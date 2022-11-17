Shrink the RPATH of executables and libraries:

$ patchelf --shrink-rpath my-program

This removes from the RPATH all directories that do not contain a library referenced by DT_NEEDED fields of the executable or library. For instance, if an executable references one library libfoo.so , has an RPATH /lib:/usr/lib:/foo/lib , and libfoo.so can only be found in /foo/lib , then the new RPATH will be /foo/lib .

In addition, the --allowed-rpath-prefixes option can be used for further rpath tuning. For instance, if an executable has an RPATH /tmp/build-foo/.libs:/foo/lib , it is probably desirable to keep the /foo/lib reference instead of the /tmp entry. To accomplish that, use: