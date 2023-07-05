Skip to content

@Orvani @ispysoftware
Orvani and ispysoftware Fixed - PTZCommandButtons disappears when min-max-ing video windows -…
Jul 5, 2023
Fixed - PTZCommandButtons disappears when min-max-ing video windows -… 
… Addition to pull request #259 (#261)

* User-password, added visibility Featursets, added  PT Speed toggle on joystick,

1. Fixed issue with commit #201
handle when there are no commands available;

2. Upgrade to users infrastructure -
password check gets done on startup even when app is not minimized;

3.  Last active user is saved to config, and is loaded on next app launch with password check

4. Added more features to user-defined visibility control;

5. Added configurable PTZ speed profile - default and high-sensitivity, (high sensitiviy profile allows slower speed and higher control over PT via joystick); profiles can be toggled via mainform commands and via joystick buttons

6. Fixed PTZ physical joystick :
 When no camera window is focused - bind the physical joystick input to the last active camera, or else the joystick input is ignored until user actively chooses a camera window again;
 ( this is not user-friendly when user selects other gui windows such as PTZTool, PTZCommandButtons, and remotecommands window, and therefore moves the screen focus from the cameras, resulting in c.Focused = false for all _pnlCameras.Controls;)

* Added null protection

Added null protection

* edited the visibility on File menu items

leaving only open object list to enable config restore

* Added virtual keyboard for PT preset setup and more

Added virtual keyboard for PT preset setup;
Fixed saving joystick buttons config for ptSpeed ;
Added more feature visibility control on high-level-user;

* Added menu option to load config.xml file

Added option to load config.xml file
PTZcommandButtons - if menu checkbox is on, the window will display even if there are no available presets to display. Display can be turned off using the menu checkbox. This is the same behavior as in PTZControl presets combobox, otherwise it causes other display issues which /i can't solve.

* Fixed - PTZCommandButtons disappears when min-max-ing video windows

Fixed small bug in last commit - PTZCommandButtons disappears when min-max-ing video windows;
sorry :)

