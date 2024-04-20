An extremely small, "fast enough" vector search SQLite extension that runs
anywhere! A successor to
sqlite-vss
Important
sqlite-vec is a pre-v1, so expect breaking changes!
- Store and query float, int8, and binary vectors in
vec0virtual tables
- Written in pure C, no dependencies, runs anywhere SQLite runs (Linux/MacOS/Windows, in the browser with WASM, Raspberry Pis, etc.)
- Pre-filter vectors with
rowid IN (...)subqueries
sqlite-vec is a
Mozilla Builders project,
with additional sponsorship from
Fly.io ,
Turso, and
SQLite Cloud.
See the Sponsors section for more details.
See Installing
sqlite-vec
for more details.
|Language
|Install
|More Info
|Python
|
pip install sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with Python
|Node.js
|
npm install sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with Node.js
|Ruby
|
gem install sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with Ruby
|Go
|
go get -u github.com/asg017/sqlite-vec/bindings/go
|
sqlite-vec with Go
|Rust
|
cargo add sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with Rust
|Datasette
|
datasette install datasette-sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with Datasette
|
sqlite-utils
|
sqlite-utils install sqlite-utils-sqlite-vec
|
sqlite-vec with sqlite-utils
|Github Release
.load ./vec0
create virtual table vec_examples using vec0(
sample_embedding float[8]
);
-- vectors can be provided as JSON or in a compact binary format
insert into vec_examples(rowid, sample_embedding)
values
(1, '[-0.200, 0.250, 0.341, -0.211, 0.645, 0.935, -0.316, -0.924]'),
(2, '[0.443, -0.501, 0.355, -0.771, 0.707, -0.708, -0.185, 0.362]'),
(3, '[0.716, -0.927, 0.134, 0.052, -0.669, 0.793, -0.634, -0.162]'),
(4, '[-0.710, 0.330, 0.656, 0.041, -0.990, 0.726, 0.385, -0.958]');
-- KNN style query
select
rowid,
distance
from vec_examples
where sample_embedding match '[0.890, 0.544, 0.825, 0.961, 0.358, 0.0196, 0.521, 0.175]'
order by distance
limit 2;
/*
┌───────┬──────────────────┐
│ rowid │ distance │
├───────┼──────────────────┤
│ 2 │ 2.38687372207642 │
│ 1 │ 2.38978505134583 │
└───────┴──────────────────┘
*/
Development of
sqlite-vec is supported by multiple generous sponsors! Mozilla
is the main sponsor through the new Builders project.
sqlite-vec is also sponsored by the following companies:
As well as multiple individual supporters on Github sponsors!
If your company interested in sponsoring
sqlite-vec development, send me an
email to get more info: https://alexgarcia.xyz
sqlite-ecosystem, Maybe more 3rd party SQLite extensions I've developed
sqlite-rembed, Generate text embeddings from remote APIs like OpenAI/Nomic/Ollama, meant for testing and SQL scripts
sqlite-lembed, Generate text embeddings locally from embedding models in the
.ggufformat