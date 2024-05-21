You signed in with another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.You signed out in another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.You switched accounts on another tab or window. Reload to refresh your session.Dismiss alert
Since this is a pretty frequent topic I've decided to create a list of examples where OverlayScrollbars plays together with various virtualization libraries.
If your library or framework of choice is not in this list, please respond in this issue with the name & link of the library and if possible with an minimal example on StackBlitz. You can also create an separate issue.
React
react-window (package)
react-virtuoso (package)
@tanstack/react-virtual (package)
@ag-grid-community/react (package)
@handsontable/react (package)
