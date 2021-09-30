Table of contents
- Asynchronous Programming
- Asynchrony is viral
- Async void
- Prefer Task.FromResult over Task.Run for pre-computed or trivially computed data
- Avoid using Task.Run for long running work that blocks the thread
- Avoid using Task.Result and Task.Wait
- Prefer await over ContinueWith
- Always create TaskCompletionSource<T> with TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously
- Always dispose CancellationTokenSource(s) used for timeouts
- Always flow CancellationToken(s) to APIs that take a CancellationToken
- Cancelling uncancellable operations
- Always call FlushAsync on StreamWriter(s) or Stream(s) before calling Dispose
- Prefer async/await over directly returning Task
- ConfigureAwait
- Scenarios
Asynchronous Programming
Asynchronous programming has been around for several years on the .NET platform but has historically been very difficult to do well. Since the introduction of async/await in C# 5 asynchronous programming has become mainstream. Modern frameworks (like ASP.NET Core) are fully asynchronous and it's very hard to avoid the async keyword when writing web services. As a result, there's been lots of confusion on the best practices for async and how to use it properly. This section will try to lay out some guidance with examples of bad and good patterns of how to write asynchronous code.
Asynchrony is viral
Once you go async, all of your callers SHOULD be async, since efforts to be async amount to nothing unless the entire callstack is async. In many cases, being partially async can be worse than being entirely synchronous. Therefore it is best to go all in, and make everything async at once.
Task.Result and as a result blocks the current thread to wait for the result. This is an example of sync over async.
public int DoSomethingAsync()
{
var result = CallDependencyAsync().Result;
return result + 1;
}
CallDependencyAsync.
public async Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
var result = await CallDependencyAsync();
return result + 1;
}
Async void
Use of async void in ASP.NET Core applications is ALWAYS bad. Avoid it, never do it. Typically, it's used when developers are trying to implement fire and forget patterns triggered by a controller action. Async void methods will crash the process if an exception is thrown. We'll look at more of the patterns that cause developers to do this in ASP.NET Core applications but here's a simple example:
public class MyController : Controller
{
[HttpPost("/start")]
public IActionResult Post()
{
BackgroundOperationAsync();
return Accepted();
}
public async void BackgroundOperationAsync()
{
var result = await CallDependencyAsync();
DoSomething(result);
}
}
Task-returning methods are better since unhandled exceptions trigger the
TaskScheduler.UnobservedTaskException.
public class MyController : Controller
{
[HttpPost("/start")]
public IActionResult Post()
{
Task.Run(BackgroundOperationAsync);
return Accepted();
}
public async Task BackgroundOperationAsync()
{
var result = await CallDependencyAsync();
DoSomething(result);
}
}
Prefer
Task.FromResult over
Task.Run for pre-computed or trivially computed data
For pre-computed results, there's no need to call
Task.Run, that will end up queuing a work item to the thread pool that will immediately complete with the pre-computed value. Instead, use
Task.FromResult, to create a task wrapping already computed data.
public class MyLibrary
{
public Task<int> AddAsync(int a, int b)
{
return Task.Run(() => a + b);
}
}
Task.FromResult to return the trivially computed value. It does not use any extra threads as a result.
public class MyLibrary
{
public Task<int> AddAsync(int a, int b)
{
return Task.FromResult(a + b);
}
}
Task.FromResult will result in a
Task allocation. Using
ValueTask<T> can completely remove that allocation.
ValueTask<int> to return the trivially computed value. It does not use any extra threads as a result. It also does not allocate an object on the managed heap.
public class MyLibrary
{
public ValueTask<int> AddAsync(int a, int b)
{
return new ValueTask<int>(a + b);
}
}
Avoid using Task.Run for long running work that blocks the thread
Long running work in this context refers to a thread that's running for the lifetime of the application doing background work (like processing queue items, or sleeping and waking up to process some data).
Task.Run will queue a work item to the thread pool. The assumption is that that work will finish quickly (or quickly enough to allow reusing that thread within some reasonable timeframe). Stealing a thread-pool thread for long-running work is bad since it takes that thread away from other work that could be done (timer callbacks, task continuations etc). Instead, spawn a new thread manually to do long running blocking work.
