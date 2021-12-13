Setup a New Developer Computer

This script will help with the quick setup and installation of tools and applications for new developers at Vendasta. Tested in Mac OS 10.14 to 12. This script hasn't been tested on M1 Macs.

You can run this script multiple times without issue. You can also run it on a partially set-up computer and it will only install what is missing.

The script will create/modify .bash_profile and .zprofile with path and autocomplete sources. If you do run it on an already set-up computer, please check these files for any duplicated paths/imports/etc.

Looking to use this script at your own company? Check out the tips for using the script at your own company section.

Installation Instructions

Download the script setup-new-computer.sh to your home folder

Open Terminal and navigate to where you saved it

Make the script executable: chmod +x ./setup-new-computer.sh

Run the script: ./setup-new-computer.sh

Some installs will need your password

You will be promted to fill out your git email and name. Use the email and name you use for Github







Post Installation Instructions

Afer you have run the script, please complete the following steps to finish setting up your computers:







Post Installation Tips

Fix ZSH Errors

If you are using ZSH as your shell (default in newer Mac OS versions) you may get this error after running the setup script:

zsh compinit: insecure directories, run compaudit for list.

Ignore insecure directories and continue [y] or abort compinit [n]?

You can fix this by running the following command in your terminal:

compaudit | xargs chmod g-w

Setting Up Pycharm with Mac OS Python

Vendasta Python projects Do Not Work with homebrew Python.

In Pycharm, when you choose a Project Interpreter, make a custom one set to /usr/bin/python

Mac OS Python 2 and Homebrew 3

Vendasta's Python projects do not work properly with Homebrew Python. This can cause confusion, as many tools need homebrew Python. Here is how to use the different Pythons:

The built-in Mac OS Python and it's pip are available as python and pip .

Homebrew Python 3 and it's pip is available as python3 and pip3

If pip installation fails when using sudo -H /usr/bin/easy_install pip try running sudo -H python -m ensurepip

Fix Python Google SDK errors

If you're seeing errors like ImportError: cannot import name apiproxy or other google app engine errors, try to downgrade the SDK to older version by running gcloud components update --version 359.0.0

Installing Node versions

Use nvm to install and upgrade different versions of Node. Official docs

We use the Node v14 at Vendasta.

# Install the latest version of Node 14 with NPM nvm install 14 # Install a specific version of Node nvm install 12 # or 10.10.0, 8.9.1, etc

Upgrading Node and NPM

There is a handy command in your .bash_profile and .zsh_profile that will automatically upgrade to the latest version of Node 14 and NPM, plus it will re-install any global packages you have installed so you do not have to manually do it each time. Read more about it here

node-upgrade # update node 14 and reinstall all global packages

Switching Node Versions

Use nvm to switch between installed versions of Node. Official docs

# To switch to the latest Node nvm use node # "node" is an alias for the latest version # Switch to long term support (lts) version of Node nvm use --lts # To switch to a specific verison of Node nvm use 11 # or 10.10.0, 8.9.1, etc

Keeping your tools up-to-date

Homebrew can keep your commandline tools and languages up-to-date.

# List what needs to be updated brew update brew outdated # Upgrade a specific app/formula (example: git) brew upgrade git # Upgrade everything brew upgrade # List previous versions installed (example: git) brew switch git list # Roll back to a currently installed previous version (example: git 2.25.0) brew switch git 2.25.0

What's Installed

Shell Profile Setup (Bash and Zsh)

.bash_profile The following will be added to your ~/.bash_profile # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # Begin Bash autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # Supress "Bash no longer supported" message export BASH_SILENCE_DEPRECATION_WARNING=1 # Setting up Path for Homebrew export PATH=/usr/local/sbin: $PATH # Setup Path for Local Python Installs export PATH= $PATH : $HOME /Library/Python/2.7/bin # Bash Autocompletion if type brew & > /dev/null ; then HOMEBREW_PREFIX= " $( brew --prefix ) " if [[ -r " ${HOMEBREW_PREFIX} /etc/profile.d/bash_completion.sh " ]] ; then source " ${HOMEBREW_PREFIX} /etc/profile.d/bash_completion.sh " else for COMPLETION in " ${HOMEBREW_PREFIX} /etc/bash_completion.d/ " * ; do [[ -r " $COMPLETION " ]] && source " $COMPLETION " done fi fi # Google Cloud SDK [ -e " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc " ] && source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc " [ -e " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc " ] && source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc " # Golang export GOPRIVATE= " github.com/vendasta " export GOPROXY= " direct " export GO111MODULE= " on " export GOPATH= $HOME /go export GOBIN= $GOPATH /bin export PATH= $PATH : $GOBIN # NVM # This needs to be after "Setting up Path for Homebrew" to override Homebrew Node export NVM_DIR= " $HOME /.nvm " [ -s " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " ] && . " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " # This loads nvm [ -s " $NVM_DIR /bash_completion " ] && . " $NVM_DIR /bash_completion " # This loads nvm bash_completion # Node # Increases the default memory limit for Node, so larger Anglar prjects can be built export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=8192 # Update Node lts and reinstall previous packages node-upgrade () { prev_ver= $( nvm current ) nvm install 14 nvm reinstall-packages " $prev_ver " nvm uninstall " $prev_ver " nvm cache clear } # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION # --------------------------------------------------------------------

