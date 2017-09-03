Raspberry Pi Piano Player AI

This is code for providing an augmented piano playing experience. When run, this code will provide computer accompaniment that learns in real-time from the human host pianist. Then the host pianist stops playing for a given amount of time, the computer AI will then improvise in the space using the style learned from the host.

Try it

Get a MIDI-enabled keyboard and two-way MIDI adapter Get a Raspberry Pi (however, a Windows / Linux / OS X computer should also work) and connect it to the MIDI keyboard. Build latest version of libportmidi (if your using Mac just do brew install portmidi , if Windows just Download it))

sudo apt-get install cmake-curses-gui libasound2-dev git clone https://github.com/aoeu/portmidi.git cd portmidi ccmake . # press in sequence: c, e, c, e, g make sudo make install

Install Go. Install rpiai-piano :

go get -v github.com/schollz/rpiai-piano

Add export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib to your .bashrc . (Unnessecary if you did not build portmidi ). Reload bash source ~/.bashrc if this is the first time. Play!

rpiai-piano

TODO

External script that will start/stop piano based on plugging in Midi

External script that will start/stop piano based on plugging in Midi Put links to code on Youtube videos (link to tree)

Put links to code on Youtube videos (link to tree) If a config file is not present, use default values and create one for next time (and send a message to the user)

If a config file is not present, use default values and create one for next time (and send a message to the user) Add a new button for reseting the system

Add a new button for reseting the system Add a function for shutting down

Add a function for shutting down Add command line functions

Acknowledgements

Thanks to @egonelbre for the Gopher graphic. Thanks to @rakyll for porting libportmidi to Go.

License