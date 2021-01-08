Node.js framework NestJS project for performance
If you focus on the performance or features of the module, you can consider using another module as an alternative in NestJS.
In this example, the changed modules are as follows.
- Fastify instead of
Express
- MikroORM with @mikro-orm/nestjs instead of
TypeORM
- SWC instead of
TypeScript compiler
- Vitest with vitest-mock-extended instead of
Jest
- ESM instead of
CommonJS
- Create a
.envfile
- Rename the .env.sample file to
.envto fix it.
- Edit env config
- Edit the file in the config/envs folder.
default,
development,
production,
test
# 1. node_modules
npm ci
# 2. When synchronize database from existing entities
npm run entity:sync
# 2-1. When import entities from an existing database
npm run entity:load
npm run start:dev
npm test # exclude e2e
npm run test:e2e # only e2e
# define NODE_ENV and PORT
npm run build
# NODE_ENV=production PORT=8000 node dist/app.js
node dist/app.js
# https://docs.nestjs.com/openapi/cli-plugin#swc-builder
# Update the metadata before running the swagger server.
npm run esm bin/generate-metadata.ts
# API, Swagger - src/swagger.ts
npm run doc:api #> http://localhost:8000/api
- See app, app.module
- Exceptions Filter
- Logging Context Middleware
- Custom Logger with nestjs-pino
- Configuration by Environment
- JWT Authentication
- CRUD API Sample
- Unit Test
- E2E Test