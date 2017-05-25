pix2code

Generating Code from a Graphical User Interface Screenshot

A video demo of the system can be seen here

The paper is available at https://arxiv.org/abs/1705.07962

Official research page: https://uizard.io/research#pix2code

Abstract

Transforming a graphical user interface screenshot created by a designer into computer code is a typical task conducted by a developer in order to build customized software, websites and mobile applications. In this paper, we show that Deep Learning techniques can be leveraged to automatically generate code given a graphical user interface screenshot as input. Our model is able to generate code targeting three different platforms (i.e. iOS, Android and web-based technologies) from a single input image with over 77% of accuracy.

Citation

@article{beltramelli2017, title={pix2code: Generating Code from a Graphical User Interface Screenshot}, author={Beltramelli, Tony}, journal={arXiv preprint arXiv:1705.07962}, year={2017} }

Current status

To foster future research, our datasets consisting of both GUI screenshots and associated source code for three different platforms (ios, android, web-based) will be made freely available on this repository later this year. Stay tuned!