i < filesCount; ++i)
|{
|if (progress.isCancelled()) break;
|bool closeBuf = false;
|BufferID id = MainFileManager.getBufferFromName(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|if (id == BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|id = MainFileManager.loadFile(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|closeBuf = true;
|}
|if (id != BUFFER_INVALID)
|{
|Buffer * pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(id);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|FindersInfo findersInfo;
|findersInfo._pFileName = fileNames.at(i).c_str();
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessFindAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc, &findersInfo);
|if (closeBuf)
|MainFileManager.closeBuffer(id, _pEditView);
|}
|if (i == updateOnCount)
|{
|updateOnCount += filesPerPercent;
|progress.setPercent(int32_t((i * 100) / filesCount), fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|else
|{
|progress.setInfo(fileNames.at(i).c_str());
|}
|}
|progress.close();
|_findReplaceDlg.finishFilesSearch(nbTotal, int(filesCount), isEntireDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|_findReplaceDlg.putFindResult(nbTotal);
|if (nbTotal != 0)
|{
|NppParameters& nppParam = NppParameters::getInstance();
|NppGUI& nppGui = nppParam.getNppGUI();
|if (!nppGui._findDlgAlwaysVisible)
|{
|_findReplaceDlg.display(false);
|}
|}
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInOpenedFiles()
|{
|int nbTotal = 0;
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|Buffer * pBuf = NULL;
|const bool isEntireDoc = true;
|_findReplaceDlg.beginNewFilesSearch();
|if (_mainWindowStatus & WindowMainActive)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len = _mainDocTab.nbItem(); i < len ; ++i)
|{
|pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(_mainDocTab.getBufferByIndex(i));
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|FindersInfo findersInfo;
|findersInfo._pFileName = pBuf->getFullPathName();
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessFindAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc, &findersInfo);
|}
|}
|size_t nbUniqueBuffers = _mainDocTab.nbItem();
|if (_mainWindowStatus & WindowSubActive)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0, len2 = _subDocTab.nbItem(); i < len2 ; ++i)
|{
|pBuf = MainFileManager.getBufferByID(_subDocTab.getBufferByIndex(i));
|if (_mainDocTab.getIndexByBuffer(pBuf) != -1)
|{
|continue; // clone was already searched in main; skip re-searching in sub
|}
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|FindersInfo findersInfo;
|findersInfo._pFileName = pBuf->getFullPathName();
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessFindAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc, &findersInfo);
|++nbUniqueBuffers;
|}
|}
|_findReplaceDlg.finishFilesSearch(nbTotal, int(nbUniqueBuffers), isEntireDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|_findReplaceDlg.putFindResult(nbTotal);
|if (nbTotal != 0)
|{
|NppParameters& nppParam = NppParameters::getInstance();
|NppGUI& nppGui = nppParam.getNppGUI();
|if (!nppGui._findDlgAlwaysVisible)
|{
|_findReplaceDlg.display(false);
|}
|}
|return true;
|}
|bool Notepad_plus::findInCurrentFile(bool isEntireDoc)
|{
|int nbTotal = 0;
|Buffer * pBuf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|Sci_CharacterRangeFull mainSelection = _pEditView->getSelection(); // remember selection before switching view
|ScintillaEditView *pOldView = _pEditView;
|_pEditView = &_invisibleEditView;
|Document oldDoc = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETDOCPOINTER);
|_findReplaceDlg.beginNewFilesSearch();
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, pBuf->getDocument());
|setCodePageForInvisibleView(pBuf);
|if (!isEntireDoc)
|{
|auto docLength = _invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_GETLENGTH);
|if ((mainSelection.cpMin > 0) || (mainSelection.cpMax < docLength))
|{
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETSELECTIONSTART, mainSelection.cpMin);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETSELECTIONEND, mainSelection.cpMax);
|}
|else
|{
|isEntireDoc = true;
|}
|}
|FindersInfo findersInfo;
|findersInfo._pFileName = pBuf->getFullPathName();
|nbTotal += _findReplaceDlg.processAll(ProcessFindAll, FindReplaceDlg::_env, isEntireDoc, &findersInfo);
|_findReplaceDlg.finishFilesSearch(nbTotal, 1, isEntireDoc);
|_invisibleEditView.execute(SCI_SETDOCPOINTER, 0, oldDoc);
|_pEditView = pOldView;
|_findReplaceDlg.putFindResult(nbTotal);
|if (nbTotal != 0)
|{
|NppParameters& nppParam = NppParameters::getInstance();
|NppGUI& nppGui = nppParam.getNppGUI();
|if (!nppGui._findDlgAlwaysVisible)
|{
|_findReplaceDlg.display(false);
|}
|}
|return true;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::filePrint(bool showDialog)
|{
|Printer printer;
|intptr_t startPos = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONSTART);
|intptr_t endPos = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONEND);
|printer.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), _pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), _pEditView, showDialog, startPos, endPos, _nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|printer.doPrint();
|}
|int Notepad_plus::doSaveOrNot(const TCHAR* fn, bool isMulti)
|{
|if ((NppParameters::getInstance()).isEndSessionCritical())
|return IDCANCEL; // simulate Esc-key or Cancel-button as there should not be any big delay / code-flow block
|// In case Notepad++ is iconized into notification zone
|if (!::IsWindowVisible(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf()))
|{
|::ShowWindow(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), SW_SHOW);
|// Send sizing info to make window fit (specially to show tool bar.)
