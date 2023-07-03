Skip to content

docusealco/docuseal

BranchesTags

Folders and files

NameName
Last commit message
Last commit date

Latest commit

 

History

2,141 Commits
.github/workflows
.github/workflows
 
 
app
app
 
 
bin
bin
 
 
config
config
 
 
db
db
 
 
docs
docs
 
 
lib
lib
 
 
log
log
 
 
public
public
 
 
spec
spec
 
 
tmp
tmp
 
 
.annotaterb.yml
.annotaterb.yml
 
 
.dockerignore
.dockerignore
 
 
.erb_lint.yml
.erb_lint.yml
 
 
.eslintrc
.eslintrc
 
 
.gitattributes
.gitattributes
 
 
.gitignore
.gitignore
 
 
.rspec
.rspec
 
 
.rubocop.yml
.rubocop.yml
 
 
.version
.version
 
 
Dockerfile
Dockerfile
 
 
Gemfile
Gemfile
 
 
Gemfile.lock
Gemfile.lock
 
 
LICENSE
LICENSE
 
 
Procfile
Procfile
 
 
Procfile.dev
Procfile.dev
 
 
README.md
README.md
 
 
Rakefile
Rakefile
 
 
SECURITY.md
SECURITY.md
 
 
config.ru
config.ru
 
 
docker-compose.yml
docker-compose.yml
 
 
package.json
package.json
 
 
postcss.config.js
postcss.config.js
 
 
tailwind.application.config.js
tailwind.application.config.js
 
 
tailwind.config.js
tailwind.config.js
 
 
tailwind.form.config.js
tailwind.form.config.js
 
 
yarn.lock
yarn.lock
 
 

Repository files navigation

DocuSeal
DocuSeal

Open source document filling and signing

Docker releases Follow @docusealco

DocuSeal is an open source platform that provides secure and efficient digital document signing and processing. Create PDF forms to have them filled and signed online on any device with an easy-to-use, mobile-optimized web tool.

✨ Live Demo | ☁️ Try in Cloud

Demo

Features

  • PDF form fields builder (WYSIWYG)
  • 12 field types available (Signature, Date, File, Checkbox etc.)
  • Multiple submitters per document
  • Automated emails via SMTP
  • Files storage on disk or AWS S3, Google Storage, Azure Cloud
  • Automatic PDF eSignature
  • PDF signature verification
  • Users management
  • Mobile-optimized
  • 6 UI languages with signing available in 14 languages
  • API and Webhooks for integrations
  • Easy to deploy in minutes

Pro Features

  • Company logo and white-label
  • User roles
  • Automated reminders
  • Invitation and identify verification via SMS
  • Conditional fields and formulas
  • Bulk send with CSV, XLSX spreadsheet import
  • SSO / SAML
  • Template creation with HTML API (Guide)
  • Template creation with PDF or DOCX and field tags API (Guide)
  • Embedded signing form (React, Vue, Angular or JavaScript)
  • Embedded document form builder (React, Vue, Angular or JavaScript)
  • Learn more

Deploy

Heroku Railway
Deploy on Heroku Deploy on Railway
DigitalOcean Render
Deploy on DigitalOcean Deploy to Render

Docker

docker run --name docuseal -p 3000:3000 -v.:/data docuseal/docuseal

By default DocuSeal docker container uses an SQLite database to store data and configurations. Alternatively, it is possible use PostgreSQL or MySQL databases by specifying the DATABASE_URL env variable.

Docker Compose

Download docker-compose.yml into your private server:

curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/docusealco/docuseal/master/docker-compose.yml > docker-compose.yml

Run the app under a custom domain over https using docker compose (make sure your DNS points to the server to automatically issue ssl certs with Caddy):

sudo HOST=your-domain-name.com docker compose up

For Businesses

Integrate seamless document signing into your web or mobile apps with DocuSeal

At DocuSeal we have expertise and technologies to make documents creation, filling, signing and processing seamlessly integrated with your product. We specialize in working with various industries, including Banking, Healthcare, Transport, Real Estate, eCommerce, KYC, CRM, and other software products that require bulk document signing. By leveraging DocuSeal, we can assist in reducing the overall cost of developing and processing electronic documents while ensuring security and compliance with local electronic document laws.

Book a Meeting

License

Distributed under the AGPLv3 License. See LICENSE for more information. Unless otherwise noted, all files © 2023 DocuSeal LLC.

Tools

About

Open source DocuSign alternative. Create, fill, and sign digital documents ✍️

www.docuseal.com

Topics

open-source pdf vuejs webpack self-hosted e-signature documents ruby-on-rails legaltech tailwindcss pdf-signature pdf-sign document-signing daisyui hotwired-turbo github-catalyst

Resources

Readme

License

AGPL-3.0 license

Security policy

Security policy
Activity
Custom properties

Stars

10.1k stars

Watchers

46 watching

Forks

780 forks
Report repository

Releases 123

2.1.6 Latest
Sep 22, 2025
+ 122 releases

Packages

No packages published

Contributors 5

Languages