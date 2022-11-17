PatchELF is a simple utility for modifying existing ELF executables and libraries. In particular, it can do the following:
-
Change the dynamic loader ("ELF interpreter") of executables:
$ patchelf --set-interpreter /lib/my-ld-linux.so.2 my-program
-
Change the
RPATHof executables and libraries:
$ patchelf --set-rpath /opt/my-libs/lib:/other-libs my-program
-
Shrink the
RPATHof executables and libraries:
$ patchelf --shrink-rpath my-program
This removes from the
RPATHall directories that do not contain a library referenced by
DT_NEEDEDfields of the executable or library. For instance, if an executable references one library
libfoo.so, has an RPATH
/lib:/usr/lib:/foo/lib, and
libfoo.socan only be found in
/foo/lib, then the new
RPATHwill be
/foo/lib.
In addition, the
--allowed-rpath-prefixesoption can be used for further rpath tuning. For instance, if an executable has an
RPATH
/tmp/build-foo/.libs:/foo/lib, it is probably desirable to keep the
/foo/libreference instead of the
/tmpentry. To accomplish that, use:
$ patchelf --shrink-rpath --allowed-rpath-prefixes /usr/lib:/foo/lib my-program
-
Remove declared dependencies on dynamic libraries (
DT_NEEDEDentries):
$ patchelf --remove-needed libfoo.so.1 my-program
This option can be given multiple times.
-
Add a declared dependency on a dynamic library (
DT_NEEDED):
$ patchelf --add-needed libfoo.so.1 my-program
This option can be give multiple times.
-
Replace a declared dependency on a dynamic library with another one (
DT_NEEDED):
$ patchelf --replace-needed liboriginal.so.1 libreplacement.so.1 my-program
This option can be give multiple times.
-
Change
SONAMEof a dynamic library:
$ patchelf --set-soname libnewname.so.3.4.5 path/to/libmylibrary.so.1.2.3
Compiling and Testing
Via Autotools
./bootstrap.sh
./configure
make
make check
sudo make install
Via Nix
You can build with Nix in several ways.
-
Building via
nix buildwill produce the result in
./result/bin/patchelf. If you would like to build patchelf with musl try
nix build .#patchelf-musl
-
You can launch a development environment with
nix developand follow the autotools steps above. If you would like to develop with musl try
nix develop .#musl
Author
Copyright 2004-2019 Eelco Dolstra edolstra@gmail.com.
License
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.