Python2 is being dropped from Linux distros but is used by Gimp plug-ins. These AppImages launch a system installed Gimp and add Python2.7.18 and MathMap. This solution loads Gimp without changing the operating system. They are intended for current systems @ June 2022.

The AppImages use an 'overlay filesystem' supported by the kernel in Ubuntu. On other distros like MX Linux a fuse-overlayfs system is used. Install with: sudo apt install fuse-overlayfs

'gimp-python2-fuse-overlay-launcher-mx-linux21-1.Appimage' Made on the current 21.1 MX release and could work on other Linux distros. (depends on fuse-overlayfs)

'gimp-python2-overlay-launcher-ubuntu22.04.AppImage' Made on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy. Use on Ubuntu-based systems like Mint.

Known issues.

gcc (gnome cross compiler) is needed by MathMap. sudo apt install gcc

These are experimental appimages and have no warranty.