Task.Factory.StartNew has an option
TaskCreationOptions.LongRunning that under the covers creates a new thread and returns a Task that represents the execution. Using this properly requires several non-obvious parameters to be passed in to get the right behavior on all platforms.
TaskCreationOptions.LongRunning with async code as this will create a new thread which will be destroyed after first
await.
BlockingCollection<T>.
public class QueueProcessor
{
private readonly BlockingCollection<Message> _messageQueue = new BlockingCollection<Message>();
public void StartProcessing()
{
Task.Run(ProcessQueue);
}
public void Enqueue(Message message)
{
_messageQueue.Add(message);
}
private void ProcessQueue()
{
foreach (var item in _messageQueue.GetConsumingEnumerable())
{
ProcessItem(item);
}
}
private void ProcessItem(Message message) { }
}
public class QueueProcessor
{
private readonly BlockingCollection<Message> _messageQueue = new BlockingCollection<Message>();
public void StartProcessing()
{
var thread = new Thread(ProcessQueue)
{
// This is important as it allows the process to exit while this thread is running
IsBackground = true
};
thread.Start();
}
public void Enqueue(Message message)
{
_messageQueue.Add(message);
}
private void ProcessQueue()
{
foreach (var item in _messageQueue.GetConsumingEnumerable())
{
ProcessItem(item);
}
}
private void ProcessItem(Message message) { }
}
Avoid using
Task.Result and
Task.Wait
There are very few ways to use
Task.Result and
Task.Wait correctly so the general advice is to completely avoid using them in your code.
⚠️ Sync over
async
Using
Task.Result or
Task.Wait to block wait on an asynchronous operation to complete is MUCH worse than calling a truly synchronous API to block. This phenomenon is dubbed "Sync over async". Here is what happens at a very high level:
- An asynchronous operation is kicked off.
- The calling thread is blocked waiting for that operation to complete.
- When the asynchronous operation completes, it unblocks the code waiting on that operation. This takes place on another thread.
The result is that we need to use 2 threads instead of 1 to complete synchronous operations. This usually leads to thread-pool starvation and results in service outages.
⚠️ Deadlocks
The
SynchronizationContext is an abstraction that gives application models a chance to control where asynchronous continuations run. ASP.NET (non-core), WPF and Windows Forms each have an implementation that will result in a deadlock if Task.Wait or Task.Result is used on the main thread. This behavior has led to a bunch of "clever" code snippets that show the "right" way to block waiting for a Task. The truth is, there's no good way to block waiting for a Task to complete.
SynchronizationContext and is not prone to the deadlock problem.
public string DoOperationBlocking()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters.
// DoAsyncOperation will be scheduled on the default task scheduler, and remove the risk of deadlocking.
// In the case of an exception, this method will throw an AggregateException wrapping the original exception.
return Task.Run(() => DoAsyncOperation()).Result;
}
public string DoOperationBlocking2()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters.
// DoAsyncOperation will be scheduled on the default task scheduler, and remove the risk of deadlocking.
return Task.Run(() => DoAsyncOperation()).GetAwaiter().GetResult();
}
public string DoOperationBlocking3()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters, and blocking the threadpool thread inside.
// In the case of an exception, this method will throw an AggregateException containing another AggregateException, containing the original exception.
return Task.Run(() => DoAsyncOperation().Result).Result;
}
public string DoOperationBlocking4()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters, and blocking the threadpool thread inside.
return Task.Run(() => DoAsyncOperation().GetAwaiter().GetResult()).GetAwaiter().GetResult();
}
public string DoOperationBlocking5()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters.
// Bad - No effort has been made to prevent a present SynchonizationContext from becoming deadlocked.
// In the case of an exception, this method will throw an AggregateException wrapping the original exception.
return DoAsyncOperation().Result;
}
public string DoOperationBlocking6()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters.