|::SendMessage(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), WM_SIZE, 0, 0);
|}
|if (!isMulti)
|{
|generic_string title, msg;
|if (!_nativeLangSpeaker.getDoSaveOrNotStrings(title, msg))
|{
|title = TEXT("Save");
|msg = TEXT("Save file \"$STR_REPLACE$\" ?");
|}
|msg = stringReplace(msg, TEXT("$STR_REPLACE$"), fn);
|return ::MessageBox(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), msg.c_str(), title.c_str(), MB_YESNOCANCEL | MB_ICONQUESTION | MB_APPLMODAL);
|}
|DoSaveOrNotBox doSaveOrNotBox;
|doSaveOrNotBox.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), _pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), fn, isMulti);
|doSaveOrNotBox.doDialog(_nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|int buttonID = doSaveOrNotBox.getClickedButtonId();
|doSaveOrNotBox.destroy();
|return buttonID;
|}
|int Notepad_plus::doSaveAll()
|{
|// In case Notepad++ is iconized into notification zone
|if (!::IsWindowVisible(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf()))
|{
|::ShowWindow(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), SW_SHOW);
|// Send sizing info to make window fit (specially to show tool bar.)
|::SendMessage(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(), WM_SIZE, 0, 0);
|}
|DoSaveAllBox doSaveAllBox;
|doSaveAllBox.init(_pPublicInterface->getHinst(), _pPublicInterface->getHSelf());
|doSaveAllBox.doDialog(_nativeLangSpeaker.isRTL());
|int buttonID = doSaveAllBox.getClickedButtonId();
|doSaveAllBox.destroy();
|return buttonID;
|}
|int Notepad_plus::doReloadOrNot(const TCHAR *fn, bool dirty)
|{
|if (dirty)
|return _nativeLangSpeaker.messageBox("DoReloadOrNotAndLooseChange",
|_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(),
|TEXT("\"$STR_REPLACE$\"\r\rThis file has been modified by another program.\rDo you want to reload it and lose the changes made in Notepad++?"),
|TEXT("Reload"),
|MB_YESNO | MB_APPLMODAL | MB_ICONEXCLAMATION,
|0, // not used
|fn);
|else
|return _nativeLangSpeaker.messageBox("DoReloadOrNot",
|_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(),
|TEXT("\"$STR_REPLACE$\"\r\rThis file has been modified by another program.\rDo you want to reload it?"),
|TEXT("Reload"),
|MB_YESNO | MB_APPLMODAL | MB_ICONQUESTION,
|0, // not used
|fn);
|}
|int Notepad_plus::doCloseOrNot(const TCHAR *fn)
|{
|return _nativeLangSpeaker.messageBox("DoCloseOrNot",
|_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(),
|TEXT("The file \"$STR_REPLACE$\" doesn't exist anymore.\rKeep this file in editor?"),
|TEXT("Keep non existing file"),
|MB_YESNO | MB_ICONQUESTION | MB_APPLMODAL,
|0, // not used
|fn);
|}
|int Notepad_plus::doDeleteOrNot(const TCHAR *fn)
|{
|return _nativeLangSpeaker.messageBox("DoDeleteOrNot",
|_pPublicInterface->getHSelf(),
|TEXT("The file \"$STR_REPLACE$\"\rwill be moved to your Recycle Bin and this document will be closed.\rContinue?"),
|TEXT("Delete file"),
|MB_OKCANCEL | MB_ICONQUESTION | MB_APPLMODAL,
|0, // not used
|fn);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::enableMenu(int cmdID, bool doEnable) const
|{
|int flag = doEnable?MF_ENABLED | MF_BYCOMMAND:MF_DISABLED | MF_GRAYED | MF_BYCOMMAND;
|::EnableMenuItem(_mainMenuHandle, cmdID, flag);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::enableCommand(int cmdID, bool doEnable, int which) const
|{
|if (which & MENU)
|{
|enableMenu(cmdID, doEnable);
|}
|if (which & TOOLBAR)
|{
|_toolBar.enable(cmdID, doEnable);
|}
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkClipboard()
|{
|bool hasSelection = (_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONSTART) != _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETSELECTIONEND));
|bool canPaste = (_pEditView->execute(SCI_CANPASTE) != 0);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_CUT, hasSelection, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_COPY, hasSelection, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_PASTE, canPaste, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_DELETE, hasSelection, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_UPPERCASE, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_LOWERCASE, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_PROPERCASE_FORCE, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_PROPERCASE_BLEND, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_SENTENCECASE_FORCE, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_SENTENCECASE_BLEND, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_INVERTCASE, hasSelection, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_RANDOMCASE, hasSelection, MENU);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkDocState()
