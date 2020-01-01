package easy.balancedTernary

import java.util.*

// https://www.codingame.com/ide/puzzle/balanced-ternary-computer-encode

const val MINUS_SIGN = " T "

const val BT_BASE = 3

fun main ( args : Array < String > ) {

val input = Scanner ( System .` in `)

val decimalNumber = input.nextInt()

// decimalNumber.absoluteValue not supported in this puzzle

val absoluteValue = if (decimalNumber < 0 ) ( - 1 ) * decimalNumber else decimalNumber

val gridSize = getTruthTableSize(absoluteValue)

println (gridSize.getIndexInTruthTable(decimalNumber).toBT(gridSize))

}

/* *

* Find the BT (Balanced Ternary) truth table size

*/

fun getTruthTableSize ( target : Int ) : Int {

var factor = 0.0

while ( Math .pow( BT_BASE .toDouble(), factor ++ ) < target) {

}

return factor.toInt()

}

/* *

* Get index of BT truth table by it's tableValue

*/

private fun Int. getIndexInTruthTable ( tableValue : Int ) : Int {

var minValue = 0

for (factor in 0 .. this ) {

minValue + = Math .pow( BT_BASE .toDouble(), factor.toDouble()).toInt()

}

minValue * = ( - 1 )

return tableValue - minValue

}

/* *

* Generates BT string from it's truth table (by it's size)

*/

private fun Int. toBT ( tableSize : Int ) : String {

// 3^0 value

var str = when {

this % BT_BASE == 0 - > " -1 "

this % BT_BASE == 1 - > " 0 "

else - > " 1 "

}

// 3^1 until 3^tableSize

for (i in 1 until tableSize) {

val factored = Math .pow( 3 .toDouble(), i.toDouble()).toInt()

var count = 1

while ( this - factored * count ++ >= 0 ) {

}

// Remove extra iteration

-- count

val digit = when {

count % BT_BASE == 1 - > " -1 "

count % BT_BASE == 2 - > " 0 "

else - > " 1 "

}

str = " $digit$str "

}

// Drop leading '0', special case if str="0".

// Replace -1 to T.

return if (str.length != 1 ) str.dropWhile { it == ' 0 ' }.replace( " -1 " , MINUS_SIGN , true ) else str