// Bad - No effort has been made to prevent a present SynchonizationContext from becoming deadlocked.
return DoAsyncOperation().GetAwaiter().GetResult();
}
public string DoOperationBlocking7()
{
// Bad - Blocking the thread that enters.
// Bad - No effort has been made to prevent a present SynchonizationContext from becoming deadlocked.
var task = DoAsyncOperation();
task.Wait();
return task.GetAwaiter().GetResult();
}
Prefer
await over
ContinueWith
Task existed before the async/await keywords were introduced and as such provided ways to execute continuations without relying on the language. Although these methods are still valid to use, we generally recommend that you prefer
async/
await to using
ContinueWith.
ContinueWith also does not capture the
SynchronizationContext and as a result is actually semantically different to
async/
await.
ContinueWith instead of
async
public Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
return CallDependencyAsync().ContinueWith(task =>
{
return task.Result + 1;
});
}
await keyword to get the result from
CallDependencyAsync.
public async Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
var result = await CallDependencyAsync();
return result + 1;
}
Always create
TaskCompletionSource<T> with
TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously
TaskCompletionSource<T> is an important building block for libraries trying to adapt things that are not inherently awaitable to be awaitable via a
Task. It is also commonly used to build higher-level operations (such as batching and other combinators) on top of existing asynchronous APIs. By default,
Task continuations will run inline on the same thread that calls Try/Set(Result/Exception/Canceled). As a library author, this means having to understand that calling code can resume directly on your thread. This is extremely dangerous and can result in deadlocks, thread-pool starvation, corruption of state (if code runs unexpectedly) and more.
Always use
TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously when creating the
TaskCompletionSource<T>. This will dispatch the continuation onto the thread pool instead of executing it inline.
TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously when creating the
TaskCompletionSource<T>.
public Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
var tcs = new TaskCompletionSource<int>();
var operation = new LegacyAsyncOperation();
operation.Completed += result =>
{
// Code awaiting on this task will resume on this thread!
tcs.SetResult(result);
};
return tcs.Task;
}
TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously when creating the
TaskCompletionSource<T>.
public Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
var tcs = new TaskCompletionSource<int>(TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously);
var operation = new LegacyAsyncOperation();
operation.Completed += result =>
{
// Code awaiting on this task will resume on a different thread-pool thread
tcs.SetResult(result);
};
return tcs.Task;
}
TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously and
TaskContinuationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously. Be careful not to confuse their usage.
Always dispose
CancellationTokenSource(s) used for timeouts
CancellationTokenSource objects that are used for timeouts (are created with timers or uses the
CancelAfter method), can put pressure on the timer queue if not disposed.
CancellationTokenSource and as a result the timer stays in the queue for 10 seconds after each request is made.
public async Task<Stream> HttpClientAsyncWithCancellationBad()
{
var cts = new CancellationTokenSource(TimeSpan.FromSeconds(10));
using (var client = _httpClientFactory.CreateClient())
{
var response = await client.GetAsync("http://backend/api/1", cts.Token);
return await response.Content.ReadAsStreamAsync();
}
}
CancellationTokenSource and properly removes the timer from the queue.
public async Task<Stream> HttpClientAsyncWithCancellationGood()
{
using (var cts = new CancellationTokenSource(TimeSpan.FromSeconds(10)))
{
using (var client = _httpClientFactory.CreateClient())
{
var response = await client.GetAsync("http://backend/api/1", cts.Token);
return await response.Content.ReadAsStreamAsync();
}
}
}
Always flow
CancellationToken(s) to APIs that take a
CancellationToken
Cancellation is cooperative in .NET. Everything in the call-chain has to be explicitly passed the
CancellationToken in order for it to work well. This means you need to explicitly pass the token into other APIs that take a token if you want cancellation to be most effective.
