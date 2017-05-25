/pix2code

pix2code: Generating Code from a Graphical User Interface Screenshot

Clone with HTTPS

Use Git or checkout with SVN using the web URL.

Download ZIP
Find file
Switch branches/tags
Nothing to show
Latest commit 8068680 May 25, 2017 @tonybeltramelli add citation
Permalink
Failed to load latest commit information.
.gitignore quick update May 24, 2017
LICENSE Initial commit May 24, 2017
README.md add citation May 25, 2017

README.md

pix2code

Generating Code from a Graphical User Interface Screenshot

License

Abstract

Transforming a graphical user interface screenshot created by a designer into computer code is a typical task conducted by a developer in order to build customized software, websites and mobile applications. In this paper, we show that Deep Learning techniques can be leveraged to automatically generate code given a graphical user interface screenshot as input. Our model is able to generate code targeting three different platforms (i.e. iOS, Android and web-based technologies) from a single input image with over 77% of accuracy.

Citation

@article{beltramelli2017,
  title={pix2code: Generating Code from a Graphical User Interface Screenshot},
  author={Beltramelli, Tony},
  journal={arXiv preprint arXiv:1705.07962},
  year={2017}
}

Current status

To foster future research, our datasets consisting of both GUI screenshots and associated source code for three different platforms (ios, android, web-based) will be made freely available on this repository later this year. Stay tuned!