OverlayScrollbars with Virtualization Libraries #639

Open
KingSora opened this issue May 21, 2024 · 0 comments
Open

💦 Virtualization Issue has a connection with a scroll virtualization library.

@KingSora
Since this is a pretty frequent topic I've decided to create a list of examples where OverlayScrollbars plays together with various virtualization libraries.

If your library or framework of choice is not in this list, please respond in this issue with the name & link of the library and if possible with an minimal example on StackBlitz. You can also create an separate issue.

React

react-window (package)

react-virtuoso (package)

@tanstack/react-virtual (package)

@ag-grid-community/react (package)

@handsontable/react (package)
@KingSora