CancellationToken to
Stream.ReadAsync making the operation effectively not cancellable.
public async Task<string> DoAsyncThing(CancellationToken cancellationToken = default)
{
byte[] buffer = new byte[1024];
// We forgot to pass flow cancellationToken to ReadAsync
int read = await _stream.ReadAsync(buffer, 0, buffer.Length);
return Encoding.UTF8.GetString(buffer, 0, read);
}
CancellationToken into
Stream.ReadAsync.
public async Task<string> DoAsyncThing(CancellationToken cancellationToken = default)
{
byte[] buffer = new byte[1024];
// This properly flows cancellationToken to ReadAsync
int read = await _stream.ReadAsync(buffer, 0, buffer.Length, cancellationToken);
return Encoding.UTF8.GetString(buffer, 0, read);
}
Cancelling uncancellable operations
One of the coding patterns that appears when doing asynchronous programming is cancelling an uncancellable operation. This usually means creating another task that completes when a timeout or
CancellationToken fires, and then using
Task.WhenAny to detect a complete or cancelled operation.
Using CancellationTokens
Task.Delay(-1, token) to create a
Task that completes when the
CancellationToken fires, but if it doesn't fire, there's no way to dispose the
CancellationTokenRegistration. This can lead to a memory leak.
public static async Task<T> WithCancellation<T>(this Task<T> task, CancellationToken cancellationToken)
{
// There's no way to dispose the registration
var delayTask = Task.Delay(-1, cancellationToken);
var resultTask = await Task.WhenAny(task, delayTask);
if (resultTask == delayTask)
{
// Operation cancelled
throw new OperationCanceledException();
}
return await task;
}
CancellationTokenRegistration when one of the
Task(s) complete.
public static async Task<T> WithCancellation<T>(this Task<T> task, CancellationToken cancellationToken)
{
var tcs = new TaskCompletionSource<object>(TaskCreationOptions.RunContinuationsAsynchronously);
// This disposes the registration as soon as one of the tasks trigger
using (cancellationToken.Register(state =>
{
((TaskCompletionSource<object>)state).TrySetResult(null);
},
tcs))
{
var resultTask = await Task.WhenAny(task, tcs.Task);
if (resultTask == tcs.Task)
{
// Operation cancelled
throw new OperationCanceledException(cancellationToken);
}
return await task;
}
}
Using a timeout
public static async Task<T> TimeoutAfter<T>(this Task<T> task, TimeSpan timeout)
{
var delayTask = Task.Delay(timeout);
var resultTask = await Task.WhenAny(task, delayTask);
if (resultTask == delayTask)
{
// Operation cancelled
throw new OperationCanceledException();
}
return await task;
}
public static async Task<T> TimeoutAfter<T>(this Task<T> task, TimeSpan timeout)
{
using (var cts = new CancellationTokenSource())
{
var delayTask = Task.Delay(timeout, cts.Token);
var resultTask = await Task.WhenAny(task, delayTask);
if (resultTask == delayTask)
{
// Operation cancelled
throw new OperationCanceledException();
}
else
{
// Cancel the timer task so that it does not fire
cts.Cancel();
}
return await task;
}
}
Always call
FlushAsync on
StreamWriter(s) or
Stream(s) before calling
Dispose
When writing to a
Stream or
StreamWriter, even if the asynchronous overloads are used for writing, the underlying data might be buffered. When data is buffered, disposing the
Stream or
StreamWriter via the
Dispose method will synchronously write/flush, which results in blocking the thread and could lead to thread-pool starvation. Either use the asynchronous
DisposeAsync method (for example via
await using) or call
FlushAsync before calling
Dispose.
app.Run(async context =>
{
// The implicit Dispose call will synchronously write to the response body
using (var streamWriter = new StreamWriter(context.Response.Body))
{
await streamWriter.WriteAsync("Hello World");
}
});
StreamWriter.
app.Run(async context =>
{
// The implicit AsyncDispose call will flush asynchronously
await using (var streamWriter = new StreamWriter(context.Response.Body))
{
await streamWriter.WriteAsync("Hello World");
}
});
StreamWriter.
app.Run(async context =>
{
using (var streamWriter = new StreamWriter(context.Response.Body))
{
await streamWriter.WriteAsync("Hello World");
// Force an asynchronous flush
await streamWriter.FlushAsync();
}
});
Prefer
async/
await over directly returning
Task
There are benefits to using the
async/
await keyword instead of directly returning the
Task:
- Asynchronous and synchronous exceptions are normalized to always be asynchronous.