.zprofile The following will be added to your ~/.zprofile # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # Begin ZSH autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # Setting up Path for Homebrew export PATH=/usr/local/sbin: $PATH # Setup Path for Local Python Installs export PATH= $PATH : $HOME /Library/Python/2.7/bin # Brew Autocompletion if type brew & > /dev/null ; then fpath+= $( brew --prefix ) /share/zsh/site-functions fi # Zsh Autocompletion # Note: must run after Brew Autocompletion autoload -U +X compinit && compinit autoload -U +X bashcompinit && bashcompinit fpath=(/usr/local/share/zsh-completions $fpath ) # Google Cloud SDK [ -e " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.zsh.inc " ] && source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.zsh.inc " [ -e " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.zsh.inc " ] && source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.zsh.inc " # Golang export GOPRIVATE= " github.com/vendasta " export GOPROXY= " direct " export GO111MODULE= " on " export GOPATH= $HOME /go export GOBIN= $GOPATH /bin export PATH= $PATH : $GOBIN # NVM # This needs to be after "Setting up Path for Homebrew" to override Homebrew Node export NVM_DIR= " $HOME /.nvm " [ -s " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " ] && source " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " # This loads nvm [ -s " $NVM_DIR /bash_completion " ] && source " $NVM_DIR /bash_completion " # This loads nvm bash_completion # Node # Increases the default memory limit for Node, so larger Anglar prjects can be built export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=8192 # Update Node lts and reinstall previous packages node-upgrade () { prev_ver= $( nvm current ) nvm install 14 nvm reinstall-packages " $prev_ver " nvm uninstall " $prev_ver " nvm cache clear } # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION # --------------------------------------------------------------------

Commandline tools and languages

Xcode CLI Development Tools xcode-select --install

Homebrew (brew) /bin/bash -c " $( curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh ) "

Bash (with Bash Completions) brew install bash brew install bash-completion

Zsh Completions brew install zsh-completions

Git brew install git

Github CLI (gh) brew install hub

Hub (unofficial commandline Github) brew install gh

ack brew install ack

Silver Searcher (ag) brew install ag

Languages

Go mkdir -p ~ /go brew install go go env -w GOPRIVATE= " github.com/vendasta "

Mac OS Python (Installing Pip, Invoke, Requests, lxml, pyCrypto, Virtualenv) sudo -H /usr/bin/easy_install pip==20.3.4 # Installing Pip for MacOS Python sudo -H pip install --upgrade " pip < 21.0 " # Upgrading Pip to last python2 supported version sudo -H pip install --quiet invoke sudo -H pip install --quiet requests sudo -H pip install --quiet lxml sudo -H pip install --quiet pyCrypto sudo -H pip install --quiet virtualenv

Homebrew Python 3 (with pip3) brew reinstall python

Node (from nvm, with npm, nx, husky, Angular CLI, Node-Sass, and Node-Gyp) getLastestNVM () { # From https://gist.github.com/lukechilds/a83e1d7127b78fef38c2914c4ececc3c # Get latest release from GitHub api | Get tag line | Pluck JSON value curl --silent " https://api.github.com/repos/nvm-sh/nvm/releases/latest " | grep ' "tag_name": ' | sed -E ' s/.*"([^"]+)".*/\1/ ' } curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/ $( getLastestNVM ) /install.sh | bash export NVM_DIR= " $HOME /.nvm " [ -s " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " ] && \. " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh " # This loads nvm nvm install 14 npm install -g @angular/cli npm install -g nx npm install -g husky npm install -g node-sass npm install -g node-gyp We will also create a new file called ~/.huskyrc and fill it with: # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # Begin Husky autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh vX # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # This loads nvm.sh and sets the correct PATH before running hook export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm" [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && source "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # -------------------------------------------------------------------- # End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh vX # --------------------------------------------------------------------