|{
|Buffer * curBuf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|bool isCurrentDirty = curBuf->isDirty();
|bool isSeveralDirty = isCurrentDirty;
|bool isFileExisting = PathFileExists(curBuf->getFullPathName()) != FALSE;
|if (!isCurrentDirty)
|{
|for (size_t i = 0; i < MainFileManager.getNbBuffers(); ++i)
|{
|if (MainFileManager.getBufferByIndex(i)->isDirty())
|{
|isSeveralDirty = true;
|break;
|}
|}
|}
|bool isCurrentUntitled = curBuf->isUntitled();
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_SAVE, isCurrentDirty, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_SAVEALL, isSeveralDirty, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_GOTO_NEW_INSTANCE, !(isCurrentDirty || isCurrentUntitled), MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_LOAD_IN_NEW_INSTANCE, !(isCurrentDirty || isCurrentUntitled), MENU);
|bool isSysReadOnly = curBuf->getFileReadOnly();
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_CLEARREADONLY, isSysReadOnly, MENU);
|bool doEnable = !(curBuf->isMonitoringOn() || isSysReadOnly);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_SETREADONLY, doEnable, MENU);
|bool isUserReadOnly = curBuf->getUserReadOnly();
|::CheckMenuItem(_mainMenuHandle, IDM_EDIT_SETREADONLY, MF_BYCOMMAND | (isUserReadOnly ? MF_CHECKED : MF_UNCHECKED));
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_DELETE, isFileExisting, MENU);
|//enableCommand(IDM_FILE_RENAME, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_OPEN_CMD, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_OPEN_FOLDER, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_RELOAD, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_FILE_OPEN_DEFAULT_VIEWER, isAssoCommandExisting(curBuf->getFullPathName()), MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_IN_FIREFOX, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_IN_CHROME, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_IN_IE, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_IN_EDGE, isFileExisting, MENU);
|enableConvertMenuItems(curBuf->getEolFormat());
|checkUnicodeMenuItems();
|checkLangsMenu(-1);
|if (_pAnsiCharPanel)
|_pAnsiCharPanel->switchEncoding();
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_MONITORING, !curBuf->isUntitled(), MENU | TOOLBAR);
|checkMenuItem(IDM_VIEW_MONITORING, curBuf->isMonitoringOn());
|_toolBar.setCheck(IDM_VIEW_MONITORING, curBuf->isMonitoringOn());
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkUndoState()
|{
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_UNDO, _pEditView->execute(SCI_CANUNDO) != 0, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_EDIT_REDO, _pEditView->execute(SCI_CANREDO) != 0, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkMacroState()
|{
|enableCommand(IDM_MACRO_STARTRECORDINGMACRO, !_recordingMacro, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_MACRO_STOPRECORDINGMACRO, _recordingMacro, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_MACRO_PLAYBACKRECORDEDMACRO, !_macro.empty() && !_recordingMacro, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_MACRO_SAVECURRENTMACRO, !_macro.empty() && !_recordingMacro && !_recordingSaved, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_MACRO_RUNMULTIMACRODLG, (!_macro.empty() && !_recordingMacro) || !((NppParameters::getInstance()).getMacroList()).empty(), MENU | TOOLBAR);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkSyncState()
|{
|bool canDoSync = viewVisible(MAIN_VIEW) && viewVisible(SUB_VIEW);
|if (!canDoSync)
|{
|_syncInfo._isSynScollV = false;
|_syncInfo._isSynScollH = false;
|checkMenuItem(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLV, false);
|checkMenuItem(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLH, false);
|_toolBar.setCheck(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLV, false);
|_toolBar.setCheck(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLH, false);
|}
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLV, canDoSync, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_VIEW_SYNSCROLLH, canDoSync, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::setupColorSampleBitmapsOnMainMenuItems()
