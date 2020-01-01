Permalink
Cannot retrieve contributors at this time
Join GitHub today
GitHub is home to over 50 million developers working together to host and review code, manage projects, and build software together.Sign up
codingame-puzzles-solutions/1-Easy/Balanced_ternary_computer:_encode.ktGo to file
|package easy.balancedTernary
|import java.util.*
|// https://www.codingame.com/ide/puzzle/balanced-ternary-computer-encode
|const val MINUS_SIGN = "T"
|const val BT_BASE = 3
|fun main(args: Array<String>) {
|val input = Scanner(System.`in`)
|val decimalNumber = input.nextInt()
|// decimalNumber.absoluteValue not supported in this puzzle
|val absoluteValue = if (decimalNumber < 0) (-1) * decimalNumber else decimalNumber
|val gridSize = getTruthTableSize(absoluteValue)
|println(gridSize.getIndexInTruthTable(decimalNumber).toBT(gridSize))
|}
|/**
|* Find the BT (Balanced Ternary) truth table size
|*/
|fun getTruthTableSize(target: Int): Int {
|var factor = 0.0
|while (Math.pow(BT_BASE.toDouble(), factor++) < target) {
|}
|return factor.toInt()
|}
|/**
|* Get index of BT truth table by it's tableValue
|*/
|private fun Int.getIndexInTruthTable(tableValue: Int): Int {
|var minValue = 0
|for (factor in 0..this) {
|minValue += Math.pow(BT_BASE.toDouble(), factor.toDouble()).toInt()
|}
|minValue *= (-1)
|return tableValue - minValue
|}
|/**
|* Generates BT string from it's truth table (by it's size)
|*/
|private fun Int.toBT(tableSize: Int): String {
|// 3^0 value
|var str = when {
|this % BT_BASE == 0 -> "-1"
|this % BT_BASE == 1 -> "0"
|else -> "1"
|}
|// 3^1 until 3^tableSize
|for (i in 1 until tableSize) {
|val factored = Math.pow(3.toDouble(), i.toDouble()).toInt()
|var count = 1
|while (this - factored * count++ >= 0) {
|}
|// Remove extra iteration
|--count
|val digit = when {
|count % BT_BASE == 1 -> "-1"
|count % BT_BASE == 2 -> "0"
|else -> "1"
|}
|str = "$digit$str"
|}
|// Drop leading '0', special case if str="0".
|// Replace -1 to T.
|return if (str.length != 1) str.dropWhile { it == '0' }.replace("-1", MINUS_SIGN, true) else str
|}