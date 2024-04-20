An extremely small, "fast enough" vector search SQLite extension that runs anywhere! A successor to sqlite-vss

Important sqlite-vec is a pre-v1, so expect breaking changes!

Store and query float, int8, and binary vectors in vec0 virtual tables

virtual tables Written in pure C, no dependencies, runs anywhere SQLite runs (Linux/MacOS/Windows, in the browser with WASM, Raspberry Pis, etc.)

Pre-filter vectors with rowid IN (...) subqueries

sqlite-vec is a Mozilla Builders project, with additional sponsorship from Fly.io , Turso, and SQLite Cloud. See the Sponsors section for more details.

Installing

See Installing sqlite-vec for more details.

Sample usage

.load . / vec0 create virtual table vec_examples using vec0( sample_embedding float[ 8 ] ); -- vectors can be provided as JSON or in a compact binary format insert into vec_examples(rowid, sample_embedding) values ( 1 , ' [-0.200, 0.250, 0.341, -0.211, 0.645, 0.935, -0.316, -0.924] ' ), ( 2 , ' [0.443, -0.501, 0.355, -0.771, 0.707, -0.708, -0.185, 0.362] ' ), ( 3 , ' [0.716, -0.927, 0.134, 0.052, -0.669, 0.793, -0.634, -0.162] ' ), ( 4 , ' [-0.710, 0.330, 0.656, 0.041, -0.990, 0.726, 0.385, -0.958] ' ); -- KNN style query select rowid, distance from vec_examples where sample_embedding match ' [0.890, 0.544, 0.825, 0.961, 0.358, 0.0196, 0.521, 0.175] ' order by distance limit 2 ; /* ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ rowid │ distance │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ 2 │ 2.38687372207642 │ │ 1 │ 2.38978505134583 │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ */

Sponsors

Development of sqlite-vec is supported by multiple generous sponsors! Mozilla is the main sponsor through the new Builders project.

sqlite-vec is also sponsored by the following companies:

As well as multiple individual supporters on Github sponsors!

If your company interested in sponsoring sqlite-vec development, send me an email to get more info: https://alexgarcia.xyz

See Also