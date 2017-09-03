/rpiai-piano

WIP An AI that fills empty space with its own improvisation it learns in realtime from your playing 🎹
  1. Go 100.0%
Go

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit b04756f Sep 3, 2017 @schollz Dunno
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
ai Sanitization is hard Sep 3, 2017
ai2 Dunno Sep 4, 2017
music Added AI Sep 1, 2017
piano Much better Sep 4, 2017
player Finally starting to work Sep 4, 2017
testing Using two notes doens't work Sep 2, 2017
.gitignore Initial commit Aug 30, 2017
LICENSE Initial commit Aug 30, 2017
README.md Update README Sep 2, 2017
main.go Much better Sep 4, 2017

README.md

Raspberry Pi Piano Player AI

This is code for providing an augmented piano playing experience. When run, this code will provide computer accompaniment that learns in real-time from the human host pianist. Then the host pianist stops playing for a given amount of time, the computer AI will then improvise in the space using the style learned from the host.

Try it

  1. Get a MIDI-enabled keyboard and two-way MIDI adapter
  2. Get a Raspberry Pi (however, a Windows / Linux / OS X computer should also work) and connect it to the MIDI keyboard.
  3. Build latest version of libportmidi (if your using Mac just do brew install portmidi, if Windows just Download it))
sudo apt-get install cmake-curses-gui libasound2-dev
git clone https://github.com/aoeu/portmidi.git
cd portmidi
ccmake .  # press in sequence: c, e, c, e, g
make
sudo make install
  1. Install Go.
  2. Install rpiai-piano:
go get -v github.com/schollz/rpiai-piano
  1. Add export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/lib to your .bashrc. (Unnessecary if you did not build portmidi). Reload bash source ~/.bashrc if this is the first time.
  2. Play!
rpiai-piano

TODO

Acknowledgements

Thanks to @egonelbre for the Gopher graphic. Thanks to @rakyll for porting libportmidi to Go.

License

portmidi is Licensed under Apache License, Version 2.0.