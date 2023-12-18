[Enhancement] Add CI test #368
Improvement Suggestion
My understanding is dae is supposed to run on Linux >= 5.8, let's (let me) add some test via github action against different kernels.
I am proposing to use cilium/little-vm-helper action for running VM inside a github action container.
If maintainers are in favor of this plan, I can draft a PR for review in days.
Potential Benefits
No response
