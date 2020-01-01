Skip to content

codingame-puzzles-solutions

codingame-puzzles-solutions/1-Easy/Balanced_ternary_computer:_encode.kt

package easy.balancedTernary
import java.util.*
// https://www.codingame.com/ide/puzzle/balanced-ternary-computer-encode
const val MINUS_SIGN = "T"
const val BT_BASE = 3
fun main(args: Array<String>) {
val input = Scanner(System.`in`)
val decimalNumber = input.nextInt()
// decimalNumber.absoluteValue not supported in this puzzle
val absoluteValue = if (decimalNumber < 0) (-1) * decimalNumber else decimalNumber
val gridSize = getTruthTableSize(absoluteValue)
println(gridSize.getIndexInTruthTable(decimalNumber).toBT(gridSize))
}
/**
* Find the BT (Balanced Ternary) truth table size
*/
fun getTruthTableSize(target: Int): Int {
var factor = 0.0
while (Math.pow(BT_BASE.toDouble(), factor++) < target) {
}
return factor.toInt()
}
/**
* Get index of BT truth table by it's tableValue
*/
private fun Int.getIndexInTruthTable(tableValue: Int): Int {
var minValue = 0
for (factor in 0..this) {
minValue += Math.pow(BT_BASE.toDouble(), factor.toDouble()).toInt()
}
minValue *= (-1)
return tableValue - minValue
}
/**
* Generates BT string from it's truth table (by it's size)
*/
private fun Int.toBT(tableSize: Int): String {
// 3^0 value
var str = when {
this % BT_BASE == 0 -> "-1"
this % BT_BASE == 1 -> "0"
else -> "1"
}
// 3^1 until 3^tableSize
for (i in 1 until tableSize) {
val factored = Math.pow(3.toDouble(), i.toDouble()).toInt()
var count = 1
while (this - factored * count++ >= 0) {
}
// Remove extra iteration
--count
val digit = when {
count % BT_BASE == 1 -> "-1"
count % BT_BASE == 2 -> "0"
else -> "1"
}
str = "$digit$str"
}
// Drop leading '0', special case if str="0".
// Replace -1 to T.
return if (str.length != 1) str.dropWhile { it == '0' }.replace("-1", MINUS_SIGN, true) else str
}