|{
|// set up bitmaps on menu items
|// style-related bitmaps of color samples
|struct
|{
|int firstOfThisColorMenuId;
|int styleIndic;
|std::vector<int> sameColorMenuIds;
|}
|bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo[] =
|{
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER5, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE_EXT5, { IDM_SEARCH_MARKALLEXT5, IDM_SEARCH_MARKONEEXT5, IDM_SEARCH_UNMARKALLEXT5, IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER5, IDM_SEARCH_STYLE5TOCLIP } },
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER4, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE_EXT4, { IDM_SEARCH_MARKALLEXT4, IDM_SEARCH_MARKONEEXT4, IDM_SEARCH_UNMARKALLEXT4, IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER4, IDM_SEARCH_STYLE4TOCLIP } },
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER3, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE_EXT3, { IDM_SEARCH_MARKALLEXT3, IDM_SEARCH_MARKONEEXT3, IDM_SEARCH_UNMARKALLEXT3, IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER3, IDM_SEARCH_STYLE3TOCLIP } },
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER2, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE_EXT2, { IDM_SEARCH_MARKALLEXT2, IDM_SEARCH_MARKONEEXT2, IDM_SEARCH_UNMARKALLEXT2, IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER2, IDM_SEARCH_STYLE2TOCLIP } },
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER1, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE_EXT1, { IDM_SEARCH_MARKALLEXT1, IDM_SEARCH_MARKONEEXT1, IDM_SEARCH_UNMARKALLEXT1, IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER1, IDM_SEARCH_STYLE1TOCLIP } },
|{ IDM_SEARCH_GONEXTMARKER_DEF, SCE_UNIVERSAL_FOUND_STYLE, { IDM_SEARCH_GOPREVMARKER_DEF, IDM_SEARCH_MARKEDTOCLIP } }
|};
|for (size_t j = 0; j < sizeof(bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo) / sizeof(bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo[0]); ++j)
|{
|const Style * pStyle = NppParameters::getInstance().getMiscStylerArray().findByID(bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo[j].styleIndic);
|if (pStyle)
|{
|HBITMAP hNewBitmap = generateSolidColourMenuItemIcon(pStyle->_bgColor);
|SetMenuItemBitmaps(_mainMenuHandle, bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo[j].firstOfThisColorMenuId, MF_BYCOMMAND, hNewBitmap, hNewBitmap);
|for (int relatedMenuId : bitmapOnStyleMenuItemsInfo[j].sameColorMenuIds)
|{
|SetMenuItemBitmaps(_mainMenuHandle, relatedMenuId, MF_BYCOMMAND, hNewBitmap, NULL);
|}
|}
|}
|// Adds tab colour icons
|for (int i = 0; i < 5; ++i)
|{
|COLORREF colour = NppDarkMode::getIndividualTabColour(i, NppDarkMode::isDarkMenuEnabled(), true);
|HBITMAP hBitmap = generateSolidColourMenuItemIcon(colour);
|SetMenuItemBitmaps(_mainMenuHandle, IDM_VIEW_TAB_COLOUR_1 + i, MF_BYCOMMAND, hBitmap, hBitmap);
|}
|}
|bool doCheck(HMENU mainHandle, int id)
|{
|MENUITEMINFO mii{};
|mii.cbSize = sizeof(MENUITEMINFO);
|mii.fMask = MIIM_SUBMENU | MIIM_FTYPE | MIIM_ID | MIIM_STATE;
|bool found = false;
|int count = ::GetMenuItemCount(mainHandle);
|for (int i = 0; i < count; i++)
|{
|::GetMenuItemInfo(mainHandle, i, MF_BYPOSITION, &mii);
|if (mii.fType == MFT_RADIOCHECK || mii.fType == MFT_STRING)
|{
|bool checked = mii.hSubMenu ? doCheck(mii.hSubMenu, id) : (mii.wID == (unsigned int)id);
|if (checked)
|{
|::CheckMenuRadioItem(mainHandle, 0, count, i, MF_BYPOSITION);
|found = true;
|}
|else
|{
|mii.fState = 0;
|::SetMenuItemInfo(mainHandle, i, MF_BYPOSITION, &mii);
|}
|}
|}
|return found;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::checkLangsMenu(int id) const
|{
|Buffer * curBuf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|if (id == -1)
|{
|id = (NppParameters::getInstance()).langTypeToCommandID(curBuf->getLangType());
|if (id == IDM_LANG_USER)
|{
|if (curBuf->isUserDefineLangExt())
|{
|const TCHAR *userLangName = curBuf->getUserDefineLangName();
|TCHAR menuLangName[langNameLenMax];
|for (int i = IDM_LANG_USER + 1 ; i <= IDM_LANG_USER_LIMIT ; ++i)
|{
|if (::GetMenuString(_mainMenuHandle, i, menuLangName, langNameLenMax, MF_BYCOMMAND))
|{
|if (!lstrcmp(userLangName, menuLangName))
|{
|HMENU _langMenuHandle = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_LANGUAGE);
|doCheck(_langMenuHandle, i);
|return;
|}
|}
|}
|}
