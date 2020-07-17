Join GitHub today
ADCM-1366 MultipleObjectsReturned on GET hc #479
+9 −1
Conversation
There is a trouble with read operation of HC in cluster. That is an issue in ADCM-733 solution. In case we have more than one prototype of service with the same name in DB we have a trouble with searching exact component. There is no restriction per bundle. So we have MultipleObj exception on objects.get() operation. Solution is to restrict service prototypes to exactly one bundle. That solution is not simple because we have no good ORM way to find result over FK. We have to use SQL in operation, which not so offen in use in our code.
acmnu commented
Jul 17, 2020