- The code is easier to modify (consider adding a
using, for example).
- Diagnostics of asynchronous methods are easier (debugging hangs etc).
- Exceptions thrown will be automatically wrapped in the returned
Taskinstead of surprising the caller with an actual exception.
- Async locals will not leak out of async methods. If you set an async local in a non-async method, it will "leak" out of that call.
Task to the caller.
public Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
return CallDependencyAsync();
}
public async Task<int> DoSomethingAsync()
{
return await CallDependencyAsync();
}
Task. It's always faster to directly return the
Task since it does less work but you end up changing the behavior and potentially losing some of the benefits of the async state machine.
ConfigureAwait
TBD
Scenarios
The above tries to distill general guidance, but doesn't do justice to the kinds of real-world situations that cause code like this to be written in the first place (bad code). This section tries to take concrete examples from real applications and turn them into something simple to help you relate these problems to existing codebases.
Timer callbacks
Timer callback is
void-returning and we have asynchronous work to execute. This example uses
async void to accomplish it and as a result can crash the process if an exception occurs.
public class Pinger
{
private readonly Timer _timer;
private readonly HttpClient _client;
public Pinger(HttpClient client)
{
_client = client;
_timer = new Timer(Heartbeat, null, 1000, 1000);
}
public async void Heartbeat(object state)
{
await _client.GetAsync("http://mybackend/api/ping");
}
}
Timer callback. This may result in thread-pool starvation and is an example of sync over async
public class Pinger
{
private readonly Timer _timer;
private readonly HttpClient _client;
public Pinger(HttpClient client)
{
_client = client;
_timer = new Timer(Heartbeat, null, 1000, 1000);
}
public void Heartbeat(object state)
{
_client.GetAsync("http://mybackend/api/ping").GetAwaiter().GetResult();
}
}
async Task-based method and discards the
Task in the
Timer callback. If this method fails, it will not crash the process. Instead, it will fire the
TaskScheduler.UnobservedTaskException event.
public class Pinger
{
private readonly Timer _timer;
private readonly HttpClient _client;
public Pinger(HttpClient client)
{
_client = client;
_timer = new Timer(Heartbeat, null, 1000, 1000);
}
public void Heartbeat(object state)
{
// Discard the result
_ = DoAsyncPing();
}
private async Task DoAsyncPing()
{
await _client.GetAsync("http://mybackend/api/ping");
}
}
Implicit
async void delegates
Imagine a
BackgroundQueue with a
FireAndForget that takes a callback. This method will execute the callback at some time in the future.
async void delegate.
public class BackgroundQueue
{
public static void FireAndForget(Action action) { }
}
async void method implicitly. The compiler fully supports this today.
public class Program
{
public void Main(string[] args)
{
var httpClient = new HttpClient();
BackgroundQueue.FireAndForget(async () =>
{
await httpClient.GetAsync("http://pinger/api/1");
});
Console.ReadLine();
}
}
async callback overloads.
public class BackgroundQueue
{
public static void FireAndForget(Action action) { }
public static void FireAndForget(Func<Task> action) { }
}
ConcurrentDictionary.GetOrAdd
It's pretty common to cache the result of an asynchronous operation and
ConcurrentDictionary is a good data structure for doing that.
GetOrAdd is a convenience API for trying to get an item if it's already there or adding it if it isn't. The callback is synchronous so it's tempting to write code that uses
Task.Result to produce the value of an asynchronous process but that can lead to thread-pool starvation.
public class PersonController : Controller
{
private AppDbContext _db;
// This cache needs expiration
private static ConcurrentDictionary<int, Person> _cache = new ConcurrentDictionary<int, Person>();
public PersonController(AppDbContext db)
{
_db = db;
}
public IActionResult Get(int id)
{
var person = _cache.GetOrAdd(id, (key) => _db.People.FindAsync(key).Result);
return Ok(person);
}
}
ConcurrentDictionary.GetOrAdd, when accessed concurrently, may run the value-constructing delegate multiple times. This can result in needlessly kicking off the same potentially expensive computation multiple times.
