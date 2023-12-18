Skip to content
[Enhancement] Add CI test #368

jschwinger233 opened this issue Dec 18, 2023
jschwinger233 commented Dec 18, 2023
Improvement Suggestion

My understanding is dae is supposed to run on Linux >= 5.8, let's (let me) add some test via github action against different kernels.

I am proposing to use cilium/little-vm-helper action for running VM inside a github action container.

If maintainers are in favor of this plan, I can draft a PR for review in days.

Potential Benefits

dae-bot bot commented Dec 18, 2023

Thanks for opening this issue!

daebot commented Dec 18, 2023

❣️ This issue is marked as wontfix as you have not yet starred this repo. Please kindly consider giving a star to this repo. Your support means a lot to us. Thanks for your understanding. After you become a stargazer, please also reply to this message with the keyword understood. Afterward, I will reopen this issue for you. Once again, your support is much appreciated. Cheers.

understood

daebot commented Dec 18, 2023

✅ Thanks for giving a star to the repository. Your support means a lot to us. I removed the wonfix mark for you. Hopefully, someone can dig in and resolve the issue for you.

nukeop commented Dec 19, 2023

Reported for farming.

@nukeop Thanks, I will star your project too.

I am speechless.

migmit commented Dec 19, 2023

Reported as well.

shafik commented Dec 19, 2023

Reported for farming.

How do you report for farming?

People are so rude. Don't they know open source developers need those juicy stars to eat?

wnm210 commented Dec 19, 2023

yum

