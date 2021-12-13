Setup a New Developer Computer
This script will help with the quick setup and installation of tools and applications for new developers at Vendasta. Tested in Mac OS 10.14 to 12. This script hasn't been tested on M1 Macs.
You can run this script multiple times without issue. You can also run it on a partially set-up computer and it will only install what is missing.
The script will create/modify
.bash_profile and
.zprofile with path and autocomplete sources. If you do run it on an already set-up computer, please check these files for any duplicated paths/imports/etc.
Looking to use this script at your own company? Check out the tips for using the script at your own company section.
Installation Instructions
-
Download the script
setup-new-computer.shto your home folder
-
Open Terminal and navigate to where you saved it
-
Make the script executable:
chmod +x ./setup-new-computer.sh
-
Run the script:
./setup-new-computer.sh
-
Some installs will need your password
-
You will be promted to fill out your git email and name. Use the email and name you use for Github
Post Installation Instructions
Afer you have run the script, please complete the following steps to finish setting up your computers:
-
Github Command-line SSH Authentication
Do the following to authorize Github on your computer:
-
Vendasta specific tools
Follow our onboarding document to complete your setup:
Post Installation Tips
Fix ZSH Errors
If you are using ZSH as your shell (default in newer Mac OS versions) you may get this error after running the setup script:
zsh compinit: insecure directories, run compaudit for list.
Ignore insecure directories and continue [y] or abort compinit [n]?
You can fix this by running the following command in your terminal:
compaudit | xargs chmod g-w
Setting Up Pycharm with Mac OS Python
Vendasta Python projects Do Not Work with homebrew Python.
In Pycharm, when you choose a Project Interpreter, make a custom one set to
/usr/bin/python
Mac OS Python 2 and Homebrew 3
Vendasta's Python projects do not work properly with Homebrew Python. This can cause confusion, as many tools need homebrew Python. Here is how to use the different Pythons:
The built-in Mac OS Python and it's pip are available as
pythonand
pip.
Homebrew Python 3 and it's pip is available as
python3and
pip3
If
pip installation fails when using
sudo -H /usr/bin/easy_install pip try running
sudo -H python -m ensurepip
Fix Python Google SDK errors
If you're seeing errors like
ImportError: cannot import name apiproxy or other google app engine errors, try to downgrade the SDK to older version by running
gcloud components update --version 359.0.0
Installing Node versions
Use nvm to install and upgrade different versions of Node. Official docs
We use the Node v14 at Vendasta.
# Install the latest version of Node 14 with NPM
nvm install 14
# Install a specific version of Node
nvm install 12 # or 10.10.0, 8.9.1, etc
Upgrading Node and NPM
There is a handy command in your
.bash_profile and
.zsh_profile that will automatically upgrade to the latest version of Node 14 and NPM, plus it will re-install any global packages you have installed so you do not have to manually do it each time. Read more about it here
node-upgrade # update node 14 and reinstall all global packages
Switching Node Versions
Use nvm to switch between installed versions of Node. Official docs
# To switch to the latest Node
nvm use node # "node" is an alias for the latest version
# Switch to long term support (lts) version of Node
nvm use --lts
# To switch to a specific verison of Node
nvm use 11 # or 10.10.0, 8.9.1, etc
Keeping your tools up-to-date
Homebrew can keep your commandline tools and languages up-to-date.
# List what needs to be updated
brew update
brew outdated
# Upgrade a specific app/formula (example: git)
brew upgrade git
# Upgrade everything
brew upgrade
# List previous versions installed (example: git)
brew switch git list
# Roll back to a currently installed previous version (example: git 2.25.0)
brew switch git 2.25.0
What's Installed
Shell Profile Setup (Bash and Zsh)
.bash_profileThe following will be added to your ~/.bash_profile
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# Begin Bash autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# Supress "Bash no longer supported" message
export BASH_SILENCE_DEPRECATION_WARNING=1
# Setting up Path for Homebrew
export PATH=/usr/local/sbin:$PATH
# Setup Path for Local Python Installs
export PATH=$PATH:$HOME/Library/Python/2.7/bin
# Bash Autocompletion
if type brew &>/dev/null; then
HOMEBREW_PREFIX="$(brew --prefix)"
if [[ -r "${HOMEBREW_PREFIX}/etc/profile.d/bash_completion.sh" ]]; then
source "${HOMEBREW_PREFIX}/etc/profile.d/bash_completion.sh"
else
for COMPLETION in "${HOMEBREW_PREFIX}/etc/bash_completion.d/"*; do
[[ -r "$COMPLETION" ]] && source "$COMPLETION"
done
fi
fi
# Google Cloud SDK
[ -e "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc" ] &&
source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc"
[ -e "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc" ] &&
source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc"
# Golang
export GOPRIVATE="github.com/vendasta"
export GOPROXY="direct"
export GO111MODULE="on"
export GOPATH=$HOME/go
export GOBIN=$GOPATH/bin
export PATH=$PATH:$GOBIN
# NVM
# This needs to be after "Setting up Path for Homebrew" to override Homebrew Node
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && . "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && . "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" # This loads nvm bash_completion
