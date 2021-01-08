Skip to content

nestjs-project-performance

Node.js framework NestJS project for performance

If you focus on the performance or features of the module, you can consider using another module as an alternative in NestJS.
In this example, the changed modules are as follows.

Configuration

  1. Create a .env file
  2. Edit env config
    • Edit the file in the config/envs folder.
    • default, development, production, test

Installation

# 1. node_modules
npm ci
# 2. When synchronize database from existing entities
npm run entity:sync
# 2-1. When import entities from an existing database
npm run entity:load

Development

npm run start:dev

Run http://localhost:3000

Test

npm test # exclude e2e
npm run test:e2e # only e2e

Production

# define NODE_ENV and PORT
npm run build
# NODE_ENV=production PORT=8000 node dist/app.js
node dist/app.js

Documentation

# https://docs.nestjs.com/openapi/cli-plugin#swc-builder
# Update the metadata before running the swagger server.
npm run esm bin/generate-metadata.ts
# API, Swagger - src/swagger.ts
npm run doc:api #> http://localhost:8000/api

Implements

Links

About

