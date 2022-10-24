This fixes both the long standing problem with the emptying of the session.xml file by forced Windows Update restart/shutdown and some potential Notepad++ crashes caused by possible main Notepad++ window blocking at exit. Two main changes to the original design: - WM_QUERYENDSESSION is not used anymore for the tidy-up ops and it always quickly returns TRUE/FALSE to the system as it should. - there is now a safe-guard flag for the session.xml saving at N++ exit, which prevents otherwise possible incorrect overwriting in case of multiple "endsession" messages. Fix #9850, fix #12389, close #12388