# Node
# Increases the default memory limit for Node, so larger Anglar prjects can be built
export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=8192
# Update Node lts and reinstall previous packages
node-upgrade() {
prev_ver=$(nvm current)
nvm install 14
nvm reinstall-packages "$prev_ver"
nvm uninstall "$prev_ver"
nvm cache clear
}
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
.zprofileThe following will be added to your ~/.zprofile
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# Begin ZSH autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# Setting up Path for Homebrew
export PATH=/usr/local/sbin:$PATH
# Setup Path for Local Python Installs
export PATH=$PATH:$HOME/Library/Python/2.7/bin
# Brew Autocompletion
if type brew &>/dev/null; then
fpath+=$(brew --prefix)/share/zsh/site-functions
fi
# Zsh Autocompletion
# Note: must run after Brew Autocompletion
autoload -U +X compinit && compinit
autoload -U +X bashcompinit && bashcompinit
fpath=(/usr/local/share/zsh-completions $fpath)
# Google Cloud SDK
[ -e "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.zsh.inc" ] && source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.zsh.inc"
[ -e "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.zsh.inc" ] && source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.zsh.inc"
# Golang
export GOPRIVATE="github.com/vendasta"
export GOPROXY="direct"
export GO111MODULE="on"
export GOPATH=$HOME/go
export GOBIN=$GOPATH/bin
export PATH=$PATH:$GOBIN
# NVM
# This needs to be after "Setting up Path for Homebrew" to override Homebrew Node
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && source "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && source "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" # This loads nvm bash_completion
# Node
# Increases the default memory limit for Node, so larger Anglar prjects can be built
export NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=8192
# Update Node lts and reinstall previous packages
node-upgrade() {
prev_ver=$(nvm current)
nvm install 14
nvm reinstall-packages "$prev_ver"
nvm uninstall "$prev_ver"
nvm cache clear
}
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh $VERSION
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
Commandline tools and languages
Xcode CLI Development Tools
xcode-select --install
Homebrew (brew)
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
Bash (with Bash Completions)
brew install bash
brew install bash-completion
Zsh Completions
brew install zsh-completions
Git
brew install git
Github CLI (gh)
brew install hub
Hub (unofficial commandline Github)
brew install gh
ack
brew install ack
Silver Searcher (ag)
brew install ag
Languages
Go
mkdir -p ~/go
brew install go
go env -w GOPRIVATE="github.com/vendasta"
Mac OS Python (Installing Pip, Invoke, Requests, lxml, pyCrypto, Virtualenv)
sudo -H /usr/bin/easy_install pip==20.3.4 # Installing Pip for MacOS Python
sudo -H pip install --upgrade "pip < 21.0" # Upgrading Pip to last python2 supported version
sudo -H pip install --quiet invoke
sudo -H pip install --quiet requests
sudo -H pip install --quiet lxml
sudo -H pip install --quiet pyCrypto
sudo -H pip install --quiet virtualenv
Homebrew Python 3 (with pip3)
brew reinstall python
Node (from nvm, with npm, nx, husky, Angular CLI, Node-Sass, and Node-Gyp)
getLastestNVM() {
# From https://gist.github.com/lukechilds/a83e1d7127b78fef38c2914c4ececc3c
# Get latest release from GitHub api | Get tag line | Pluck JSON value
curl --silent "https://api.github.com/repos/nvm-sh/nvm/releases/latest" |
grep '"tag_name":' |
sed -E 's/.*"([^"]+)".*/\1/'
}
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/$(getLastestNVM)/install.sh | bash
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm
nvm install 14
npm install -g @angular/cli
npm install -g nx
npm install -g husky
npm install -g node-sass
npm install -g node-gyp
We will also create a new file called
~/.huskyrc and fill it with:
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# Begin Husky autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh vX
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# This loads nvm.sh and sets the correct PATH before running hook
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && source "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh"
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
# End autogenerated content from setup-new-computer.sh vX
# --------------------------------------------------------------------
Ruby
brew install ruby
Google Cloud Components
brew install --cask google-cloud-sdk
source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/path.bash.inc"
source "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk/latest/google-cloud-sdk/completion.bash.inc"
if [ -e ~/google-cloud-sdk ]; then
echo "✔ ~/google-cloud-sdk exists. Skipping"
else
echo "✔ Creating ~/google-cloud-sdk symlink"
ln -s "$(brew --prefix)/Caskroom/google-cloud-sdk" ~/google-cloud-sdk &>/dev/null
# make a convenience symlink at the install path for google-cloud-sdk when installed manually
fi
gcloud components install app-engine-go --quiet
gcloud components install app-engine-python --quiet
gcloud components install app-engine-python-extras --quiet
gcloud components install kubectl --quiet
gcloud components install docker-credential-gcr --quiet
Applications
Slack
brew install -cask slack
Firefox
brew install --cask firefox
Google Chrome
brew install --cask google-chrome
Docker for Mac
brew install --cask docker
Postman
brew install --cask postman
