Real Passwords

Real Passwords WPA Length

Dictionary-Style

To Cloners and Zip Downloaders:

This repository does not contain code, but is a group of lists. More accurately, it is a set of links TO a group a lists. As a result, a clone or zip download is possible, but may not be necessary to get the files you need.

Check out the Password Trend Analysis - and learn!

I visualized the trends of passwords that appeared 10 times or more in analysis. The charts contain immediately actionable advice on how to make your passwords more unique.

Probable Wordlists

Wordlists sorted by popularity originally created for password generation and testing

Why slog through an encyclopedic, alphabetized wordlist when you can start with the words people are most likely to use?

Methodology - The Why and How

While I was able to locate a few Password Wordlists that were sorted by popularity, the vast majority of lists, especially the larger lists, were sorted alphabetically. This seems like a major practicality flaw! If we assume that the most common password is password, (which is actually the 2nd most common, after 123456) and we are performing a dictionary attack using an English dictionary, we are going to have to slog from aardvark through passover to get to password. I don't know off the top of my head just how common "aardvark" is as a password - but we could be wasting a lot of time by not starting with the most common password on our list!

I went to SecLists, Weakpass, and Hashes.org and downloaded nearly every single Wordlist containing real passwords I could find. These lists were huge, and I ended up with over 80 GB actual, human-generated and used passwords. These were split up among over 350 files of varying length, sorting scheme, character encoding, origin and other properties. I sorted these files, removed duplicates from within the files themselves, and prepared to join them all together.

Some of these lists were composed of the other lists, and some were exact duplicates. I took care to remove any exact duplicate files - we didn't need to have any avoidable false positives. If a password was found across multiple files, I considered this to be an approximation of its popularity. If an entry was found in 5 files, it wasn't too popular. If an entry could be found in 300 files, it was very popular. Using Unix commands, I concatenated all the files into one giant file representing keys to over 4 billion secret areas on the web, and sorted them by number of appearances in the single file. From this, I was able to create a large wordlist sorted by popularity, not the alphabet.

In addition to the WORLD'S most common passwords - why not try a Wordlist Laser-Guided to a particular person?

Check out my other project, BEWGor

These are REAL passwords. Every once in a while, a popular site has a high-profile security leak and passwords are released freely across the internet. Some of these passwords can be found on aggregator sites where they are separated from usernames to protect the unfortunate victim.

The files in this folder come from https://github.com/danielmiessler/SecLists, https://weakpass.com/ and https://hashes.org/

NOTE THAT UNTIL REV 2.0, ALL NON-ASCII CHARACTERS HAVE BEEN REMOVED

A more inclusive, and thus, more accurate list is in the works.

NOTE THAT THE DUE TO THE NEWLINE DUPLICATES ISSUE, 'WPA-Length' LISTS MAY INCLUDE LINES OF 7 CHARACTERS

This will be fixed in Rev 2.0

Lists sorted by popularity will include "probable" in the filename

Dictionary-Style Lists

Wordlists including dictionaries, encyclopedic lists and miscellaneous.

Tasklist and Plans

Undetermined Future Plans

Attributions

Ian Norden for helping with duplicates and volunteering his time to make me a little less noobish

The folks over at OWASP's SecLists for providing sources and inspiration

Sources like Weakpass, Crackstation, Hashkiller and Hashes.Org for inspiration and lists.

Hack-With-Github for including this repository on the Awesome-Hacking repository.

People Are Talking About Probable-Wordlists?!

Thanks for the shout-outs!

Disclaimer and License

These lists are for LAWFUL, ETHICAL AND EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.

The files contained in this repository are released "as is" without warranty, support, or guarantee of effectiveness.

However, I am open to hearing about any issues found within these files and will be actively maintaining this repository for the foreseeable future. If you find anything noteworthy, let me know and I'll see what I can do about it.

The author did not steal, phish, deceive or hack in any way to get hold of these passwords. All lines in these files were obtained through freely available means.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

You are free to:

Share

Copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format

Adapt

Remix, transform, and build upon the material for any purpose, even commercially.

The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.

Under the following terms:

Attribution

You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.

ShareAlike

If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you must distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.

No additional restrictions

You may not apply legal terms or technological measures that legally restrict others from doing anything the license permits.

You do not have to comply with the license for elements of the material in the public domain or where your use is permitted by an applicable exception or limitation.

No warranties are given. The license may not give you all of the permissions necessary for your intended use. For example, other rights such as publicity, privacy, or moral rights may limit how you use the material.

Enjoy!