public class PersonController : Controller
{
private AppDbContext _db;
// This cache needs expiration
private static ConcurrentDictionary<int, Task<Person>> _cache = new ConcurrentDictionary<int, Task<Person>>();
public PersonController(AppDbContext db)
{
_db = db;
}
public async Task<IActionResult> Get(int id)
{
var person = await _cache.GetOrAdd(id, (key) => _db.People.FindAsync(key));
return Ok(person);
}
}
async lazy pattern: even if construction of the AsyncLazy instance happens multiple times ("cheap" operation), the delegate will be called only once.
public class PersonController : Controller
{
private AppDbContext _db;
// This cache needs expiration
private static ConcurrentDictionary<int, AsyncLazy<Person>> _cache = new ConcurrentDictionary<int, AsyncLazy<Person>>();
public PersonController(AppDbContext db)
{
_db = db;
}
public async Task<IActionResult> Get(int id)
{
var person = await _cache.GetOrAdd(id, (key) => new AsyncLazy<Person>(() => _db.People.FindAsync(key))).Value;
return Ok(person);
}
private class AsyncLazy<T> : Lazy<Task<T>>
{
public AsyncLazy(Func<Task<T>> valueFactory) : base(valueFactory)
{
}
}
}
Constructors
Constructors are synchronous. If you need to initialize some logic that may be asynchronous, there are a couple of patterns for dealing with this.
Here's an example of using a client API that needs to connect asynchronously before use.
public interface IRemoteConnectionFactory
{
Task<IRemoteConnection> ConnectAsync();
}
public interface IRemoteConnection
{
Task PublishAsync(string channel, string message);
Task DisposeAsync();
}
Task.Result to get the connection in the constructor. This could lead to thread-pool starvation and deadlocks.
public class Service : IService
{
private readonly IRemoteConnection _connection;
public Service(IRemoteConnectionFactory connectionFactory)
{
_connection = connectionFactory.ConnectAsync().Result;
}
}
public class Service : IService
{
private readonly IRemoteConnection _connection;
private Service(IRemoteConnection connection)
{
_connection = connection;
}
public static async Task<Service> CreateAsync(IRemoteConnectionFactory connectionFactory)
{
return new Service(await connectionFactory.ConnectAsync());
}
}
WindowsIdentity.RunImpersonated
This API runs the specified action as the impersonated Windows identity. An asynchronous version of the callback was introduced in .NET 5.0.
RunImpersonated. This will throw because the query might be executing outside of the impersonation context.
public async Task<IEnumerable<Product>> GetDataImpersonatedAsync(SafeAccessTokenHandle safeAccessTokenHandle)
{
Task<IEnumerable<Product>> products = null;
WindowsIdentity.RunImpersonated(
safeAccessTokenHandle,
context =>
{
products = _db.QueryAsync("SELECT Name from Products");
}};
return await products;
}
Task.Result to get the connection in the constructor. This could lead to thread-pool starvation and deadlocks.
public IEnumerable<Product> GetDataImpersonated(SafeAccessTokenHandle safeAccessTokenHandle)
{
return WindowsIdentity.RunImpersonated(
safeAccessTokenHandle,
context => _db.QueryAsync("SELECT Name from Products").Result);
}
RunImpersonated (the delegate is
Func<Task<IEnumerable<Product>>> in this case). It is the recommended practice in frameworks earlier than .NET 5.0.
public async Task<IEnumerable<Product>> GetDataImpersonatedAsync(SafeAccessTokenHandle safeAccessTokenHandle)
{
return await WindowsIdentity.RunImpersonated(
safeAccessTokenHandle,
context => _db.QueryAsync("SELECT Name from Products"));
}
RunImpersonatedAsync function and awaits its result. It is available in .NET 5.0 or newer.
public async Task<IEnumerable<Product>> GetDataImpersonatedAsync(SafeAccessTokenHandle safeAccessTokenHandle)
{
return await WindowsIdentity.RunImpersonatedAsync(
safeAccessTokenHandle,
context => _db.QueryAsync("SELECT Name from Products"));
}