|}
|}
|HMENU _langMenuHandle = ::GetSubMenu(_mainMenuHandle, MENUINDEX_LANGUAGE);
|doCheck(_langMenuHandle, id);
|}
|generic_string Notepad_plus::getLangDesc(LangType langType, bool getName)
|{
|NppParameters& nppParams = NppParameters::getInstance();
|if ((langType >= L_EXTERNAL) && (langType < nppParams.L_END))
|{
|ExternalLangContainer & elc = nppParams.getELCFromIndex(langType - L_EXTERNAL);
|WcharMbcsConvertor& wmc = WcharMbcsConvertor::getInstance();
|const TCHAR* lexerNameW = wmc.char2wchar(elc._name.c_str(), CP_ACP);
|return generic_string(lexerNameW);
|}
|if (langType < L_TEXT || langType > L_EXTERNAL)
|langType = L_TEXT;
|generic_string str2Show;
|if (getName)
|str2Show = ScintillaEditView::_langNameInfoArray[langType]._shortName;
|else
|str2Show = ScintillaEditView::_langNameInfoArray[langType]._longName;
|if (langType == L_USER)
|{
|Buffer * currentBuf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|if (currentBuf->isUserDefineLangExt())
|{
|str2Show += TEXT(" - ");
|str2Show += currentBuf->getUserDefineLangName();
|}
|}
|return str2Show;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::copyMarkedLines()
|{
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|generic_string globalStr = TEXT("");
|for (intptr_t i = lastLine ; i >= 0 ; i--)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i))
|{
|generic_string currentStr = getMarkedLine(i) + globalStr;
|globalStr = currentStr;
|}
|}
|str2Cliboard(globalStr);
|}
|std::mutex mark_mutex;
|void Notepad_plus::cutMarkedLines()
|{
|std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(mark_mutex);
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|generic_string globalStr = TEXT("");
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|for (intptr_t i = lastLine ; i >= 0 ; i--)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i))
|{
|generic_string currentStr = getMarkedLine(i) + globalStr;
|globalStr = currentStr;
|deleteMarkedline(i);
|}
|}
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|str2Cliboard(globalStr);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::deleteMarkedLines(bool isMarked)
|{
|std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(mark_mutex);
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|for (intptr_t i = lastLine ; i >= 0 ; i--)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i) == isMarked)
|deleteMarkedline(i);
|}
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::pasteToMarkedLines()
|{
|std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(mark_mutex);
|int clipFormat;
|clipFormat = CF_UNICODETEXT;
|BOOL canPaste = ::IsClipboardFormatAvailable(clipFormat);
|if (!canPaste)
|return;
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|::OpenClipboard(_pPublicInterface->getHSelf());
|HANDLE clipboardData = ::GetClipboardData(clipFormat);
|::GlobalSize(clipboardData);
|LPVOID clipboardDataPtr = ::GlobalLock(clipboardData);
|if (!clipboardDataPtr) return;
|generic_string clipboardStr = (const TCHAR *)clipboardDataPtr;
|::GlobalUnlock(clipboardData);
|::CloseClipboard();
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BEGINUNDOACTION);
|for (intptr_t i = lastLine ; i >= 0 ; i--)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i))
|{
|replaceMarkedline(i, clipboardStr.c_str());
|}
|}
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_ENDUNDOACTION);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::deleteMarkedline(size_t ln)
|{
|intptr_t lineLen = _pEditView->execute(SCI_LINELENGTH, ln);
|intptr_t lineBegin = _pEditView->execute(SCI_POSITIONFROMLINE, ln);
|bookmarkDelete(ln);
|TCHAR emptyString[2] = TEXT("");
|_pEditView->replaceTarget(emptyString, lineBegin, lineBegin + lineLen);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::inverseMarks()
|{
|intptr_t lastLine = _pEditView->lastZeroBasedLineNumber();
|for (int i = 0 ; i <= lastLine ; ++i)
|{
|if (bookmarkPresent(i))
|{
|bookmarkDelete(i);
|}
|else
|{
|bookmarkAdd(i);
|}
|}
|}
|void Notepad_plus::replaceMarkedline(size_t ln, const TCHAR *str)
|{
|intptr_t lineBegin = _pEditView->execute(SCI_POSITIONFROMLINE, ln);
|intptr_t lineEnd = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETLINEENDPOSITION, ln);
|_pEditView->replaceTarget(str, lineBegin, lineEnd);
|}
|generic_string Notepad_plus::getMarkedLine(size_t ln)
|{
|auto lineLen = _pEditView->execute(SCI_LINELENGTH, ln);