Optional IDEs and Tools
Visual Studio Code
brew install --cask visual-studio-code
Jetbrains Toolbox
brew install --cask jetbrains-toolbox
Pycharm
brew install --cask pycharm
Goland
brew install --cask goland
WebStorm
brew install --cask webstorm
Sublime Text
brew install --cask sublime-text
iTerm2
brew install --cask iterm2
System Tweaks
General: Expand save and print panel by default
defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSNavPanelExpandedStateForSaveMode -bool true
defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSNavPanelExpandedStateForSaveMode2 -bool true
defaults write NSGlobalDomain PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint -bool true
defaults write NSGlobalDomain PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true
General: Save to disk (not to iCloud) by default
defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSDocumentSaveNewDocumentsToCloud -bool false
General: Avoid creating .DS_Store files on network volumes
defaults write com.apple.desktopservices DSDontWriteNetworkStores -bool true
Typing: Disable smart quotes and dashes as they cause problems when typing code
defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSAutomaticQuoteSubstitutionEnabled -bool false
defaults write NSGlobalDomain NSAutomaticDashSubstitutionEnabled -bool false
Typing: Disable press-and-hold for keys in favor of key repeat
defaults write NSGlobalDomain ApplePressAndHoldEnabled -bool false
Finder: Show status bar and path bar
defaults write com.apple.finder ShowStatusBar -bool true
defaults write com.apple.finder ShowPathbar -bool true
Finder: Disable the warning when changing a file extension
defaults write com.apple.finder FXEnableExtensionChangeWarning -bool false
Finder: Show the ~/Library folder
chflags nohidden ~/Library
Safari: Enable Safari’s Developer Settings
defaults write com.apple.Safari IncludeInternalDebugMenu -bool true
defaults write com.apple.Safari IncludeDevelopMenu -bool true
defaults write com.apple.Safari WebKitDeveloperExtrasEnabledPreferenceKey -bool true
defaults write com.apple.Safari com.apple.Safari.ContentPageGroupIdentifier.WebKit2DeveloperExtrasEnabled -bool true
defaults write NSGlobalDomain WebKitDeveloperExtras -bool true
Chrome: Disable the all too sensitive backswipe on Trackpads and Magic Mice
defaults write com.google.Chrome AppleEnableSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false
defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary AppleEnableSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false
defaults write com.google.Chrome AppleEnableMouseSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false
defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary AppleEnableMouseSwipeNavigateWithScrolls -bool false
Chrome: Use the system print dialog and expand dialog by default
defaults write com.google.Chrome DisablePrintPreview -bool true
defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary DisablePrintPreview -bool true
defaults write com.google.Chrome PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true
defaults write com.google.Chrome.canary PMPrintingExpandedStateForPrint2 -bool true
Set up Git
Configure git to always ssh when dealing with https github repos
git config --global url."git@github.com:".insteadOf https://github.com/
Set Git to store credentials in Keychain
git config --global credential.helper osxkeychain
Set git display name and email
if [ -n "$(git config --global user.email)" ]; then
echo "✔ Git email is set to $(git config --global user.email)"
else
read -p 'What is your Git email address?: ' gitEmail
git config --global user.email "$gitEmail"
fi
if [ -n "$(git config --global user.name)" ]; then
echo "✔ Git display name is set to $(git config --global user.name)"
else
read -p 'What is your Git display name (Firstname Lastname)?: ' gitName
git config --global user.name "$gitName"
fi
Tips for using the script at your own company
This script helps new developers at Vendasta setup their laptops quicker, letting them hit the ground running. Before, it could take 2-5 days to install and configure everything, leading to a frustrating first week. With this script and fast internet, the process can be done in under 30 min.
I have tried to make this script simple and useful. You will want to customize the installation and configuration to match the tools and services you use at your company.
- At Vendasta, we are using Python 2, Go, Angular, and Google Cloud. You most likely do not use all of these, so remove, change, and tweak to meet your needs.
- We lock our Node version at 14 (using NVM) for best compatability with Angular and NX. You will likely want to change this.
- To customize the welcome logo and add a bit of style, I used the handy Text to ASCII Art Generator
- When you update the script, remember to update the readme "What's Installed" section too
- Be sure to update both the
.bash_profileand
.zprofile
- This is MIT licensed, so be sure to include the LICENSE file
- Let me know! It is good to know if you find this helpful
Resources and inspiration
The following examples were helpful in building this script.
- macOS Dev Setup
https://github.com/nicolashery/mac-dev-setup
- dev-setup
https://github.com/donnemartin/dev-setup#dev-setup
- thoughtbot/laptop
https://github.com/thoughtbot/laptop
Todo: Prep for M1 compatibility
-
Install Rosetta 2 (Is it not installed by default or automatically?)
/usr/sbin/softwareupdate --install-rosetta
or
sudo /usr/sbin/softwareupdate --install-rosetta agree-to-license
-
Set the new M1 location of homebrew up in the path
/opt/homebrew/bin
-
More reading: