Node.js framework NestJS project for performance

If you focus on the performance or features of the module, you can consider using another module as an alternative in NestJS.

In this example, the changed modules are as follows.

Fastify instead of Express

MikroORM with @mikro-orm/nestjs instead of TypeORM

SWC instead of TypeScript compiler

Vitest with vitest-mock-extended instead of Jest

ESM instead of CommonJS

Configuration

Create a .env file Rename the .env.sample file to .env to fix it. Edit env config Edit the file in the config/envs folder.

default , development , production , test

Installation

# 1. node_modules npm ci # 2. When synchronize database from existing entities npm run entity:sync # 2-1. When import entities from an existing database npm run entity:load

Development

npm run start:dev

Run http://localhost:3000

Test

npm test # exclude e2e npm run test:e2e # only e2e

Production

# define NODE_ENV and PORT npm run build # NODE_ENV=production PORT=8000 node dist/app.js node dist/app.js

Documentation

# https://docs.nestjs.com/openapi/cli-plugin#swc-builder # Update the metadata before running the swagger server. npm run esm bin/generate-metadata.ts # API, Swagger - src/swagger.ts npm run doc:api # > http://localhost:8000/api

Implements