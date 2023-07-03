DocuSeal is an open source platform that provides secure and efficient digital document signing and processing. Create PDF forms to have them filled and signed online on any device with an easy-to-use, mobile-optimized web tool.
- PDF form fields builder (WYSIWYG)
- 12 field types available (Signature, Date, File, Checkbox etc.)
- Multiple submitters per document
- Automated emails via SMTP
- Files storage on disk or AWS S3, Google Storage, Azure Cloud
- Automatic PDF eSignature
- PDF signature verification
- Users management
- Mobile-optimized
- 6 UI languages with signing available in 14 languages
- API and Webhooks for integrations
- Easy to deploy in minutes
- Company logo and white-label
- User roles
- Automated reminders
- Invitation and identify verification via SMS
- Conditional fields and formulas
- Bulk send with CSV, XLSX spreadsheet import
- SSO / SAML
- Template creation with HTML API (Guide)
- Template creation with PDF or DOCX and field tags API (Guide)
- Embedded signing form (React, Vue, Angular or JavaScript)
- Embedded document form builder (React, Vue, Angular or JavaScript)
|Heroku
|Railway
|DigitalOcean
|Render
docker run --name docuseal -p 3000:3000 -v.:/data docuseal/docuseal
By default DocuSeal docker container uses an SQLite database to store data and configurations. Alternatively, it is possible use PostgreSQL or MySQL databases by specifying the
DATABASE_URL env variable.
Download docker-compose.yml into your private server:
curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/docusealco/docuseal/master/docker-compose.yml > docker-compose.yml
Run the app under a custom domain over https using docker compose (make sure your DNS points to the server to automatically issue ssl certs with Caddy):
sudo HOST=your-domain-name.com docker compose up
At DocuSeal we have expertise and technologies to make documents creation, filling, signing and processing seamlessly integrated with your product. We specialize in working with various industries, including Banking, Healthcare, Transport, Real Estate, eCommerce, KYC, CRM, and other software products that require bulk document signing. By leveraging DocuSeal, we can assist in reducing the overall cost of developing and processing electronic documents while ensuring security and compliance with local electronic document laws.
Distributed under the AGPLv3 License. See LICENSE for more information. Unless otherwise noted, all files © 2023 DocuSeal LLC.