Ruby brew install ruby

Google Cloud Components brew install --cask google-cloud-sdk source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc " source " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc " if [ -e ~ /google-cloud-sdk ] ; then echo " ✔ ~/google-cloud-sdk exists. Skipping " else echo " ✔ Creating ~/google-cloud-sdk symlink " ln -s " $( brew --prefix ) /Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk " ~ /google-cloud-sdk & > /dev/null # make a convenience symlink at the install path for google-cloud-sdk when installed manually fi gcloud components install app-engine-go --quiet gcloud components install app-engine-python --quiet gcloud components install app-engine-python-extras --quiet gcloud components install kubectl --quiet gcloud components install docker-credential-gcr --quiet

Applications

Slack brew install -cask slack

Firefox brew install --cask firefox

Google Chrome brew install --cask google-chrome

Docker for Mac brew install --cask docker

Postman brew install --cask postman

Optional IDEs and Tools

Visual Studio Code brew install --cask visual-studio-code

Jetbrains Toolbox brew install --cask jetbrains-toolbox

Pycharm brew install --cask pycharm

Goland brew install --cask goland

WebStorm brew install --cask webstorm

Sublime Text brew install --cask sublime-text

iTerm2 brew install --cask iterm2

System Tweaks

General: Expand save and print panel by default defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSNavPanelExpandedStateForSaveMode -bool true defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSNavPanelExpandedStateForSaveMode2 -bool true defaults write NSGlobalDomain PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint -bool true defaults write NSGlobalDomain PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true

General: Save to disk (not to iCloud) by default defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSDocumentSaveNewDocumentsToCloud -bool false

General: Avoid creating .DS_Store files on network volumes defaults write com.apple.desktopservices DSDontWriteNetworkStores -bool true

Typing: Disable smart quotes and dashes as they cause problems when typing code defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSAutomaticQuoteSubstitutionEnabled -bool false defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSAutomaticDashSubstitutionEnabled -bool false

Typing: Disable press-and-hold for keys in favor of key repeat defaults write NSGlobalDomain ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool false

Finder: Show status bar and path bar defaults write com.apple.finder ShowStatusBar -bool true defaults write com.apple.finder ShowPathbar -bool true

Finder: Disable the warning when changing a file extension defaults write com.apple.finder FXEnableExtensionChangeWarning -bool false

Finder: Show the ~/Library folder chflags nohidden ~ /Library

Safari: Enable Safari’s Developer Settings defaults write com.apple.Safari IncludeInternalDebugMenu -bool true defaults write com.apple.Safari IncludeDevelopMenu -bool true defaults write com.apple.Safari WebKitDeveloperExtrasEnabledPreferenceKey -bool true defaults write com.apple.Safari com.apple.Safari.ContentPageGroupIdentifier.WebKit2DeveloperExtrasEnabled -bool true defaults write NSGlobalDomain WebKitDeveloperExtras -bool true

Chrome: Disable the all too sensitive backswipe on Trackpads and Magic Mice defaults write com.google.Chrome AppleEnableSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary AppleEnableSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false defaults write com.google.Chrome AppleEnableMouseSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary AppleEnableMouseSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false

Chrome: Use the system print dialog and expand dialog by default defaults write com.google.Chrome DisablePrintPreview -bool true defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary DisablePrintPreview -bool true defaults write com.google.Chrome PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true

Set up Git

Configure git to always ssh when dealing with https github repos git config --global url. " git@github.com: " .insteadOf https://github.com/

Set Git to store credentials in Keychain git config --global credential.helper osxkeychain

Set git display name and email if [ -n " $( git config --global user.email ) " ] ; then echo " ✔ Git email is set to $( git config --global user.email ) " else read -p ' What is your Git email address?: ' gitEmail git config --global user.email " $gitEmail " fi if [ -n " $( git config --global user.name ) " ] ; then echo " ✔ Git display name is set to $( git config --global user.name ) " else read -p ' What is your Git display name (Firstname Lastname)?: ' gitName git config --global user.name " $gitName " fi

Tips for using the script at your own company

This script helps new developers at Vendasta setup their laptops quicker, letting them hit the ground running. Before, it could take 2-5 days to install and configure everything, leading to a frustrating first week. With this script and fast internet, the process can be done in under 30 min.

I have tried to make this script simple and useful. You will want to customize the installation and configuration to match the tools and services you use at your company.

At Vendasta, we are using Python 2, Go, Angular, and Google Cloud. You most likely do not use all of these, so remove, change, and tweak to meet your needs.

We lock our Node version at 14 (using NVM) for best compatability with Angular and NX. You will likely want to change this.

To customize the welcome logo and add a bit of style, I used the handy Text to ASCII Art Generator

When you update the script, remember to update the readme "What's Installed" section too

Be sure to update both the .bash_profile and .zprofile

and This is MIT licensed, so be sure to include the LICENSE file

Let me know! It is good to know if you find this helpful

Resources and inspiration

The following examples were helpful in building this script.

Todo: Prep for M1 compatibility