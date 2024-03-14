Brutalist Hacker News

Introduction

Brutalist Hacker News is a Hacker News reader built on the ideas of Brutalist Web Design, the open web, Cyberpunk Aesthetics, and glitch art.

Inspired by the raw and functional architecture from which it draws its name, Brutalist Web Design advocates for simplicity, efficiency, and removing all but the essential. This project aims to embody those principles, offering an alternative to the increasingly bloated sites dominating the web today. The aesthetics of cyberpunk and glitch art are a natural fit, as brutalist web sites tend to need to re-imagine common UX patterns in different and more simple ways.

This project is in alpha and user feedback, testing, and bug reports are welcome! There are a few known issues on mobile devices right now and the site generally functions better on desktop.

Inspiration

The inspiration of Brutalist Hacker News is a desire to challenge the status quo of web design and JavaScript development. In a landscape filled with heavy JavaScript frameworks, tool bloat, and increasing abstraction there's beauty and efficiency in returning to vanilla JavaScript and embracing the simplicity it offers, as well as it's performance. Modern JavaScript has also improved drastically over the past few years and has become much more pleasant to work with.

Brutalism can yield much better UI/UX. Modern web apps often have individual features optimized and A/B tested to the point the overall experience suffers, and Dark patterns create experiences that are often complicated and confusing, if not malicious to end users.

For much of the world, an element of comparative brutalism is exigent, where ~200 USD Android phones and slow 3G are the norm. Brutalism also lends itself to better accessibility for the visually impaired and users with screen readers.

This project is built to see what is possible with only bare web technologies to an extreme: There is only 1 index.html file, with no other files, libraries, or dependencies. Linters are configured in the repo as a courtesy but are not needed to run the application. The build server to run the application for testing is a simple node.js script. The file for the site is served without minification or removal of comments so that users can inspect the document, and easily change it's behavior if they so desire. As such, this site is also a good playground for students learning Javascript.

Themes

Themes can be added to the site in the settings menu of the page, or users can create their own themes with the built in tools.

In themes.md one can browse external themes to add, or follow the instructions to add one's own theme with a Pull Request.

Contribution Guide

Contributions are welcome, such as new features, themes, or bug fixes.

Running the Project Locally

Clone the repository:

git clonehttps://github.com/wkyleg/brutalist-hacker-news.git

Navigate to the project directory:

cd brutalist-hacker-news

You can install the dependencies for linting, but this isn't strictly needed

npm i

To lint

npm run lint:js npm run lint:js:fix npm run lint:css npm run lint:css:fix

To run the local development server

npm run dev

Reflections on process