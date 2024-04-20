Skip to content
/ sqlite-vec Public

Work-in-progress vector search SQLite extension that runs anywhere.

License

Apache-2.0, MIT licenses found

Licenses found

Apache-2.0
LICENSE-APACHE
MIT
LICENSE-MIT
1.6k stars 30 forks Branches Tags Activity
Star
Notifications You must be signed in to change notification settings

asg017/sqlite-vec

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

221 Commits
.github
.github
 
 
benchmarks
benchmarks
 
 
bindings
bindings
 
 
examples
examples
 
 
scripts
scripts
 
 
site
site
 
 
tests
tests
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
LICENSE-APACHE
LICENSE-APACHE
 
 
LICENSE-MIT
LICENSE-MIT
 
 
Makefile
Makefile
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
VERSION
VERSION
 
 
reference.yaml
reference.yaml
 
 
sqlite-dist.toml
sqlite-dist.toml
 
 
sqlite-vec.c
sqlite-vec.c
 
 
sqlite-vec.h.tmpl
sqlite-vec.h.tmpl
 
 
tmp-static.py
tmp-static.py
 
 

Repository files navigation

sqlite-vec

An extremely small, "fast enough" vector search SQLite extension that runs anywhere! A successor to sqlite-vss

Important

sqlite-vec is a pre-v1, so expect breaking changes!

  • Store and query float, int8, and binary vectors in vec0 virtual tables
  • Written in pure C, no dependencies, runs anywhere SQLite runs (Linux/MacOS/Windows, in the browser with WASM, Raspberry Pis, etc.)
  • Pre-filter vectors with rowid IN (...) subqueries

Mozilla Builders logo

sqlite-vec is a Mozilla Builders project, with additional sponsorship from Fly.io , Turso, and SQLite Cloud. See the Sponsors section for more details.

Installing

See Installing sqlite-vec for more details.

Language Install More Info
Python pip install sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with Python PyPI
Node.js npm install sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with Node.js npm
Ruby gem install sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with Ruby Gem
Go go get -u github.com/asg017/sqlite-vec/bindings/go sqlite-vec with Go Go Reference
Rust cargo add sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with Rust Crates.io
Datasette datasette install datasette-sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with Datasette Datasette
sqlite-utils sqlite-utils install sqlite-utils-sqlite-vec sqlite-vec with sqlite-utils sqlite-utils
Github Release GitHub tag (latest SemVer pre-release)

Sample usage

.load ./vec0

create virtual table vec_examples using vec0(
  sample_embedding float[8]
);

-- vectors can be provided as JSON or in a compact binary format
insert into vec_examples(rowid, sample_embedding)
  values
    (1, '[-0.200, 0.250, 0.341, -0.211, 0.645, 0.935, -0.316, -0.924]'),
    (2, '[0.443, -0.501, 0.355, -0.771, 0.707, -0.708, -0.185, 0.362]'),
    (3, '[0.716, -0.927, 0.134, 0.052, -0.669, 0.793, -0.634, -0.162]'),
    (4, '[-0.710, 0.330, 0.656, 0.041, -0.990, 0.726, 0.385, -0.958]');


-- KNN style query
select
  rowid,
  distance
from vec_examples
where sample_embedding match '[0.890, 0.544, 0.825, 0.961, 0.358, 0.0196, 0.521, 0.175]'
order by distance
limit 2;
/*
┌───────┬──────────────────┐
│ rowid │     distance     │
├───────┼──────────────────┤
│ 2     │ 2.38687372207642 │
│ 1     │ 2.38978505134583 │
└───────┴──────────────────┘
*/

Sponsors

Development of sqlite-vec is supported by multiple generous sponsors! Mozilla is the main sponsor through the new Builders project.

Mozilla Builders logo

sqlite-vec is also sponsored by the following companies:

Fly.io logo Turso logo SQLite Cloud logo

As well as multiple individual supporters on Github sponsors!

If your company interested in sponsoring sqlite-vec development, send me an email to get more info: https://alexgarcia.xyz

See Also

  • sqlite-ecosystem, Maybe more 3rd party SQLite extensions I've developed
  • sqlite-rembed, Generate text embeddings from remote APIs like OpenAI/Nomic/Ollama, meant for testing and SQL scripts
  • sqlite-lembed, Generate text embeddings locally from embedding models in the .gguf format

About

Work-in-progress vector search SQLite extension that runs anywhere.

Resources

Readme

License

Apache-2.0, MIT licenses found

Licenses found

Apache-2.0
LICENSE-APACHE
MIT
LICENSE-MIT
Activity

Stars

1.6k stars

Watchers

47 watching

Forks

30 forks
Report repository

Releases 39

v0.1.0: The first stable release of `sqlite-vec` Latest
Aug 1, 2024
+ 38 releases

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 3

Languages