|auto lineBegin = _pEditView->execute(SCI_POSITIONFROMLINE, ln);
|TCHAR * buf = new TCHAR[lineLen+1];
|_pEditView->getGenericText(buf, lineLen + 1, lineBegin, lineBegin + lineLen);
|generic_string line = buf;
|delete [] buf;
|return line;
|}
|void Notepad_plus::findMatchingBracePos(intptr_t& braceAtCaret, intptr_t& braceOpposite)
|{
|intptr_t caretPos = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCURRENTPOS);
|braceAtCaret = -1;
|braceOpposite = -1;
|TCHAR charBefore = '\0';
|intptr_t lengthDoc = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETLENGTH);
|if ((lengthDoc > 0) && (caretPos > 0))
|{
|charBefore = TCHAR(_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCHARAT, caretPos - 1, 0));
|}
|// Priority goes to character before caret
|if (charBefore && generic_strchr(TEXT("[](){}"), charBefore))
|{
|braceAtCaret = caretPos - 1;
|}
|if (lengthDoc > 0 && (braceAtCaret < 0))
|{
|// No brace found so check other side
|TCHAR charAfter = TCHAR(_pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCHARAT, caretPos, 0));
|if (charAfter && generic_strchr(TEXT("[](){}"), charAfter))
|{
|braceAtCaret = caretPos;
|}
|}
|if (braceAtCaret >= 0)
|braceOpposite = _pEditView->execute(SCI_BRACEMATCH, braceAtCaret, 0);
|}
|// return true if 1 or 2 (matched) brace(s) is found
|bool Notepad_plus::braceMatch()
|{
|Buffer* currentBuf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|if (!currentBuf->allowBraceMach())
|return false;
|intptr_t braceAtCaret = -1;
|intptr_t braceOpposite = -1;
|findMatchingBracePos(braceAtCaret, braceOpposite);
|if ((braceAtCaret != -1) && (braceOpposite == -1))
|{
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BRACEBADLIGHT, braceAtCaret);
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_SETHIGHLIGHTGUIDE, 0);
|}
|else
|{
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_BRACEHIGHLIGHT, braceAtCaret, braceOpposite);
|if (_pEditView->isShownIndentGuide())
|{
|intptr_t columnAtCaret = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCOLUMN, braceAtCaret);
|intptr_t columnOpposite = _pEditView->execute(SCI_GETCOLUMN, braceOpposite);
|_pEditView->execute(SCI_SETHIGHLIGHTGUIDE, (columnAtCaret < columnOpposite)?columnAtCaret:columnOpposite);
|}
|}
|const bool enable = (braceAtCaret != -1) && (braceOpposite != -1);
|enableCommand(IDM_SEARCH_GOTOMATCHINGBRACE, enable, MENU | TOOLBAR);
|enableCommand(IDM_SEARCH_SELECTMATCHINGBRACES, enable, MENU);
|return (braceAtCaret != -1);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::setLangStatus(LangType langType)
|{
|_statusBar.setText(getLangDesc(langType).c_str(), STATUSBAR_DOC_TYPE);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::setDisplayFormat(EolType format)
|{
|const TCHAR* str = TEXT("??");
|switch (format)
|{
|case EolType::windows: str = TEXT("Windows (CR LF)"); break;
|case EolType::macos: str = TEXT("Macintosh (CR)"); break;
|case EolType::unix: str = TEXT("Unix (LF)"); break;
|case EolType::unknown: str = TEXT("Unknown"); assert(false); break;
|}
|_statusBar.setText(str, STATUSBAR_EOF_FORMAT);
|}
|void Notepad_plus::setUniModeText()
|{
|Buffer *buf = _pEditView->getCurrentBuffer();
|int encoding = buf->getEncoding();
|UniMode um = buf->getUnicodeMode();
|generic_string uniModeTextString;
|if (encoding == -1)
|{
|switch (um)
|{
|case uniUTF8:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-8-BOM"); break;
|case uni16BE:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-16 BE BOM"); break;
|case uni16LE:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-16 LE BOM"); break;
|case uni16BE_NoBOM:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-16 Big Endian"); break;
|case uni16LE_NoBOM:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-16 Little Endian"); break;
|case uniCookie:
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("UTF-8"); break;
|default :
|uniModeTextString = TEXT("ANSI");
|}
|}
|else
|{
|EncodingMapper& em = EncodingMapper::getInstance();
|int cmdID = em.getIndexFromEncoding(encoding);
|if (cmdID == -1)
|{
|assert(!"Encoding problem. Encoding is not added in encoding_table?");
|return;
|}
|cmdID += IDM_FORMAT_ENCODE;
|const int itemSize = 64;
|TCHAR uniModeText[itemSize] = {};
|::GetMenuString(_mainMenuHandle, cmdID, uniModeText, itemSize, MF_BYCOMMAND);
|uniModeTextString = uniModeText;
|// Remove the shortcut text from the menu text.
