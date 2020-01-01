Skip to content

A simple GOG client for Linux that lets you download and play your GOG Linux games
README.md

Minigalaxy

screenshot

Features

The most important features of Minigalaxy:

  • Log in with your GOG account
  • Download the Linux games you own on GOG
  • Launch them

In addition to that, Minigalaxy also allows you to:

  • Select in which language you'd prefer to download your games
  • Change where games are installed
  • Search your GOG Linux library
  • Show all games or just the ones you've installed
  • View the error message if a game fails to launch
  • Use the system's Scummvm or Dosbox installation

Features not in Minigalaxy:

  • Installing games meant for other platforms

Supported languages

Currently Minigalaxy can be displayed in the following languages:

  • English
  • Dutch
  • Taiwanese Mandarin

System requirements

Minigalaxy should work on the following distributions:

  • Debian Buster (10.0) or newer
  • Ubuntu 18.10 or newer
  • Arch Linux
  • Manjaro
  • Fedora 31+
  • openSUSE Tumbleweed
  • Gentoo
  • MX Linux 19

Minigalaxy does not ship for the following distributions because they do not contain the required version of PyGObject:

  • Ubuntu 18.04
  • Linux Mint 19.3
  • openSUSE 15.1

Other Linux distributions may work as well. Minigalaxy requires the following dependencies:

  • GTK+
  • Python 3
  • PyGObject 3.30+
  • Webkit2gtk with API version 4.0 support
  • Python Requests

Installation

Ubuntu/Debian

Download the latest deb package from the releases page and install it.

Arch/Manjaro

Available the AUR. You can use an AUR helper or use the following set of commands to install Minigalaxy on Arch:

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/minigalaxy.git
cd minigalaxy
makepkg -si

Fedora

Available in official repos (F31+)

sudo dnf install minigalaxy

openSUSE

Available in the OBS. You can use the following set of commands to install Minigalaxy on openSUSE:

sudo zypper ar -f obs://games:tools gamestools
sudo zypper ref
sudo zypper in minigalaxy

Gentoo

Available in the in the Metahax overlay. Follow the instructions in the link to install Minigalaxy on Gentoo.

MX Linux

Currently available in the Test Repository. Please use MX Package Installer or Synaptic instead of manually installing the .deb from the repo.

Other distributions

On other distributions Minigalaxy can be downloaded and started with the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/sharkwouter/minigalaxy.git
cd minigalaxy
bin/minigalaxy

This will be the development version. Alternatively a tarball of a specific release can be downloaded from the releases page.

Support

If you need any help using Minigalaxy, feel free to join the Minigalaxy Discord server. Bugs reports and feature requests can also be made here.

Contribute

Currently help is needed with the following:

Feel free to join the Minigalaxy Discord if you would like to help out.

Known issues

Expect to see the following issues:

  • Changing the installation directory makes Minigalaxy unable to detect previously installed games
  • Updating games has not been implemented yet

Special thanks

Special thanks goes out to all contributors:

  • Odelpasso for multiple code contributions
  • s8321414 for translating to Taiwanese Mandarin
  • BlindJerobine for translating to German
  • jubalh for packaging Minigalaxy for openSUSE
  • tim77 for packaging Minigalaxy for Fedora
  • metafarion for packaging Minigalaxy for Gentoo
  • SwampRabbit and Steven Pusser for packaging Minigalaxy for MX Linux