---------

Co-authored-by: sean t <sean@ispyconnect.com>
cdf50d9

Builds
add instructions for migration
April 25, 2022 15:18
CameraDiscovery
updates to onvif
September 13, 2018 18:44
Cloud
update vlc
April 25, 2022 11:31
Commands
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Controls
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
DLLS
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
DirectShow
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
FFmpeg.AutoGen
updates for new version of ffmpeg
October 13, 2017 15:48
Joystick
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
Kinect
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
Masks
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Merge Modules
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Onvif
Fix Onvif Timestamp Error
March 11, 2020 15:46
Pelco
rewrite pelco code
January 30, 2019 11:42
Plugins
fix issue with motion detection
July 3, 2017 12:53
Properties
fix thread leak in vlc player
November 9, 2021 07:34
Realtime
fix for some GPU encoder issues
May 19, 2020 18:06
Resources
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Server
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
Service References/OnvifServices
fix thread leak in vlc player
November 9, 2021 07:34
Services/Schemas
updates to onvif subsystem
September 12, 2018 19:08
Sources
fix ONVIF preset&tours to work with token. fix some ambiguity of acti…
March 24, 2022 18:37
Supporting
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Utilities
update log4net
February 3, 2021 11:25
Vision
fix issue with motion detection
July 3, 2017 12:53
Visual Studio 2017/Visualizers
CommandButtons window save location
June 1, 2022 19:01
Web References
fix thread leak in vlc player
November 9, 2021 07:34
WebServerRoot
add motion delay to image saving
May 2, 2022 08:27
Wix
add instructions for migration
April 25, 2022 15:18
XML
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
backgrounds
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
iSpyMonitor
add missing installer, fix absolute paths in wix projects, add ispymo…
March 27, 2020 08:33
iSpyServer
add missing installer, fix absolute paths in wix projects, add ispymo…
March 27, 2020 08:33
redist
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
sounds
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
.gitignore
fix issue connecting to some udp only cameras
July 9, 2020 10:01
AboutForm.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AboutForm.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddCamera.Designer.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
AddCamera.Designer.cs.bak
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
AddCamera.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
AddCamera.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddFloorPlan.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddFloorPlan.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
AddFloorPlan.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddMicrophone.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddMicrophone.cs
update ffmpeg
May 1, 2018 07:06
AddMicrophone.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddRemoteCommand.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AddRemoteCommand.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
AddRemoteCommand.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
App.config
Fix explicit binding redirect to target new version of NuGet (issue s…
January 23, 2023 15:17
App.ico
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
AssemblyInfo.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
ByteArrayUtils.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
C2BPComparers.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
C2BPProcessor.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CameraMicSource.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CameraMicSource.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CameraMicSource.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CheckPassword.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CheckPassword.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
CheckPassword.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CommandButtons.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CommandButtons.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
CommandButtons.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureObjectCount.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureObjectCount.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureObjectCount.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureProcessor.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureProcessor.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureProcessor.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureRepeat.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureRepeat.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureRepeat.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureSeconds.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureSeconds.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureSeconds.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureTimestamp.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureTimestamp.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ConfigureTimestamp.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Delegates.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
EncDec.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Enums.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
Events.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Features.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Features.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Features.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
FileOperations.cs
updates to support dynamic paths in archive system
December 28, 2018 11:21
FindCameras.Designer.cs
fix DOWMat bug
June 22, 2020 11:14
FindCameras.cs
fix DOWMat bug
June 22, 2020 11:14
FindCameras.resx
fix DOWMat bug
June 22, 2020 11:14
FindObject.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
FindObject.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
FindObject.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Firewall.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GettingStarted.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GettingStarted.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GettingStarted.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GridView.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GridView.cs
add self sign certificate code
March 17, 2022 14:28
GridView.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GridViewManager.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GridViewManager.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
GridViewManager.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
HSLFilteringForm.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
HSLFilteringForm.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Helper.cs
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
Importer.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Importer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Importer.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
LayoutEditor.Designer.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
LayoutEditor.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
LayoutEditor.resx
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
LayoutItem.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ListNetworkComputers.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
LocRM.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
MCRemote.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
Mailer.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
MainForm.cs
Fixed - PTZCommandButtons disappears when min-max-ing video windows -…
July 5, 2023 16:56
MainForm.cs.bak
added cmd_ShutdownComputer to user buttons panel options
June 6, 2022 16:09
MainForm.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MainForm_Commands.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
MainForm_Commands.cs.bak
added cmd_ShutdownComputer to user buttons panel options
June 6, 2022 16:09
MainForm_Configuration.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
MainForm_Configuration.cs.bak
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
MainForm_Media.cs
update vlc
April 25, 2022 11:31
Merger.Designer.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
Merger.cs
update ffmpeg
May 1, 2018 07:06
Merger.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MicrophoneSource.Designer.cs
update to nvlc (nuget)
April 7, 2018 13:15
MicrophoneSource.cs
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
MicrophoneSource.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MicrophoneSourceAdvanced.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MicrophoneSourceAdvanced.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MicrophoneSourceAdvanced.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
MimeTypes.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NativeCalls.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NetworkTroubleshooter.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NetworkTroubleshooter.cs
add instructions for migration
April 25, 2022 15:18
NetworkTroubleshooter.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NewVersion.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NewVersion.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NotSubscribed.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NotSubscribed.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
NotSubscribed.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
PTZCommandButtons.Designer.cs
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
PTZCommandButtons.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
PTZConfig.Designer.cs
fix ptz url overrides
September 26, 2017 09:05
PTZConfig.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
PTZConfig.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
PTZController.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
PTZTool.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
PTZTool.cs
fix ONVIF preset&tours to work with token. fix some ambiguity of acti…
March 24, 2022 18:37
PTZTool.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Pager.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Pager.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Pager.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
PlayerVLC.Designer.cs
fix DOWMat bug
June 22, 2020 11:14
PlayerVLC.cs
fix issue with play all in local player
April 29, 2022 11:18
PlayerVLC.resx
fix DOWMat bug
June 22, 2020 11:14
Program.cs
add self sign certificate code
March 17, 2022 14:28
Prompt.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Prompt.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Prompt.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
QueueWithEvents.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
README.md
update xml databases
March 19, 2020 09:50
RemoteCommands.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
RemoteCommands.cs
Updates to translations
May 18, 2019 09:38
RemoteCommands.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
RestartableStream.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
SSLConfig.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
SSLConfig.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
SSLConfig.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Screensaver.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
SerializableFont.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Settings.Designer.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
Settings.Designer.cs.bak
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
Settings.cs
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
Settings.cs.bak
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
Settings.resx
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
ShareCamera.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ShareCamera.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
ShareCamera.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
System.Xml.XmlAttribute.datasource
add onvif updates
September 14, 2018 10:38
System.Xml.XmlElement.datasource
add onvif updates
September 14, 2018 10:38
TagConfigure.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
TagConfigure.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
TagConfigure.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
VideoSource.Designer.cs
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
VideoSource.cs
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
VideoSource.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
VideoSourceAdvanced.Designer.cs
add fields to localserver, high cpu bug fix
November 1, 2018 09:03
VideoSourceAdvanced.cs
roll back ffmpeg updates
May 29, 2019 10:37
VideoSourceAdvanced.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ViewController.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ViewController.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ViewController.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
VirtualDeviceManager.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
VirtualDeviceManager.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
VirtualDeviceManager.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
WSWrapper.cs
fix ping intervals
April 30, 2019 12:05
Webservices.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
Webservices.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
Webservices.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
WinAPI.cs
fix issues with grid view full screen start
February 10, 2022 13:04
X509.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
app.manifest
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
chk.png
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
detected.png
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
downloader.Designer.cs
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
downloader.cs
update xml databases
March 19, 2020 09:50
downloader.resx
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
extensions.cs
Updates to VLC integration and ffmpeg
March 19, 2020 20:18
external_command.txt
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
ftp.cs
updates to onvif and file saving
July 12, 2018 17:25
iSpy.csproj
Merge pull request #201 from Orvani/master
May 1, 2023 10:57
iSpy.csproj.bak
2 features - isSilentOnStartup + PTZCommandButtons Tool
May 31, 2022 15:09
iSpy.sln
User-password, added visibility Featursets, added PT Speed toggle on… (
June 29, 2023 16:23
ispy.ico
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
lgpl-3.0.txt
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
license.txt
copyright
October 24, 2018 17:32
nothing.png
Update for gitignore. Fixed a couple of bugs with selecting recording…
February 13, 2017 20:34
packages.config
Bump Newtonsoft.Json from 12.0.3 to 13.0.2
December 8, 2022 08:58
upnp.cs
update rollup
April 28, 2017 13:19
README.md

README.md

Overview

https://www.ispyconnect.com/

iSpy is the world’s most popular open source video surveillance application. It's compatible with the the vast majority of consumer webcams and IP cameras. With more than 2 million users worldwide, iSpy works with more cameras and devices than anything else on the market.

iSpyInterface

Agent

We have a new platform called Agent which runs as a service and has a full local and remote UI that works on all devices and doesn't require port forwarding for remote access. We've added everything in iSpy plus a lot more to Agent. Check it out on our downloads page

https://www.ispyconnect.com/download.aspx

About iSpy

Started back in 2007 the software has continually evolved and improved to become a robust, feature rich solution.

The number one use of iSpy is small business security, but home monitoring, neighborhood watch, checking in on the kids, desktop monitoring and mobile access through a iSpyConnect.com are valued features.

Facial recognition and detection of changes in lighting and audio offer the subtleties that set the software apart from competitors.

Getting started with iSpy is easy: all you need is a webcam or IP camera connected to your computer or network.

iSpy connects to the camera and shows the live view. You can then define specific areas of the video that iSpy should watch for movement, and set a threshold value for the amount of motion that would trigger automatic recording. iSpy can also operate in always-recording or manual-recording modes and supports scheduling and remote access (with an iSpyConnect subscription)

iSpy was designed to provide a low-cost alternative to expensive surveillance systems. It has become a highly scalable application that can be tailored to record and take actions on specific incidents as defined by the user either locally or remotely.

Installing iSpy

https://www.ispyconnect.com/download.aspx

Compiling iSpy

The solution requires Visual Studio 2019 to build. Choose 32 or 64 bit version to build.

For building the Setup project Wix Toolset 3.11 must be installed. (Make sure you restart Visual Studio after installing)

To build the full installer select x86 or x64 Release mode and compile the Bootstrap project. Installer will be generated in
Wix\Bootstrap\bin\Release

Remove the signing post build event command as the code signing certificate is not part of the source code of the project.

If you have dll reference errors when building you may need to go into the DLLS folder and right-click - unblock the DLLs. (Windows Security issue)

