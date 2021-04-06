dnspeep

dnspeep lets you spy on the DNS queries your computer is making.

Here's some example output:

$ sudo dnspeep query name server IP response A incoming.telemetry.mozilla.org 192.168.1.1 CNAME: telemetry-incoming.r53-2.services.mozilla.com, CNAME: pipeline-incoming-prod-elb-149169523.us-west-2.elb.amazonaws.com, A: 52.39.144.189, A: 54.191.136.131, A: 34.215.151.143, A: 54.149.208.57, A: 44.226.235.191, A: 52.10.174.113, A: 35.160.138.173, A: 44.238.190.78 AAAA incoming.telemetry.mozilla.org 192.168.1.1 CNAME: telemetry-incoming.r53-2.services.mozilla.com, CNAME: pipeline-incoming-prod-elb-149169523.us-west-2.elb.amazonaws.com A www.google.com 192.168.1.1 A: 172.217.13.132 AAAA www.google.com 192.168.1.1 AAAA: 2607:f8b0:4020:807::2004 A www.neopets.com 192.168.1.1 CNAME: r9c3n8d2.stackpathcdn.com, A: 151.139.128.11 AAAA www.neopets.com 192.168.1.1 CNAME: r9c3n8d2.stackpathcdn.com

How to install

You can install dnspeep using the different methods below.

Installing the binary release

Download recent release of dnspeep from the GitHub releases page Unpack it Put the dnspeep binary in your PATH (for example in /usr/local/bin )

Compile and installing from source

Download recent source release of dnspeep from the GitHub releases page or git clone this repository. Unpack it Run cargo build --release Change to the "target/release" directory there. Put the dnspeep binary in your PATH (for example in /usr/local/bin )

Installing from a Linux package manager

If you are using Arch Linux, then you can install dnspeep from the AUR.

How it works

It uses libpcap to capture packets on port 53, and then matches up DNS request and response packets so that it can show the request and response together on the same line.

It also tracks DNS queries which didn't get a response within 1 second and prints them out with the response <no response> .

Limitations