|const size_t tabPos = uniModeTextString.find_last_of('\t');
|if (tabPos != generic_string::npos)
|uniModeTextString.resize(tabPos);
|}
|_statusBar.setText(uniModeTextString.c_str(), STATUSBAR_UNICODE_TYPE);
|}
|bool isUrlSchemeStartChar(TCHAR const c)
|{
|return ((c >= 'A') && (c <= 'Z'))
||| ((c >= 'a') && (c <= 'z'));
|}
|bool isUrlSchemeDelimiter(TCHAR const c) // characters allowed immedeately before scheme
|{
|return ! (((c >= '0') && (c <= '9'))
||| ((c >= 'A') && (c <= 'Z'))
||| ((c >= 'a') && (c <= 'z'))
||| (c == '_'));
|}
|bool isUrlTextChar(TCHAR const c)
|{
|if (c <= ' ') return false;
|switch (c)
|{
|case '"':
|case '#':
|case '<':
|case '>':
|case '{':
|case '}':
|case '?':
|case '\u007F':
|return false;
|}
|return true;
|}
|bool isUrlQueryDelimiter(TCHAR const c)
|{
|switch(c)
|{
|case '&':
|case '+':
|case '=':
|case ';':
|return true;
|}
|return false;
|}
|bool isUrlSchemeSupported(INTERNET_SCHEME s, TCHAR *url)
|{
|switch (s)
|{
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_FTP:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_HTTP:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_HTTPS:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_MAILTO:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_FILE:
|return true;
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_PARTIAL:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_UNKNOWN:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_DEFAULT:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_GOPHER:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_NEWS:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_SOCKS:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_JAVASCRIPT:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_VBSCRIPT:
|case INTERNET_SCHEME_RES:
|default:
|break;
|}
|generic_string const mySchemes = (NppParameters::getInstance()).getNppGUI()._uriSchemes + TEXT(" ");
|TCHAR *p = (TCHAR *)mySchemes.c_str();
|while (*p)
|{
|int i = 0;
|while (p [i] && (p [i] != ' ')) i++;
|if (i == 0) return false;
|if (generic_strnicmp (url, p, i) == 0) return true;
|p += i;
|while (*p == ' ') p++;
|}
|return false;
|}
|// scanToUrlStart searches for a possible URL in <text>.
|// If a possible URL is found, then:
|// - True is returned.
|// - The number of characters between <text[start]> and the beginning of the URL candidate is stored in <distance>.
|// - The length of the URL scheme is stored in <schemeLength>.
|// If no URL is found, then:
|// - False is returned.
|// - The number of characters between <text[start]> and the end of text is stored in <distance>.
|bool scanToUrlStart(TCHAR *text, int textLen, int start, int* distance, int* schemeLength)
|{
|int p = start;
|int p0 = 0;
|enum {sUnknown, sScheme} s = sUnknown;
|while (p < textLen)
|{
|switch (s)
|{
|case sUnknown:
|if (isUrlSchemeStartChar(text [p]) && ((p == 0) || isUrlSchemeDelimiter(text [p - 1])))
|{
|p0 = p;
|s = sScheme;
|}
|break;
|case sScheme:
|if (text [p] == ':')
|{
|*distance = p0 - start;
|*schemeLength = p - p0 + 1;
|return true;
|}
|if (!isUrlSchemeStartChar(text [p]))
|s = sUnknown;
|break;
|}
|p++;
|}
|*schemeLength = 0;
|*distance = p - start;
|return false;
|}
|// scanToUrlEnd searches the end of an URL, coarsly parsing its main parts HostAndPath, Query and Fragment.
