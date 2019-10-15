OverlayScrollbars using with Angular agGrid #149
KingSora
commented
Oct 16, 2019
|
Good day!
Unfortunately its very hard to apply
FontEndArt
commented
Jul 25, 2022
|
我也正在关注这方面的问题，并且正在尝试。但似乎agGrid的virtualList导致我并不能直接使用OverlayScrollbars进行覆盖。
我正在试图寻找一个办法，将OverlayScrollbars的viewport替换成ag的scroll容器，目的是为了保证agGrid自身的onScroll event。
Next is google translate：
I'm looking into this too and am trying. But it seems that the virtualList of agGrid makes me unable to directly use OverlayScrollbars to overlay.
I am trying to find a way to replace the viewport of OverlayScrollbars with the scroll container of ag, in order to ensure the onScroll event of agGrid itself.
KingSora
commented
Jul 25, 2022
|
@FontEndArt this should be possible with
KingSora
commented
Mar 8, 2023
|
@FontEndArt @dev-en-debug would you be able to provide an example on codesandbox or stackblitz? Then I can look into it and provide a working solution.
benjamin-hoefer-fnt
commented
Oct 17, 2023
|
Are there any updates related to this topic? Have there been any adjustments to make overlay scrollbars work in conjunction with ag-grid?
KingSora
commented
Oct 19, 2023
•
|
@benjamin-hoefer-fnt With
I've made an example here: https://codesandbox.io/s/laughing-sanderson-pn255v?file=/src/Grid.tsx (the logic starts at line 86 and goes to 146).
Its a little more complex than I would like, but since agGrid is pretty sophisticated and handles the x and y scroll axis completely separately its not a surprise to me.
The example is in
benjamin-hoefer-fnt
commented
Oct 19, 2023
|
Thank you so much for your work! I will get back to it as soon as I has to implement it for our agGrid table. I will give you an update when I am on it.
FontEndArt
commented
Oct 29, 2023
|
emmm，居然是以这种形式去替换掉AG的滚动条，但是这样AG还可以正常开启虚拟滚动而不受影响吗？
benjamin-hoefer-fnt
commented
Nov 13, 2023
|
@KingSora I implemented agGrid overlayscrollbars solution analog to your React example using Angular.
I utilized Renderer2 of Angular for DOM manipulation and it works the same way as in your example!
Thank you for your great support! I really appreciate.
benjamin-hoefer-fnt
commented
Nov 14, 2023
KingSora
commented
Nov 14, 2023
|
@benjamin-hoefer-fnt Your right, since the horizontal scrollbar doesn't know anything about the vertical scrollbar they are overlapping. As a workaround you could style both scrollbars to not overlap. (the vertical scrollbars
KingSora
commented
Dec 14, 2023
|
Since this issue seems to be solved now, I'll proceed with closing it.
In case there are any other issues please don't hesitate to give feedback here or to open a new issue :)
gthau
commented
May 23, 2024
|
Hi @benjamin-hoefer-fnt, would you be able to share a code sample to demonstrate how you manage the AgGrid - OverlayScrollbars Angular integration? Thank you.
The only way I've found to apply OverlayScrollbars to Angular agGrid is by using this method:
in .ts file:
In other discussions js-scrollbar components are usually applied using "ag-body-viewport" class.
But there are three key problems, which doesn't allow to use this solution:
Is there any ways to solve those issues, or other way to apply OverlayScrollbars in Angular agGrid?
