This repo exists to provide an example setup.py file, that can be used to bootstrap your next Python project. It includes some advanced patterns and best practices for setup.py , as well as some commented–out nice–to–haves.

For example, this setup.py provides a $ python setup.py publish command, which creates a universal wheel (and sdist) and uploads your package to PyPi using Twine, without the need for an annoying setup.cfg file.

In short, setup.py files can be daunting to approach, when first starting out — even Guido has been heard saying, "everyone cargo cults thems". It's true — so, I want this repo to be the best place to copy–paste from :)

Check out the example!

✨ 🍰 ✨

To Do

Tests via $ setup.py test (if it's concise).

Pull requests are encouraged!

More Resources

License

This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.

Anyone is free to copy, modify, publish, use, compile, sell, or distribute this software, either in source code form or as a compiled binary, for any purpose, commercial or non-commercial, and by any means.