|//
|// In the query part, a simple pattern is enforced, to avoid that everything goes through as a query.
|// The pattern is kept simple, since there seem to be many different forms of queries used in the world.
|// The objective here is not to detect whether or not a query is malformed. The objective is, to let through
|// most of the real world's queries, and to sort out what is certainly not a query.
|//
|// The approach is:
|// - A query begins with '?', followed by any number of values,
|// which are separated by a single delimiter character '&', '+', '=' or ';'.
|// - Each value may be enclosed in single or double quotes.
|//
|// The query pattern going through looks like this:
|// - ?abc;def;fgh="i j k"&'l m n'+opq
|//
|void scanToUrlEnd(TCHAR *text, int textLen, int start, int* distance)
|{
|int p = start;
|TCHAR q = 0;
|enum {sHostAndPath, sQuery, sQueryAfterDelimiter, sQueryQuotes, sQueryAfterQuotes, sFragment} s = sHostAndPath;
|while (p < textLen)
|{
|switch (s)
|{
|case sHostAndPath:
|if (text [p] == '?')
|s = sQuery;
|else if (text [p] == '#')
|s = sFragment;
|else if (!isUrlTextChar (text [p]))
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|break;
|case sQuery:
|if (text [p] == '#')
|s = sFragment;
|else if (isUrlQueryDelimiter (text [p]))
|s = sQueryAfterDelimiter;
|else if (!isUrlTextChar(text [p]))
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|break;
|case sQueryAfterDelimiter:
|if ((text [p] == '\'') || (text [p] == '"') || (text [p] == '`'))
|{
|q = text [p];
|s = sQueryQuotes;
|}
|else if (text [p] == '(')
|{
|q = ')';
|s = sQueryQuotes;
|}
|else if (text [p] == '[')
|{
|q = ']';
|s = sQueryQuotes;
|}
|else if (text [p] == '{')
|{
|q = '}';
|s = sQueryQuotes;
|}
|else if (isUrlTextChar(text [p]))
|s = sQuery;
|else
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|break;
|case sQueryQuotes:
|if (text [p] < ' ')
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|if (text [p] == q)
|s = sQueryAfterQuotes;
|break;
|case sQueryAfterQuotes:
|if (isUrlQueryDelimiter (text [p]))
|s = sQueryAfterDelimiter;
|else
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|break;
|case sFragment:
|if (!isUrlTextChar(text [p]))
|{
|*distance = p - start;
|return;
|}
|break;
|}
|p++;
|}
|*distance = p - start;
|}
|// removeUnwantedTrailingCharFromUrl removes a single unwanted trailing character from an URL.
|// It has to be called repeatedly, until it returns false, meaning that all unwanted characters are gone.
|bool removeUnwantedTrailingCharFromUrl (TCHAR const *text, int* length)
|{
|int l = *length - 1;
|if (l <= 0) return false;
|{ // remove unwanted single characters
|const TCHAR *singleChars = L".,:;?!#";
|for (int i = 0; singleChars [i]; i++)
|if (text [l] == singleChars [i])
|{
|*length = l;
|return true;
|}
|}
|{ // remove unwanted closing parenthesis
|const TCHAR *closingParenthesis = L")]";
|const TCHAR *openingParenthesis = L"([";
|for (int i = 0; closingParenthesis [i]; i++)
|if (text [l] == closingParenthesis [i])
|{
|int count = 0;
|for (int j = l - 1; j >= 0; j--)
|{
|if (text [j] == closingParenthesis [i])
|count++;
|if (text[j] == openingParenthesis[i])
|{
|if (count > 0)
|count--;
|else
|return false;
|}
|}
|if (count != 0)
|return false;
|*length = l;
|return true;
|}
|}
|return false;
|}
|// isUrl checks, whether there is a valid URL at <text [start]>.
|// If yes:
|// - True is returned.
|// - The length of the URL is stored in <segmentLen>.
|// If no:
|// - False is returned.
|// - The number of characters between <text[start]> and the next URL is stored in <segementLen>.
|// - If no URL is found at all, then the number of characters between <text[start]> and the end of text is stored in <segmentLen>.
|bool isUrl(TCHAR * text, int textLen, int start, int* segmentLen)
|{
|int dist = 0, schemeLen = 0;
|if (scanToUrlStart(text, textLen, start, & dist, & schemeLen))
|{
|if (dist)