Skip to content

aau-network-security/HosTaGe

master
Switch branches/tags

Name already in use

A tag already exists with the provided branch name. Many Git commands accept both tag and branch names, so creating this branch may cause unexpected behavior. Are you sure you want to create this branch?
16 branches 8 tags
Code

Latest commit

@sastry17
sastry17 Merge branch 'ver-2.3.4'
a3e68a1 Jul 8, 2021
Merge branch 'ver-2.3.4'
a3e68a1

Git stats

Files

Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
Type
Name
Latest commit message
Commit time
.github/ISSUE_TEMPLATE
Update issue templates
September 15, 2020 10:01
.settings
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
docs/sync
Revert "Revert "Google Api Support+Bug Fixes+MQTT System Profiles""
August 24, 2020 15:22
gradle/wrapper
Privacy update
June 2, 2021 15:23
jekyll
Updated readme file.
July 8, 2021 11:16
libs
delete obsolete swipelistview librarty
June 9, 2021 14:45
native
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
phpsync
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
release
Updated readme file.
July 8, 2021 11:44
src
Merge branch 'ver-2.3.4'
July 8, 2021 11:58
.classpath
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
.gitignore
Restored default Android Project Structure.
June 9, 2020 23:47
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
Create CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
July 3, 2020 15:31
CONTRIBUTING.md
Create CONTRIBUTING.md
June 2, 2021 16:03
LICENSE.md
Updated License
September 10, 2020 13:07
NOTES.md
Revert "Fix a bunch of typos"
June 2, 2021 16:16
README.md
Updated readme file.
July 8, 2021 11:48
_config.yml
Update _config.yml
March 19, 2020 13:31
build.gradle
Migrate styles to Androidx
June 17, 2021 23:56
google-services-old.json
Privacy update
June 2, 2021 15:23
google-services.json
Privacy update
June 2, 2021 15:23
gradle.properties
Revert "Revert "Google Api Support+Bug Fixes+MQTT System Profiles""
August 24, 2020 15:22
gradlew
Android minSDK from 18 to 23 upgrade.
May 21, 2020 21:52
gradlew.bat
Android minSDK from 18 to 23 upgrade.
May 21, 2020 21:52
ic_launcher-web.png
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
lint.xml
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
pom.xml~
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
proguard-project.txt
Repo Setup
February 24, 2020 14:03
project.properties
Restored default Android Project Structure.
June 9, 2020 23:47
robo_test_pr-35_30062020.json
Refactor of packages from de.tudarmstadt.informatik.hostage to dk.aau…
August 26, 2020 23:10
robo_test_pr-37-30062020.json
Refactor of packages from de.tudarmstadt.informatik.hostage to dk.aau…
August 26, 2020 23:10
settings.gradle
Revert "Revert "Google Api Support+Bug Fixes+MQTT System Profiles""
August 24, 2020 15:22

README.md

alt text

HosTaGe - Honeypot-To-Go

Copyright (C) 2013-2021, Aalborg University (Denmark) and Technische Universität Darmstadt (Germany)

HosTaGe Video

HosTaGe is a lightweight, low-interaction, portable, and generic honeypot for mobile devices that aims on the detection of malicious, wireless network environments. As most malware propagate over the network via specific protocols, a low-interaction honeypot located at a mobile device can check wireless networks for actively propagating malware. We envision such honeypots running on all kinds of mobile devices, e.g., smartphones and tablets, to provide a quick assessment on the potential security state of a network.

HosTaGe emulates the following protocols as of the latest version: AMQP, COAP, ECHO, FTP, HTTP, HTTPS, MySQL, MQTT, MODBUS, S7COMM, SNMP, SIP, SMB, SSH, SMTP and TELNET

Download from Play Store!

The stable release of HosTaGe can be installed from Google Play Store. Play Store Link or, Scan the QR code below from your Android device.

QR

References

The research behind HosTaGe has been published and presented in a number of scientific and industrial conferences. Below you can find some selected papers:

[1] Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis, Shankar Karuppayah, Mathias Fischer, Mihai Plasoianu, Wulf Pfeiffer, Lars Pandikow, Max Mühlhäuser: This Network is Infected: HosTaGe – a Low-Interaction Honeypot for Mobile Devices. SPSM@CCS 2013:43-48

[2] Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis, Shankar Karuppayah, Mathias Fischer, Max Mühlhäuser: HosTaGe: a Mobile Honeypot for Collaborative Defense. ACM SIN 2014:330-333

[3] Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis, Shreyas Srinivasa, Max Mühlhäuser: Did you really hack a nuclear power plant? An industrial control mobile honeypot. IEEE CNS 2015:729-730

[4] Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis, Shreyas Srinivasa, Carlos Garcia Cordero, Max Mühlhäuser: Multi-stage Attack Detection and Signature Generation with ICS Honeypots. IEEE/IFIP DISSECT@NOMS 2016:1227-1232

Download APK

HosTaGe-v2.2.11.apk Release-Notes(latest)

HosTaGe-v2.1.1.apk Release-Notes

HosTaGe-v2.0.0.apk Release-Notes

Wiki

The Wiki provides information on getting started and using the app. Wiki for HosTaGe can be found here: Wiki.

GUI

homescreen

Original Authors

Emmanouil Vasilomanolakis - idea, guidance and suggestions during development

Contributors

Shreyas Srinivasa, lead developer, Aalborg University and Technische Universität Darmstadt (Github - @sastry17)

Eirini Lygerou, GSoC 2020 Developer (Github - @irinil)

Mihai Plasoianu, student developer, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Wulf Pfeiffer, student developer, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Lars Pandikow, student developer, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Researchers

Shankar Karuppayah, mentoring, developer, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Mathias Fischer, mentoring, Universität Hamburg

Max Mühlhäuser, mentoring, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Carlos Garcia Cordero, mentoring, Technische Universität Darmstadt

Features of HoneyRJ were inspiration for this project. http://www.cse.wustl.edu/~jain/cse571-09/ftp/honey/manual.html\

Encryption for the SSH protocol were taken from Ganymed SSH-2 and slightly modified. http://code.google.com/p/ganymed-ssh-2/

GSoC 2020

The project was actively developed with participation in Google Summer of Code 2020. More information about GSoC2020 is here

HPFeeds

To access the hpfeeds from hostage please send an access request to hostage@es.aau.dk with your name and organization. Please note that access to the hpfeeds repository is provided only after an internal review.

Contact

Please use the Github issues to report any issues or for questions. Slack channel; Email

License & Distribution

Distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for license information.

About

Low Interaction Mobile Honeypot

aau-network-security.github.io/HosTaGe/

Topics

android honeypot

Resources

Readme

License

MIT license

Code of conduct

Code of conduct
Activity

Stars

76 stars

Watchers

7 watching

Forks

29 forks
Report repository

Releases 8

HosTaGe v2.4 (16) Latest
Aug 31, 2021
+ 7 releases

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 4

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Languages